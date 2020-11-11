Who Needs 'Cards' To Make Payments

This is especially true as Ant Group from China attempts to move onto the world stage with its payments system, a system that will change financial competition throughout the world.

The payments system is changing in the United States and is changing throughout the world and this means that greater understanding must be achieved of modern technology.

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Visa, Inc., in Visa's acquisition of Plaid, a data network company, and shows how out-of-date regulation can be.

Telis Demos discusses the evolving payments system in Monday's Wall Street Journal.

The particular situation that kicks off this discussion is the Justice Department lawsuit against Visa Inc. CI A (NYSE:V) concerning its acquisition of Plaid, Inc., a data network company.

The Justice Department apparently assumes that Plaid is "a competitive threat to debit cards." That is, Plaid is another, different type of product than a debit card and hence as Plaid succeeds, consumers will lose a choice and this is bad.

As such, Justice is pushing the case that Visa is acquiring a competitor and therefore is reducing future competition.

Visa, however, has a different view of what Plaid, Inc. brings to the acquirer. Visa sees Plaid as a data network that enables individuals to connect their financial accounts to the apps and services they use to manage their financial lives. As such, Plaid's capabilities complement Visa's.

This development is just a part of the progression of technology. The evolution of these electronic possibilities means that consumers will not have to carry one extra thing around with them in their pockets or wallets. If a consumer has an electronic device that can allow them "to manage their financial lives" more efficiently, then these consumers will choose not to have to carry a debit card around.

Having a debit card around so that people don't have to carry cash is an advancement in efficiency. Having a data network around so that consumers can directly manage their financial lives is an advancement in efficiency in the same way.

The argument therefore is that Visa and Plaid will deliver better digital experiences and provide more choices for consumers in managing their money and financial data.

This will be good for competition, not bad.

Mr. Demos is, correctly, pointing out that this is one kind of problem facing the growth and expansion of the payments system.

And, Mr. Demos correctly points out that investors need to realize what the payments system is all about so that they understand the different arguments that might arise in the future evolution of the global… not just US… payments system.

Money Is Information

The most important thing for investors to understand is that money is just information. Therefore, one can say that money is nothing more than zeros and ones. A dollar bill that is nothing more than a piece of paper that can be exchanged for another dollar bill is also nothing more than an account on a computer system that can be exchanged for another dollar within the computer system.

This is the foundation upon which the whole financial system is based upon.

Furthermore, this "information" can be transferred throughout the financial system in many different ways. Bank checks are one way. Bank credit cards are another way. And, the whole process is now evolving further and further to an electronic base.

Mr. Demos writes about how the banks in 2017 moved to a real-time payment network via The Clearing House "to speed up and fully digitize bank-to-bank transfers." And, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has acquired a firm called Vocalink, which provides an infrastructure for real-time payments networks.

The Federal Reserve is putting together a real-time payment network, although its development seems to be lagging and it is not exactly known what this system will look like or when it will be available.

Then there are digital wallets that can be used to collect and manage cash. These can also be used to pay without the use of cards. Venmo and Square's (NYSE:SQ) Cash App can be used in this way.

So, the field is evolving and the Justice Department and the courts must come to some understanding about how the world is evolving. The one thing that can be said in defense of the Justice Department, however, is that these advancements are taking place so rapidly in this area because of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. No one expected to see the movements taking place at the pace they are now moving.

But, the tipping point seems to have been reached and now people… courts… and investors… must move to adapt,

The courts are dealing with companies that work in the area of intellectual capital, not physical goods and services. These payment systems are composed around platforms and networks that can achieve incredible scale. They can expand at zero- or near-zero marginal costs.

These organizations are a part of the evolving "new" Modern Corporations.

But, the legal system always tends to lag new developments like these. And, in doing so they tend to hinder the companies from becoming as competitive as they should be… for the bigger world view.

What Is Coming

And, this is very, very important.

The United States payments system is not going to be evolving in just a vacuum. As we are seeing throughout the world, things are changing and people and businesses in the United States are going to have to be prepared for the advancements that are being made in other areas of the globe.

For example, a lot of attention has recently been given to Ant Group Co., who, up until last week, had been pursuing an IPO of almost $35 billion, the largest ever. Ant Group is connected with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) who is the organization that Alipay belongs to.

Alipay is a third-party mobile and online payment platform. In 2013, Alipay overtook PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as the largest mobile payment platform in the world. The number of users of Alipay was about 870 million in China on March 31, 2018.

Ant Group has been going through its own identity crisis. Note my recent post: Ant Group: A Tech Company or a Bank.

But, the ultimate point here is that Alipay is coming to the rest of the world… sooner or later.

And, this means that American financial institutions must be ready for the competition. American regulators must be ready for the competition. And, American investors must be ready for the competition.

One of the things we know from history is that information grows and spreads. People try to stop it, but, at best, all they can do is slow it down.

So, be prepared to give up you credit cards… your debit cards… and go digital.

The Future Is Coming

So be prepared.

In my estimation, the United States financial system is not yet "up-to-speed" when it comes to taking on something like Alipay. PayPal and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), I believe, are the most prepared in the United States for this move, but, they still seem to be someway behind.

But, this is the future… and investors need to understand what it is going to do.

