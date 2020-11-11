The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.'s (TGODF) CEO Sean Bovingdon on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX:TGODF) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call November 11, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Shane Dungey - Vice President, Investor Relations

Sean Bovingdon - Interim Chief Executive Officer and CFO

Tamy Chen - BMO Capital

Robert Tucker - Bankers Trust

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Shane Dungey, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Thank you, Pam. Good morning. And thank you all for joining us for our Q3 conference call. Today we will provide comments on our performance, as well as an update on our operations and how we are executing our plans. This call is being recorded. The audio recording will be available on the company website at tgod.ca.

Joining me on the call this morning is Sean Bovingdon, CFO; and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Today’s discussion includes forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements are based on management’s assumptions and beliefs, and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. I refer you to our news release and MD&A for more information on these assumptions and factors.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Sean.

Thanks, Shane, and good morning, everyone. Firstly, on this day, we would like to keep the spirit of Remembrance Day alive, especially in this unprecedented year. At least we forget the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve Canada during times of war, conflict and peace. This call will end well before 11, so that everyone can observe a moment of silence to honor or remember them at that usual time.

As you have seen in our press release, Brian Athaide has left us positions of CEO and Board Director, and I have been appointed as Interim CEO. We have also promoted Michel Gagné, our Vice President of Operations to Chief Operating Officer, who will be overseeing the company’s cultivation and process supply chain and product development.

Michel joined TGOD in March 2019 and brings with him 30 years of experience holding leadership roles in manufacturing and supply chain for small, medium, and multinational companies such as Cargill and Maple Leaf Foods.

Since his appointment to VP of Operations in August, Michel is successfully implemented several changes, enabling us to ramp up production, while improving quality and consistency and I look forward with working closely with him in building growth for the company going forward.

The Board of Directors decided that this change in leadership was necessary to drive the company forward as we enter our next phase of growth and continue to work towards achieving positive EBITDA and cash flow as rapidly as possible. We will operate with a renewed commitment to executional excellence and cost discipline to drive that revenue forward and reach operational stability.

Moving to discuss the third quarter, we maintained our focus on building operational scale to enable its continued revenue growth. We have added several new products to our portfolio, ramped up production and implemented significant further cost reduction measures, all while navigating the second wave of COVID-19.

With COVID showing no signs of slowing down unfortunately, our top priority remains the health and safety of our employees, customers and patients. We are pleased with the resilience our team has demonstrated, which has enabled us to continue operating safely with minimum impact on operations to-date.

So I will start with the highlights from the quarter, then Shane will walk you through the financials and we will finish with an update on what is coming next for our business.

We delivered revenue growth in the third quarter expanding our product portfolio with additional SKUs, including several 2.0 products, concentrates, dry flower strains and vapes. We have benefited from the continued acceleration of consumer accessibility with expansion of legal retail across the country especially in Ontario. This resulted in a 41% increase in revenue from Canada quarter over quarter to $3.84 million in Canada this quarter.

While this increase is positive, as previously disclosed we did face certain challenges at our Ancaster facility with a startup commissioning and calibrations at the energy center leading to some inconsistent climate controls in the hybrid greenhouse during the very hot weather in late July and early August.

This resulted in several late August harvests not meeting our strict premium flower specifications and most of the flower from those harvest has been used for extraction. With support from our equipment vendors we have since fine-tuned the calibrations have significantly reduced the energy center downtimes resulting in improved climate controls.

Harvests in September have now met our specifications. However, the resulting delays caused lower than expected flower availability through Q3 and a shifting of the highly Dutch expansion from Québec only to nationally, as well as the expansion of new TGOD strains to the balance of the country moving into the fourth quarter.

We now have listings of these products across most provinces and have already seen significant shaped shipments, I am pleased to say. Given the overwhelmingly positive consumer and retail feedback so far we are encouraged that we can now quickly grow share in the flower category.

Also in September we completed the equipment transfers to transform Valleyfield into a production and processing hub for our 2.0 products. Production of dissolvable powders, premium teas and concentrates has commenced, as the sales of hash under the Highly Dutch brand. Our focus has been on ensuring we bring high quality unique innovation to customers.

Again, on our dissolvable powder teas and hash, the consumer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, that our products are high quality and higher quality than some of the direct competitors in those product formats.

Our RIPPLE products and teas are also backed by proven pharmacokinetic data, which confirms a faster onset and higher bioavailability of these products versus traditional oil-based products. We are confident that our science and technology driven approach to ensure efficacy will lead to better consumer experiences and drive repeat purchase and brand loyalty.

Looking beyond the quarter, with that October has been our best month to-date with sales in Canada of $2.2 million, driven by the start of the hash in Québec, new TGOD strains such as Gorilla Glue, Rockstar Tuna and Organic Fire, additional teas and additional RIPPLE formats.

This is expected to accelerate further, noting we have shipped over $600,000 of product in the first week of November alone, as we have sales of our mainstream Highly Dutch brand and the new TGOD strains in more stores and expanding our hash products delivery to other provinces. The fourth quarter is shaping up to be strong and we expect monthly revenue growth acceleration.

For the third quarter on a consolidated basis, the revenue came in at $5.71 million, compared to $2.6 million in second quarter of 2019 and $4.83 million for Q2 2020. We anticipate continuing to scale our consolidated revenue as we expand distribution and go-to-market with a broader more differentiated portfolio.

We have added more than 20 SKU so far this year to that portfolio, with our product serving both the premium and mainstream segments, giving us access to a significantly larger share of the overall market available.

We are currently available in over 1,000 retail locations across the nine provinces overall through our relationships with 56 medical clinics, which represents 110 physical medical locations across the country.

As well as through Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart and six additional medical cannabis wholesale or resale agreements. So TGOD’s products are well-positioned for this continued growth.

We would like to note that RIPPLE dissolvable powders continue to remain among the top selling SKUs within beverage category due to their consistency, versatility, convenience and predictable effects.

For example if you look at Ontario, so far this year our 10 milligram THC RIPPLE SKU ranks third within beverages category and we are now building on that with additional THC potency, as well as balanced in CBD-only RIPPLE versions.

We have also added two THC in a balanced tea to the beverage portfolio with our CBD-only tea coming soon. No other beverage currently available we believe has the same size to back up its claims.

We are happy to see these products received well by consumers and retailers -- enabling us to reach that third place in the wholesale beverage share in some markets where we have the data for October.

Moving on to the international front, we are on track to extend our EU GMP certificates, which initially allowed us to export dry flour in cannabis extracts to Germany for validation. TGOD is the first certified organic Canadian licensed producer to obtain this certification and we expect we would be only cannabis in Germany at this time. We intend to leverage our existing network of distribution partners in Germany and other countries to quickly ramp up international sales in 2021.

Now, I’d like to hand over to Shane to provide some more details on our financial performance.

Thanks, Sean. As Sean mentioned earlier, we registered quarterly revenue of $5.71 million consisting of sales from cannabis products in Canada a $3.84 million and hemp-derived products sales in Europe of $1.87 million. The revenue mix has shifted toward Highly Dutch’s mainstream flower assortment and TGOD’s premium 2.0 products.

Highly Dutch products are designed to sell at a lower price per gram and still delivered attractive margins. We expect Highly Dutch to play an important role in our growth story. It exceeded our initial expectations in Québec and we anticipate a similar performance in other provinces if we expand -- as we expand distribution.

Our cash cost of flower cultivation is below a $1 per gram enabling us to profitably cater to mainstream consumers with a certified organically grown product. HemPoland’s performance is fairly consistent with prior year despite its significant pullback in retail sales in Europe due to pandemic-related shutdowns.

Loss from operations decreased by 68% year-over-year to $6.64 million primarily driven by increased gross profit and decreased operating expenses. The net loss for the quarter increased to $76.24 million, which can be attributed to a non-cash impairment charge of $67.84 million recognized during the quarter to reflect changes in the timing of accessing market demand, sales price compression across the industry and the resulting slower revenue ramp up and growth.

I would note in particular that our G&A expenses of $5 million for the quarter decreased in comparison to expensive $13.34 million during the prior year period and decreased by $0.71 million compared to Q2 2020, reflecting the company’s plan to significantly reduce overhead spending.

This was partially offset in Q3 by $0.63 million of severance costs and the fact that company received $0.34 million in CWF payment in Q2 2020. Excluding these two elements, the base underlying G&A was down $1.68 million or nearly 30% versus last quarter.

Revenue and cash flow are expected to continue increasing in the coming quarters as we expand our product portfolio and distribution. We continue to maintain a disciplined approach to operational costs related to the commercialization of our products in Canada and the entire management team is laser focused on where we spend our SG&A.

We ended the quarter on September 30th with $4.32 million in cash and restricted cash that we intend to use for working capital. Subsequent to the quarter, we raised an additional fund by closing on gross proceeds of $12.7 million -- of $12.78 million in new equity.

We agreed with our lender under our revolving credit facility to extend the maturity date to December 31, 2021, and with our senior lender to extend the maturity date for our senior secured credit facility to December 15, 2021. We continue to monitor our working capital situation and are considering filing a shelf prospectus similar to what our license producer peers have done and are currently doing in the market.

With that, I will pass it back to Sean.

Sean Bovingdon

Thank you, Shane. As you can see, we are continuing to show progress. Despite several challenges we still delivered meaningful revenue growth acceleration and looked to continue to do so.

We have also signed some co-packing agreements with other producers BZAM and MTL Cannabis. We do not have the space and/or the required licenses to manufacture and sell our high quality products and brands themselves.

This is not in any way mean TGOD is moving away from organic cultivation and building our own leading premium and mainstream organic brands, rather it is another way for us to leverage our significant investment in Valleyfield and spread fixed cost further, while maintaining the optionality to restart cultivation there sometime in the future as the market develops and when we need additional casting.

We bought a lot of innovation to the market over the past several months and there’s still much more to come. In early 2021, we planned to launch RIPPLE Gummies, while chocolates are expected later in 2021.

Gummies are an exciting category, offering a convenient and discreet way for consumers to get their dose of cannabinoids, whether it’s THC, CBD or balanced. They will be infused with all natural fruit juices, low and sugar and fat, and will be made with the same RIPPLE technology which leads to proven, fast acting, consistent and reliable experiences. We believe this focus on high quality and differentiation with this technology and efficacy will lead to a high rate of repurchase and brand loyalty for those Gummies.

To close it has been a challenging year so far, no doubt. Beyond COVID-19 and numerous industry issues, we faced our own challenges and address them by reorganizing our productions and designing a portfolio to serve a much larger share of market, while bringing high quality and innovative products to market.

Going forward our focus will be on executing our plan to achieve revenue growth and operational stability while maintaining financial discipline. Early numbers for Q4 are trending positively, as I noted, and we expect continued growth going into 2021. The market conditions remain dynamic and we continue to maintain a very disciplined approach to cost management and the capital deployment.

I’d like to recognize a very talented team here at TGOD for their perseverance, resilience and dedication. Rest assured that every effort will be taken to ensure TGOD success.

Operator, at this time, you can open the lines for questions, please.

And your first question comes from Tamy Chen with BMO Capital. Please go ahead.

Tamy Chen

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for the question. First a bit of a housekeeping, I was just wondering if you could break down the overall gross margin between what it was in cannabis versus HemPoland? For example, I think last quarter HemPoland, the gross margin was 53%. I just wonder if you could break that down again for us this quarter?

Sean Bovingdon

So, our HemPoland remains consistent and so the increase in our -- on our overall gross margin is related to an improvement in our gross margin in Canada from the previous quarter. As it moves in from Q3 being of approximately 20%, but it is increasing as we get through using up the inventory that was built when we were at a lower capacity level earlier in the year in Ancaster. So our gross margins are continue to prove now as we have that lower cost and fully utilized Hamilton facility up and running.

Tamy Chen

Got it. Okay. And did you -- didn’t sound like it, but just to confirm, did you receive any CEWS or COVID subsidies this quarter?

Sean Bovingdon

No. No. Because of the growth in our revenue, we don’t qualify for the CEWS or other subsidies. It was just in Q2 that we had those.

Tamy Chen

Got it. And -- Thanks. And I had -- last question on my end is, with respect to the leadership changes announced today. Is the intent to conduct the search for a permanent CEO? Could you give a bit more color on that and if so possible a potential timeline for that? Thank you.

Sean Bovingdon

Yeah. So, at this moment in time, the Board is focused on the existing management team getting through the financial discipline that we need to get through the next few months and drive towards that cash flow positive operations.

We want to get operational stability and giving Michel an opportunity here to continue the work he’s been doing to get that stabilized and really focus on that first and put our company in a stable platform for going forward and the Board will assess the situation on requirements for any further leadership going forward at that time.

Tamy Chen

Okay. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Robert Tucker with Bankers Trust. Please go ahead.

Robert Tucker

Hey. Good morning, guys.

Sean Bovingdon

Good morning, Rob.

Robert Tucker

I am sorry to hear about Brian, but things have to happen. Shane, wish you the best. I agree TGOD to keep you for a while and see what you can do. My question is I have three basic questions. One is the amount in Valley -- or the amount of the write-down, if you just can break that down why it’s so high, I thought when we wrote-down Valleyfield that would be the end of the write-down. So I am a little confused on the write-down, same with social media? My second question, we addressed this the last time, but if you could refresh everybody on the inventory number, because now I hear it’s gone up to $18 million. But we already know how you would break that down. It’s not like we got $18 million of flowers sitting on a shelf. So if you could address that for people can understand that part. And my third question, Valleyfield, I love the idea of the processing facility, I love the packaging agreements, is there plans to expand that? And second, we got a million square feet of greenhouses, is there any possibility we could rent some of them out due to the high tech facility, there would be no cross contamination if someone was growing in one greenhouse, because the next greenhouse has its own controlled system? And that’s my questions.

Sean Bovingdon

Thanks. Thanks, Robert. Very good questions and right on points. I appreciate that. Firstly with regards to the write-down, the write down is based on the discounted cash flow model for future -- the next five years is how that’s based and last time it was done where the forecast was and where the prices were and where the mix of our products were. We weren’t fully writing down the whole value.

As you know we spent well over $300 million in all our facilities and getting that down to the recoverable amount of the value in use is what this latest write down represents. It reflects closer to the not only the market value of where we are trading but the market value of the facilities as an alternative use, but more appropriately on an IFRS basis reflects the discounted cash flow of the forecast where they stand today. So this has brought it down to be exactly where that is enough and reflective. So there is just no more spare construction cost remaining in the balance sheet on those assets. So hopefully that helps kind of to clear that up a little bit.

On the inventory, you are exactly correct. It’s -- the inventory of -- bear in mind, the $18 million includes $4.8 million of inventory from HemPoland. It’s not just Canada. Canada’s number is $13.3 million, which represents about a build-up of inventory for the growth and the acceleration across Canada and additional listings that we have been getting.

There are quite some long lead times and some of the raw materials and packaging, which represents about $4.3 million of the $13 million of inventory in Canada and then $8 million of the remainder is work in process.

A lot of is the finished goods on the bud side and the oil side and getting ourselves prepared to ensure we have a dedicated and continuous supply to those additional listings of our products across Canada.

There has also been an increase in the biologic asset value. As I mentioned, the Hamilton facility is now fully -- is fully planted and fully cultivating. And at the point in time, at the end of September, the value of those biological assets increases, because of the stage of growth of where the plants are at in a full greenhouse.

On the Valleyfield side, I appreciate your support of the 2.0 and the utilization of the Valleyfield as best we can. We have -- as they have got a couple of co-packaging agreements and we have more in the works. There are more in the works coming to be able to utilize that and take advantage of that capability with other LPs who couldn’t help -- get -- use our help in getting and using that space and the licenses.

You are right in saying, this 580,000 square feet of the main greenhouse and another 240,000 square feet of a rooftop greenhouse, as well as a support building. We are actively looking for any avenues and partners to lease out some of that space, while we are not requiring it.

There is the ability as you mentioned, quite rightly, to section off and isolate sections of the greenhouse or whole quarters or half of the greenhouse to allow other people to be able to utilize that. Or if necessary us focus on the two using just the rooftop greenhouse ourselves for future cultivation and taking the opportunity to monetize the full greenhouse itself.

There is a big drive in Québec to get self-sufficiency on agricultural and vegetables and fruits just now. There are some programs underway from -- at the federal level in terms of grants for suppliers and companies to look to move towards that self-sufficiency or better sufficiency on food supply and we are looking to take advantage of that or be part of that as best as we can.

Robert Tucker

Thanks, Sean. Okay. Just a shadow to Shane. Shane has been good to investors, especially me. So a big shadow to Shane. I hope he stays where he is. He’s really good and advancement for him wouldn’t hurt me either. And I wish you the best Sean, because I believe we got to stay where we are. I can’t be spending money trying to bring in a high price deal. I think we are good right where we are and let’s see where we go from here. Thanks guys.

Sean Bovingdon

Thank you. Appreciate the support, Robert.

This is all the questions we have for this morning. Please proceed.

Sean Bovingdon

Okay. Well, with that, I appreciate, everyone, taking the time to take part in the call. We look forward to having a positive fourth quarter, being able to grow from where we are and continue with the progress we are making. I appreciate everybody support. Stay safe and take care.

Shane Dungey

Thank you, everyone.

