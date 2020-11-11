The stock price has been slow-moving with very low volatility and shows a bearish trend. But the observation using the P/E Ratio and Dividend Discount Model indicates an undervaluation.

The banking industry keenly felt the negative impact of the pandemic as the Fed cut interest rates. But First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX:FFMR) maintained strategic operations to maintain its balance. It continued to generate adequate sales and earnings during the first half of the fiscal year that could help it sustain itself and its increasing dividend payments but the stock price seems to move in the opposite direction. Meanwhile, as the US tries to slowly recover, policymakers must watch out for the possibility of a post-pandemic bubble that may hurt the economy and affect the financial sector.

An Overview of the Company’s Financials

Interest Income and Interest Expense

Depending on the economic condition, the interest rates that the Fed sets vary accordingly. It has a substantial impact on the operations of the companies in the financial and real estate sector. With its well-maintained financial health over the past decade, FFMR has demonstrated how it could go along with market changes knowing that the interest income is the primary driver of its revenue growth. Although it is not as large as many banks in the US, it has proven its adequate capacity to maintain its strong operations.

The company’s loans and deposits kept increasing so did the interest income and interest expense as years passed by. The company’s operating revenue is composed of interest income on loans and interest income on investments. For the last 10 years, it continuously grew in chunks. Given this, one can easily say that the company has managed the earnings and collection of the amount it loaned out.

Despite the global financial crisis in 2008, it remained operational as the interest income remained adequate and consistently increased. It may show its resilience and prudence as it was able to thwart the possible adverse effect of the crisis that lasted for years. Also, it had a sound judgment on its investment decisions given the consistent growth in income on its investments. From $36.98 million in 2009, it had an average growth rate of 9.2% per year. With this, it almost doubled and changed by more than $50 million in a decade as the value reached $88.27 million in 2019.

Meanwhile, as the pandemic came and caused restrictions, the banking industry was not spared from its effects. FFMR was not an exemption. During the first quarter, the impact was not keenly observed yet as the decline from $21.12 million in 1Q 2019 to $20.98 million in 1Q 2020 was less than 1%. During 2Q, the negative impact of the restrictions and delays was more visible as it moved from $22.25 million to $20.35 million. With this, the accumulated interest income of $41.33 million was 5% lower than $43.37 million in the previous year.

Nevertheless, one can see that despite the decrease, the strength and prudence of the company were still at best since the value remained above $20 million. Also, it was heavily impacted by the low-interest rate set by the Fed since the lockdown started. Now that everything is slowly getting better, given the increasing employment and reopening of businesses, the remaining quarters may be good for the company. But it may not offset the decrease it had during the first half. The estimation using the Linear Trend Analysis agreed with this inference as the value may decrease to $84.23 million in 2020 but will regain its momentum and rise above $100 million for the next few years.

On the other hand, the interest expense had a similar trend but was kept lower than interest income. From $10.6 million, it declined to $3.13 million. But as it increased to $5.72 in 2015, its growth became rapid and consistent. Despite this, their gap became wider. For the last 10 years, the increase in net interest income was quick and uninterrupted from $26.38 million to $69.72 million. Indeed, one can say that it remained efficient and strategic in its operations, given the constant change in the interest rate. As estimated, interest expenses may become lower in 2020 as the Fed lowered it but will slowly increase again while the net interest income will remain high and reach $74 million in 2024.

Taken from MarketWatch: First Farmers Financial Corp.'s Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: First Farmers Financial Corp.'s Quarterly Financials

Net Income

Non-interest income and expenses remained in line with the trend of interest income and expenses which shows the consistency between the company’s core and non-core operations. Non-interest expenses, which are primarily composed of expenses related to labor, have been increasing but remained manageable. On the other hand, trust and commission income comprised most of the non-interest income.

Although the expenses remained higher than income, their growth was both consistent but was kept at a manageable level to sustain the company’s increasing profitability. With this, net income was continuously increasing over the years. It almost quadrupled from $7.88 million in 2009 to $29.52 million. Indeed, the efficiency island prudence in the company’s operations matched with the consistency in non-core transactions helped it realize increasing earnings for the last 10 years.

Meanwhile, the quarterlies of 2020 showed impressive results of the company’s non-interest transactions. Although the net value of non-interest transactions in 1Q 2020 was $120,000 lower than its comparative quarter in 2019, it bounced back by a $350,000 increase in 2Q. As a result, the accumulated value of $14.17 million was 2% higher than $13.94 million in 2019. It shows that despite the uncertainties, the viability of the company remains high to sustain its growth and meet its obligations.

As the situation gets better, the company may realize interest and non-interest income which may result in higher earnings at the end of the fiscal year. But the estimation using the Linear Trend Analysis remains conservative. Like the net interest income, net income may still decrease to $29.17 million before consistently increasing again to $37.4 million in 2024.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Quarterly Financials

Return on Average Asset

Although First Farmers Financial Corp. may not be as big as many banks in the US, it may also be considered a big bank with assets that grew consistently over the years. From 2009 to 2011, the assets were less than $1 billion. In 2012, it increased by almost $200 million and exceeded $1 billion. Since then, growth has become faster and more substantial. As of 2019, the company had $1.92 billion of assets.

During 2Q 2020, it already surpassed $2 billion. With the increasing assets and profitability of the company, one can see that the company gets bigger and more viable as time goes by. But it’s important to measure earnings in terms of assets. Given this, one may choose to check Return on Average Assets (ROAA) for better precision. Although the average assets have not exceeded $2 billion yet, like the Total Assets, growth was uninterrupted.

In terms of profitability, ROAA has generally increased for the last 10 years. Although it consistently decreased in 2013-2016, since 2017, ROAA became higher. In general, the ideal ROA should be above 5%, but in banks, it may be lower. Having ROA above 1% suggests that banks realize huge profits since banks are highly leveraged. Since FFMR had an ROAA above 1% from 2009 to 2019, one can prove the increasing profitability of the company’s operations. According to Weiss Ratings, big banks had an average ROA of 1.16% in 2017 while smaller banks had 1.22%. Since it had 1.34% in 2017, FFMR outperformed many of its peers.

In 2019, it was already at 1.6%. Moreover, the increasing assets are mainly composed of loans, investments, and fixed assets. With this, the increasing capacity of operations through additions of these assets that realized increasing earnings showed consistency and long-term sustainability as the company sustained its growth over the past decade. As the estimation shows, ROAA will follow the trend of net income. It will become lower at 1.47% and will gradually increase again to 1.54% for the next few years.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Return on Average Equity and Sustainable Growth Rate

Meanwhile, if we compare the viability of the company’s operations to its average equity, we will derive Return on Average Equity (ROAE). Equity is a vital account in the Balance Sheet since it helps us determine the company’s solvency. We may check how much is left after the company covers all its borrowings and payables. An investor wishes to check the profitability in terms of equity since it helps him measure how and how much his investments generate earnings.

From 2009-2019, FFMR had an ideal ROAE since it had 14.9% on average per year. It means that for every dollar in equity, it earned about $0.15. Also, the company outperformed many of its peers in the industry as its ROAE remained higher than the average of the industry at 8.4%. The ROAE of the company always exceeded the industry. In 2019, the company already had 15.6% compared to 11.76% of its competitors. In the same year, it ranked 14th in the industry in terms of ROAE. For the next five years, it will gradually yet consistently go up to 15.9% and will remain higher than its peers at 12.8% as estimated.

Moreover, it is logical to check the growth rate of the company without increasing its financial leverage, especially borrowings. Hence, one has to check its Sustainable Growth Rate (SGR). It may be done by multiplying the value retained after deducting the dividend payments from the company’s earnings or Retention Ratio by ROAE. Since the dividend payment in 2019 was 30% of earnings, the remaining 70% was its retention ratio. Given this, its current SGR is 10.9. It means that the company can sustain its growth by 10% without having to increase borrowings.

Indeed, the continuous growth in ROAA, ROAE, and SGR shows that the company has remained viable and sufficient over the years. The consistency of growth in its earnings with key ratios in the Balance Sheet suggests that it remains adequate to sustain its operations and grow further even in the long-run.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Loan-to-Deposit Ratio

As the operations of FFMR became larger and stronger, the amount it loaned out to lenders went higher over the years. With its increasing visibility in banking and trading, its loans consistently have increased for the last 10 years. From $600 million in 2009, it gradually increased to $960 million in 2014. Since 2015, the amount exceeded $1 billion until it reached $1.39 billion in 2019. With this, it can be observed that loans had an average annual growth of 8%.

Since loans comprise 70% of assets, its growth has a big impact on the growth of assets. This is vital for the company’s success since the effectiveness of collecting loans and its strategic operations and economic condition also affect its ability to earn interests. It may be a make or break for the company especially in uncertain situations like this. Even if the company allots $14 million-$17 million as provisions for uncollectible loans, it is still small as it is only 1%-2% of the total amount.

Nevertheless, one must remember that a bank operates with a high level of security as its loans are usually assets-based or loans that are backed by collaterals. Also, must determine if these loans are generating income. Given the company’s operations, it can be seen that the interest income which is primarily composed of interest on loans has been increasing for the last 10 years. In 2015-2019, its growth became faster and more substantial. In 2015 and 2016, when loans increased by 12% and 6%, interest income increased by 20% and 8%, respectively. Since 2017, the growth rate in interest income is twice as much as in loans.

To be more precise, we may choose to focus on interest income on loans in 2015 since the growth in the same year started to accelerate. With $1.08 billion in loans, the company earned $51 million or 4.7%. As the company increased the amount it loaned out, it continued to realize higher income. In 2019, when loans amounted to $1.4 billion, interest income already increased to almost 6% by earning $78.3 million.

With its well-maintained loans and interest income even during the pandemic, the company gives assurance to investors on its capacity to remain adequate and prudent to handle its operations well. As estimated, loans may remain increasing while interest income on loans may slow down a bit due to the lower interest rate set by the Fed but both will accelerate for the next five years as a better economic condition is expected after the pandemic. Hence, loans may earn about 6%-8% in 2024.

On the other hand, deposits remained higher for the last 10 years. Like loans, its growth was initially gradual but since 2015, it accelerated. In 2009 and 2010, the values of the two were so close so the Loan-to-Deposit Ratio was high at 98% and 97%, respectively. This could cause problems for the company had the bank faced unforeseen events since it was illiquid then. Nevertheless, one must remember the Global Financial Crisis in 2007-2008 that could have affected it then. Also, even if it faced the crisis, it remained financially sound. Since 2011, the ratio never went beyond 92%. As time went by, the ratio was generally decreasing which could show that the company’s liquidity increased. For the next five years, the estimation shows that deposits may keep increasing and exceed $2 billion in 2024 and the ratio would remain at 89%.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

What’s In Store for the Investors?

Dividends Per Share

The generosity of the company to the investors has increased over the years. With a gradual growth from $0.29 in 2009 to $0.385 in 2013, the dividends per share jumped by 36% to $0.525 per share in 2014. Since then, the increase has been more substantial. With an average dividend growth of 16% annually, one can say that the value became increasingly significant as time went by. In 2019, the dividends per share rose to $1.22 per share. This is equal with the estimation using the Dividend Growth Model while the trend analysis was quite conservative but remained precise at $1.20 per share. Using the former, the estimation of the dividends may be accurate again in 2020 at $1.28 per share, given the dividends paid for the three quarters. It may increase again gradually and reach $1.37 per share in 2023.

Taken from First Farmers Financial Corp: Dividends

Dividends, Net Income, and Free Cash Flow

With the increasing dividend payments, especially in 2018 and 2019, one must determine how adequate the company is to suffice dividend payments for the following years. For the last 10 years, both income and dividends have been increasing consistently. The higher value of net income and its similar trend to the dividends may give two observations. First, the company remained profitable and adequate to sustain dividend growth. Second, the rate of growth in the dividends has been proportionate with net income so it remained substantial without the possibility of a dividend cut. From 2009 to 2013, the dividends have been relatively low as the highest Dividend Payout Ratio was just 17%.

Since 2014, it surpassed 20% and never went below again. In 2019, it already reached 30% which may tell us that the company ensured high capacity for dividend payments, its growth has become more noticeable. At the end of FY 2020, the estimation using both the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Analysis shows that the ratio may suddenly rise to 36%. This may be expected given the uncertain situation. For the next few years, it may go back to 33%-34%.

Moreover, the adequacy may be confirmed using Free Cash Flow (FCF). It deals with the company’s earnings and the net cash inflows from the changes in operating assets and liabilities, especially Capital Expenditure (CAPEX). FFMR’s fixed assets have been increasing from $15 to $21 million. With this, the cash spent on maintaining and acquiring has been increasing from $1 to $2 million in 2009 to 2013, it rose further to $3 million to $7 million since 2014. There have been years when CapEx has sharply changed.

A perfect example happened in 2018 when it rose to $7.4 million from $3 million before going back to $3.7 million. Despite this, FCF has been generally increasing over the years. Since 2015, the trend has been more stable from $12.8 million to $32 million in 2019. Also, it remained high to cover the dividend payments and use the remaining amount to sustain the operations. It confirmed the sustainability of the company’s earnings and its operations as a whole. For the next few years, the trend will be smoother and similar to net income and can still sustain dividend payments.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials and FFMR Website: Dividends

Stock Price

FFMR’s stock price has not been changing significantly. With a little volatility, the price will stay for a few days before changing. With a low P/E Ratio of 10.51, it suggests low risk and undervaluation. But the trend of the price remains bearish. To confirm this, we may check it using the Dividend Discount Model.

Current Price: $43.41

Average Dividend Growth: 0.1621143167

Estimated Dividends Per Share: $1.28

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.1916006102

Derived Value: $50.44738249 or $50.45

Despite being dependent on dividends and price changes, the model agrees with the observation of the P/E Ratio. The stock must be set at a higher price but the trend of the price doesn’t show a price increase for the next few days. Hence, being updated by reading press releases and other factors that have significance in the financial sector is pivotal for future gains.

Growth Catalysts and Possible Threats

FFMR in Hamilton County First Farmers Financial Corp. in Hamilton Country

As 4Q started, FFMR announced the opening of a new branch of First Farmers Bank & Trust. Despite the adverse effects of the pandemic’s restrictions, the company remained financially sound with its maintained revenue and increasing profit, especially in 2Q, despite the lower interest rate set by Fed and the gloomy economic condition. As it fully adjusted to the situation, FFMR remained increasingly profitable and became more capable to increase its operations by opening a new branch. It is timely and a strategic move on its operations as 4Q shows a better economic condition: controlled inflation and increasing employment. In 2021, things may get better. Hence, the company may see further growth in revenue and earnings for the following years.

First Farmers Financial Corp. in the Time of Pandemic

FFMR was not spared from the challenges caused by the pandemic. It was more visible in 1Q as both sales and earnings fell. In 2Q, the company coped with it and maintained its sound financial health. As things slowly get better matched with its increased operations, the following years may promise a rosy future for the company. Despite this, FFMR must still observe the macroeconomic impact of cutting interest rates. It is done to stimulate economic activities by injecting money into the economy. It encourages borrowers to borrow more by offering lower interest rates on borrowings. Also, it causes savings to decrease due to lower returns and the possibility of loss. It also encourages more spending and investments.

Although it may have a positive impact on banks, the current scenario may still affect them negatively. The action of the Fed may give a sprinkle of hope by increasing spending and investments which may increase the business to earn and produce adequately and sustain the employment to help stabilize the economy a bit. Once things get better, the employment increases which increases the purchasing power of consumers and businesses. The increase in demand may increase prices continuously. To avoid inflation, the Fed must increase the interest rates to encourage savings and discourage borrowers. This lessens the amount of money in the economy while increasing returns to banks and savers. This is ideal for banks and savers as long as policymakers keep the economy under control.

But FFMR must watch out for possible post-pandemic inflation. With the theoretical explanations, the prices may go up as spending may increase. Since the Fed lowered the interest rates previously to encourage borrowers, increasing interest rates to prevent post-pandemic inflation may hurt them. This may cause bubbles that may hurt the financial sector. With the current condition of the company, it must maintain its sound financial health and be more prudent in its loans and borrowings to maintain its impressive performance. Nevertheless, the following years show a rosy future as a more stable economy is expected which will stimulate the sector.

Key Takeaways

With the analysis of the company’s financials and stock price, is it an ideal company to put investments into?

Short-term Investors: The undervaluation and low risk as shown by the P/E Ratio and the Discount model show the stocks are good for short-term investments. However, given the current trend of the price, investing here right now if you’re into buying and selling stocks in a short period is not ideal yet. The momentum doesn’t show a price decrease for the next few days although it doesn’t change as often as most stocks.

Long-term Investors: The consistency of the company’s profitability with long-term sustainability is one of the things an investor must consider. Also, the company balances its financial leverage as the values of equity and borrowings remain close to one another. The continuous growth of earnings and FCF along with assets and equity shows that the company can sustain its operations even in the long run. It can be proven by the company opening a new branch even in uncertain times like this. It speaks of its capacity to increase its operations. Moreover, as a Dividend Contender, it has been trying to prove its commitment for more than 10 years. The growing dividends and the adequacy of the company to sustain it promises growth and security for many investors in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.