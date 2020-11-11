Northrop Grumman (NOC) CEO Kathy Warden presents at Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference - Earnings Call Transcript

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference Call November 11, 2020 9:05 AM ET

Kathy Warden - Chairman, CEO and President

Dave Keffer - Chief Financial Officer

Peter Arment - Baird

Peter Arment

Okay, good morning everyone. My name is Peter Arment, I'm a Senior Aerospace Defense Analyst here at Baird and we're delighted to be hosting Northrop Grumman here this morning with us at the Baird Industrial Conference. And with us joining us from Northrop is Kathy Warden who is the Chairman, CEO, and President and Dave Keffer who is Chief Financial Officer.

Dave was going to make a Safe Harbor statement and then Kathy is going to kick things off with few opening comments.

So, with that, again, thank you for joining us Kathy and Dave. And Dave, go ahead.

Dave Keffer

Great. Thanks Peter and good morning everyone. First, we'd like to wish Happy Veterans Day to everyone on the on the call today and before we get started, I would just remind you that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements and those statements involve risks and uncertainties. Information about those risks and uncertainties can be found in our SEC filings.

So, with that, I'll turn it over to you, Kathy.

Kathy Warden

Thank you, Dave and thank you, Peter for having us today. I wish we could be with you in person, but virtual has to do these days. A couple of weeks ago, we reported our third quarter earnings and I'm pleased to say that we were able to raise our revenue outlook for the year as well as our EPS and cash flow. And it's particularly gratifying given the challenging year that we've all faced due to COVID-19 this year.

As I reflect on this year, it has already been a strong year with backlog building to a record high for our company, $81 billion and that's after a strong year of backlog growth in 2019 as well.

I think back to when we were here with you last year and I was reporting the year-to-date backlog and book-to-bill of 1.4 times sales. So, we're really excited to see year-over-year improvement in backlog, but also two solid years strung together now of growth for our company.

As we look forward, we were able to provide an outlook in our third quarter call that also projects solid revenue growth; it projects solid earnings for next year; and continued strong free cash flow. So, we feel like it's been a solid year, building a good foundation for 2021, and we're winning, we are executing, and we are innovating. And these are the things that we've been focused on as a team as well as making sure that we're paying attention to the safety and well-being of our employees, as we all continue to deal with the pandemic.

So, Peter, I'll turn it over to you. I'm looking forward to our discussion.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Peter Arment

Thanks so much for that Kathy. Appreciate it. So on the third quarter call; you highlighted kind of the outlook for 2021, $37 plus billion dollar revenue outlook, which I think is up 3% to 5%. But if you -- and that includes the $400 million headwind at Lake City that you called out and if we look at backing that out, that looks at strong mid-single-digit growth. Maybe just talk about a couple of the key drivers that you see for 2021 and then sustaining those longer term?

Kathy Warden

We certainly see multiple drivers; I'll start with our Space business where we have the catalyst of GBSD that will be contributing nearly $1 billion of sales growth next year. But Space broadly has been growing in national security and restricted programs, in our tactical space business, and in our civilian and commercial businesses as well. So, we've seen the growth very broadly in our Space portfolio.

Mission Systems is also a strong contributor to growth going into 2021. We expect to have mid-single-digit sales growth there as well and in Mission Systems, it again is across all of our business segments that are contributing to growth, but most notably, our airborne and ground radars.

We see Aerospace at a slightly lower growth rate next year, low single-digit growth and that's due to a few factors. One is that business has been most impacted by COVID with our Aerostructures business, in particular, and a bit of a plateau that's happening on F-35. We're still going to see growth there, but it will be more in the low single-digits. So, Aeronautics is looking towards a low single-digit growth rate next year.

And as you noted, we do have some headwinds, those are largely in our Defense Systems business with the Lake City contract. So, Defense Systems will be roughly equal to this year's sales.

Peter Arment

So, you mentioned GBSD, so I think everyone -- it's been a big focus for everyone. I guess so it kind of a two-part question. How do we think about the ramp of that during this EMD phase of the award?

And then you've touched upon a little bit of the profitability aspect that has been -- will put a little pressure on Space margins. Just maybe you think about what's the right framework for investors and thinking long-term about when the milestones are for kind of seeing potential risk retired from a program like that?

Kathy Warden

So, GBSD will be a significant contributor to margin dollars. Over the long-term, the program is a multi-decadal program and as we look into the first few years of the development program, we tend to take a conservative approach to booking rate because all the risks and opportunities are still ahead of us.

As we retire those risks and realize opportunities, we typically see margin rates improve on our development contracts. And then, of course, as we transition into production, we see another step change typically, in the margin rate on a program like GBSD. So, that is what we are expecting.

2021, while GBDS will contribute almost half of our growth, we expect it to contribute less of the margin dollars because of a lower margin rate, as you note, but still strongly contributing to merchant dollar growth.

And as we think about GBSD's contribution overall, it's only one of a number of programs that we have that generate the strong growth we're talking about next year.

Peter Arment

Yes. And just one last one on just GBSD, just given the talk of maybe a flattening budget maybe. Do you think there's any changes in -- with a central change administration about changes to our Nuclear Posture, some of the commentary out there regarding that program like this?

Kathy Warden

So, I fully expect that Biden-Harris administration would want to do another review. I've spoken about the fact that a Nuclear Posture Review has been done regularly. And the Obama-Biden administration did one in 2010. Trump administration did one in 2018. Both of those concluded that the path that we're on for modernization of the ICBMs with the current GBSD program is the right path. And I fully expect that to be the conclusion if another review was conducted.

Peter Arment

Understood. And then with the election in rearview mirror, I hopefully -- I assume any color around -- I didn’t think that there's going to be any shifting in DoD priorities when you think about how you -- the Northrop Grumman portfolios align?

Kathy Warden

So, I do not expect significant shifts. The Defense budget is threat-based and as we look at the threats and how they've evolved over the last few years, I don't see any particular catalysts for change in how the threat is viewed by this administration.

And when we think about the priorities, Space, as the domain is one that requires significant investment for the recapitalization of assets. And we have started that recapitalization, but there are many years of efforts ahead to complete that work and we expect it'll continue to be a well-funded area.

We also think the triad and nuclear deterrence will continue to be a high priority, given the focus on China and Russia in particular, and areas like hypersonics, artificial intelligence, connection of sensors, those types of capabilities are going to be highly relevant well into the future.

Peter Arment

So, much of Space is classified or restricted. So, it's always a little bit of a challenge. But there's a lot going on in other areas in terms of satellites and launches. Also, one of the things that I think that everyone focused on was the acquisition of Orbital ATK and how well that's gone on the integration side and talking about potential revenue synergies. So, maybe you could just talk a little bit kind of ex-GBSD in Space and some of the bigger drivers there, in particular, I guess, talking about the integration side too?

Kathy Warden

Well, the integration of Orbital ATK into Northrop Grumman has gone extremely well. We are realizing the revenue synergies that we anticipated, as a matter of fact, we're exceeding them. And we, at the beginning of this year, structured the organization to bring all of our Space business together into one sector. And that has allowed us to operate even more effectively together as one team in approaching the various aspects of the Space market.

And to the point that you made, it is a broad market. So, when we think about Space, there's the national security element of the business where Northrop Grumman had strong presence in Orbital ATK a bit less. We've brought the strengths of both organizations together now to serve that market and you've seen our restricted business grow significantly in Space over the last two years.

We also are taking advantage of the expertise of Orbital ATK in growing our NASA business, particularly with NASA focus on the Artemis program, which will put the first woman and another man back on the moon by 2024. And that program, we have multiple elements of support to it, but it was just in review yesterday with the team, talking about how we're going to take elements of James Webb Space Telescope which Northrop Grumman has been developing and bring that together with some of the expertise of Orbital ATK in our human landing system offering.

So, there's just synergy that's happening every day between the teams that's leading to a stronger integrated space portfolio for Northrop Grumman.

Peter Arment

Is that been one of the biggest surprises, I guess, culturally, it probably was going to be a very good fit, but just some of the revenue synergies whether they came -- are coming in sooner than kind of what you modeled out when you did the acquisition?

Kathy Warden

Yes, it has been a pleasant surprise. We knew that Space was a growing market segment; it was why we were very interested in bringing these capabilities together. But it has accelerated even beyond our expectations, and therefore, we're seeing the revenue synergies earlier than we expected.

Peter Arment

That's exciting. One of the other areas that came up when the acquisition was announced was about potentially being a third supplier for missiles; do you still see that as an opportunity? And is it worth the investment, when you think about this opportunity longer term over the next three to five years? And I you have the Arkham contract and just thinking about certain things like that?

Kathy Warden

I do still see it as an area of growth and synergy for us. When you look at the Arkham contract, we already are on missile prime, as you noted, but we are looking to grow our capability as the missile prime and at the same time be a good supplier to the other parties that are already missile primes.

And so that includes everything from the fuses and propulsion to guidance systems and the like. So, we're not moving into the prime missile systems provision at the expense of still focusing on our core expertise, that are the components of missile systems as well. We expect that we'll be able to do both successfully and not just for the success of Northrop Grumman, but the success of all of our customers and the primes that we work with today.

Peter Arment

Terrific. Let's move over to maybe talk a little bit about Aeronautics. It's been a big growth driver, but you're seeing little bit of a headwinds in that you called out in 2021. I specifically the HALE portfolio is a contributor, how should we think about when we talk about unmanned or autonomous systems, view this outlook?

Kathy Warden

Aeronautics does have some headwinds. I noted most notably the Aerospace Structures business and the growth that we had anticipated from Airbus and Boeing and that has obviously modulated this year already and we expect that to continue into next year.

We also have some headwinds, just as I said, F-35, growth rate is reducing and so those are the two primary areas for driving Aeronautics growth rate from 20% to 21%. But unmanned is a piece of that as well. I have noted some of the pressures there on both the Global Hawk and the Triton program in the budget. And so we do expect our unmanned portfolio with those two programs to be slightly lower in revenue in 2021 than in 2020.

Peter Arment

But do you see opportunities internationally, I think for both Global Hawk and Triton, and how should we think about either expanding into a number of countries or getting approvals for systems like that?

Kathy Warden

We do see international opportunity and this year was a very strong year for Triton in particular, with the Australians making the determination to buy three aircraft and we expect them to buy more. And we do believe that the changes that have been made in the regulatory environment around unmanned systems export will open up additional markets for us in the future.

We have been delivering Global Hawks to Japan and Korea this year and we've also finished our deliveries to NATO. So, Global Hawk has been a workhorse in terms of providing unmanned capability to our international allies. And going forward, we see Triton having that same opportunity.

Peter Arment

You mentioned F-35, just in the context of that's been a big growth driver and now that's kind of hitting a steady state for you. Maybe just talk about if it comes up a lot on other calls about sustainment of F-35, how does Northrop kind of participate in those activities?

Kathy Warden

We are an active participant in the U.S. sustainment activity and there's also international opportunity that we have pursued that with the international partners will be able to offer them support particularly for the Mission Systems in addition to the airframe.

And oftentimes we think about the sustainment of the airframe itself, but we do have performance-based logistics contracts that are in place or been put in place for the Mission Systems components that we deliver on the aircraft as well. And as a reminder, that's the radar, the communications, and navigation, as well as currently the distributed aperture system.

Peter Arment

Okay, terrific. Lastly, just in Aeronautics and we know it's a restricted program, and you can't make any comments on the on the B-21. But I guess what is the latest Air Force public statements that maybe you could share with us just to give everyone a kind of an overview?

Kathy Warden

The Air Force has continued to make very positive comments about the progress being made on the B 21. They're very optimistic about the capability that it will deliver to our nation. And we are continuing to execute the program in accordance with the plan that has been mutually agreed with the Air Force. That's about all I can say.

But to your point, the Air Force has been making more frequent statements about the program and we have a constant and steady stream of visitors that that come to see us as the program is progressing.

Peter Arment

That's terrific. We all try to find new ways to ask that question. But I figured we just -- we'd let the Air Force answer for all of us. But thank you for that.

So, just regarding your comments on 2021, kind of stable margin outlook, and eventually I'll get to asking David few questions, because I -- he looks a little lonely over there. But maybe just talk about the kind of the moving pieces, when you think about the guidance that you expect kind of on segment operating margins of that $11.3 million to $11.5 million, what, what are some of the puts and takes there?

Kathy Warden

Well, we've talked about next year having a margin rate -- segment operating margin rate that is similar to this year toward the lower end of our current year guidance and the key driver there is the addition of the significant revenue from GBSD at a lower margin rate.

Other parts of the portfolio are seeing either steady or improving margin rates. We're driving cost reduction across the business and that's helping to offset. We also are still realizing synergies from the Orbital ATK acquisition and those are flowing positively into our rates and both making us more competitive, but also providing us some tailwind in margin rates.

So, with those pieces coming together, it has an outlook next year that's in line with this year, but as I said, toward the lower end of this year's guidance range.

Peter Arment

Right. You mentioned in your opening comments about the growing and large backlog at Northrop Grumman, which gives you a lot of visibility. I know there was a question came up on the third quarter call just regarding your ability, your thoughts around thinking they will still grow your backlog, maybe just give us your thoughts on that. Just you have tougher compares, obviously, the large awards, but how should we think about kind of growing backlog from here?

Kathy Warden

Well, it's true, we do have a tougher compare. So, rather than compare to the very strong year that we've had this year, it was simply say that we do see a path to a book-to-bill of 1 still next year. Even though we have all of these programs where we've taken multi-year awards in 2019 and 2020, we still see plenty of opportunity ahead to be awarded in 2021. And if we're successful in winning that work as we have been the last two years, we certainly see a path to another solid book-to-bill in 2021.

Some of the opportunities there, the larger ones include NGI Next Generation Interceptor in our Space business, which is a multi-billion dollar award. We see multiple opportunities in our Mission Systems business with programs like Three Dealer, which is now called SpeedDealer, and also the next generation of low band for the Navy. So, these are opportunities that we see in multiple parts of the portfolio that all could contribute to another strong book-to-bill next year.

Peter Arment

It's great. One of the things that comes up a lot that we don't always think of Northrop as a big international player, just because you've done so well with what some of these large programs domestically, your international though is still 15% of your revenue. So, it's not insignificant and by any means. How do we think about that piece? Does it -- did you see any opportunities to expand that? I'm sure unmanned would contribute a little bit, but just any thoughts on the international front?

Kathy Warden

Over the next couple of years, we have projected our international share of business to be about the same as domestic because domestic has been growing so nicely and as we add GBSD as the significant growth driver, it will even put pressure on international as the percent of Northrop Grumman sales. However, I will say that if we see us Defense budget slowing, we see opportunity in the international space and we see it across the portfolio.

We've often talked about the aeronautics programs like E-2D, Triton that are very visible and large. But we also have seen nice growth in Mission Systems in our international portfolio with our SABR radars and looking at ground-based radars with international partners as well.

And then our Defense Systems business has a nice and growing segment of international business. And that sustainment tail on all of our unmanned systems for NATO, for Korea, for Japan, is part of the growth in our Defense Systems' portfolio.

So, it's really a broad international portfolio that we have and we're very pleased with it. But to your point, given our portfolio and how aligned it is to the high end threat, much of it is not exploitable. So, -- and focusing on those areas that are we're doing quite well.

Peter Arment

Terrific. Thanks. That's great color. Dave, I finally want to get to a question here it comes up just about CapEx, you're sort of a victim of your own success, you guys have won a lot. So, you've had to invest a lot. Maybe you could just talk a little bit about kind of the CapEx profile just to give everyone a reminder, how would we be thinking about that?

Dave Keffer

Sure. So, we've been sharing a an estimate for this year around $1.35 billion and noting that that's the CapEx level that folks should be expecting from us next year as well, before that level gradually comes down as a percentage of revenue over time following 2021. And that remains our best insight today.

You're right that some of the key growth drivers in our business over the last several years and over the next couple, GBSD included on that list, are some of the key drivers of our CapEx spend as well. And so we do see that gradually moderating a bit over the next couple of years. But we're also committed to continuing to make the right prudent investments to maintain the really strong growth in our backlog and in our business that we've been generating over the past few years.

Peter Arment

Perfect. So, I guess, we start to see a moderation starting in 2022, I guess--

Dave Keffer

That's correct.

Peter Arment

Okay. And then maybe just you walk through some of the pieces on in the Q3 call, regarding, you've got a healthy cash balance what your thoughts are around uses for that whether it's talking about deleveraging the balance sheet, you did some of that in October?

Maybe further thoughts on that or whether there's pension contributions, just thinking and then eventually, obviously, evaluating capital deployment, because you've also talked about returning some share repurchases next year?

Dave Keffer

Yes, I think the good news from our perspective is with about $5 billion in cash on our books at the end of Q3, and then beginning to retire some debt in October as you mentioned, but a strong cash flow quarter projected in our guidance for the year -- in Q4 here.

We have the luxury of looking at a number of those options and continuing a balanced deployment strategy and I think that's what you should expect from us. We will continue to gradually delever as we've been saying for the last couple of years since the Orbital ATK transaction that a gradual delevering of our balance sheet is what makes sense for us to get on that glide path to a BBB+ credit rating. We feel like we're well on that path today and we'll continue on that path in the near-term.

We talked about investing in the business in the form of prudent capital expenditures, which to your point should begin to come down in 2022 as a percentage of revenue and beyond.

We are looking at pension programs. Certainly, we've studied carefully the market movements this year and the funding status of pension program. But from a bigger picture perspective in 2022, it's anticipated that we'll have some required contributions in 2022 and beyond.

And so from a timing perspective, it's possible that we'll look to make voluntary contributions between now and then, which would then push out those required contributions on dollar-for-dollar basis and meaningfully, support the pension program further in the meantime as well. So, that's something we're looking at.

On the shareholder return side, we talked about returning to our share repurchase program in 2021. That should continue to be a meaningful part of our capital deployment strategy. We're eager to make it so and so I think that should be an expectation of us in 2021 and beyond.

And the good news is with -- as I mentioned, $5 billion in cash on our books, as of September 30, we really feel like we have the ability to accomplish all of these objectives and continue to stabilize the balance sheet further and further to provide all sorts of optionality in 2021 and beyond.

Peter Arment

And just is there -- just regarding the dividend, is there a target on either the payout or something that when you evaluate that policy?

Dave Keffer

We're looking to maintain a competitive dividend and to-date that has meant approximately 10% annual increases in that dividend. We feel like those have been healthy and productive increases to maintain that competitive dividend and we're committed to maintaining that kind of a profile going forward.

Dave Keffer

And just as a quick reminder, just the headwind that you face regarding the payroll benefits for 2021, maybe you could just remind investors what that is for 2021?

Dave Keffer

Sure, this year's benefit from the deferral of payroll taxes has been close to $400 million. Next year's detriment and in the year after's would both be approximately half of that level. So, about a $200 million headwind in 2021, and another in 2022.

We're looking for ways to drive working capital improvements -- continued working capital improvements in 2021 and 2022 to try to offset much of that headwind. And as we mentioned on the last call, we feel like we're making good progress in that regard and as a result, can continue to deliver really solid cash flows over the coming years.

Peter Arment

And Kathy in our remaining here, minute and a half, I just wanted to ask you a question regarding how you're thinking about the business in a kind of post-COVID world, whether it's either cost-cutting opportunities that maybe have bubbled up, that weren't seen prior to the pandemic or levels of investment, or whether it's a smaller real estate footprint, whether it's those kind of opportunities, how is that thought about regarding your future planning?

Kathy Warden

I've been really pleased with how the workforce has stepped up to allow us to continue to operate during the pandemic and we want to continue to focus on their well-being and safety. The measures that we've put in place we've been able to do quite effectively. [technical difficulty]

We also are able to reduce costs. We've seen some efficiencies throughout this period and we'll capture those and carry those forward.

In terms of real estate, most of our work needs to be done in a Northrop Grumman or customer facility. So, I don't see much opportunity there. But we continue to look at our facility footprint and seize opportunities to reduce wherever possible. And we have found some of those, not only through the pandemic, but prior and we'll continue to do so.

Peter Arment

Terrific. Well, we're basically right up against our hard stop. So, we appreciate very much your support for the Industrial Conference Kathy and Dave, and thanks again for participating. And hopefully, we'll get to do this live at some point. So, appreciate your support. Thanks again.

Kathy Warden

Thank you, Peter.

Dave Keffer

Thanks Peter.

Peter Arment

All right. Have a good day. Thank you, everyone. Thanks for joining.