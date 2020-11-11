iShares Silver Trust

With an inception year of 2006, the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) is the oldest ETF containing physical silver, held by a third party in New York and London. It is passively managed and gives exposure to the day-to-day movement of the price of silver bullion and is a convenient and cost-effective way to invest in silver (small investment, lower fees than storage costs). Like the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), SLV provides a vehicle to invest in silver for entities that cannot invest in the physical metal.

Introduction

After experiencing one of the strongest recoveries since its low reached on March 18th (silver was up over 150% between March and August), we have been slightly bearish on the precious metal as we thought that real yields found their bottom after the dramatic plunge, leaving the upside gains very limited. In addition, the vulnerability of the stock market in recent months has also weighed on silver, which is down 20 percent from its August high. Hence, as more and more economies are entering a national lockdown to fight the pandemic, investors have been questioning if silver has found its bottom yet ahead of the Winter Depression.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

Winter lockdown implies more QE

With most of the European nations under a national lockdown (which is also expected to be announced in the US in the coming weeks), governments will have no choice than extend the furlough schemes and issue more debt to assist the whole economy in the coming months. This implies that central banks’ assets are expected to continue to rise significantly in the coming months and therefore limit any major downside risks in the financial market. Figure 2 shows that after rising at a steady pace of $1.25tr per year between the beginning of 2008 and the start of 2020, assets from the major 5 central banks (Fed, ECB, BoJ, PBoC and BoE) have surged by $7r in the past 8 months to over $28tr.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

SLV Drivers

Central banks assets

We think that the rise in central banks’ assets over the winter to prevent political instability will certainly support assets with limited supply such as gold, silver or even Bitcoin. Figure 3 shows that the annual change in central banks’ assets has strongly co-moved with price changes in SLV and therefore should continue to favor precious metals in the medium term.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

2. Real interest rates

The second important driver of SLV over time is US real yields; figure 4 (left frame) shows the strong co-movement between SLV and US 5Y real interest rate in the past 7 years (when we regress the SLV price changes on changes in the 5Y real rate on a weekly basis, we find that a 1-percent increase in real rates is associated with a 5-percent decrease in SLV). We are conscious that US real yields may have found their bottom in August; after falling by nearly 2% to -1.35%, it seems that the move on real yields in more likely to be on the upside than in the downside and therefore should weigh on SLV in the near term.

3. Negative-yielding debt

Another important driver of precious metals that we like to watch is the amount of negative-yielding debt around the world. This is a very good indicator of the current economic activity; in a very uncertain world where economic projections are constantly reviewed to the downside, investors prefer to hold ‘safe’ assets such as investment grade corporate bonds (rated single A), driving the price up (and yields down), than move along the risk spectrum and hold more risky assets such as equities. Figure 4 (right frame) shows a strong co-movement between SLV and the amount of negative-yielding debt; it is interesting to see that the total amount reached a new high last week and exceed USD 17tr, which should be supportive of SLV in the medium term.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg

4. US Dollar

Eventually, the last important driver of precious metals and SLV in the short run is the US dollar. We think that the recent news on the Covid19 vaccine combined with hopes of a second stimulus could continue to weigh on the US dollar in the coming weeks and therefore support SLV prices. We are not very bearish on the US dollar as we think that the downside move is close to an end, but we do expect another little consolidation in the near term with the USD breaking below the 92 support level. Figure 5 (left frame) also shows the strong relationship between the greenback and SLV over the past few years.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Closing thoughts

Even though we think that real yields have found their bottom in August and the move is now more expected to be on the upside in the current environment, other important drivers such as central banks’ assets growth, the US dollar or the amount of negative yielding debt are all pricing in higher SLV prices in the coming months. Therefore, we think that buying some SLV at current levels could offer investors a hedge against currencies debasement this winter to support economies due to the high restrictions imposed by governments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USDCHF, BTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.