After reporting mixed quarterly results on Oct. 27, Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) fell sharply. Selling was so brisk that shares traded at lows not seen since mid-May. By the time the U.S. elections ended, the markets staged a monster rally; RTX stock rose 19% on the week.

The sub-$60 entry price came and went in a hurry this month. With the stock's dividend yield now dropping to 2.8%, investors building an aerospace and defense portfolio should continue accumulating Raytheon shares.

Market Surge Lifts Raytheon

In the last five days, the rally in Boeing (NYSE:BA), on an expected FAA approval for the 737 MAX, along with the over 5% jump in the S&P 500 (SPY), lifted Raytheon shares. For income investors, the declining dividend yield is more than offset by the stock's appreciation. Now that the political headwinds are out of the way, markets are betting that the U.S. government will not only resume military orders but also increase it. The prospects of war, small or large, in the next four years are increasing.

On its balance sheet, Raytheon's dividend coverage and cash flow are impressive. So, the one-time write-offs in the third quarter spooked investors, while creating an entry price for patient investors.

Strong Q3 Results

Raytheon posted a defense backlog of over $70 billion, strong adjusted EPS and free cash flow, and progress in cost cuts. It reduced costs by $700 million in the period, enjoying a cash conversion of ~$1.9 billion.

In the above, the $2 billion in free cash flow includes an outflow of around $1.2 billion from restructuring, tax on dispositions, and merger costs.

Job cuts, an unfortunate by-product of post-mergers, totaled 15,000. Around one-fifth of the cuts were from the commercial aero reduction at Collins and Pratt. It took out around 4,000 contractors, primarily in engineering. After adding the 1,000 job cuts from merger synergies, the 20,000 job reduction should lead to better results in future quarters.

At Pratt & Whitney, sales fell by 28%, while falling by 34% at Collins Aerospace. Raytheon Intelligence & Space ("RIS") fared well, with a 1.08 book to bill ratio and a backlog of $18.3 billion.

By 2024, CEO Greg Hayes is confident the company will achieve at least a billion dollars in gross run rate cost synergies.

Headwinds

News earlier this week that Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has a vaccine against COVID-19 that is 90% effective lifted airline stocks. Markets decided to forget that Raytheon's commercial aftermarket sales fell by over half. Yet if airline traffic improves due to vaccine administration, Raytheon's parts and repair and modifications and upgrades segments should rebound.

CEO Hayes forecasts a mid-2023 recovery for passenger traffic. On the conference call, he said that flying hours will remain low for now. But, if it improves, the contracts will have potential upside. Investors may rest assured that the company is forecasting the downside scenario, should the market conditions worsen. Hayes said,

"Based on the assumptions that we've made in terms of this very slow recovery of air traffic and again our models pretty much mirror what IATA has been doing in terms of the recovery trajectory. Obviously, what's going on right now with the resurgence of COVID is pressure testing those, but even with this second or third wave, whatever you want to call it, we still feel pretty comfortable with the models."

Opportunity

Value investors who buy Raytheon from here are betting that the recovery curve comes in sooner than the pandemic implies. For example, COVID-19 mortalities are over 300,000 in Europe. Cases are soaring in parts of the U.S. Despite that, Raytheon is committed to the $18 billion to $20 billion cash getting returned to shareholders. This also implies cash levels will increase in 2021.

Readers should note that RTX has an overall value grade of just C+. Yet the PEG non-GAAP is inflated and assumes that the company will not see a return to growth in the next year.

Fortunately, the stock gets a high score on profitability. Net income margin will turn positive as the cost cuts lower cash burn and profits rise:

Fair Value

In a 5-year discounted cash flow growth exit model, assume the following metrics as shown below.

Even at modest single-digit revenue growth starting next year, the stock has a fair value of almost $95.00.

Investors exhausted from trading airline stocks poised to go bankrupt should look at Raytheon and the defense and aerospace sector instead. As firms win more military orders from the government, the stock price will return to a pre-COVID-19 stock price in the $80-90 range over the next 12 months.

