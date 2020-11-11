The stock is very attractive with a low forward P/E = 11.3, a yield of 2.5%, and roughly 20% undervalued based on next year estimated EBITDA.

Somewhat surprisingly, sales (and margins) in the EU and Latin America have more than offset tepid sales in North America, but margins were extremely strong in N/A as well.

Whirlpool (WHR) is successfully navigating the global pandemic - Q3 sales were up 3.9%. But the bigger story is the company's ability to expand margins: ongoing EBIT margins grew by a whopping 480 bps YoY. As a result, the company generated $170 million in free cash flow during the quarter and is on track to deliver $900 million in FCF for full year 2020. That will likely translate into a continued strong dividend growth for shareholders going forward. Over the past decade, WHR's dividend has grown from $1.72/share to $4.85/share, for a CAGR of 11%:

Source: Q3 Presentation

Earnings

The key behind the growing dividend, of course, is the company's ability to generate FCF. On that front, while sales growth may not appear overly impressive (although in my opinion it is impressive given the global pandemic), the company's Q3 EPS Report demonstrated excellent margin growth which, in turn, led to strong FCF. Highlights from the quarter include:

Sales grew 3.9% with organic sales growth of 7.0%.

Earnings of $6.27/share and FCF generation of $170 million.

GAAP net earnings margin of 7.5% (up 50 basis points) and record ongoing EBIT margin of 12.0% (up 480 basis points).

Three of four regions delivering significant margin expansion.

Cost savings initiatives (including raw material savings) were ~$175 million in the quarter and $350 million YTD.

Surprisingly, the strong quarterly results were achieved despite a sales decline in North America (-1.6%). However, due to margin expansion, N/A EBIT still increased by 47% and margins were up 640 bps. While sales in Asia were also lower (-1%) sales in the Europe/Middle East/Africa and Latin America Segments were very strong: up 15.4% and 13.7%, respectively. Growth in Latin America EBIT was particularly strong: up 165.5%.

The increase in margins was due to a combination of structural corporate actions taken earlier in the year to address the pandemic, reduced promotional investments, and favorable raw material trends.

The company's excellent overall performance led to a dividend increase of a nickel a share - from $1.20/share to $1.25/share (+4.2%).

Going Forward

Whirlpool's guidance for full year 2020 is:

Full year 2020 net sales decline of 5-7%.

GAAP earnings of between $14.90 to $15.40 per share.

Ongoing (adjusted) earnings of between $17.50 to $18.00 per share.

Free cash flow of ~$900 million.

Note the midpoint of ongoing earnings guidance ($17.25/share) was up significantly from the company's original guidance range of $16 to $17.

Full-year 2020 FCF of $900 million equates to $14.20/share based on the average diluted share count of 63.3 million at the end of Q3. That bodes well for future dividend growth considering the current $5/share annual dividend obligation and the company's commitment to returning 30% of TTM adjusted earnings to shareholders ($17.75*0.30=$5.32/share). However, over the short term note that CFO Jim Peters said: "Our liquidity position remains exceptionally strong, and we expect to continue to strengthen our balance sheet by paying down the short term debt we took on at the outset of the pandemic by the end of the year." That explains why the dividend increase was only 4.2% despite the company's excellent EPS report and substantial FCF generation.

Valuation

The midpoint of adjusted EPS guidance ($17.75/share) implies a P/E = 11.0 based on the current price of $194.85.

Next year, the company could post EBITDA estimated to be in the range of $2.8 billion. With a rather conservative multiple of 7x, that equates to an EV = $19.6 which is significantly less than the current EV = $17.2 billion. This implies the stock is trading at an estimated ~$2.4 billion discount, or $38/share. Based on the current $194.84 share price, that equates to an upside potential of 19.5%.

Risks

Competition in the home appliance sector is intense and includes companies like General Electric (GE), Kenmore, Electrolux (OTCPK:ELUXY) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). But once again, when it comes to sales and margins, Whirlpool appears to be leading the pack:

Source: CSI Market

The graphic above not only shows better revenue growth over the first 9 months of 2020 as compared to its peers, but also that net margins are almost 7x the average of the competition. This positions Whirlpool very well, comparatively, for potentially higher sales and earnings growth in a post-pandemic global economic rebound.

In addition, Whirlpool's North America Segment should begin to show better growth given strong U.S. home sales which rose 9.4% in September and were, according to the Wall Street Journal, the strongest in 14 years. That said, home sales in the U.S. have been fairly strong all year, so the Q3 YoY sales decline could be a sign of market share erosion - which is certainly a risk and something to watch.

The home appliance business is cyclical. That being the case, any recessionary trends as a result of the pandemic and resulting unemployment would be negative to Whirlpool and the EBITDA estimate presented earlier. In addition, the favorable trend in raw material prices could reverse given a stronger global economy which would result in higher demand for those materials.

Summary and Conclusion

Whirlpool has performed very well during the pandemic and management has done an excellent job in cutting costs and significantly improving margins. As a result, and despite the pandemic, expected 2020 FCF of $900 million is only $12 million less than FY 2019. Based on the midpoint of adjusted EPS guidance of $17.75/share, the stock is cheap with a forward P/E = 11.0. While the 4.2% dividend increase is less than the 11% CAGR displayed over the past decade, that is mostly due to management's decision to pay down debt and be conservative given the global pandemic and short-term borrowing taken earlier in the year.

With Pfizer's (PFE) vaccine announcement on Monday, there is now light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to a general global economic recovery from the pandemic. And Whirlpool is positioned very well to take full advantage of such a recovery. That bodes well for excellent dividend growth next year. I'll end with a 10-year stock chart of Whirlpool, which doesn't have far to go to break out above the all-time high set back in 2015:

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.