Traction across all areas of the business including commerce and payments, in fact, accelerated from what was a strong Q2.

I've had a fairly long and extensive involvement with my holding in MercadoLibre since 2015, and judging by the most recent results, I don't think I've seen the business perform better than what it currently is right now. Yet, in spite of the strong business results, MercadoLibre (MELI) has been hit by the rotation out of growth and into value, with the stock price falling 15% in the last few days.

Evidence of sustained user engagement is emerging

MercadoLibre delivered results that suggested that all aspects of its business continue to show meaningful, and likely enduring, traction even at the conclusion of the pandemic. At a high level, MercadoLibre recorded revenue growth in the quarter which was up nearly 150% year-over-year in constant currency terms or 85% year-over-year in currency adjusted terms. This represents an acceleration of the growth rate that the business saw during Q2 at the peak of the pandemic when MercadoLibre increased revenues by 123% in constant currency terms and 60% in currency adjusted terms.

Underlying these results were some very interesting trends that potentially set up the business for a period of explosive growth over the next few quarters. MELI saw active users at 92%, which represents an increase from the 45% active user growth which the business saw in Q2. It's also not just growth in active users that's impressive. Pedro Ant, MercadoLibre's CFO commented on the earnings call that users are diversifying the level and category of spend beyond essentials which initially attracted them to the platform. Gross merchandise volume increased 117% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis.

MercadoLibre is starting to see evidence of the flywheel effect where the pandemic is driving strong new user growth amongst users who initially come to purchase essentials, and liked that experience so much, that they frequently return and not only continue to purchase those essentials but also progressively expand their consumption across other categories.

One of those categories which has been strongly benefiting is consumer electronics, in which MercadoLibre saw strong growth in category of over 100%. Driving this has been efforts over the past few years with the onboarding of best in class merchants in this category who have been attracted by the large Latin American consumer base on MercadoLibre's platform. MELI specifically called out Samsung as having now become one of the largest merchants in this category. In addition to consumer electronics, CPG and Apparel were also strong beneficiaries of consumer e-commerce demand in Latin America.

MercadoPago continues to go from strength to strength

MercadoPago, MercadoLibre's payments business continues to also go from strength to strength, delivering $391M in fintech revenue in the quarter, with growth of over 100% on an FX neutral basis or some 52% on a currency adjusted basis.

Largely responsible for the strong increase in payments volume was a substantial new inflow of almost 7M new payers that were added during the quarter. The basis of revenues within MercadoLibre's fintech business is attributable to payment processing volumes charges to sellers as well as installment financing for buyers on and off platform as well as merchant and consumer lending.

MercadoLibre's total payment volume showed very strong increases once again in the quarter, with TPV up almost 160%. Once again, off platform volume continues to robustly increase and now makes up nearly 58% of MercadoLibre's nearly $15B in payment volume which was transacted in the quarter. That's a figure that has been steadily increasing and is evidence of the network effect that MELI is building across the business. Platform payments volume nearly tripled versus the same in 2019.

MercadoLibre's push to pursue a mobile wallet strategy has been delivering strong engagement for users. Activations of mobile wallet users were particularly strong during the quarter as a result of users using MELI's mobile wallet to receive disbursements of emergency pandemic-related assistance direct to these wallets.

Once activated, these users, in turn, engaged in transaction activity via the mobile wallet. This was largely responsible for helping payment volume growth across the MELI wallet platform increase by almost 400% on an FX neutral basis last quarter. MercadoLibre also continued to onboard new payers within the utility segment, which sets the stage well for increased wallet spending and future fintech revenues.

Mercado Credito profitably expands

MercadoLibre was more aggressive with respect to the expansion of the Mercado Credito business during Q3. Mercado Credito provides loan origination to both merchant and consumers, allowing merchants inventory financing, while providing consumers with the ability to use installment financing for purchase.

During the second quarter, Mercado Credito saw a spike in loans that were in arrears as a result of distress from the pandemic. Q3 looks to have marked a turnaround for the business as far as reduced portfolio delinquencies with a drop in delinquencies from 14% of the portfolio to slightly over 10% in Q3.

Based on this, MercadoLibre accelerated its push for market share, expanding loan origination to the highest levels in the last 12 months. Originated credit volume currently stands at over 284M as of the end of Q3, with growth of almost 157% during the quarter in constant currency terms. MercadoLibre was able to balance portfolio profitability as a result of better loan pricing and a strong focus on delinquency rate management.

Outlook

MercadoLibre's share price has been on a tear over the last six months, more than tripling in price. However, I would argue that this has been substantially justified on the basis of the growth that has been realized to date and the growth that is likely to come. The business shows no signs of a slow down in new user acquisition, even with the gradual reopening of brick and mortar stores in the region, which was something highlighted on the earnings call.

The engagement and behavior of recently acquired user cohorts suggest a willingness of users to expand their frequency and categories of purchase, both of which should bode well as far as increasing MELI's user ARPU. Mercado Pago user volume trends are encouraging, and with substantial new mobile wallet users and positive improvements in Mercado Credito bad debts expense, all of MELI's business units appear to be performing well.

MercadoLibre's valuation as implied by its price to sales ratio has been ticking higher over the year, largely as a result of the strong growth that it's been delivering, however, I would refrain from labeling the business as overvalued at this point, as the pandemic has likely pulled forward e-commerce and digital payments penetration by as much as 5 years in Latin America.

Consensus analyst estimates suggest MercadoLibre will be able to grow revenues by at least 30% annualized over the next 5 years, and increase revenues more than 4X in this time period. That would put MELI on a forward price to sales ratio of just 3.6 at that time.

With digital commerce and payments penetration levels still relatively low, it is my opinion that MercadoLibre will experience elevated levels of growth going forward above those that were seen by the business pre pandemic, which warrants a higher valuation multiple for the business.

Risk

While MercadoLibre is the leading digital first e-commerce provider in the region, the business still has to contend with other well resourced and dominant providers in its markets. MercadoLibre operates against Amazon (AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA) as well as local incumbent B&W in its key markets in the region. While it has successfully withstood the competition thus far, its competitors are larger and more well resourced than the business.

The Latin American macro environment can also be challenging at times, with various markets that MercadoLibre operates alternating between severe unemployment and high inflation. Disruption in logistics operation is fairly common and a poor user experience could damage MercadoLibre's reputation.

Concluding thoughts

In the five years that I have followed the MercadoLibre business, I don't believe that it's ever reported better than the most recent quarter. The business looks to be firing across all areas, and more importantly the pandemic driven acceleration towards e-commerce and digital financial services looks to have now firmly taken hold, something which should all bode well in the next few years for MELI irrespective of how quickly the pandemic is resolved.

With e-commerce and digital payments penetration in the region still extremely low, it's my opinion that MercadoLibre still has an impressively long runway for sustainable growth ahead. The current collapse in MercadoLibre's stock has just meant a better business at a much cheaper price.

