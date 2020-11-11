Management is focused on expanding its value-added portfolio of processed foods in Brazil, and is looking to invest in more digital capabilities.

BRF did well on pricing in the third quarter, but volumes showed some pressure and costs hit margins.

Processed foods remain the best long-term driver for BRF SA (BRFS), as the company continues to see good demand and margins, especially in Brazil, for these value-added products. At the same time, management is starting to realize some of the benefits of the efficiency improvement efforts that make up a big part of the turnaround program. While pricing could become more challenging in Brazil in the near term, the longer-term outlook for the company’s processed food efforts remains healthy in my view.

When I last wrote about BRF, after second quarter earnings, I thought the undervaluation in the share price was offset in the short term by risks from rising cost pressures (grain/production in particular) and ongoing challenges in the OneFoods (halal) business. Since then, the shares have drifted lower, even including a solid post-earnings run, but the valuation remains attractive from a longer-term perspective.

Third Quarter Results – Strong In Brazil, Offset By Weakness Elsewhere

BRF’s third quarter results were “mixed” in my view, with better than expected revenue, particularly on the pricing side, offset by higher costs. Revenue was about 2% better than sell-side expectations, though EBITDA was closer to inline on weaker margins, particularly in the International business.

Revenue rose more than 17%, with almost all of that driven by price. Revenue in Brazil rose 21%, with strong pricing (up 17%) and some volume growth (up 3%), and processed food performance was notably strong – up about 24% on healthy growth in pricing (up 16%) and volume (up 8%), driven by more at-home consumption and some portfolio expansion (new SKUs).

In the International business, revenue rose more than 13%, with most of the momentum on the pricing side. The OneFoods segment reported 36% revenue growth that was almost completely price-driven, and likewise with the 15% growth in Asia. Direct exports revenue declined 13%, with volume declines outpacing a small pricing decline.

Gross margin declined 120bp as reported, but would have been flatter adjusting for extra costs related to COVID-19. As I’d previewed back after second quarter earnings, higher grain prices had a noticeable impact (up 38%), with overall production costs up about 19% per ton. Gross margins were actually pretty good in Brazil, OneFoods, and Asia, but much weaker margin (down 1,430 bp yoy) in the direct export business (commodity poultry, which is much more volatile) weighed on results.

Cost improvements elsewhere, including a double-digit improvement in distribution productivity in Brazil, did help mitigate some of the production cost increases. Adjusted EBITDA rose about 16%, with margin down only slightly from the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA in Brazil rose 53%, with margin up 340bp, offsetting a disappointing 30% decline in International (margin down 690bp). While the decline in Direct margin was significant (down 1,480bp to negative 1.3%), I’m more disappointed in the 520bp decline in the OneFoods business.

Holding On To Price In Brazil Could Get Challenging

Pricing in Brazilian processed food has been quite strong this year, with countrywide prices (as measured by CPI) up 14% in September. The market power of BRF and JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY) should help some, but with government COVID-19 support tapering off, purchasing power could come under more pressure in the near future. BRF and JBS will have some decisions to make, as consumers will likely trade down to either lower-priced brands (a potential advantage for BRF given its wider brand assortment, including more value-priced offerings) or away from processed foods and towards lower-margin commodity-type products.

One positive offset is ongoing efforts to expand the SKU base in processed foods. In addition to efforts to drive more brand identity and differentiation, BRF is also looking to roll out more higher-value/higher-margin SKUs. Those efforts may be slightly offset by ongoing declines in market share (down 50bp this quarter), though, so that balance of market share, pricing, and volume, is well worth monitoring.

I’m also looking for ongoing cost improvements. The company has already started showing some results from its efforts to improve distribution efficiency, but it’s going to take a while longer for manufacturing and supply chain improvements to bear fruit – particularly with the disruptions caused by COVID-19. Management also announced that they will be ramping up capex some in the coming years to facilitate more investments in digital capabilities.

Higher capex is probably not going to be greeted with all that much enthusiasm by some investors, but I think this is a good move. If BRF can better track customer demand and consumption patterns (closer to real time), the company can make better production and inventory decisions, reducing working capital needs and maximizing its sales opportunities.

International Looking More Challenging

While the long-term opportunities in BRF’s international business remain attractive, I see more challenges in the near term.

For starters, the commodity poultry business is under pressure from increased global supply (leading to lower prices) and higher production prices. Based on recent comments, it sounds like U.S. companies are looking to increase their export capacity, particularly to Asian markets like China, and that’s not a positive for BRF.

There are also ongoing challenges in the OneFoods business that aren’t going to reverse soon. Exports from Turkey to Iraq were once a major part of the Turkish business and those have basically evaporated and aren’t likely to recover soon. At the same time, Saudi Arabia continues to pursue trade policies, including restrictions in imports from BRF’s Abu Dhabi plant, that make life difficult. While ramping up production in Saudi Arabia will help, that takes time.

The Outlook

Relative to my own expectations for the quarter, BRF did alright – I was already expecting higher costs, and the better pricing realizations was a positive surprise. I’ve modestly reduced my expectations for the International segment (weaker volumes and pricing, higher costs), but modestly higher expectations for Brazil largely offsets that. In the near term, BRF’s ability to hold pricing in its domestic market is a key variable.

Long term, I’m still looking for revenue growth around 8% and FCF growth in the 9% to 10% range. COVID-19 has clearly created some new challenges for the turnaround plan, and the global commodity poultry market will always be volatile and challenging, but I think the turnaround is still on track.

The Bottom Line

Between changes in my modeling assumptions, net debt, forex, and so on, very little has changed in my view of the valuation (my DCF-based fair value changed by literally $0.02/ADR). I do still believe that these shares trade at a significant discount to long-term fair value (above $4.50/ADR), but I also do believe that the Street will want to see better spreads in the poultry business and more evidence of sustained margin and market share improvement in the Brazilian business (and likely stability in the OneFoods business) before getting meaningfully more positive on the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.