Looking at the fundamentals, it makes no sense that Cameco and Kazatomprom have the same market capitalization in such a small market. The Canadian company is severely overvalued.

When uranium prices finally rise, Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom can boost output faster and thus take advantage of any opportunities in the market.

The company is barely producing any uranium and is currently relying on spot market purchases to fulfil its contracts.

Kazakhstan, greatest country in the world All other countries are run by little girls Kazakhstan, number one exporter of uranium All other countries have inferior uranium - A slightly modified version of "O Kazakhstan", "Borat" (2006)

Investment thesis

In May 2019, I wrote an article named "Cameco Vs. Kazatomprom" in which I said that Kazatomprom (LSE: KAP) presents a better investment opportunity than Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) but that the latter could be the big winner from USA's Section 232 uranium decision, which could lead to a 25% quota for domestic producers. With Joe Biden winning the US presidential election, I think a favorable development on Section 232 is highly unlikely, which makes Cameco look severely overvalued. Kazatomprom, in turn, looks like a value investor's dream.

The uranium market

This is a pretty small market, with annual mining production valued at below $5 billion at current spot prices. Compare this to rhodium, which is close to becoming a $10 billion market. Yet, the uranium market has usually been popular with investors as they have been expecting prices to return to the good old days for several years now.

(Source: World Nuclear Association)

The key reasons behind the expectations for higher prices are a structural deficit and around 750 million pounds U3O8 of uncovered demand this decade, which means utilities will need to come back to the market.

At the moment, the world requires around 68,000 tons of uranium or 79,500 tons of uranium oxide per year, of which just over 80% comes from mines and the remainder from secondary sources such as civil stockpiles.

(Source: World Nuclear Association)

(Source: World Nuclear Association)

There is a scarcity of reliable data on civil stockpiles, but according to the World Nuclear Association, they were estimated at almost 90,000 tU in Europe and the USA, about 120,000 tU in China, and around 70,000 tU in the rest of Asia as of 2018.

Looking at the uranium cost curve, I think prices need to return to at least $50 per pound of U3O8 to stop the shutdown of current mines and incentivize the opening of new ones. Still, the timing of this price increase is impossible to forecast.

(Source: Kazatomprom)

Cameco is a shell of its former self

Cameco and Kazatomprom both have market capitalizations of $3.7 billion as of time of writing, which is an interesting coincidence. However, I think the Canadian firm is significantly overvalued. Let's take a short look at its business.

Cameco owns 69.8% of McArthur River, which is the world's largest high-grade uranium mine. However, the latter is currently on care and maintenance and is so technically challenging that I don't expect it to ever reopen.

Cameco also owns 50% of the Cigar Lake mine in the Athabasca Basin as well as 40% of the Inkai project in Kazakhstan, which is a joint venture with Kazatomprom.

(Source: Cameco)

The company sells around 20 million pounds of U3O8 per year, with a mix of fixed-price and market-related contracts at a ratio of 40:60. As production is significantly decreased at the moment, Cameco is buying a lot of uranium on the spot market to fulfil its contracts. As the long-term price is usually around 20% higher than the spot price, this is profitable as long as prices stay low.

In the first nine months of 2020, Cameco bought 26.2 million pounds of uranium and delivered 22 million pounds under contract. The issue here is that the company will be losing money if spot prices increase rapidly.

(Source: Cameco)

Looking at the income statement, it's clear that Cameco is now mainly a trading company and it's very hard to turn a profit due to high administration costs as well as care and maintenance expenses.

(Source: Cameco)

Looking at the balance sheet, Cameco has C$793 million ($593 million) in cash and short-term investments and C$997million ($745 million) in debt. However, you have to take into account that the company also has total product inventories of C$710 million ($530 million) and also expects to recover $303 million ($226 million) in cash paid and $482 million ($360 million) in letters of credit secured with CRA.

Kazatomprom, in turn, owns stakes in all of the world's Tier 1 and Tier 2 uranium mines. All of its reserve base is amenable to in-situ recovery, which is a very high-margin technology, and allows it to generate significant free cash flow even at today depressed uranium prices.

(Source: Kazatomprom)

At the moment, Kazatomprom accounts for around 24% of annual uranium production and is the main driver behind the removal of around 13,500 tU of Kazakhstani uranium supply from the market between 2017 and 2019.

(Source: Kazatomprom)

The company has a policy of paying a dividend equal to at least 75% of free cash flow if its net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio is below one. As of June 2020, Kazatomprom's net debt stood at $203 million.

In May 2020, Kazatomprom distributed a dividend of $245 million based on its 2019 results. This is a dividend yield of 6.6% at a time when its main competitors can't turn a profit.

Investor takeaway

Uranium has been a very frustrating commodity to invest in for several years now and low prices have led to the closure of a significant amount of Cameco's capacity. The ironic part for the company is that if spot uranium prices soared, this would lead to much higher losses.

I think uranium is going to $50 per pound, although it's impossible to forecast when this will happen. When prices rise, Cameco's hope is to restart its idled capacity and return to profitability but this is likely to prove technically challenging, especially at McArthur River. The company has a very strong balance sheet, but I think there is little value in its assets, which makes it a good candidate for short selling. I don't think Cameco should be worth more than $800 million.

Kazatomprom, in turn, has the best uranium mines in the world and is a high-yield play even at low uranium prices. Kazakhstan is currently keeping around 6,500 tU of uranium per year away from the market, with the aim of boosting prices. When prices recover, that production will find its way to the market fast, meaning Kazatomprom will be the main beneficiary.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.