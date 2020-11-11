Intel is able to generate large amounts of FCF, which it has traditionally used to reward shareholders making it a good investment opportunity.

However, the semiconductor market is still growing at a fast pace and Intel is still the market leader within the industry.

Intel had a mixed Q3’20 performance as it struggled due to high competition from AMD.

Investment Thesis

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had a tough Q2'20 and a mixed Q3'20. The company is suffering from some setbacks such as delayed production of 7nm chips, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) decision to move away from Intel chips, and strong competition from AMD (NASDAQ:AMD). However, Intel is still the market leader in the semiconductor industry and generates strong FCF.

The market has been overly pessimistic with Intel and, as such, is significantly undervaluing its financial performance.

History and current market sentiment

Intel is a vertically integrated semiconductor manufacturer and distributor. The company specializes in microprocessors and is the market leader in terms of microprocessor production for desktop PCs, notebook PCs, and servers with approximately 90% total market share.

Intel derives approximately 90% of its total revenue and 97% of total profits from the PC and Datacenter (server, storage, networking) segments. Intel is a vertically integrated device manufacturer with front-end wafer fabrication facilities spread globally.

7nm Production Difficulties

Intel's problems first started during its Q2'20 earnings call when the company announced that it would be delaying the release of its 7nm chips by ~6-12 months to 2023 due to manufacturing issues. This was pretty bad news as Intel was already beginning to face strong competition from AMD in the PC market and AMD was on track to deliver its 5nm chips in 2021-2022. The primary reason for this was because AMD had outsourced its manufacturing process to TSMC (NYSE:TSM). Intel's management also announced that they would reconsider the option of outsourcing part of its manufacturing process too. This created a lot of uncertainty in the market given Intel's lack of options and the US-China trade war. The stock fell ~20% a few days after this earnings call and has remained in that range ever since.

In the Q3'20 call, management reiterated its goals of releasing its 7nm devices in 2023. They also reiterated their desire to pursue a flexible manufacturing strategy which could potentially minimize any future disruptions. Investors are expecting more information to be released in the Q4'20 call.

Apple Mac Chips

In Q2'20, Apple also confirmed that they would design their own processors for their new Mac computers, ditching Intel after a 15-year partnership. This is expected to impact Intel's revenue by 3-4% in 2021.

Segment Breakdown

Intel's Business is broken down into the following business units:

Data Center Group (DCG: 33% of total Revenue): DCG includes workload-optimized platforms and related products designed for cloud, enterprise, and communication infrastructure market segments.

Source: Intel 2019 10-k Report

Internet of Things (IOTG: 5% of total Revenue): IOTG develops high-performance chips for targeted verticals and embedded markets. IOTG also includes Mobileye, which is a company that Intel acquired and focuses on autonomous vehicle solutions.

IOTG develops high-performance chips for targeted verticals and embedded markets. IOTG also includes Mobileye, which is a company that Intel acquired and focuses on autonomous vehicle solutions. Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (5% of total Revenue): Business unit creates memory and storage products based on latest Intel technology. Customers include enterprise and cloud-based data centers, and users of business and consumer desktops and laptops.

Business unit creates memory and storage products based on latest Intel technology. Customers include enterprise and cloud-based data centers, and users of business and consumer desktops and laptops. Programmable Solutions Group (3% of total Revenue): Produces programmable semiconductors that have industrial, military, and communications applications.

Produces programmable semiconductors that have industrial, military, and communications applications. Client Computing Group (52% of Revenue): Responsible for optimizing chip architecture and workloads for the PC business.

Source: Intel 2019 10-k Report

Financials, Earnings, and Forecast

Source: Intel 10Q Q3'20 Report

Tying it altogether, Intel had a mixed Q3'20. Looking at its two biggest business segments:

Data Center Group: Q3'20 revenue was ~5.9bn (vs ~6.4bn in the same period of 2019). The correction was driven by the enterprise and government end markets. The key reasons for this are a) High competition: AMD has already planned the launch of its Milan devices in late-20 and will look to release its 5nm processors in 2021, while Intel still has 10nm processors and b) Capacity Constraints at Intel: Intel failed to manufacture its chips at the same pace as AMD, primarily because AMD has outsourced this manufacturing process to TSMC.

Client Computing Group: Q3'20 revenue was ~9.8bn (vs ~9.7bn in the same period of 2019). Intel was able to drive up revenue through strong PC demand in the consumer and education segments.

Source: Intel 10Q Q3'20 Report

In terms of overall financial performance, Q3'20 gross margin was 54.8% (vs 58.3% in Q3'19). This was driven by changing product mix. DCG revenue (higher margin) declined y/y while CCG revenue (lower margin) increased y/y.

Moving forward to 2021, analysts' expectations are a further drop in margins by ~1% as product mix continues to shift.

Strong Free Cash Flow and Share Buyback Programme

Source: Intel 2019 10-k Report

Intel has utilized its strong free cash flow to reward shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. Share buybacks have helped support the share price while simultaneously improving valuation metrics.

At the end of Q3'20, there were only 4.2mn shares outstanding (diluted).

Valuation

Source: Created by Author

The semiconductor industry trades at a high Forward P/E ratio of~25x. Intel's closest competitor AMD trades at a forward P/E of >50x, however, AMD is growing and gaining market share at a significantly higher pace than Intel.

Intel should trade a fair Forward P/E about ~12x (based on historic averages). This implies a share price of ~5.2*12 = ~$62

Key Risks

End Market Consumption: Intel derives roughly 90% of sales from the PC and server segments which are variable depending on Business IT spending and retail consumption. Any macroeconomic uncertainty could negatively impact Intel's market.

Competition: Intel competes directly with AMD in the microprocessor market. Any fluctuations in market share between Intel and AMD could result in significantly slower revenue growth.

Manufacturing Constraints: As mentioned before, Intel paid the price for its manufacturing delays of its 7nm chip. Stock price fell ~20% after Intel announced these delays. Any further delays could cause the stock to react negatively.

Takeaway

Intel has faced many challenges this year - Manufacturing constraints, high competition and Apple's decision to move away from Intel Chips. While the company does have strong headwinds, it is also the market leader in the semiconductor industry. Intel is able to generate strong FCF and rewards shareholders with that money. Based on current valuation multiples, Intel is a buy.

