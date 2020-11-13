Thesis Summary

We believe the market may be overseeing the value in Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI), particularly on the back of positive top-line results in their phase 3 Boston study, and other advancements. Furthermore, the company has also provided positive data from the phase 3 Seal study, which investigated Selinexor's application to advanced unresectable dedifferentiated liposarcoma and chemo refractory liposarcoma. We believe that KPTI's methodology has helped de-risked towards solid tumor applications, and therefore we hold a positive outlook for Xpovio and Selinexor's next progressions, especially the latter, into earlier treatment lines for multiple myeloma.

Furthermore, based on discussions with experts, we believe Xpovio has additional commercial potential outside of myeloma into life management, with opportunities in select solid tumor and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. With these facts, together with results from the 3rd quarter, we believe that the current share price doesn't reflect the inherent value in these segments for KPTI, and that there is an asymmetry in risk/reward that is in favor of the upside at this time.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Catalysts for Long-Term Price Change

KPTI released encouraging top-line data from both phase 3 Boston and Seal studies most recently. The arrival of the data is certainly a catalyst to upside in our view, and the success here has been highlighted as a de-risking for a breadth of solid tumor applications. Whilst the epidemiology and total case rates for advanced unresectable dedifferentiated liposarcoma remain low, we expect upcoming readouts in key trials to add steam and drive share price north over the coming periods. Firstly, there is the updated phase 3 Siendo readouts due next year, which is obtaining evidence of efficacy in Selinexor for patients with advanced and/or recurrent endometrial cancer. This represents the biggest catalyst in the medium-term, in our view. We firmly believe that investors will reward KPTI on the back of positive outcomes from this data. Additionally, the 400 patient phase 2 KING study, that is evaluating oral Selinexor in combination with standard of care therapy in patients with recurrent glioblastoma, will increase investor attractiveness if the readouts show positive results. This is in addition to the combination phase 1 SPRINT study that is now underway, investigating the bioequivalence, tolerability and anti-tumor activity of a Selinexor combination treatment.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, quarterly Xpovio sales were in line with expectations for the quarter of ~$22 million, which was underscored by new prescriber accounts, and upward trends in average refill rate and the initial pull-through in the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma community. However, the market may be undervaluing the Xpovio segment, as the commercial ability is exquisitely high within its application to myeloma alone. We see a high commercial potential in this segment, where the drug may fetch a market of almost $900 million over the coming 5-10 years, by our analysis. This represents a large market opportunity with a high probability of success, alongside the additional potentials in commercial application. Should the label continue its trend and favorability in prescriber accounts, then owning a large portion of market share is imminent for Xpovio over the coming 5-10 years, in our view. We believe that the fundamental outlook for the company is robust, and with such compelling advancements in the Selinexor studies, the asymmetry in risk/reward remains skewed to the upside.

Furthermore, should Selinexor (and therefore the Xpovio label) continue to show positive data in myeloma, alongside in advanced unresectable dedifferentiated liposarcoma and other potential indications, there is an additional $50 million+ in sales over the coming periods that can be baked into our modelling. With the breadth of commercial potential for Selinexor, and therefore Xpovio, especially considering its potential to become a remedial breakthrough in several key illness segments, we believe that the market will begin to reward KPTI, and shares will start to reflect the future value of these assets as we move into 2021 and beyond.

Valuation

Shares are trading at ~11x top-line earnings and ~13x book value, which factors in the perceived risk sentiment for the company at this stage, from our perspective. The company currently has a diluted market cap of around $1.039 billion, $263 million in cash and $129 million in debt, therefore we value KPTI on an enterprise level at $905 million today. Therefore, they hold around $12-$13 in EV per share, in our view, which is on the higher side. EV as a function of total assets is around 2.744x, which shows a decent valuation in our view also for a company in KPTI's stage of profitability. From a DCF perspective, we have forecasted sales of $890 million-$1.5 billion over the coming 6 year period, with a 90% probability of success. We believe this is achievable, considering the recent advancements in clinical data in Selinexor outcomes, and overwhelming applicability to Xpovio in the myeloma segment thus far. Then we factor in a discount rate of 11.55%, that reflects the opportunity cost of holding a treasury instrument and the S&P 500 index with less risk, plus a terminal growth rate of 3%, reflective of the longer-term outlook of the industry. From these implied inputs, and assuming a 2% diminishing free cash margin, we arrive at a fair value range of $33 - $41 on today's trading. This represents around 130%-190% upside on today's trading, which shows a significant value gap skewed to the upside. This therefore adds weight to our thesis that the market has not reflected the asset potential for KPTI's developments into share price at the present time.

Data by YCharts

Risks

There are pipeline risks that originate around the successful registration of Selinexor to the additional applications outside of myeloma. Although unlikely, it must be considered by investors. Furthermore, there are concentration risks in the portfolio, in that the pipeline is geared to only one molecule, which does reduce the cushioning effect diversification offers the pipeline. Offsetting this risk, is the positive data released on the molecule and its potential applications to date. Furthermore, expanding on the concentration risk, Selinexor may actually on show efficacy in a few hematologic cancers, which would therefore reduce the commercial scale of the molecule, and thereby show as a risk to our modelling and valuation outlined above. Should this be the case, the revenue estimates may need to be adjusted by over $300 million over the scope of 6-10 years. Additionally, there are risks with the current Xpovio label, that prescriber accounts may fail to continue the current accelerated growth trend, or that another substitute may steal the limelight from the label. This seems unlikely, in our view.

On the charts, there has been downward pressure on shares over the YTD, where the lower trend line has remained flat, and the resistance ceiling has continued to today's trading. We can see the descending triangle set up on the chart below, and evidence of this downward pressure over the longer-term on KPTI's shares. Shares have in fact trended sideways since around August, where there has been a war to regain control from both bulls and bears. Right now, it's too tough to call the immediate sentiment, but as mentioned, the longer-term trend exhibits this downward pressure. Shares have neither broken resistance nor support levels since August, and there has been volatility to the downside over the recent periods. This presents a pricing risk to investors, who will fail to realize upside should the longer-term trend continue. This also fits our thesis that the market has yet to realize the upside potential in KPTI on the back of the current advancements in their story. Therefore, considering our valuation, we believe that there is chance for a high turnaround, and this conviction makes the case for a compelling entry point on today's trading.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Therefore, investors must consider these risks in balance with the upside potential based on the fundamental outlook. Those with a higher risk-appetite, who are seeking exposure to this segment are better candidates as investors, over those who are seeking other types of, or lower risk exposure.

In Short

The market may not have reflected the upside potential for KPTI's in share price YTD. Several advancements in the company's story have occurred this year, that have the potential to yield an encouraging outlook given the applications of Xpovio and Selinexor itself as a molecule to multiple oncology segments. We believe that there is high commercial potential for the molecule and the Xpovio label, and the market may be failing to reward KPTI just yet, and therefore, the risk/reward asymmetries are heavily skewed to the upside. On a valuation front, our analysis sees huge upside potential above +100% on future sales projections, where we see high probability of conviction by the company on this trajectory. The key readouts that are due over the coming months and into next year, are upcoming catalysts for price change moving forwards, especially the updated Siendo readouts planned towards the end of FY2021. There are risks to our valuation and thesis however, that pertain to the pipeline and concentration risk with a single-molecule focus, that may lack depth and cushioning over a diversified development portfolio. Further, there has been downward pressure on pricing YTD, where shares have traded in a descending channel since April, forming a descending triangle setup. Shares have failed to break through resistance or form a compelling level of support, despite being tested several times. Should this trend continue, then the pricing risk will be high, especially for current shareholders. A contrarian favor to ones thinking would, however, see the current scenario as a compelling case for investment, to enter at a fantastic price and valuation, and realize the potential upside once market attention increases for this company. Investors must consider this prior to making their own investment reasoning, however, we firmly believe there is high upside potential in KPTI, and look forward to providing additional coverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KPTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.