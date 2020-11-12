Co-produced with PendragonY

On Monday, Nov. 2, the shares of AT&T (T) closed at $27.34 after spending three days below $27. This is near a 10-year low in the price and represents a great opportunity to pick up a reliable income generator at a great price. We explain why in this report.

As can be seen in this chart above, the current price for AT&T is just barely above a 10-year low. And it hit that low over the last few days – after a pretty good earnings report.

We also can see that the yield for AT&T also is very near a 10-year high. So buying shares now ensures that your investment dollar buys you even more income.

Interest rates are near all-time lows, so this helps increase the spread between 10-year treasuries and AT&T. Given the low interest-rate environment, it's hard to find higher yielding investments to generate the income investors need while still being very safe. AT&T is currently doing just that.

As income investors, we like generous dividends, but even the biggest dividend isn't much good if the company can't afford to keep paying it. And the yield on AT&T shares is so high because the price has dropped, not from any big increase in the dividend. So the first question to be asked, is the low price justified?

Using this chart from Seeking Alpha, we can see that the ratio of Price to Cash Flow is at a 10-year low. Outside of a brief period at the start of the COVID-19 crisis, the current price does present a better value (at least in terms of how much cash flow each investment dollar buys) than at any time in the last 10 years or so.

Latest Earnings Report

It's great that the share price is lower than it has been in a long time. And it's great that the price buys more cash flow from the last 12 months. But the low price is only a good deal if the future of AT&T will be good. To determine that let's start by looking at the last earnings report to see how the company is doing right now.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation – Oct. 22, 2020

Even though earnings and revenue were down, there were several bright spots. Very importantly the quarter saw growth in wireless, fiber broadband, and premium TV subscribers. HBO Max, after a slow start, is beginning to put in some impressive numbers as the slide above shows.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

Above we see that COVID-19 has reduced earnings by 21 cents and revenues by $2.5 billion. Those are temporary hits, and likely the cause of the share price drop. But cash flow remains strong. The dividend is well covered and that coverage on the dividend is improving.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

Many of AT&T's critics point to the amount of debt it has. But since the closing of the Time Warner acquisition total debt has been reduced by $31 billion leaving only $149 billion. As the slide above shows, management also has been able to push off a significant amount of debt maturing over the next five years, even cutting the debt that matures this year and next by some 80%.

This is a very good sign and locks in today's low rates for years to come. And while cutting the average interest rate paid from 4.3% to 4.1% (around a $300 million a year savings) management also has increased the average maturity by three years to 17 years. Early in the COVID-19 crisis management took out a $5 billion loan to give it additional liquidity. It has since repaid that.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

Finally, the slide above looks toward the future. This is the type of focus we want to see from a company and its management. Identify and send resources to growth opportunities and manage debt well. While HBO Max got off to a slow start, it seems to be picking up steam. We will need to keep an eye on its growth.

Investment Grade Credit Rating

It's worthwhile for investors to note that AT&T has an investment-grade credit rating given by the various credit agencies.

Source: AT&T website

All three credit agencies see AT&T as investment grade. Moody's and S&P give it the same rating one step up from the minimum investment grade. Fitch however has a much more positive view rating it A-. As AT&T pays out more debt and the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis fade, AT&T might see several credit upgrades. This further strengthens the point that investment worries about AT&T's debt are overblown.

Dividend Coverage

Looking at CFFO (Cash Flow From Operations) we can see that CFFO minus the dividends paid is near a 10-year high. While no dividend is entirely safe particularly with COVID-19 still out there, this coverage indicates a fairly safe dividend. At lower coverage amounts AT&T has increased the dividend. So while the dividend coverage is some $5 billion better than it was 10 years ago, the price is around the same and is thus an even better deal than it was 10 years ago.

Data by YCharts

The amount that free cash flow exceeds the dividend payment by more than $13 billion a year. This is more than $6 billion greater than it was 10 years ago. So by yet another metric, while today's price is about the same as 10 years ago, that price buys a much bigger company.

Data by YCharts

Today, AT&T generates more CFFO and more FCF, each of which exceeds the much larger dividend payment of today by more than $5 billion than it did 10 years ago, all for a price that is about the same. And the company is doing well. It's paying down debt and extending the terms of existing debt while also getting a lower interest rate. It's investing in 5G technology and leveraging its government contracts for FirstNet to do so.

FCF this quarter was $8.3 billion while the dividend payment was $3.8 billion. So the Year-To-Date figure for the free cash flow dividend payout ratio is at 57%. This has improved significantly in Q3 2020 with a payout ratio of 46%. The dividend is safe and the payout ratio is conservative.

Dividend Hike Next Year Very Likely

Given that AT&T typically raises the dividend for Q1 of each year, there's plenty of cash flow to increase it for next year as well. This is especially true given how conservative the current dividend ratio is today. We expect the standard penny a share per quarter increase to be announced in December. This has been the case for more than 10 years and AT&T has the cash flow to continue that streak in 2021.

Final Thoughts

AT&T isn't a glamorous stock with huge price run-ups or big splashing new products. But it does provide a strong reliable income. A huge opportunity is presented by being able to buy shares at the same price as 10 years ago. Dividends, CFFO, and FCF are all much higher than they were 10 years ago. The company is very well-positioned to continue paying the very generous dividend it is now paying. Today is a unique opportunity to buy a company that is bigger and more profitable than it was 10 years ago at the price it was offered 10 years ago. The opportunity to buy AT&T at a yield of over 7% will not last for long. Buy this stock for income and upside potential!

