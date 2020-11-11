Consequently, they are best for tactical directional derivative plays.

Overview

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares ETF (GUSH), the 2X leveraged ETF by Direxion, affords investors opportunities to take on leveraged risk linked to global oil & gas production. Any leveraged exchange traded fund presents heightened risk and should be handled accordingly. Consequently, the ETF should be part of a trader’s tactical toolkit, allowing for swift positioning in oil & gas assets on short-term material news.

The design and volatility traits of GUSH make it superlative for tactical derivatives positioning only. Historically, exchange traded products have blown up in the past causing meaningful value destruction.

To illustrate, leveraged volatility ETNs in Q1 of 2018 suffered catastrophic losses from volmaggedon. While these products were volatility-related, any leveraged product commands extreme due care. Black swan situations do materialize such as the one we witnessed in April when CL futures contracts traded negatively for a period as oil storage facilities in Cushing, Oklahoma became saturated.

It remains highly advisable to familiarize yourself with the term sheet before taking an active position.

Global Macro Outlook

Global energy will most likely face a mixed run towards the end of this year. The freshly elected Biden administration will have an unequivocal impact on the global energy outlook, expressly given that his policies remain so unlike those of the Trump administration. Key highlights on my thesis for global energy include:

A Biden government will continue to promote a Green New Deal as the cornerstone of his policies. The Paris Climate Accord will be re-joined immediately by executive order.

A policy push towards a Federal drilling ban may eventuate.

It remains unclear whether Biden will ban fracking.

Biden’s stance towards Iran will be more muted – a compromise to the more aggressive positioning taken by the Trump administration could mean additional Iranian barrels on the global market which would strain crude prices.

I invite you to read an interesting article on oil price dynamics under different administrations published by the Financial Times.

The global energy mix will change but those changes seem less pronounced than a lot of analysts make them out to be. Rather than lauding the merits of “clean energy,” I prefer to refer to “changed energy” as the energy mix evolves over the next 20 years. The reality is that those adjustments will be gradual, enduring and comparably measured with noticeable investments in renewables, a more perceptible leaning towards natural gas developments and in emerging markets lasting use of coal in power generation.

Source: Financial Times

With these key macro points in mind, let’s review actionable strategies on the following premises:

A Biden government may not be as damaging as originally mooted by the previous administration.

Changes in people’s attitudes towards energy will have a bearish impact on global oil.

A more alternative energy administration means likely flat to negative crude oil prices into the end of the year.

Actionable Strategies

Let us review actionable derivative strategies using GUSH.

Source: Trading View

A quick glimpse of GUSH's 6-month chart shows manifest bearish price action as the ETF responded to swings in macroeconomic events. Recall that product volatility, having 2X leverage, is significant.

Source: Market Chameleon

Current product volatility remains subdued – to generate tradeable opportunities, it is imperative to frequently appraise volatility changes as this will be one crucial component of generating positive risk-adjusted returns. In the current environment, the most profitable positions I have executed remain predominantly short-term bear call spreads after considerable upwards price action in West Texas Intermediate.

Two things to continually scrutinize to design your set-up are:

Product volatility – This will help you generate profitable short-term gambits. Because of product volatility and the payment of a dividend, it’s advisable to avoid holding the ETF short. While hard to borrow fees are not consequential (2.33% per Interactive Brokers), product design and mechanics mean you can take momentous losses holding a short position. Dividend payments likewise present supplementary risk & underscore why holding short positions is wholly un-advisable. West Texas Intermediate prices – Constantly be mindful of West Texas Intermediate price action as it will signal position entry. Preferably what you are looking for are material 1-day upside swings in WTI prices which are a channel to position opening.

Check Volatility Dynamics

By its very design, GUSH remains volatile. It is equally this aspect which will allow you to engineer defined risk derivative strategies. Volatility has remained muted over the past 20 days with average absolute implied price moves of +/- 6.8% and actual average moves of only +/- 4.4%. Noticeably, of the last 20 trading days, we have solely had 20% of observations outside of these ranges with 3 moves to the downside and one move to the upside.

Source: Market Chameleon

Large volatility spikes were most striking during March and June. Comparatively, volatility remains low now.

Source: Market Chameleon

Product volatility has holistically regressed from the Q1 volatility spike generated by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Average implied volatility for the product remains at 103.5 which remains below 1-year average volatility of 122.8.

Source: Market Chameleon

Stock Mechanics around Important Price Action Swings

ETFs unlike common stock do not present earnings so the most tradeable plays are either generated from price spikes or seasonality. Below is a summary of returns on GUSH since 2016 which illustrates a sufficient overview of price dynamics. Notable price swings can been seen in the 2020 months of March (-95.6%) and the subsequent rebound in April (+162.8%). This clarifies just how volatile the product can be.

Source: Market Chameleon

Months of seasonal strength subsist around September. Take note of large price swings and the ETF’s propensity to deliver long-term negative returns. To cast more detail into ETF price behavior, I have drilled down historical returns from 9 Nov-31 Nov. While I realize this time frame contributes materially to the results of the data sets, I have done this to develop tactical options plays.

This remains one data point only and should be scrutinized accordingly.

Source: Market Chameleon

I verified data from Nov 1 to Dec 31 from which we can deduce the following:

Over the past 5 years, there have been 60% positive observations.

Average % move during this time period was -6.80% and the median move +14.31%.

The best return was +46.5% during Q4 of 2016 and the worst return was -66.2% during the bear market of Q4 2018.

Large differences between averages and medians underscore the presence of outliers and product volatility.

Position Selection

Now that we have a general grasp of ETF price action mechanics, let’s review position selection. We know we are dealing with a volatile product which normally presents broad, succinct and volatile price swings in either direction, based on its leveraged nature. While recently, volatility has been subdued, we must identify this as a major risk factor.

We will look for options positions with 30-60 days to expiry. Due to the incremental risk, we want to ensure our position is risk-defined – which permits effective management of margin requirements and limits losses.

The time frame for us allows for the price action mechanics to play out and provides time value benefits for credit spread positions. My preference is for credit spreads as holding positive cash balances in IB trading accounts attracts interest. Bear in mind that it is more beneficial for you to be paid to put on a position rather than to pay for it. Notwithstanding, this does imply leverage to your trading book which merits meaningful due diligence.

Another reason behind my preference for credit spreads is to benefit from Theta’s exponential decay as we move to expiry. This also highlights why the 30-60-day window is ideal.

Source: Market Chameleon

The positions I back-tested are not necessarily the positions I recommend you consider; the purpose simply is to exemplify how to build your position.

One short call which will be the lowest leg of your credit spread is required.

One long call which will be the higher leg of your credit spread is required. This leg of the position provides the back-stop and defines risk on the strategy’s overall outcome.

Be very careful which strikes you choose – if you consider for example a spread in which the short position is deep in the money, you run a substantial risk of early assignment on your short position, forcing you to pay the dividend to the counter-party. This is noteworthy given product yield is 15.1%. To illustrate this – with the current ETF price at $19.44, if you positioned your short call in the money, for example $14 and your long call at $16, these characteristics would force early assignment. Avoid at all costs.

Below, the payout diagram is outlined. In this instance, I have chosen the (sell) $18 call & (buy) the $20 call. The short call remains more or less at the money, which does present some assignment risk as we move closer to Ex-dividend albeit somewhat muted right now.

Source: Market Chameleon

Again, please be aware that this is an example only, not the exact position I would recommend. From the payout diagram, we can identify a few key elements:

The maximum loss on the position is the difference between the 2 strikes and the credit generated. In this example ($20-$18 = $2 – $0.85 credit) = max loss of $1.15 x 100 = $115.

The maximum gain on the position is $85, which is the credit you gained from the position.

My advice is to close positions once you have reached approximately 50% of total achievable profit but this too depends on your risk profile, etc.

Key Takeaways

In summary, a catalyst to initiate a derivatives trade in GUSH is essential.

Monitor GUSH regularly – a spike in volatility and upwards price action is mandatory to justify an options position. Set up a watchlist on your trading platform to monitor regularly. Once that price spike kicks in, look to fade the rally by taking on a defined risk credit spread. Always ensure your strikes are out of the money – failure to do so may imply short stock assignment and liability for dividend payment (!). GUSH is a 2x levered product which is only appropriate for short-term exposure to fluctuations in oil prices. It fits perfectly in your derivatives toolbox but not as a long-term security holding of your portfolio. The mechanics of the ETF imply a tendency to move slowly to the downside which makes it a perfect candidate for fading on upside price spikes. 30 to 60-day defined risk positions are ideal – the duration allows for the price mechanics to kick in while benefiting from the positive Theta on the short leg.

In conclusion, GUSH is an ideal instrument in your short-term derivatives trading tool kit. Always use risk-defined positions and look to fade price spikes.

I hope you enjoyed this overview, if so – please follow me on my Seeking Alpha page. This includes links to my profile and actionable derivatives trades I execute with explanations regarding set-up, risk management, position opening and closure. Trade safe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in GUSH. Given the recent upwards price spike, I may look to execute the bearish credit spread described in my analysis over the next few weeks.