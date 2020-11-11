It seems like AMD’s (AMD) growth momentum is far from slowing down. The chipmaker topped the Street’s revenue and EPS estimates in its Q3 earnings report. But in addition to its standalone financial outperformance, the chipmaker also performed better than its larger rival, Intel (INTC), in terms of unit shipment and revenue growth. This well-rounded growth momentum dispels bearish speculation and I believe it has the potential to push AMD’s shares to newer highs in the coming weeks and months.

Strong Sales Data

I’ll start by saying that AMD’s standalone financial performance has already been discussed here on Seeking Alpha so we won’t be covering the same points again. Rather, in this article, I’ll attempt to have an in-depth discussion on AMD’s sales performance relative to Intel’s, apprise readers about the former’s recent developments and highlight how it’s stellar growth trajectory could continue in the near future as well.

As far as sales performance goes, AMD’s shipment rose by a staggering 44% year over year during the third quarter. This was a landmark achievement due to several reasons. First, it was the highest shipment growth rate in AMD’s recent history. What’s even more interesting is that the chipmaker managed to achieve these stellar growth rates with its fairly dated SKUs. For the uninitiated, Ryzen 3000-series desktop line-up was announced over 16 months ago, and its Ryzen 4000-series mobile chips were announced back in January this year. Ryzen 5000 SKUs weren’t commercially available in Q3.

(Source: Business Quant)

More to the point, certain OEMs such as Lenovo had reportedly transitioned from Ryzen to Intel in some of their notebooks and the chipmaker was rumored to be going through a supply shortage. But AMD’s Q3 results quash such rumors. Its management stated during their recent earnings call that their supply situation had actually improved:

…our supply situation has also improved, as our demand environment has gotten stronger. We've worked closely with our suppliers to ensure that we can satisfy as much of that is possible… And I would say that even with that demand still exceeds supply in certain segments.

The fact that AMD was able to grow its shipments at its highest rate in recent years, contrary to general expectations of a supply crunch, is truly praiseworthy and it makes its outperformance even more spectacular.

Besides, Intel’s desktop shipments shrank by 18% during the quarter and its notebook shipments grew by 25% - much lower than AMD’s comparable figures. As a result of this disparity, the spread between AMD’s (computer and graphics) and Intel’s desktop shipment growth rate rose to its 3-year highs of 6200 basis points. This suggests that the former is gaining market share at the latter’s expense in this x86 PC duopoly.

This shouldn’t come across as a surprise to my readers. In my prior articles, I’ve actually conducted various channel checks, apprised readers about AMD’s growing bi-monthly sales numbers and indicated that it’s en-route to posting a strong set of Q3 numbers (such as here).

But coming back to Q3 results, AMD recorded higher sales growth compared to Intel on both overall and segment-level basis. Where Intel’s segments variably posted declining sales on a sequential and a year over year basis in Q3, AMD’s segment sales grew at 20%-plus rates. This indicates that AMD’s outperformance wasn’t limited to just its shipment growth figure and the chipmaker, in fact, saw a well-rounded sales increase during the quarter.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

All this data now leads us to an important question – what does this mean for AMD’s investors?

The Implications

First and foremost, AMD’s breakneck shipment growth sets it up for market share gains at Intel’s expense. This isn’t just a hypothesis; latest numbers actually corroborate this line of thinking. AMD’s market share during Q3 rose once again in all three of desktop, notebook and server end-markets.

(Source: Business Quant)

Secondly, AMD doesn’t manufacture its processors or GPUs. Its chips are fabricated at Taiwan Semiconductors (TSM) fabs and its GPUs are packaged and sold by board partners such as Gigabyte, PowerColor, MSI. So, I think it’s needless to say but higher volumes would provide AMD with additional pricing power and allow its supply chain personnel to negotiate better prices from its channel partners. In other words, I expect AMD’s growing shipment volumes to unlock additional economies of scale and result in a margin expansion.

Per the Business Quant database, Intel has superior margins in all of its segments when compared to AMD. While bears might outrightly reject AMD for its inferior margins, I see this as an opportunity for the company’s top brass to optimize its costs with rising shipment volumes, and gradually increase operating margins to levels that Intel is currently enjoying. So, altogether, I view this cost optimization as a growth opportunity for AMD and its shareholders.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Furthermore, the chipmaker unveiled its highly anticipated Ryzen 5000-series desktop SKUs in its fourth quarter. Initial reviews by independent tech reviewers showcase these chips outperforming Intel’s finest in a number of workloads, which suggests that this new line-up could end up being a yet another commercial success in AMD’s bag – something that can continue to bolster its shipment and revenue growth in the coming quarters as well. So, we can very much expect its sales and market share growth momentum to remain intact going forward, at least until Intel is able to introduce SKUs with competitive performance numbers.

Final Thoughts

AMD posted a strong set of shipment and revenue growth numbers in Q3 that were far higher than Intel’s comparables. This, coupled with its continued market share gains, should reassure investors that the company’s growth momentum is very much intact, contrary to what the bears may lead us to believe.

(Source: Business Quant)

Looking forward, positive reviews for AMD's recently launched Ryzen 5000 chips suggests that these new SKUs are likely to drive the company's revenue and shipments higher. The chipmaker also has the opportunity to expand its margin profile as I discussed earlier in the article. So, in light of multiple growth catalysts and its strong performance during Q3, I expect AMD's financial growth momentum to continue in the coming quarters. Hence, I reiterate my bullish stance on the company and believe that investors may be better off by staying invested in the stock as it can rally further. Good Luck!

