Zoom (ZM) has soared in 2020 as investors have sought after stocks and companies that have performed well during the coronavirus pandemic. Zoom may have been one of the great beneficiaries during this time. However, that does not mean the stock accurately reflects the business or its prospects for the future. The current valuations may set unrealistic expectations for the company, which means investors may be deeply disappointed by their future performance.

Currently, analysts see strong revenue growth for the business, rising to $3.9 billion by 2023 from $2.4 billion in 2020. Additionally, earnings are forecast to rise to $3.25 from $2.54 per share in 2020. There is no doubting these are great growth metrics and Zoom's dominance in the video conferencing industry.

The problem is not the company; it is the stock. Investors have plowed into it, giving it a valuation that is beyond obscene. The stock is currently trading at 27.2 times 2023 sales estimates, 115.7 times 2023 earnings estimates, 88 times price to cash flow, and 95 times EV to EBITDA. These valuations are beyond high; there are no words to describe them.

Let us take a moment to reflect on what the market is implying based on Zoom’s $107 billion market cap. For Zoom to have a more reasonable, yet expensive, price to sales ratio of 10, the company would need to generate nearly $11 billion in revenue in 2023. That is nearly 3 times greater than what analysts currently forecast. Additionally, it means the company would need to see revenue increase by almost fivefold over from 2020 estimates. That is a tremendous amount of growth in a short period of time. In fact, it is hard to think of many companies that have seen revenue rise by almost fivefold in just 2 years.

Additionally, for the P/E ratio to come down to something respectable yet still expensive, the company would need to see earnings soar. To achieve a forward P/E ratio of 40 by 2023, the company would need $9.78 per share. That means that earnings would need to be nearly 3 times greater than what analysts are already projecting for 2023. It is also nearly 4 times greater than what the company is expected to earn in 2020. Again, earnings growth would have to be tremendous over the next 2 years to achieve the valuation the market is currently assuming.

We could continue to run through the list, but at this point, it seems obvious just how the valuation of the stocks does not seem to reflect the reality of the situation. Could analysts have it completely wrong, and estimates for the company are way too low? Sure. Analysts have been boosting earnings and revenue estimates for the company all year.

Technical Challenges

But even the technical chart shows trouble may lie ahead, with what appears to be a head and shoulders pattern that had formed and been confirmed when the stock broke below $475. That means the stock may have much further to fall. The next meaningful level of support could be around $325, with the stock's potential to fall to around $225, erasing nearly all of the gains witnessed since mid-August.

Risks

The stock could rise to around $475 and fill the technical gap created earlier this week. That would allow it to retest the breakdown of the pattern. Should it fail to rise above $475, it will likely result in the shares resuming their previous trend lower. If for some reason, it advances beyond $475, it could result in the shares returning to their all-time highs.

Zoom may have a fantastic opportunity ahead of itself from a business standpoint, but that doesn’t mean that the stock does.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.