TF1 is actively participating in the streaming wars and keeping a handle on the operating expenses while innovating. Given these positives and the healthy fundamentals, a speculative long position in TF1 can pay off.

TF1 has low debt, has posted a slight YoY growth in advertising revenue in Q3 2020, and normally pays an attractive dividend. It is very cheap at the moment.

Last October, a joint streaming initiative from TF1 and other French media companies, called Salto, was launched in France. Netflix has this month launched a new streaming initiative as well.

Télévision Française and the challenged broadcasting industry

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCPK:TVFCF) ("TF1") is a traditional broadcaster of origin in the French market. Until this day, linear TV and the accompanying advertising revenue are by far the largest part of its business.

TF1 stock is trading near multi-year lows (also see the below graph). Depending on the root causes for the declining stock price and the outlook for the company, this may either be a reason to stay away or it may be an opportunity to invest.

Data by YCharts

My investment thesis for TF1 is similar to my thesis for any other European broadcaster: it only makes sense to take a long position if (1) the broadcaster is successful in fighting declining advertising revenue from traditional linear TV and (2) it actively participates in the streaming wars and is showing new revenue while keeping a handle on the operating expenses. In this article, I'll look in more detail how this thesis plays out for TF1, while touching on some specifics of the company and developments in French media.

Before looking at the TF1 details, it's important to note that many of the companies in TF1's peer group of traditional European broadcasters are experiencing similar challenges. Share prices are under pressure due to two important reasons: firstly, declining advertising revenue, which is normally still by far the largest chunk of revenue for a broadcaster, and secondly, increasing operating expenses that come with diversification by launching and operating new digital services. In recent articles about RTL Group (OTC:RGLXF), ProSiebenSat.1 (OTCPK:PBSFF), Atresmedia (OTC:AIOSF), and Mediaset (OTCPK:MDIUY), I've consistently found that declining advertising revenue and a challenge to manage operating expenses are important causes for the downward trajectory of all the share prices. The below graph shows the double-digit declines of the share prices of the European broadcasters over the last three years together with the TF1 share price.

Data by YCharts

The graph illustrates that investors in European broadcasters have seen a relentless loss of value over time. The sector has a major challenge to turn things around. A second fact that becomes clear from the graph is that the decline of the TF1 share price has significantly exceeded the decline of the Mediaset share price. My assessment of Mediaset is that it has actually done much worse business wise than TF1, so this seems the wrong way around.

TF1's business is still advertising

According to the TF1 annual report, 2019 total revenue amounted to 2,337.3 M euro. This was an increase of 2.1% YoY. The advertising revenue in 2019 amounted to 1,658.1 M euro, which was a slight YoY decline of 0.2%. The growth of revenue in 2019 in comparison with 2018 thus came from other sources than the traditional advertising. TF1 has reported that this growth of revenue was attributable to its digital services which include cooking brand Marmiton and e-commerce brands such as Gambettes and My little box.

The decline in advertising revenue accelerated in H1 2020. TF1 reported a YoY decline of advertising revenue of 26.3% (H1 2020: 616.4 M euro vs. H1 2019: 836.0 M euro). The main reason for this decline was COVID-19 as advertisers focused on preserving cash in dealing with the uncertainty around the pandemic.

Just recently, on October 28, 2020, TF1 released its 2020 Q3 numbers. The advertising revenue showed a more than 7% growth in the quarter versus the 2019 numbers (Q3 2020: 346.5 M euro vs. Q3 2019: 322.4 M euro). This increase marks a small recovery from the large hit by the pandemic. It's also a first proof that the loss of advertising revenue is not structural. The business can recover and advertising revenue may well return to normal levels.

Looking at TF1's FY 2019 numbers, over 70% of TF1 revenue is still advertising revenue. This means that TF1 is still heavily dependent on this traditional stream. Just like with other European broadcasters this source of revenue is not growing. With TF1, the decline is relatively small, with 2019 only 0.2% lower than 2018. Other European broadcasters, such as Mediaset, are showing steeper declines. Mediaset España, for example, reported a 4.9% decline in 2019 vs. 2018 and Mediaset Italia a whopping 8.2% decline. TF1 will see a full-year decline in 2020 as well. The small increase is a first sign that advertising revenue for the full-year 2021 may show an increase as well, but it may also be a catch up quarter for French advertisers after hitting the breaks in H1 2020. Now that a large part of the French economy is in lockdown due to the second wave of the pandemic, there's a substantial risk that the advertising market remains week in the coming winter.

One final remark with respect to advertising revenue is that the European soccer championship has been rescheduled from 2020 to 2021. Broadcasters can benefit from major events like this. TF1 has also benefited in 2019 from the women soccer world championship when more than 10 million extra viewers tuned in to the TF1 channel over a period of several weeks. The upcoming European soccer championship for men will greatly increase chances of improved TF1 financial results in 2021.

TF1 streaming initiatives in the changing French media landscape

The main offering of TF1 remains linear TV to this day. The core linear TV channel, which is simply called TF1, produces the most exposure to the French audience and, therefore, contains the largest inventory for advertising.

Next to the linear TV services, TF1 is diversifying the offerings by the My TF1 on demand streaming service and, since October 20, 2020, as a member in a joint venture that operates the newly launched Salto service.

Salto offers a subscription to over 10,000 hours of streaming content. TF1, M6 (a subsidiary of RTL Group), and France Télévisions are the three involved companies that jointly launched this new service.

According to online sources, Netflix has since this month (November 2020) started testing a new type of service in France, called Netflix Direct. This new type of product offers a pre-programmed Netflix stream of content. Netflix states that the new service aims to address the strong need for pre-programmed channels in France. In the future, Netflix may decide to roll out the service out to other countries as well. With this move, Netflix starts to behave like a traditional broadcaster. It will be very interesting to see what this new "linear TV" type of streaming offering will bring.

TF1 is actively innovating and diversifying the services in the changing French media landscape. The revenue from these services is relatively small in comparison with the advertising revenue from traditional broadcasting services. 2021 will show the first results of the new service Salto and also give more insight into what competitors such as Netflix are achieving. One reason to believe that TF1 can be successful is that Salto is operated by a joint venture with a specific focus on the French market. It remains to be seen if the Netflix content can compete with such a strong offering.

TF1 has so far shown to have a good handle on the operating expenses while working on the innovations. The operating margin rose from 8.7% in 2018 to 10.9% in 2019 and the first 9 months of 2020 have shown that TF1 has been able to compensate for a substantial part of the advertising revenue decline by lower operating expenses.

Financial considerations for TF1: strong fundamentals and cheap valuation

TF1 has a small amount of net debt of well under 200 M euro which is rated BBB+. The revolver of over 900m euro is virtually not used at the moment, so TF1 can decide to pay off all of the debt at any moment in time.

TF1 dividend has been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19. The payout of the 2019 dividend has not taken place, while normally, there was a dividend in every calendar year.

Source: TF1 investor relations website

Valuation of TF1 is relatively cheap at the moment. The declining share price has brought the market capitalization down to just over 1.1 B euro which is less than the book value of the YE2019 equity of 1.56 B euro. The PB ratio of ~0.7 is the cheapest of the peer group that is mentioned earlier in this article. The PB ratios of peers are higher than 1.

In this COVID-19 environment with a major impact on H1 2020 earnings, it's not much use to look at the PE ratios. All the European broadcasters mentioned in this article have seen their PE ratios explode because of the double-digit advertising revenue declines in 2020 and the associated earnings declines.

Risks

There are at least two risks associated with any TF1 investment. The COVID-19 pandemic may have a negative effect on advertising revenue for longer than expected and competitors such as Netflix may be successful in gaining market share. With the current low valuation, I'd estimate that these risks are reflected in the share price at the moment. I'd consider the chance of positives for TF1s business in 2021 to be higher than what a PB ratio of 0.7 suggests.

Conclusion and Investor Takeaway

TF1 is cheap in comparison with other European broadcasters. Judging the business performance of this French broadcaster, this is an opportunity to take a speculative long position. The key reasons supporting this are: (1) advertising revenue is showing signs of recovery, (2) further recovery can follow in 2020, (3) new TF1 services can bring new revenue while TF 1 has shown to keep a grip on the operating expenses. While researching this article I also initiated a small long position myself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TVFCF, AIOSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.