Navigating the current pricing transition is not about the numbers. It is about being on top of the narrative.

New Relic (NEWR) reported weak results last quarter. The underperformance was attributed to the pricing change that was announced earlier in the year. New Relic checks the right boxes for a SaaS company playing into favorable macro trends driving the valuation of cloud stocks. Its major offerings are still highly regarded by independent research companies. It also offers easy to consume SaaS products. Despite these favorable features, New Relic is still underperforming. This article explores the potential build-up to shorts/bears having the upper hand in the coming quarters.

The metrics above did little justice when explaining the success of its new pricing model. ARR (annual recurring revenue) was sequentially flat as pricing weakness diluted consumption growth. Dollar net expansion is tied to ARR, and it naturally tracks ARR growth. The percent of ARR from paid business accounts >$100k was impressive as it expanded to 77%. This is logical, as macro-driven churn mostly affects small businesses. Paid business accounts spending more than $100k grew sequentially. This was the smallest q/q growth since Q1'20. Going forward, New Relic plans to share metrics that will reflect the strength of its consumption business model.

And so just want to -- the net expansion rate that I talked about, which is really ARR driven, we are going to be looking at a net revenue retention or net consumption retention expansion rate going forward. - Source - Q2'21 CC

New Relic gave a peek into more metrics it is expected to share:

In the last month, we saw our data ingest rate grow at over 7% month-on-month, which would annualize to over 100% on a year-over-year basis….Since our July launch, we have more than doubled the number of customers who send us log data. - Source - Q2'21 CC

Explaining how consumption growth will drive recurring revenue and also reduce customer churn is critical towards educating investors on the pricing transition. If New Relic fails to deliver convincing metrics to draw the attention of investors away from volatile metrics like revenue growth, the downward price action will continue.

Growth Options

Telemetry Data Platform

The good news is, we are seeing our customers put a lot more data into our telemetry data platform which we view as a leading indicator of spending intentions. - Q2'21 conference call

The thesis here hasn't changed; the pricing strategy gives more customers the incentive to send more data to New Relic's platform. Customers searching and analyzing more data after the pricing update will drive usage growth and expansion. This will drive ARR/Customer. The bottom of the leads funnel will also have many customers who will enjoy significant pricing gains. The sweetener is in the vertical-specific use-cases to be developed from the huge trove of data New Relic now has access to. This is the area in which New Relic appears to be dropping the ball. Most competitors have made huge sacrifices to offer capabilities in security, IT operations, and incident management. New Relic mostly has capabilities in applied intelligence as its key competitive differential. Most competitors are at parity with this capability.

Evolving more capabilities will be achieved at a huge cost of capital. This is worsened by the distractions from the pricing migration. Splunk (SPLK), a major competitor, recently acquired new capabilities to solidify its competitive moat. These capabilities impacted earnings and liquidity ratios. New Relic already has significant debt on its balance sheet. Its debt to equity ratio isn't the most attractive. The OCF to debt ratio stands at approx 20%. If the weak earnings and revenue growth expectations continue to impact OCF growth, we can expect the market to raise the risk premium for investing in New Relic.

Full Stack Observability

Observability remains a strong driver of growth for New Relic. It is also a potential driver of margins expansion as customers expand their adoption of offerings like infrastructure monitoring, serverless monitoring, and digital experience monitoring. New Relic is at parity with the fundamental features offered by competitors. It is also highly ranked by independent research firms. I believe New Relic is still a strong contender to gain market share in this space. Its platform business model also lends it to options to drive growth, including strategic partnerships with cloud service providers, cross-platform integrations with third-party apps, ease of internationalization, and the development of more granular solutions. The announced partnership with Amazon (AMZN) highlighted last quarter improves New Relic's visibility into AWS. According to the terms of the partnership:

1. New Relic and AWS will collaborate on making it easy for developers to send telemetry data from AWS services into New Relic One.

2. Joint customers will consolidate purchasing and billing through AWS Marketplace

3. The companies will engage in co-marketing and co-selling programs built around incentives and accelerators that create more value for customers

Applied Intelligence

The applied intelligence product is V1 launched just in quarter one. And so it's still gaining adoption and steam. We are happy with the early adoption, but it represents a small amount of the total spend at this time. - Q2'21 CC

Applied intelligence gives a peek into new use cases. This is the opportunity highlighted in the Telemetry section. Incident intelligence, proactive detection, and other use cases are good ways to cross-sell customers. New Relic updated that this offering is still a small portion of revenue. This isn't good for momentum heading into 2021.

Valuation

New Relic needs to move fast as it swaps the old set of growth metrics for metrics that explain its new business model. The effectiveness of its strategy will determine if a selloff will happen after the next earnings. As it stands, there is still the possibility that more businesses will churn as New Relic highlighted its considerable exposure to the hospitality vertical. Earnings growth also takes a double whammy from pricing dilution and growth weakness. This creates a setup in which OCF stops growing if the $100k/revenue customers don't significantly increase platform consumption. For these reasons, it will be tough for New Relic to prevent further share price decline. I find New Relic fairly valued at 4.4x EV/FY'21 using a revenue estimate of $667m. This valuation reflects the weak growth outlook, which is increasingly tough to correct.

Risks To The Thesis

The coming renewal season can cushion further churn from SMBs. It also allows the sales team to upsell customers. New Relic highlighted that Q3 represents the second-largest renewal quarter. This will benefit ARR growth.

Consumption growth can offset churn by small customers. This is unlikely as New Relic doesn't have defined vertical-specific solutions beyond observability and AIOps.

Conclusion

The stage is set for New Relic to hand shorts the victory. Competitors have expanded beyond observability into promising segments like security, search, and ITOps. They achieved this by developing vertical-specific solutions for customers to derive value from the data shared on their platforms. This trend will affect New Relic's win rate. This trend also has the potential to drive competitive displacements.

