We believe further upside is likely, as investors continue to reward the company by the FCF generated from testing sales and recovery in other segments.

Investment Thesis

We believe that Hologic Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HOLX) performance in building its molecular diagnostics segment throughout the pandemic has yielded an incredibly successful year for the company. HOLX has delivered another above-expectations quarter in this segment, with tailwinds from sales pertaining to Covid-19. It is clear that the cadence in demand for Covid-19 testing is ahead of supply, especially as daily and weekly testing volumes continue to rise globally. HOLX is now selling around 2 million tests each week, and the company has capitalised on this increase in testing volumes in Q4.

Additionally, HOLX's breast health and surgical segments also outpaced consensus this year, and sales here are showing positive signs of a strong recovery with future Covid-19 tailwinds in the near term. Therefore, we see HOLX management adding value to the entire company, especially following the divestiture from aesthetics, and further upside for the company is likely should management continue this current accelerated growth phase. We see this on the back of a reasonable valuation respective to peers, alongside Covid-19 exposure continuing to drive quarter/quarter sales into early next year.

Data by YCharts

Shareholders have enjoyed ~+55% in returns over the single-year period to date. Adding to this picture, we feel further upside in share price is likely on the back of strong management, market sentiment, adequate financials and the capacity to expand current operating segments beyond Covid-19, notwithstanding the current tailwinds from testing numbers amidst the second waves in the pandemic.

Catalysts For Long-Term Price Change

Outside of Covid-19, global sales growth, pipeline conversion and alleviation of margin pressures are foreseeable catalysts in the longer term. Management has signaled a convincing outlay for their growth vision for 2021 and beyond, particularly within the diagnostics segment. Stability around coronavirus testing kits certainly adds weight to our thesis here over the course of next year. Management has updated guidance on the back of contract extensions beyond the 4th quarter this year, which they expect to realise over $600 million in revenues from, over the upcoming quarters. We see more upside in the molecular diagnosis segment for HOLX, as they performed around 32% of the entire share of global Covid-19 testing in the 4th quarter this year. On an annualised basis, we would anticipate to see almost $830 million in top-line earnings from Covid-19 testing over next year alone at that trajectory.

Further, the FDA extension of the Covid-19 testing "Panther" and "Aptima" contracts, implies that molecular testing and diagnosis related to the pandemic will be solid over the next year at least. HOLX is therefore increasing its capacity to produce ~75 million tests for availability each quarter, around 50% increase over Q4 this year. This is a significant multiple of HOLX's entire testing capacity pre-pandemic, also. Although the demand in testing will drop off significantly at some point in the near future, management is confident that their molecular diagnosis segment will continue to see growth on the back of Covid-19 for some years into the future. This is supported by contract manufacturing advancements received from the Air Force back in October for ~$120 million in Covid-19 molecular test production and capacity expansion, which is expected to be completed by 2022.

Slow recovery in other segments has been offset by the tailwinds in Covid-19 testing this year, and although many may see this as unsustainable, the higher margin coronavirus segment widens capital allocation potential for the company, over the coming 2-3 years at least. HOLX should therefore continue to see high ROIC and ROA with management's success this year. ROIC scored 21.8% and ROA 16.36% most recently, well above the weighted cost of total capital of 8%. Should investors hold their rewards for HOLX due to free-cash increases obtained from the testing, management has hinted at potential acquisitions in 2021 that will build into the diagnostics segment, allowing them to leverage the already high returns on capital allocation earned this year. Share buybacks are not out of the question either, which investors should consider coming into 2021.

Additionally, the vaginosis testing segment was a major driver with a 50% yearly increase in non-Covid-19 testing this year. This reinforces the notion that HOLX's molecular diagnosis portfolio will continue to remain robust, especially from future increases in Covid-19 testing. With these advancements, the entire molecular diagnosis segment will see continued upside via accelerated growth, in our opinion. The company also signed up on tests of record (excluding Covid-19) worth around $35 million, with another $35 million in the pipeline with capacity increases planned very shortly.

Management has guided to sequential growth in all business segments, including the entire scope of molecular diagnosis, with 2021 total sales range of an additional $1.35 billion-$1.425 billion on top of previous guidance. We are slightly more bullish than consensus in our base scenario, as we believe the heightened number of Covid-19 cases throughout Europe and significant attempts to eradicate the disease by next year will drive further testing mandates and continue to push compulsory testing regimes with the opening of the economy.

These will likely increase the speed of tailwinds for the company over this coming periods. We see top-line earnings growth at a CAGR of 5.1% over the coming 5-year period, alongside ~17% in FCF growth over this same time frame. We believe that margins will face some pressure following 2021, after Covid-19 testing volumes gradually diminish. However, we firmly believe that management will continue to chase FCF and drive FCF margins higher with acquisition activity and effective ROIC numbers across this period.

Key Financials & Forecasts Summary (Annual) Base case:

Data Source: HOLX SEC Filings, Author's Calculations

Data Source: HOLX SEC Filings, Author's Calculations

Valuation

The company currently trades at around 22x FCF (~27x on TTM values) on an FCF yield of 4.38%, whilst holding ~$2.80 in free cash per share. HOLX currently trades at a discount to peers in our view, which certainly adds weight to the absolute and expected return one hopes to receive over the coming periods. The lower the valuation, the higher the expected return in one's analysis. We've seen key multiples remain steady over recent periods, however, valuations have come down significantly since 2019 on EV/EBITDA and cash flow levels, trading at 13x EV/EBITDA and 10.6x cash flow levels more recently. We foresee valuations remaining steady over the coming periods, which makes the case for immediate entry quite compelling, as the market looks set to continue rewarding HOLX shares with the current and perceived tailwinds.

Data Source: Author's Calculations

The company trades at a discount to the peer group on an EV/EBITDA, P/E and EV/Sales front, averaging ~5% discount to the median on these levels. Trading at around 7x book value, we see this as excellent value creation for shareholders whilst remaining relatively in line with peers. Therefore, we see HOLX trading at a discount to peers at the present, making our thesis more compelling.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal; Author's Calculations

We see high earnings yield over the coming single-year period that will gradually revert towards the mean in the following years. Share buybacks are not out of the question over the coming year, either. Assigning our current P/E calculations of 12.2x and our EPS estimates for 2021, we see a price target of $81 over the coming 6-12 months:

2020 P/E - 12.2x

FY2021 EPS Estimates - 6.7

6 to 12-month Price target = 2020 P/E x 2021 EPS Estimate = 12.2x6.7 = $81.74

Assigning a 2x premium to our 2021 P/E estimates and tying this to our 2022 EPS estimates, we see a 2-year price trajectory of $105.28.

2x premium to 2021 P/E estimates = 22.4x

FY 2022 EPS estimates = 4.7

2022 Price target = $105.28

Blending the price target with our probability-based DCF modelling, we see a fair value of ~$83 on today's trading. The calculations were achieved by discounting FCFE estimates into 2026 back to today, with a hurdle rate of 11.55%. The hurdle rates reflects the opportunity cost of holding a treasury security plus the S&P 500 index. Calculations were then finished using a terminal growth rate of 2x, in line with industry expectations. Therefore, we believe there is around 10%-12% upside on today's trading, considering these inputs.

We look forward to updating these figures as price trajectory changes along the way, and further guidance is provided by management. Investors can see the potential outcomes in price direction over the coming periods, should shares continue trading at the current level of support, on the chart below. This is crucial for long-term investors who need to make decisions on entry and/or exit points in the upcoming quarters. For those holding HOLX in portfolio's, regardless of the strategy, the below chart is useful in understanding the range in price direction to be expected over this time frame.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Further Considerations

Shares have trended in an ascending channel since the selloff in March. Back then, shares had formed support at the $50 region, before breaking away in late June toward the high in July. At that point, there was a pullback to the longer-term support level, where shares have since bounced away from support 3 times, back up to today's trading. Although HOLX has been tested several times at key support levels, it has maintained strength and conformed to the longer-term trend, maintaining within the channel shown on the chart below. Investors can view these pricing movements on the chart below, taking note of key movements away from the support floor since March.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Momentum has remained high with low volatility over this time period as well. This is satisfying, considering the direction and strength of the price trend. We've recently observed an uptick in momentum since October, which has corresponded with the most recent uptick in price. Longer-term investors should keep a close eye on the momentum levels for HOLX, as there is a clear correlation in price direction and momentum level on the charts. This is essential information on position sizing, entry and exit points plus for those holding HOLX shares within their portfolios. As momentum has remained high, we would encourage investors to make decisions on entry and exit based on large upticks in momentum, that follow cycles in the overall trend. This includes the most recent uptick in momentum, as seen on the chart below, where price has followed suit.

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Shares have recently breached the RSI 70 line, entering into overbought territory. This may be a catalyst for a pullback in price, towards the current level of support. Should this happen, we believe this may be an exciting point of entry or reallocation scale for investors. RSI has remained cyclical over the course of the YTD, and we see this as key information for longer-term investors wanting to make decisions on entry and reallocation in the upcoming periods. Investors may want to trim larger positions if shares breach the RSI 70 line again, and reallocate and lower dollar-cost averaging should they head near or breach the lower RSI 30 line, in overbought territory. Riding the RSI wave over the longer term will provide investors with greater control over pricing risk as the company story progresses. Investors can see this information on the chart below.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Credit Summary

The company left the 4th quarter well capitalised with $700 million in cash and short-term investments, covering short-term liabilities by 1.79x. Although this is on the lower side, the company has seen expansion in total manufacturing costs and contract servicing costs that affect the balance sheet in the short term. Debt has been reasonably well-managed YoY, having come down marginally over this period.

Although there is pressure on short-term liquidity as mentioned above, interest expenses are well covered on debt with ~13x coverage from EBITDA level earnings, and total debt to capital is around 53%. The debt ratio is around 42%, whilst debt as a function of EBITDA is 1.58x. All of these figures, including what's seen on the table below, are a reflection of the increase in capacity that the company has undertaken this year, and therefore reflects management's growth vision in capacity increases and contract servicing over the coming 2 years, in our view.

Cash runaway on the $700 million is more than sufficient for the upcoming 2 years, and the Altman Z-score of 6.06 supports this view. Therefore, the major downward forces on liquidity pertain to manufacturing costs and capacity increases over the coming 2 years, in our view. Otherwise, debt is well serviced, and management has indicated via guidance that top-line revenue expansion will continue to drive operations and financial position very successfully into the future.

Data Source: HOLX SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

In Short

HOLX has had a stellar year this year on the back of servicing enormous Covid-19 testing volumes, aligning themselves to meet demand via contractual obligations and extensions into 2021. We believe that Covid-19 testing will continue to remain robust and a key driver in revenues within HOLX's molecular diagnosis segment, and that recovery in breast health, surgery and ex. Covid-19 molecular diagnosis will occur as the pandemic diminishes over the coming years.

We believe that the latter segments have seen a deferral, rather than a complete loss. Furthermore, management has upgraded guidance, to which we are slightly more bullish, as we see global Covid-19 testing volumes expanding rapidly, especially throughout Europe and the rest of EMEA over the coming periods. Post-pandemic, the company has hinted at acquisition activity in 2021. Alongside recovery in other segments, free cash flow expansion should drive efficient capital allocation to generate sufficient ROIC, far above the current costs of capital the company holds.

This supports the current valuation, where we see HOLX trading at a discount to peers. Based on our 2021 earnings assumptions, we see a price target of $81 over the coming 6-12 months, and blending this with a probability-based DCF model, we see a fair value of ~$83, thus around 10%-12% upside on today's trading from both. HOLX should continue its current trajectory into 2021, where investors will likely continue to reward the company over this time period. We look forward to providing additional coverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.