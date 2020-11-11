Fully-diluted valuation has ballooned to almost $12 billion but as long as management delivers on the combination of growth and strategic vision demanded by investors these days, the ongoing rally in the shares might have more legs regardless of fundamental considerations.

While cash usage remains at elevated levels, balance sheet and liquidity have been vastly improved due to the most recent equity financing.

Increased vendor financing efforts no longer a major cause for concern given basically unlimited access to the capital markets at this point.

Adjusted EBITDA margins are already approaching management's stated long-term target of 20% despite headwinds from unfavorable product mix and materially increased losses in the hydrogen fueling business during the quarter.

Company reports a strong Q3 and raises full year projections. Management expects growth to continue unabatedly over the next couple of years.

Note: I have covered Plug Power (PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Monday, reported Q3/2020 results well above the company's own projections and raised full-year guidance for its key gross billings metric to $325-$330 million, up from $300 million expected at the beginning of the year.

In addition, management reaffirmed its previously issued FY2021 gross billings guidance of $450 million and stated to be well on the way "to deliver on our 2024 targets of $1.2B in gross billings, $200M in operating income, and over 20% Adjusted EBITDA."

Remember, a couple of quarters ago, the company replaced GAAP revenue guidance with non-GAAP gross billings projections to adjust for ongoing GAAP accounting charges related to warrants issued to anchor customers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 2017.

In fact, the ongoing rally in Plug Power's shares has provided Amazon an almost $700 million unrealized gain when accounting only for already vested warrants, easily recouping the company's entire purchases of Plug Power's products and services.

In total, warrant charges amounted to $22.9 million for the quarter thus, substantially reducing reported revenue and profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA was an impressive $24 million with margins already approaching the company's above-stated long-term target of 20%.

Adjusted consolidated gross margin calculated to 17.2% for the quarter despite a number of margin headwinds.

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Author's own calculations

Product margins were challenged by a large amount of lower-margin hydrogen infrastructure sales during the quarter as the company recognized revenues on no less than thirteen fueling stations compared to five in Q2/2020 and zero in Q3/2019. Product margins actually held up remarkably well given the large contribution from hydrogen infrastructure sales.

Adjusted service gross margins were positive for the second quarter in a row but remain a far cry from management's repeatedly stated target of 30%.

In addition, service margins at Walmart remained under pressure due to ongoing COVID-19-related higher equipment usage.

Lastly, adjusted hydrogen fueling margin surprisingly dropped to its lowest level in three years with management's explanation on the call differing substantially from the information provided in the 10-Q:

Gross margin decreased to (44.2)% during the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to (19.8)% during the three months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to an increase in cost of fuel paid to suppliers and an increase in the provision for common stock warrants.

Keep in mind that these are GAAP margins. Adjusted for warrant charges, Q3/2020 hydrogen fueling margin was negative 30.4% as compared to negative 12.4% last year as shown in the table above.

Here's management's statement from the question-and-answer session of the call (emphasis added by author):

Christopher Sadler (...) And then, just last one, I want to see if you could walk through some of the moving pieces on the fuel margins. Obviously, the sales are up a bit, gross margins were down, I assume hydrogen is settled in there. I was curious, if there any kind of one time items, how we should think about kind of the ramping margins over the next few quarters there, as you start to make it down with some of the integration of green hydrogen strategies. Andy Marsh Paul, do you want to talk about the margins, because I think the margins probably are better on a non-GAAP basis. Paul Middleton Yeah, if you look on a non-GAAP basis, it was effectively breakeven for the quarter and I think what you’re saying is the benefit of the United Hydrogen starting to kick in. And, as we’ve talked publicly, we’re actually investing to ramp additional capacity out of that existing facility, and that starts to kick in and we’re able to utilize that, you’ll see continued progression. And, I think, as we move into next year, we’re actually thinking – I mean, we’re continuing to invest in increased efficiencies in the systems making big strides. So I think directionally, you’re going to continue to see great leverage in that product line, as we start to leverage the existing facility, we have leverage existing capacity, we have invested in efficiencies, and then, as early 2023, when the new capacity comes online, there’ll be again, another big step function. So, we’re pleased with the direction that we’re making and the efforts, and I think you’re going to continue to see that that continue to play out.

I reached out to management on the issue but haven't received an answer yet. The only way to get to non-GAAP break-even hydrogen fueling margins for the quarter as claimed by CFO Paul Middleton would be to add back most of a $4.3 million warrant charge related to existing Amazon service contracts but this charge is actually shown separately in the financial statements while the company has provided a detailed segment breakdown of the warrant charges recorded as a reduction of revenue:

Source: 10-Q Filing

As quoted above, management on the call actually claimed non-GAAP margin progress due to the recent acquisition of United Hydrogen instead of mentioning the apparent price increases implemented by the company's hydrogen suppliers explicitly stated in the 10-Q.

Not surprisingly, the company is taking active steps to lower dependence on incumbent hydrogen suppliers with plans to build and operate five new green hydrogen plants with an aggregate daily output of 100 tons by 2024:

I'd also like to highlight our progress in building 5 green hydrogen plants that will generate 100 tons of green hydrogen by 2024. We announced partnerships with Apex and Brookfield to provide a source of green hydrogen through solar, wind or hydro power. We’re in the design phase for 2 of our new hydrogen plants, and expect completion by the end of 2022. We are leveraging our expertise in operating and designing plants from our recent United acquisition, and ability to convert renewables into green hydrogen from our acquisition of Giner ELX. The demand for green hydrogen is closely tied to our present customers’ sustainability goals. Plug Power is projecting that by 2024, our own internal demand will approach 100 tons per day. With another note of interest to investors, our gigafactory is progressing. And with the election now over, we expect an announcement will be forthcoming for the location.

But with completion of the first two plants currently scheduled for 2022, additional supplier price increases would undoubtedly cut further into the company's hydrogen fueling margins as the output of the recently acquired United Hydrogen plant remains insufficient to cover the majority of Plug Power's hydrogen supply contracts with customers.

After selling almost exclusively to its anchor customers for the first half of the year, Q3 actually saw a major increase in vendor financing as evidenced by the renewed surge in the company's restricted cash balances due to financing partners demanding full cash collateral for sale-and-leaseback transactions with new customers that do not provide payment guarantees like Walmart does:

Source: Company's SEC Filings

Until recently, I considered management's renewed push into vendor financing unsustainable given Plug Power's high cost of capital. That said, with the capital markets currently being wide open for perceived "green" technology companies, the issue appears no longer a cause for concern.

Since the beginning of this year, Plug Power has raised more than $700 million in new capital with roughly half of that in the form of new equity thus materially improving its previously weak balance sheet.

At the end of Q3, unrestricted cash increased to $448.1 million, up from $139.5 million at the beginning of the year despite recording negative free cash flow of $228.6 million for the first nine months of 2020.

It should be noted that approximately $45 million in cash outflows were related to the recent acquisitions of United Hydrogen and Giner ELX. In addition, ongoing sales growth required much higher working capital levels as also evidenced by the company's inventory movement over the past couple of quarters:

Source: Company's SEC Filings

With anchor customers like Amazon pushing hard to increase their distribution center footprint, current outperformance shouldn't be viewed as a surprise. In fact, Amazon comprised approximately 85% of the company's total $113.3 million accounts receivable balance at the end of Q3.

Despite some apparent deployments with new customers during the quarter, roughly 72% of the company's total reported revenues for the first nine months of 2020 were associated with Amazon and Walmart, up from 62% last year.

That said, investors have not pushed shares to multi-decade highs because of the company's material handling business which, while currently experiencing good growth due to a combination of vendor financing initiatives and a major surge in demand at key customers, remains tied to a niche as material upfront hydrogen infrastructure investments and ongoing maintenance requirements limit the scope of application for the company's GenKey technology.

At this point, the company's material handling solutions are only viable at very large scale for customers with 24/7/365 operations and high equipment usage. In addition, customers are only realizing the full benefit of the solution at greenfield sites which are explicitly designed to the requirements of the technology. So far, only Walmart has committed to retrofitting brownfield sites at scale.

The ongoing investor excitement is actually related to what Plug Power is aiming to become: A vertically integrated company covering large parts of the hydrogen and fuel cell value chain from electrolyzers over multiple on-road applications to drones.

Given the ongoing rally in the company's shares, one might assume that the company has already delivered on all of its ambitious targets.

After most recent capital raises, outstanding shares have increased to 406.1 million but after accounting for in-the-money stock options, customer warrants and convertible notes, fully-diluted share count appears closer to 600 million at this point, resulting in a market capitalization of approximately $12 billion or 27x the company's FY2021 gross billings guidance of $450 million, a multiple usually only applied to the highest-growing software companies with gross margins well north of 80% and massive cash-generation potential.

But quite contrary to Canadian peer Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), the company is currently enjoying tailwinds from the domestic market which should result in another year of 35%+ top line growth.

That said, Plug Power will have to increase its compound annual growth rate even further to reach its stated 2024 goal of $1.2 billion in revenues.

Bottom Line

Despite ongoing elevated cash usage and questions around the hydrogen fueling business, Plug Power delivered a strong quarter and raised full year projections with adjusted EBITDA margins already approaching the company's stated long-term target of 20%. Management expects growth to continue unabatedly for the next couple of years but this will actually require signing a number of additional anchor customers as well as successful expansion into new business segments. Given these issues, management's growth targets continue to appear ambitious.

But as long as Plug Power delivers on the combination of growth and strategic vision demanded by investors these days, the ongoing rally in the company's shares might have more legs regardless of fundamental considerations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.