Norwegian (OTCPK:NWARF) currently is looking for a lifeline as it's fighting for its survival. Its cash balance currently is $378 million while its operating cash burn during the quarter was $143 million. That gives the company until somewhere in the first half of 2021 to survive, and with a slow recovery in Europe, things actually aren’t looking good for Norwegian. The Norwegian government also recently declined to bailout Norwegian a second time.

Commerce and Industry Minister Iselin Nybo said the following about that:

Norwegian asked for help in the billions (of kroner) and the government believes, that in the current situation, this is not the best use of taxpayer money.

It’s obvious that the pandemic has put many airlines in deep trouble and many airlines would have gone bankrupt if it wouldn’t have been from governments to support the industry, because airlines play an important role for economies, connectivity and trade. However, for some airlines you should really be asking whether they should be bailed out with taxpayer money and I strongly believe that Norwegian is one of those airlines.

Norwegian: No Luck

Surely Norwegian would have done a lot better if there would have been no pandemic, but Norwegian was struggling to survive even before the pandemic and that really points at the airline not being able to generate value under “relatively normal” market conditions. Without a doubt, the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX crisis for which Norwegian was a big customer hasn’t helped the airline improving its business nor did the problems with the turbofans supplied by Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) for the Boeing 787. One could say that Norwegian has missed out the bit of luck it needed preceding the pandemic, but is that enough to warrant a second bailout? I don’t think so, for the simple reason that not being lucky is no valid reason to rely on tax payer money and I believe that Norwegian is in the spot where it's now because the company has been poorly managed for years. One just had to wait for either a spike in oil prices or a rapid fall in demand for things to fall apart even further for the airline.

Aircraft purchasing practices

One major aspect that to me clearly shows that Norwegian has been poorly managed is the company’s approach toward its aircraft purchase and leasing practices. In 2012, Norwegian purchase 122 aircraft from Boeing composed of 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and 22 Boeing 737-800s. In later years, the airline would bring its total orders for the Boeing 737 MAX to 110 aircraft. In 2012, the company also bought 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft. I did a full review of the orders in mid 2020, but the orders meant that as a company with less than 70 aircraft Norwegian ended up committing to buying 222 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus with options for 150 aircraft more. That should already have served as a red flag. Particularly for the Airbus A320neo aircraft there never seemed to be a solid plan for these aircraft other than Norwegian deferring its orders and handing it over to its leasing arm which hasn’t found airlines to place the aircraft with. So, Norwegian bought planes that it actually wasn’t going to operate and when you buy aircraft you also commit to paying for those aircraft and make a deposit, pre-delivery payments and final delivery payments. Norwegian made the deposits for aircraft that it wouldn’t be operating. That’s just a waste of money.

One reason to buy aircraft in bulk is because significant discounts can be obtained. I reviewed court papers from Norwegian which is seeking cancellation for its remaining order with Boeing, and in those documents the airline states it paid over $1B for the 18 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that it had accepted but were not in operations due to the grounding. If the airline paid over $1B for 18 aircraft then it paid around $55.5 million per aircraft and that's well above the market value of the Boeing 737 MAX before the pandemic and also before the MAX crisis. So, just from the purchasing practice I get a strong sense that Norwegian had an extremely big urge to buy aircraft but wasn’t strong in negotiations and lacked a real vision for deployment of some of the aircraft it was ordering.

Also their desire to lease aircraft is not a prudent one. The airline has been engaged in many sale-and-leaseback arrangements to fuel its growth, but it means you are stuck with a monthly fee to pay instead of non-cash depreciation only to dodge the final delivery payment to the manufacturer. Norwegian also engaged in sale-and-leaseback transactions to increase liquidity and that's a really odd way to do business as the airline basically has been selling off its assets to pay the fuel bill and pay down debt. It shows that the business is not generating enough to cover the bills and debt repayment.

Poor financial results were structural

Figure 1: Operating revenues Norwegian (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The revenue numbers actually do look nice - they grew 600% between 2008 and 2019. In the same time, passenger numbers grew 300%, meaning that the remainder of the growth was achieved by a mix of higher fares and higher ancillary and cargo revenues. However, Norwegian grew its capacity by 750% to achieve 600% growth in revenues. So that shows that there has been pressure on unit revenue. Part of that pressure is caused by the introduction of long haul operations in 2012.

Figure 1: Operating revenues and costs Norwegian (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Starting off with the revenues per available seat-kilometer, what we see is that those have been sliding for years. There have been some bumps every now and then, but from 2008 to 2019 the RASK came down by 20%. We do recognize that Norwegian is active in a competitive market. The European aircraft market is still fragmented resulting in high competition and for many airlines low margins. However, what Norwegian seems to have done is grow capacity at the expense of its own RASK performance metric. So RASK came down and then you can only hope that the costs per seat came down slightly more and that is not the case as CASK came down 18%.

Normally, when an airline grows it achieves scale advantages as fixed costs can be spread over a bigger number of aircraft or passengers. However, what happened to Norwegian is that it went on a debt-fueled spree dampening the unit cost improvements as the airline faced increasing interest costs on mounting debt while unit revenues were declining. So, Norwegian essentially didn’t benefit from growing the airline. It grew itself into a position of tighter margins and even into a loss position as its fuel bill grew as well.

The problem Norwegian had was that it has never been able to consistently show strong margins, all while growing the airline and growing the debt pile, and you really had to wait for a moment where either oil prices would increase significantly or demand would fall through while debt maturity was closing in. The latter has happened now. The highest net margin we calculated for Norwegian was 6%. Even amidst falling oil prices, the airline hasn’t really been able to show satisfactory results.

Conclusion

Currently we are seeing many airlines relying on governments for survival and Norwegian is no different. However, what makes Norwegian different than a lot of airlines is that it has preferred growth over keeping RASK stable and it achieved very little in terms of achieving economies of scale. What didn’t help the airline were the Boeing 737 MAX crisis and the problems with the Rolls Royce turbofans, but with debt maturities closing in, Norwegian for too long has thought it could grow toward profitability and doing business as an airline isn’t as simple as that. Even if we strip off the Boeing 737 MAX crisis and the Rolls Royce turbofan issues, Norwegian has never done a great job in consistently improving its margins and the way it has engaged in aircraft purchasing practices is just one clear example of that. Norwegian is important for connectivity for Norway, but it’s an extremely risky move for the government of Norway to aid the airline with taxpayer money. Essentially Norwegian will be a smaller airline built on the unhealthy foundation of the big debt laden airline it once was and it's a risky move to aid the airline to see the light of an uncertain future while it already wasn’t a great business in the years before the pandemic. Share prices also reflect that trading nearly 80% lower compared to the last time we covered the company on Seeking Alpha.

