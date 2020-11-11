Introduction

I last wrote about Eaton Corporation (ETN) in August 2019. At the time, Eaton's strong performance in their Electrical businesses, along with Aerospace, more than offset the short-cycle downturn in the Hydraulics and Vehicle businesses that had already begun. Eaton's strategy to focus on these longer cycle businesses enabled steady dividend increases and a payout ratio low enough to enable further acquisitions in the Electrical space with Ulusoy Elektrik and in Aerospace with Souriau-Sunbank. Since then, the stock has provided a 43% total return. Anyone who bought during the worst of the March 2020 COVID-19 crash could have done even better over a shorter time.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit all of Eaton's business units, but the larger Electrical businesses held up better than the short-cycle Hydraulics and Vehicle segments. Aerospace has been particularly impacted by the drop in commercial aviation demand and may take a few years to recover. Despite these headwinds, Eaton is planning to deliver $2.5 billion of free cash flow in 2020, down just 14% from 2019 actuals and the original 2020 pre-pandemic outlook. This level of cash flow more than covers the $0.73 quarterly dividend (2.7% yield) with room for buybacks. The company has already bought back $1.5 billion in shares this year with plans to do another $0.3 billion in 4Q.

Eaton is selling its Hydraulics business to Danish company Danfoss A/S for $3.3 billion. The sale is now expected to close in early 2021. This cash infusion can support further capital return to shareholders or reinvestment in growth businesses like Electrical and eMobility. The company has held up well through the pandemic considering the industries it participates in. However, given the company's stated goals of 2-3% sales growth and 8-9% EPS growth, Eaton is about fairly valued at 21.2 times my 2021 estimate of $5.19/share.

Current Results Show Resilient Strategy

Eaton reported 3Q EPS of $1.18 non-GAAP and $1.11 GAAP. The non-GAAP number is down 22% from 3Q 2019. Sales were down 15% in total, 9% organically. The difference comes from the divestiture of the lower-margin lighting business, partially offset by the acquisitions mentioned above. The company managed costs despite the pandemic-induced drop in demand. Decremental margins on the drop in sales were limited to -25%, at the better end of prior guidance.

Eaton's focus on the Electrical segment has limited the damage from the pandemic. The two business units, Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, now make up 64% of the company's sales based on 3Q results. New orders in these businesses are down only in the single digit percentages and backlog is starting to build. The outlook for 4Q is for sales growth in the Americas and single digit declines in Global. Continued strong demand from residential, utility, and data center customers is helping these business units. Commercial and industrial markets, particularly oil and gas customers remain a challenge headed into 2021 but can begin growing again after the pandemic.

In the shorter cycle businesses, Hydraulics may already be turning, with orders up in 3Q. There does not appear to be any impairment that would keep the sale of this business unit from closing at the pre-pandemic agreed price of $3.3 billion. Vehicle segment performance has lagged the improvement we have already seen in many consumer car and truck sellers. Many of these manufacturers are clearing out high inventories from the pandemic. Class 8 truck sales were already entering a down cycle before the pandemic. It may take some time for orders to get back to the peaks seen in 2018.

Aerospace is still looking pretty dismal, and CEO Craig Arnold mentioned on the earnings call that he did not expect the business to return to 2019 levels until late 2023 or 2024. eMobility is a great adjacent business for Eaton to pursue and it has a lot of runway with the expected ramp in electric vehicle demand. Nevertheless, management stated on the call that it could be 5-10 years before the business is making a meaningful margin contribution to the company.

As we can see from these results, Eaton is by no means exempt from cyclicality, but the greater focus on Electrical businesses over the last decade has positioned it to get through the pandemic while it waits for growth in the shorter cycle businesses starting in the next year.

Estimates For 2020 And 2021

Below is my model for Eaton's projected income statement for FY 2020 and 2021. For 4Q 2020, I took the midpoint segment sales growth from the slide above and assumed incremental margins of 25%. For 2021, I assumed 2.5% sales growth, in line with the company's medium-term goals, except I assume Hydraulics is sold at the start of the year.

For 2020, accounting for the remaining $300 million stock buyback forecasted by the company, Eaton can earn $4.27/share for the year for a P/E of 25.8 times based on the closing price on 11/6/2020. In 2021, I assumed the absence of restructuring and other expense charges. I also included "possible" buybacks of $3.3 billion representing the proceeds from the Hydraulics sale. The company stated on the call that they would not immediately plow this cash into buybacks, but rather be "more opportunistic" and "buy at the right times". There is also the possibility the company could make an acquisition or pay down some debt. Therefore, I would consider the 369.6 million share count in the above table a lower limit and the $5.19 EPS estimate to be at the high end of the range. This represents a P/E of 21.2 times next year's earnings.

Valuation

This 2021 projection is still below 2019's actual result of $5.28/share. The company is trading above its pre-pandemic high. As we can see from the historical trailing GAAP P/E chart, the stock has spent most of its time in the 15-20 range before the lower pandemic-induced earnings came into play in mid-2020.

Eaton's goal of 8%-9% EPS growth for the medium term implies a PEG of 2.5, above the 2.0 I like to use as the upper limit for a growth stock.

Conclusion

Eaton made a great decision early last decade to increase its focus on its Electrical segments. With customers in residential, utilities, and data center markets, the Electrical businesses have mitigated the worst impacts of COVID-19 for this industrial company. Nevertheless, Eaton is still exposed to the business cycle with its Vehicle business maybe improving next year but Aerospace expected to be a drag for longer. Eaton can benefit from electric vehicle growth in its eMobility segment but this will be a multi-year effort.

With the sale of the Hydraulics business coming in 2021, Eaton can reinvest the proceeds into stock buybacks or new acquisitions. In this way, the company can achieve EPS close to 2019 levels even with one less business unit. Nevertheless, the company is still priced well above 2019 levels. Eaton remains a great company to hold for the long term but I would not buy new shares at these levels. A price of $99 which would represent a P/E of 19 and PEG of 2 based on my best case 2021 EPS estimate would be a better entry point.

