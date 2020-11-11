Despite the long-term threats facing Generac, the company will likely continue to benefit from near-term trends.

Generac (GNRC) is doing better than ever despite COVID-19. The company once again outperformed expectations in its latest quarter, increasing its Q3 net sales by 16.6% to $701 million. Despite Generac's continued success, the company is facing a growing number of challenges. The rise of lithium-ion battery technology, in particular, poses a serious threat to Generac's business.

Generac's stock continues to perform incredibly well despite COVID-19.

Data by YCharts

The Rise of Batteries

Increasingly cost-effective battery technology represents a serious long-term threat to Generac. Batteries have the potential to take significant market share from standby generators. The immense amount of innovation taking place in the battery industry is driving down battery costs at an unprecedented rate.

Tesla (TSLA), which is currently leading the battery charge, recently revealed at its battery day that it plans a 56% $/kWh reduction in its battery technology in only three years. Even if Tesla's timeline is off by a few years, this represents an enormous leap in battery technology. As such, it would not be surprising to see major battery manufacturers like Tesla eat into Generac's market share.

Generac has launched its own battery line with its PWRCell, which actually performs favorably against Tesla's Powerwall. Generac's PWRCell has a storage capacity and mass continuous power of 18kWh and 9kW respectively. On the other hand, Tesla's Powerwall has a storage capacity and mass continuous power of 13.5kWh and 5kW respectively. However, Generac will almost certainly find itself at an increasing price disadvantage given Tesla's battery innovation roadmap.

Battery innovation is occurring at an unprecedented rate almost entirely as a result of the EV boom.

Source: Tesla

Near-Term Prospects

Despite the daunting long-term road facing Generac, the company's near-term prospects are incredibly strong. Generac is successfully capitalizing on many secular trends occurring in the energy industry. Most notably, Generac is taking advantage of an increasingly weak and aging grid infrastructure. The increasing frequency of extreme weather events like hurricanes has played to Generac's favor.

The rise in power outages has helped drive demand for Generac's standby generators over the past year. The recent Hurricane Zeta caused the second-largest power outage of the year and left 2 million without power. Such outages will undoubtedly incentivize a greater number of individuals to buy standby generators. With extreme weather events likely to continue for the foreseeable future, Generac will likely continue to experience growing demand.

The home-as-a sanctuary trend is also helping to push Generac to new heights. Generac has seen sales of its home products increase as a result of more people staying at home. This trend has already had a positive impact on the company's earnings and is expected to bolster the company's full-year 2020 outlook.

Generac increased its Q3 residential product sales by an impressive 37% Y/Y to $459 million. This outperformance helped the company achieve a quarterly net income of $115 million, which represents a significant improvement over the company's net income of $76 million in Q3 of 2019. Generac has also increased its full-year 2020 sales guidance to ~10%-12% Y/Y growth.

Extreme weather events are having a severe impact on an aging grid infrastructure.

Source: abc11

Conclusion

While Generac is performing better than ever, the company is also facing greater challenges than ever before. As such, Generac is relatively expensive at its current valuation of ~$14 billion and forward P/E ratio of ~35. Given the technological threats facing Generac, investors should avoid the company at its current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.