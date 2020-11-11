Two years ago, I highlighted the very first company to have an FDA approved cannabis product. GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) had just gained approval for their epilepsy drug. There was momentum with their drug being accepted by insurers and Medicaid as well as patients that needed them. Since then, several more states have changed their status with regards to accepting cannabis-derived medicine via Medicaid. Revenues have grown steadily over the past quarters. Earnings per share are still negative, though. But the company has just posted above-expectations revenues and earnings and has guided that they see continued growth with their product. As well, they continue to invest in their future with a strong pipeline of drugs. With this success, perhaps, finally, GW Pharmaceuticals stock will begin to move higher over a longer period of time.

To break everything down from the teleconference, sales increased in Q3 to $137 million versus a consensus of $125.97M with sequential growth of 13% over the prior quarter and 51% over the prior year's quarter. The net loss was $12.2M which was down ~11% from the previous quarter while the EPS loss was -$0.03 per share versus an expected -$0.06. Cash flow from operations was a loss of -$33.3M.

I did an analysis of this company about 2 solid years ago where I thought that GWPH was a buy. Every stock is a buy. But that does not mean you will be profitable after having done so. GWPH is one of those stocks. This was the heyday of the cannabis industry where a lot of money was pouring into a new, fledgling industry. Canadian cannabis had just been legalized and a whole lot of companies started producing a whole lot of cannabis. But Canadian dispensaries were slow to roll out and these various companies ended up holding a lot of excess inventory.

These companies had all, collectively, over-invested in grow facilities eager to capitalize on the new market. Most of the cannabis stocks were sold off heavily from this, as the MJ ETF shows here (versus GWPH):

(Data Source: Trading View)

GW Pharmaceuticals does nothing with recreational, adult-use cannabis. They are a biopharmaceutical company. I point this out because GWPH sold during this time, as you can see in the comparison. Maybe this was guilt by association. As it turns out, patients are all it would seemingly have taken because Canadian cannabis sales are moving higher at eyebrow-raising rates; in the past 3 months, Canadian cannabis sales through their various dispensaries are up 90%:

(Data Source: StatCan - Author's chart)

There have been a few upside surprises with a few cannabis companies' quarterly data lately. Given this, there has been a lot of renewed interest in cannabis stocks. GW Pharmaceuticals is sort of in the same situation, but not really.

First, GW Pharmaceuticals just printed a nice gain in its earnings. Great news. It is a cannabis company, per se. So, there is some correlation. But GW Pharmaceuticals is a pharma company. So, the correlation may be loose. However, I'm not certain that there is much correlation pulling the stock higher because the overall industry is heading back upwards.

Nonetheless, I am bullish on cannabis stocks and I have always liked the idea of GW Pharmaceuticals since they are a cannabis stock. Long has it been known that cannabis is proven effective with fighting a few diseases, childhood epilepsy being one of them. However, since cannabis has been a Schedule I drug, there has been limited research on this subject. The approval of Epidiolex has vindicated a lot of believers - Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) being just behind them.

Who is GW Pharmaceuticals?

I wanted to very briefly go back into what GW Pharmaceuticals does simply because I wanted to show the potential, as I did in my original article in 2018. The nutshell of the company is that Epidiolex is a cannabis-derived medicine that helps with childhood-onset epilepsy such as Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. The disease is rare with an estimated 450 new diagnoses in the United States and another 9,000 annually worldwide. There is no real cure and the prognosis is poor for those affected by it.

The expected dosage is set to cost approximately $32,000 annually per patient in the United States. Since Epidiolex is scheduled as a drug by the FDA, it is covered by insurance.

Epidiolex has proven efficacy with other syndromes such as Dravet Syndrome and Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. Each of these has about the same number of individuals that are afflicted with the respective syndromes.

GW Pharmaceuticals has done a very good job at penetrating the industry, as they stated in their latest quarterly earnings call transcripts:

… estimate that we have achieved penetration to-date for approximately 30% in LGS, 40% in Dravet syndrome, 10% in TSC, and while we do not promote beyond those approved indications, less than 10% in other refractory childhood-onset epilepsy syndromes.

I can see continued increases in penetration for these syndromes. And, as you can see, GW Pharmaceuticals' revenues have continued to increase over the past two years as they have achieved this penetration.

Revenue and Earnings

Revenues continued higher this quarter even after COVID-induced lockdowns as this graph shows:

(Data Source: Company data via Seeking Alpha - Author's chart)

The quarter ending June, the previous quarter, saw the only real pause in revenue growth since Epidiolex was approved and released. This was due to the initial onset of COVID-lockdowns. This quarter's growth was 51% YoY with 13% MoM.

But profits have been elusive:

(Data Source: Company Data Via Seeking Alpha Author's Chart)

From a visual standpoint, I think I would have liked to have seen profits moving in an upward trajectory given that revenues for GW Pharmaceuticals are moving in what at first glance could be described as a linear move upwards. Instead, GW Pharmaceuticals has been reinvesting a lot of its earnings toward future pipeline growth. A linear, in-kind movement upwards with earnings, replicating the revenue, would only happen if there was only one product under development. There are several as stated in the teleconference:

In recent weeks, we have commenced a new Phase 3 program in MS of Nabiximols;

the start of a new Phase 2 program in schizophrenia (GWP42003);

The first inhuman dosing in a Phase 1 trial of a new drug candidates targeted within neuropsychiatry.

Notably, we announced today that the Nabiximols Phase 3 clinical program is now underway, where the first MS spasm study now recruiting patient;

A second Phase 3 study on track to commence shortly and three other studies set to begin in 2021; As we have previously stated, any one of these studies could lead us to an NDA submission with FDA and data from the first study is expected in 2021.

This pipeline development is very crucial for pharma companies. With the company continually developing its pipeline and should more of its products be as successful as their initial drug, then I look for continued increase in revenues. Once these products hit the market, there is no more need for developmental costs, so costs will decline in that part of the ledger but probably increase in SG&A to promote the products. That remains to be seen with future development.

A jump in the stock price

The most recent quarterly earnings release pushed the stock upwards much higher as you can see here in this chart:

(Data Source: Trading View)

Over the past year, the company has not made any headway in the stock price. My thinking from this point is that the news is going to be good news. With continued revenue growth, hopefully, GW Pharmaceuticals is able to capitalize on this growth.

Likewise, a Biden presidential victory is said to portend a new era in cannabis-related products. But I caution that simply because it looks like the Senate is split - we won't know the outcome until the January run-off election in Georgia.

Conclusion:

I am a big believer in medical cannabis. The medical cannabis segment shows promise and I see that the continued growth with the company shows that this growth is legitimate. There are several drugs in the pipeline and this is going to continue to position the company for future gains.

I would want to see the company get to profitability. And, it may very well be that they are just around the corner for that. The recent news may go far in propping up the stock. I am looking forward to the company's new drugs to hit the market once they are out of their Phase II and Phase III stages. This will then tell how the company can progress and become more profitable, and their stock moves higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.