If we assume a full recovery will occur then EXPE appears undervalued. However, after accounting for its significant debt and declining profit margins, the stock appears expensive.

EXPE launched higher on its recent Q3 earnings report, however in looking closer at the data, I believe that the company is facing long-term difficulties.

2020 has been a difficult year for companies in the travel industry. This includes airlines, lodging REITs, and travel services such as Expedia (EXPE). Despite seeing its quarterly revenue fall by over 50%, the company is actually trading back near its long-term-high as investors bet on not only a recovery but a subsequent boom.

Expedia Group has been struggling to grow earnings for years and has been stuck in a range since around 2016. The main issue is that the company is struggling to maintain profit margins in the face of ever-growing competition. This comes from the likes of Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Airbnb (AIRB) which will soon go public. COVID lockdowns and mass travel cancellations have caused significant losses for all of these companies. However, recent positive COVID signals such as a possible vaccine have caused many to bet the turnaround will soon occur. Take a look at the two stocks' performance below:

Both stocks have traded very similarly over the past five years, but Expedia has suffered from lasting underperformance. Overall, it appears COVID-19's impacts have harmed Expedia more than Booking Holdings. That said, the company has posted strong revenue growth over the past few years before COVID struck. Indeed, in January of this year, the company was trading at one of the lowest "price-to-sales" valuations in its history.

As Expedia's sales show signs of recovery many are likely looking to bet on this possible "growth at a reasonable price" opportunity. That said, growing competitive risks creates existential risk factors for the company. If market-share declines and/or marketing costs continue to rise, it could send Expedia much lower.

A Look at Expedia's Growth and Recent Decline

Similar to many internet-oriented companies today, Expedia has stellar revenue and revenue growth but has struggled to grow profits at the same pace. This is illustrated below:

As you can see, Expedia has grown its revenue by many multiples over the past decade. This has come as more Americans look to travel internationally and services like VRBO have taken off. Most of the company's revenue comes from selling lodging bookings through services like VRBO, Hotels.com. Last quarter, this represented $1.23B in sales compared to $1.5B in total sales. The company also generates some income on air though that was only $27M last quarter with the rest being advertising and "other" revenue.

Unfortunately, competition has caused Expedia's margins to decline significantly over the past decade. This is why the company's strong revenue growth has not resulted in any meaningful earnings growth. Take a look below:

Obviously, the decline in margins this year has been extreme due to cancellations but will likely reverse as we go into 2021. Even still, its margins have been under pressure for years as the company faces competition from all sides. One major reason has been pressure from Google (GOOG). Historically, Expedia has seen significant free organic traffic from Google search. However, the creation of Google Travel, which is very similar to many of Expedia's services, has made a source of sales become a source of costs. This can be partly seen in its rising sales & marketing costs as a percent of gross profits in the chart above.

Expedia's aggressive acquisition and growth strategy have also resulted in tremendous debt buildup. This has caused the company's total interest expenses to skyrocket which is problematic considering its inability to grow profits. See below:

It is worth pointing out that the recent growth of Expedia's financial debt was due to financing acquired to offset COVID-related negative cash-flows. Hence, the rise in working capital and a decline in operating cash-flows. In my opinion, Expedia's high financial debt level is problematic considering most of its assets are physically intangible. They were very valuable when Expedia bought them, but due to the competitive threat to margins, have not yet paid off as much as the company likely expected. The company currently has a Baa3 credit rating (with a negative outlook) from Moody's which is a sign that the company is relatively high default risk.

Does Expedia Offer Any Value Opportunity?

You may note that the company's operating cash-flow has risen at a much higher pace than its profits. This is largely due to Expedia's significant goodwill amortization which comes from its massive roughly $9B intangible assets as well as the company's growing accounts payable (which has declined back to low levels this year).

Going forward, Expedia's operating cash-flow will likely rise back toward its 2019 level however I doubt it will fully recover anytime soon. If the company can manage to get its cash-flow back to $2B per year then it would be trading at a forward "Price-to-Cash-Flow" of around 9X. This is relatively low, however if the company is indeed in secular decline, as I suspect, then it is quite high.

That said, the consensus believes that Expedia's earnings will fully recover by 2023 and continue to march higher as you can see below:

Most analysts currently believe that Expedia's EPS will rise to $10 by 2025-2026 which would put its long-term forward price-to-earnings ratio at 10-12X. Again, this is a relatively low figure, however, given the company's high debt levels (that are not secured by tangibles) it is a fair figure. Still, I believe these expectations are a bit too high as Expedia will have higher interest costs going forward and still faces significant headwinds from the competition.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I do not believe investors should look to Expedia as a recovery buying opportunity. In fact, EPXE may actually be a short opportunity given the possibility that it is facing secular decline. COVID has hurt the company; a small recovery is in store, but we may be seeing the beginning of the end. Put simply, the "disruptor" is now being disrupted as well.

The simple issue with the company is that it has no moat. It lacks a physical footprint which means the likes of Google, Bookings.com, and those to come can easily undercut Expedia and take its market share or push its margins ever-lower. This is particularly problematic when considering Google as it has a significant advantage considering its Search engine is what drives the vast majority of Expedia's traffic. Expedia still has VRBO, but Airbnb's market power may rise significantly as the company raises capital from public markets.

Of course, the company also has a low credit rating and a very high debt level, it has a dangerous mix of leverage and declining profit margins. With just over $1B in working capital, Expedia has a strong buffer, but not enough to take on giants like Google.

If you short the stock, it should be noted that there are a growing number of other traders who are as well. EXPE currently has a short-interest of 12% which is higher than most and could result in a small short-squeeze if the company continues to rise. Fortunately, it currently has a short borrowing cost of effectively zero. Other significant risk factors to short-selling EXPE include the possibility that the company is merged with a peer. Personally, I doubt this will happen considering its debt level, but in the face of the "Google Threat", the smaller players may look to join together.

Still, risks aside, I am bearish on EXPE and believe the stock will decline over the coming months. I do not currently have an explicit price-target as it is unclear how, or even if, a travel recovery will play out. If my thesis is correct, much of Expedia's assets will be worth far less than the company paid/invested to create them which could mean it will eventually be forced to sell its websites, potentially, at prices aggregately lower than its heightened debt level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EXPE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.