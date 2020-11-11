MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) CEO Fred Brightbill on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 11, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Tim Oxley

Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone. Thank you for joining us today as we discuss MasterCraft's first quarter performance for fiscal 2021. As a reminder, today's call is being webcast live and will also be archived on our website for future listening. Joining me on today's call are Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; and George Steinbarger, our Chief Revenue Officer.

Fred will begin with an overview of our progress on our strategic plan and review our operational highlights from the quarter. I will then discuss our financial performance for the first quarter and how we see 2021 shaping up, recognizing that traditions may change. Then I'll turn the call back to Fred for some closing remarks before we open the call for Q&A.

Before we begin, we'd like to remind participants that the information contained in this call is current only as of today, November 11, 2020. The company assumes no obligation to update any statements, including forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and subject to the safe harbor disclaimer in todays press release.

Additionally, on this conference call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures that include or exclude special or items not indicative of our ongoing operations. For each non-GAAP measure, we also provide the most directly comparable GAAP measure in our fiscal 2021 first quarter earnings release which includes a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results. We'd also like to remind listeners that there is a slide deck summarizing our financial results in the investors section of our website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Fred.

Fred Brightbill

Thank you, Tim, and good morning everyone. I appreciate you joining us today. This continues to be a dynamic and challenging time and we sincerely hope that you and your families remain healthy and safe. Also, on this Veterans Day, we'd like to take a moment to recognize all the brave men and women who have served this country. Your service and sacrifice have kept our country safe and free and we thank you.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings delivered record first quarter financial results, exceeding the guidance we provided last quarter. Our performance this quarter, the most profitable quarter in MasterCraft’s history demonstrates continued momentum on implementing and executing against our strategic plan, and the continued robust retail demand across all our brands. I'm very proud of the hard work and disciplined execution of our team members who continue to prove their resilience because we've shifted from addressing the COVID-19 related shutdowns to restarting operations and aggressively ramping up production to meet demand while even further differentiating our product quality.

We've talked about it before, but it bears repeating. Our culture and employees are key drivers of our strong performance in this dynamic environment. While our results are a testament to the strong retail demand for recreational boating, they are also a function of our continued execution on our value enhancing strategy. As a reminder, our strategy is centered on four key pillars designed to achieve one overarching objective to drive sustainable accelerated growth.

First, we shifted our focus to providing consumers with the best end-to-end experience in the industry. This means getting closer to our consumers to better understand what they expect from our brands, and how we can work with our dealers to meet those expectations and improve their lifelong journey. It also means that we are using what we learned from consumers earlier in our development process to meet their needs. The insights we have gained through this have informed our recent investments and expanding our product development and engineering team.

In the last three months, we've aggressively recruited and hired leading engineering talent that can be leveraged across all our brands as we look to accelerate our product development and innovation lifecycle, in particular, at MasterCraft and NauticStar. These investments will be an important component of our market share and financial growth plan. For example, our two most recent mile introductions of MasterCraft, The NXT24 and the iconic ProStar have been extremely well received and both are sold out for the year.

Second, we activated a consumer driven marketing strategy across our organization to increase brand awareness, create a community of interest, expand our target market, improve lead generation and ultimately drive sales and market share gains. We've repurposed a portion of our sales and marketing expenses, investing in the talent and infrastructure required to elevate our digital marketing capabilities, while working closely with our dealer partners in their local markets to help them drive consumer traffic to their websites and showrooms leading to greater consumer acquisition and shortening consumer repurchase cycles. This investment will lead to increase market share across all our brands.

Third, we accelerated our operational excellence program across all our manufacturing facilities to drive efficiency improvements, and enhanced quality. Across all our brands, we expertly managed the supply chain related issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, executing an aggressive production ramp up. At each of our facilities, we are now running production rates above pre-COVID levels, and plan to continue to increase production throughout the year to meet the robust retail demand.

Despite the inefficiencies realized during a production ramp up, the dynamic supply chain environment and increasing labor costs, the company delivered gross margins of 25.3% in the first quarter, up 200 basis points versus the prior year. The NauticStar turnaround is proceeding according to plan, and we were encouraged by the early results Scott Womack and his team delivered. While there's still work to do, we are confident in the long-term prospects of the NauticStar brand and our ability to generate gross margin levels approaching 20% over the next few years, through a combination of operational excellence and new product development initiatives.

And fourth, we strengthened our high performance organizational framework to attract, develop, and retain a highly skilled and specialized workforce. Like many other recreational product manufacturers, we are aggressively recruiting skilled labor to increase production at all our facilities. While the market for talent remains tight, we're encouraged by the pace and quality of our recent hiring, which gives us confidence that we are heading in the right direction.

We have seen some labor rate inflation due to the tight labor market, but as evidenced by our gross margin performance, we've been able to mitigate most of this increase through our superior material cost management and overhead absorption as volume increases. Our people are our most valuable asset as we have prioritized their health and safety throughout this time. This safety first culture is critical to our success. I am so proud of the more than 1,200 men and women that drive the success of this business every day through their professionalism and dedication to delivering the best products on the water.

Looking more closely at the quarter, we're encouraged by the momentum we are seeing all around our four growth priorities. And we'll continue to proactively adjust our strategy to the business environment. Delivering on our core dealer and consumer propositions is at the center of this growth strategy. Our results reflect progress on our work to accelerate production and efficiently manage our supply chain to meet increased demand. As of today, [crossed our brands], our wholesale production plan is fully committed.

In addition, the percentage of our order book that is already retail sold is at record levels. Dealer inventories remain at historically low levels and consistent with our message last quarter, we believe it will be fiscal 2022 before dealer inventories reach optimal levels. Combined with the current supply and demand dynamic in our industry, this provides us with wholesale growth visibility greater than at any time in the recent past.

As we've continued to execute our consumer focused strategic plan, we are well-positioned to outperform relative to competition and generate tremendous value for shareholders. Against this backdrop, promotional activity has remained relatively benign. Although we do expect to see greater promotional activity heading into the boat show season, as competitors adapt to the likely scenario where most in-person boat shows are either severely limited or cancelled.

We are actively working on non-traditional boat show virtual alternatives and believe the premium nature and leading market share positions of our brands are relative, mature and sophisticated dealer network and our digital marketing capabilities provide us a competitive advantage over our competition.

Let me now briefly review some of the latest developments across our brands. At Aviara, we continue to be pleased with the retail performance of the brand. To date, nearly 70% of the Aviara’s we have shipped at wholesale have been delivered to a retail consumer. This extraordinary performance, combined with the unprecedented retail demand in voting has led us to the point where we've accelerated our growth plan for Aviara. As previously announced on August 17, 2020, we entered into a contract to purchase a boat manufacturing facility in Merritt Island, Florida.

On October 26, 2020, we closed on the purchase, and we've begun to prepare the facility to start production of Aviara’s in early fiscal Q3. As many of you are aware, MarineMax our only Aviara dealer recently acquired a large dealer in the Midwest, adding 20 additional locations. This provides Aviara with a great incremental opportunity to grow in a large boating market. While the near-term increase in overhead due to the acquisition of Merritt Island facility and subsequent transfer of Aviara production will have a dilutive near term impact on margins and profitability.

We believe the additional capacity will set up the brand for many years of future growth in sales and profit. It is important to note that moving Aviara from the MasterCraft facility frees up much needed capacity for MasterCraft in addition to the increase in Aviara capacity. At Crest, we experienced record retail performance during the fiscal first quarter. This underscores the attractiveness of the Crest brand. The value it delivers at an attainable price point and the easy to use and new boater friendly nature of the pontoon segment.

Most recently, Crest enhanced its leading position in the ultra luxury category with release of the redesigned Savannah. Additional model refreshes and launches are in development for model year 2022. As we fully expected, Crest delivered a strong quarter financially, with higher gross margins and profitability on lower sales. As we continue to ramp up production at Crest, we are realizing the benefits of our operational improvement initiatives. As we have stated, our long-term goal is to achieve gross margins in the low 20% range, and we are well on our way.

Similarly at NauticStar, we experienced record retail results in fiscal Q1 as the brand's model lineup and attainable price point attractive new to boating consumers in strong boating markets. While we're pleased with the increased demand, we strongly believe there's room for continued growth. Scott Womack, who joined us in August is President of NauticStar is executing a number of initiatives to ramp up production, improve overall quality, refresh the product offering.

While we expect it will take until next year to see the full benefits of these efforts. We are confident that we have the right leader in place and that the brand is on track to deliver meaningful and sustainable profitability improvement.

At MasterCraft, the retail performance during the fiscal quarter was phenomenal and even more impressive, given the tough comparison to last year's late summer selling season. Our new model introductions and model refreshes for model year 2021 have been well received, and demand for our product is at an all-time high. We continue to grow distribution in markets where demand for ski wake boats is strong, as demonstrated by adding new dealers in Southern California, Northern California, Long Island, Charlotte, and Western Canada. These incremental distribution points provide a significant runway for MasterCraft to take market share this year and beyond.

On a financial basis, excluding the impact of Aviara, the MasterCraft brand saw increased net sales on lower units and achieved record fiscal first quarter gross margin levels driven by consumers continuing to add features and options to their orders. As previously stated, we expect to continue to ramp up production throughout the year, which will drive some labor inefficiencies in the short-term, but allow us to better meet wholesale demand from our dealers as they look to stock up heading into the summer selling season.

Importantly, our progress and business fundamentals are setting us up for an outstanding fiscal year 2021. And I feel confident in our ability to continue driving long-term momentum. We remain committed to building on this progress through investments to further strengthen our competitive position, grow our categories, deliver long-term shareholder value, guided by our strategic priorities.

Looking at how far we have come over the past several months, gives us confidence that we can continue to deliver superior growth in sales and profits.

I will now turn the call over to Tim, who will provide more color on our financial results. Tim?

Tim Oxley

Thanks Fred. Looking at the top line, net sales for the first quarter were 103.7 million, compared to 109.8 million for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume as each segment continues to ramp up production. Partially offsetting the impact of lower sales volumes was a favorable mix of higher price and higher-contented models, lower dealer incentives, and higher parts sales volume driven by unprecedented boat usage this past boating season.

As Fred mentioned, this was the most profitable first quarter in the company's history. Gross profit increased 0.7 million or 2.7% to 26.2 million, compared to 25.5 million for the prior year period. This increase was principally driven by lower dealer incentives, higher prices, favorable model mix, and higher parts volume. Our gross margin was 25.3% for the first quarter, an increase of 200 basis points, compared to the prior year period.

The increase was primarily attributable to lower dealer incentives and a richer product mix driven by continuing strong retail demand, partially offset by lower overhead absorption driven by lower sales volume and higher labor cost as a percentage of sales, as we ramp up production across each of our facilities to restock our dealers inventory.

Operating expenses were 12.8 million for the first quarter and flat compared to the prior year period. As lower selling and marketing costs were offset by higher general and administrative expenses, due to the additional spend related to product development and variable compensation.

Turning to the bottom line, adjusted net income was 10.9 million or $0.58 per diluted share, computed using the company's estimated annual effective tax rate of approximately 23%. This represents an increase of 7.8%, compared to adjusted net income of 10.1 million or $0.54 per diluted share in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was 17 million for the first quarter, compared to 15.9 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.3% from 14.5% in the prior year period.

Turning to our liquidity and balance sheet, as of October 4, we had close to 9 million of cash on our balance sheet. We also fully repaid our revolving credit facility, resulting in liquidity approaching 45 million at quarter-end. As we look at the end of the fiscal year, while uncertainties in the marketplace remain, our visibility has continued to improve, and we remain confident in the strength of our business and our brands. With the continued increase in retail demand and the strength of our order book, we are raising our guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2021.

For the full year of fiscal 2021 consolidated net sales is expected to grow in the mid-30% range year-over-year with adjusted EBITDA margins approaching 15% and adjusted earnings per share growth in the mid-80% range year-over-year. For the fiscal second quarter, consolidated net sales is expected to be up in the mid teens percent range year-over-year with adjusted EBITDA margins in the mid-13% range and adjusted earnings per share growth approaching 20%.

As Fred commented in his prepared remarks, the addition of overhead with the new Aviara facility, combined with the investments we're making for future growth, including new talent in our product development and engineering department, and investments in digital marketing will impact our adjusted EBITDA margins in the short-term. As we ramp up production and gain efficiencies in the new Aviara plant and see the benefits of these strategic investments later this year and beyond, we expect to drive meaningful operating leverage to the bottom line.

I will now turn the call back to Fred.

Fred Brightbill

Thank you, Tim. To reiterate my earlier comments, we’re pleased by the progress we've made during the quarter to accelerate production as we efficiently manage our supply chain to meet increased consumer demand across all our brands. We continue to believe the changes in consumer behavior that began with COVID-19, including how consumers engage with our brands, will lead to meaningful long-term growth for our company.

As we look to capitalize on this opportunity, we remain focused on our mission to deliver the best experience to our consumers. We believe this is our differentiator, and what brings people to MasterCraft and the reason they remain with us. I also want to thank our employees who have been instrumental in our ability to deliver such a successful quarter. Their health and safety remain our top priority as we continue to ramp up production across all our facilities.

We are committed to maintaining rigorous health and safety standards and closely monitoring all our facilities. As we manage through the unprecedented business environment near-term, we remain committed to the long-term value creation of our shareholders and all our stakeholders. We will continue to be a purpose driven business committed to our consumers, our dealer and vendor partners, and our people.

Operator, you may open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Joe Altobello with Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Joe Altobello

Thanks. Hey, guys. Good morning.

Fred Brightbill

Hi, Joe.

Joe Altobello

I guess first question, just quick housekeeping item, the sales growth guidance, up mid-30s, could you break that down between, you know unit growth and ASP improvement for this year?

Tim Oxley

The ASP improvement is going to be modest, so primarily it’s going to be unit growth driven.

Joe Altobello

Got it. Thanks, Tim. And just, you know, last quarter, you guys talked about the significant under-inventory position that you guys were in. I think you quoted something around 2,100 boats, with about half of that MasterCraft, where do we stand today? Have you been able to attack that number at all in Q1?

George Steinbarger

Yes. Hey, Joe. It's George. You know, we saw retail really continue to be robust in the first quarter, you know, while dealers were light on inventory. Just given the demand, we still were able to exceed prior year comps from a retail perspective across all the brands. And while we did ramp up wholesale production, I think the strong retail, you know, offset the increased production and filling the pipeline. So, we're kind of in the same place, Joe, with – in terms of the [indiscernible] opportunity that we guided to last quarter. So, we think that further reinforces why we believe it's going to take into our fiscal 2022 to get that dealer pipelines where we want them.

Joe Altobello

Got it. Thanks, George. Just one last one for me, in terms of the ramp up in production, it sounds like it's gone fairly well with the bottleneck being mostly labor, are there any lingering supply chain issues that you guys are experiencing at this point?

Fred Brightbill

I wouldn't call them lingering issues. There are ongoing issues that we deal with every day. They are not systematically concentrated in any particular area. And so, it's just part of managing through the environment that we're in. And so far, we've been able to do it successfully.

Joe Altobello

Got it. Great, thank you guys.

Fred Brightbill

You're welcome, Joe.

Tim Oxley

Thanks, Joe.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Craig Kennison with Baird. Your line is now open.

Craig Kennison

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions as well. You know, I'd say there's a general concern among investors that this pandemic created this kind of one-time boom in the marketplace and it may be followed by something much weaker than that. How would you address that particular concern? What's the retail outlook embedded in your guidance? And, you know, how confident are you that there's more to it than just a one-time pandemic boom?

Fred Brightbill

Let me start off with perspective and the other fellows can chime in. But first of all, we have very conservative retail growth embedded in our guidance. Secondly, I think that we've attracted a number of new participants to the industry and I think our strategy focuses on giving them a superior experience. And as a result, I think we're going to fare very well in terms of retaining them.

And I think that even if there is a vaccine, and we're thankful that there will be and look forward to drawing this pandemic to an end, it's going to take some time to get into distribution and get fully accepted. And the most recent reports I've heard suggested that that’s sometime late summer, so I see it likely having very little impact this summer selling season. As we said, we think it'll take into the following fiscal year for us to really get pipelines where we wanted them to be. So, I expect to head into next fiscal year with a tremendous amount of momentum.

George Steinbarger

Yes, Craig, it’s George. I mean, I would add, you know, as Fred mentioned in his prepared remarks, I mean we’re seeing record levels of retail sold orders throughout all of our brands as a percentage of our total orders, further, you know, increasing that – you know, demonstrating to us that there's this very strong retail demand as consumers look for alternatives. As we've introduced more people to the boating lifestyle, we've heard anecdotal story after story about how much they love the time that they're spending with their family, being out on the water, being in nature.

So, we think that there truly has been a shift for a lot of people across the country and globally, on how they want to spend their discretionary time. We don't just compete for dollars. We compete for discretionary time. And while certainly we look forward to getting the pandemic behind us. We think that there's been a nice shift towards that and we think that'll be a long-term benefit to our industry and certainly our brands.

Craig Kennison

Hey, that helps. Thank you. And then, regarding NauticStar, could you help us understand the priorities for that brand under new leadership? It seems like there's a turnaround at work, but love to hear some details on the plans.

Fred Brightbill

Well, you know, as I indicated in our comments, first and foremost is a focus on operational excellence. We have very experienced leader there in that area, great at process, great at turnarounds. And that's the first and foremost focus, getting the processes in place that create the foundation that we can build upon. We're well on our way there. And as we continue to move down that path, then we'll continue to move into other areas, you know, accelerate new product development, refresh the product offering, and then, of course, move on to, you know, expanding distribution and using all the digital tools available to us for marketing.

Tim Oxley

I will say, I'd like to add that, you know, given [they’re a very] small town, they are in Mississippi, I think they probably have the most challenges as they hire and ramp up with people just because of their geographic location, but they're making good progress.

Craig Kennison

Great, thank you.

Tim Oxley

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Eric Wold with B. Riley. Your line is now open.

Eric Wold

Thanks, and, good morning, guys.

Fred Brightbill

Hi, Eric.

Eric Wold

A couple questions, it’s a follow-up question on production, can you just maybe just give a better sense of what have been the main drivers of boosting production above pre-COVID level so far? And, you know, what will it take to do it going forward? How much of that is – you know, is production [indiscernible] being added? And then, when you expect to be able to fully take over the vacated Aviara space of the MasterCraft facility?

Fred Brightbill

Yes. First of all, I mean, this train is rolling down the tracks and gaining momentum. So, we continue to bring new people in. We've expanded our training programs. We understand how to do that successfully now. We've stepped our quality levels up to a new high and we're feeling very, very good about all those things. So, with that momentum behind us, you know, we expect to continue to ramp up throughout the year.

Now, at some point, we would have reached a constraint with regard to our ability to produce MasterCrafts at this facility with the footprint we had. But as Aviara moves out of here, and that transition is taking place as we speak, we will be able to replace that with MasterCraft capacity. And so, there's a significant step change available to us that allows us continue to ramp up through the year.

With regard to the timing, we see that phasing-in in the third quarter of this fiscal year, and then, really hitting at full speed in the fourth quarter. And that exit speed that we'll be at in terms of rate of production, gives us a tremendous confidence in the outlook for next year, where we won't be ramping up as we had to this year. We'll be entering that year at a very, very high level of production.

So, it’s really third quarter where we see the transition to Aviara being produced in the Florida plant and the utilization of the capacity here, the reconfiguration utilization. But the move is taking place this quarter to set us up to be able to produce in the third quarter.

Tim Oxley

Eric, I would add that our production [Fridays] are done primarily when we see a temporary increase in demand and we think this demand is sustainable, so that we're going to go ahead and make the investment in the new employees and training.

George Steinbarger

Yes, so just embellishing that point, we use them as necessary. We were not consciously utilizing [Fridays] as a way to add capacity. That's not the approach that we're taking. We're going to hire people and do it during our normal shifts.

Eric Wold

Perfect. And then, you talked about getting, you know, dealer inventories back to normal levels by fiscal 2022, any hesitancy out there among dealers to not get back to normal levels maybe operate on leaner inventories or is that just not a path they want to take?

Fred Brightbill

Well, first and foremost, we expect the optimal levels to be substantially lower in terms of higher turnovers. Therefore, relatively lower inventory levels in the dealer pipeline than we've had in the past. We fully expect that, but we think we've learned some things about how to distribute, how to be smarter about it, and will take cost out of the channel as a result. So, when we speak to [optimal, optimal] is not a return to the past, it's a return to a substantially higher turnover level.

Having said that, you know, the seasonality that's involved. So we're going to be ramping up here such – I think our dealers are going to be in pretty good shape for this busy selling season in terms of inventory levels and we expect to make a big impact on market share during that period. And then, of course, during that all important fourth quarter, inventories will be reduced and we'll run into the next year continuing that ramp up.

Eric Wold

Thank you. And then, just a final question for me, can you just remind us what percentage of sales typically come from the boat shows either directly at the shows or direct leads [that be the] sales near-term effort? Thank you.

George Steinbarger

Yes. Hey, Eric, it’s George. You know, it does vary by brand. You know, it tended to be a higher percentage for our Crest and NauticStar brands, excuse me, kind of in that 30% to 40% range. It's a much lower number for MasterCraft and Aviara, but, you know, we're highly confident that actually in an environment where there are no physical boat shows, we actually believe that's a competitive advantage for our brands, given our leading market share positions, the investments that we're making, you know, in digital marketing strategies.

We've got some alternatives that we won't provide a lot of detail on the call, but we think there's some things that we can do that are unique in the marketplace to drive consumers to our brands and to our dealers. And then, the relatively more mature and sophisticated nature of our dealers, we believe, gives us a competitive advantage. So quite honestly, a lot of our dealers are very happy that there might not be boat shows in their markets because they believe this is an opportunity for them to really differentiate and take market share. So, we're encouraged by that.

Eric Wold

Perfect. Thank you, guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mike Swartz with Truist Securities. Your line is now open.

Mike Swartz

Hey, good morning, guys. I wanted to focus on the new Aviara facility and the incremental production you're adding there. I mean understanding the near term is a bunch of inefficiencies as you ramp that up, but maybe as we look out, you know, a year from now, and just from a longer-term perspective, you know, what will that facility add in terms of annual operating costs? Is that something that you've done a lot of work on yet?

Fred Brightbill

We have done a lot of work on – I would think of it along the line though more from the standpoint of we take on that facility; we've hired the people; we have all the infrastructure that we're adding to tune it. And, you know, we're going to go through a ramp up this year. Next year, you know, I expect this year over last year, we'll double volume and we'll do at least that going into the following year. So, there's going to be a heavy push there to expand that.

Mike Swartz

Okay. And then, so I think you had called out some dealer additions in the MasterCraft business in your prepared remarks. What was the timing of those additions? And were those replacements for existing dealers that left the network? Are those truly additions to your geographic footprint?

Fred Brightbill

We were only talking about areas where we had made incremental additions. So, we may have had dealerships in the area, but where we added additional locations or made changes, that's what we were referring to, and those have been taking place over the past few months. They're fully in place and we're very, very excited about it because we really haven't seen the retail impact of them yet. That's all to be seen during the latter part of this year. It should have a very, very significant impact on market share.

Mike Swartz

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Brett Andress with KeyBanc. Your line is now open.

Brett Andress

Hey, good morning. So just a housekeeping for our models, how should we think about the progression of NauticStar sales for the remainder of the year? I mean, could you see unit increases next quarter? Is that something that, you know, happens later in the fiscal year? And then also, when does that that ASP mix benefit start to hit?

Fred Brightbill

I think you're going to see – and across all of our brands, we're continuing to ramp up throughout the year. So, we're going to see, you know, increases in net sales, probably each quarter throughout the year. As far as the ASPs, we're going to build what the market is asking for. And so, I don't have a forecast of how the ASPs are going to change other than to say there's a modest improvement over the prior year at NauticStar.

Brett Andress

Okay. And then, just on the 200 basis points of margin expansion in the quarter, anyway to quantify how much of the 200 was lower dealer incentives? And then also, could you put a number around the percent of your pipeline that's retail [sold]?

George Steinbarger

Yes, I don't have the exact – this is George, Brett. You know, we – as we commented, we saw a very benign promotional activity. So that was a big contributor to that. We expect that to change. We've already started to see some large competitors in the ski wake segment start to get promotional. So, we do anticipate, especially in a world where there's no physical boat shows, competitors may go to price to drive market share. So, you know, we don't expect to see as big a factor on that going forward.

And then, in terms of the percentage, you know, we haven't publicly disclosed that, but it's at record levels. So, certainly, for this time of year, the percentage of retail customer names in our order book is just at all-time highs across the brands.

Fred Brightbill

And, Brett, in addition to the less incentives, the other component was less financing assistance, as it relates to floor plan cost [as the dealers turns] have gone faster, means there's less money that we spend in helping those guys with their financing costs.

Brett Andress

Helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Gerrick Johnson with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Gerrick Johnson

Hey, good morning, guys. If this call had occurred, say, two weeks ago, would [indiscernible] have been the same or has it been adjusted for the results of the election? And then, related to that, I know, it's only a week, but what have your dealers been saying to you about their outlook for business now that we're having a change in White House? Thank you.

Fred Brightbill

With regard to the political environment, we're focused on running our business, and all the data that I've been able to get my hands on suggests that there really is no impact of political party on the near-term outlook for our business. Whether or not that's the case, longer term remains to be seen, but certainly all the data suggests that over the near term, it doesn't – you know, both parties are looking to try and get some alignment and get in an incentive package past. And so, I think – and it's a stimulus package, you know, is on the horizon, that's going to be a positive overall.

Longer run, who knows with regard to tax rates and, you know, some of the other potential changes, but in the foreseeable future, and again, with mixed houses and a democratic republic, I see businesses can – their fundamentals are so strong. I have a very hard time believing that those will be dissipated.

George Steinbarger

Yes. And, Gerrick, this is George. I mean, we've been on the road a lot talking to dealers and I got to tell you that the political environment is not on the conversation. It's – they're focused on how well they're doing at retails, the increased demand that they're seeing in their products and our products, and they're focused on getting products so they can meet that demand. That's what their Number 1 focus is. I got to tell you, we just have not had a lot of political conversations with dealers over the last, even the last quarter [forget], you know, not even the last couple of weeks.

Tim Oxley

And the increase in our guidance had nothing to do with the election results. You know, if we had done two weeks ago, it would have been the same. So, you know, the thing that influenced our guidance is continuing retail demand and continuing, you know, success in our ramp up.

Gerrick Johnson

Okay, great. Thank you, guys. Appreciate it.

Fred Brightbill

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions in the queue at this time. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation on today's conference. This does conclude your program. You may now disconnect.