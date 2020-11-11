Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) CEO Scott Shaw on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Polyviou - IR, Managing Member at EVC Group LLC

Scott Shaw - President and CEO

Brian Meyers - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alex Paris - Barrington Research

Steven Frankel - Colliers

Raj Sharma - B. Riley

Austin Moldow - Canaccord

Justin Putnam - Talanta

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Q3 2020 Lincoln Educational Services Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today Michael Polyviou with EVC. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Polyviou

Thank you, Dillon, and good morning everyone. Before the market opened today, Lincoln Educational Services issued its news release reporting financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, as well as recent corporate developments. The release is available on the Investor Relations portion of the company's corporate website at www.lincolntech.edu.

Joining us today on the call are Scott Shaw, President and CEO; and Brian Meyers, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being broadcast live on the company's website and a replay of the call will be archived on the company's website.

Statements made by Lincoln's management on today's call regarding the company's business that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as the term is identified in federal securities laws. The words may, will, expect, believe, anticipate, project, plan, intend, estimate and continue as well as similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results.

The company cautions you that these statements reflect current expectations about the company's future performance or events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks and other influences, many of which are beyond the company's control that may influence the accuracy of the statements and the projections upon which the segment and statements are based. Factors that may affect the company's results include, but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are based on the information available at the time those statements are made and management's good faith belief as of the time with respect to the future events. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Lincoln undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date thereof.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Scott Shaw, President and CEO of Lincoln Educational Services. Scott, please go ahead.

Scott Shaw

Thank you Michael and good morning everyone. Thank you for participating in our call to discuss the continued consistent operating and financial progress of our company during the third quarter of 2020. We hope that you and your families have been impacted as little as possible by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, especially from a healthcare perspective.

In addition, I'd like to wish everyone a happy Veterans Day. In 1946, our founder Warren Davies had a clear vision to serve our returning World War 2 servicemen and women by providing them hands on skills to support their families and build a better post-war world. This vision has remained with Lincoln for almost 75 year history and is why Veterans Day is an exceptionally important one for our company.

Today, veterans make up about 10% of our student population, and we are proud to provide them with the skills and training needed to thrive in our economy. We are equally proud of this Veterans Day - proud on this Veterans Day to recognize these veteran students, as well as our veteran faculty members and staff and thank you all for your service and contributions to our country.

I'm going to focus my opening remarks this morning on how Lincoln has been able to successfully manage a wide range of operational challenges emerging from the pandemic, as well as the resulting economic recession. Our navigation through these troubled times has led to increased enrollment, as well as what is shaping up to be the best year from a financial performance perspective in Lincoln's recent history.

Our strategies and actions continue to be developed and executed with the safety of our students, faculty administration and management as our primary priority. This focus has enabled Lincoln to increase the number of students pursuing training for a central careers that remain in high demand and help bridge the nation's continuing skills gap during a time when other trading methods and processes have been either inhibited or limited.

We view ourselves as a critical positive force in each of our communities, as we constantly strive to eliminate America's skills gap and provide our students with high return careers that have a low probability of being outsourced or replaced by robots. The flexibility, capability and diversity of our entire organization and programs continues to be a principal factor behind our success. These qualities allowed us to first shift in the first quarter to largely a remote learning environment. And then as campuses began to reopen in July, shift again to a hybrid model as curriculums delivered through classrooms, labs, clinical settings, and via live distance learning.

Most importantly, we continue to offer a robust in person hands on training, something we are known for, and a preferred form of learning for most of our students. While our organization certainly cannot wait to return to the day when we no longer have to worry about social distancing, the current situation has forced us to grow and has opened up new opportunities that will benefit our students and our school schools going forward. We know that students appreciate the flexibility of having some distance education.

By not having to come into school every day, students can work more, lower their commuting and childcare costs, and even better manage the challenges of learning while their daily lives - with their daily lives and responsibilities. For Lincoln, we are looking for ways to leverage distance learning to enhance student comprehension and engagement. We have improved our ability to recruit students remotely, and to help them through the financial aid process. We're utilizing new software systems and processes to better help our graduates secure their new careers.

These adaptations have provided increased efficiencies to the students, the faculty and our company, and we believe have contributed to our recent student growth rate, as well as the significant reduction of our students whose training has been put on hold by leave of absence.

Additionally, the lessons we're learning in the form of greater flexibility, even more engaging training, and even possibly lower expenses are being applied to the creation of our new delivery model, which we continue to move through the development stage.

Our revenue growth over last year's third quarter of 8.5% was driven by substantial 12.3% increase in average student population, and our population growth was probably primarily driven by 15.3% increase in student starts. While the substantial increase in unemployment since the beginning of the year is probably a contributor to our student's start and population growth, we believe our strategic actions are bigger drivers.

For instance, our focus on training and education for a diverse number of essential critical infrastructure careers, is helping us. From a recent internal survey we know that one of the top five reasons why students select Lincoln Tech is our high demand program offerings. Approximately 90% of our students are currently pursuing careers that meet the U.S. Department of Homeland Security definition for a critical infrastructure worker. These are well paying stable careers that are enabling our graduates to establish themselves soon after leaving Lincoln.

We also are proud of the continuing diversity of our student body, which is preparing students from a broad range of racial, ethnic, social and economic backgrounds for these well paying stable careers. As a result, we are helping expand the country's skilled workforce while expanding the participation in our country's long term economic growth.

This diversity is helping set historically underrepresented groups on a path to economic success, which we view as a key component in narrowing the wealth gap that different groups in this country currently experience, as well as rebuilding the country's middle class.

Our marketing and mission strategies have also demonstrated their role as key contributors to our stock growth. With the exception of the first quarter of this year, we had - when we had to close all of our 22 campuses with the advent of COVID-19, our students starts have grown each quarter for the past three years. The success of our marketing and admissions efforts extends beyond the start growth. While our starts have increased our acquisition costs on a per start basis have declined.

In essence, we are getting even better at targeting potential students reaching out to them and attracting them to Lincoln. At the same time, we are continuously evaluating the data from our marketing investment and are constantly evolving our efforts for further efficiencies and effectiveness.

The success of our marketing strategy seems to be continuing five weeks into the fourth quarter. Anecdotally leads appear to be building as compared to a similar point in the fourth quarter of last year. More students are enrolling and more employers have reopened operations stimulating demand for our graduates.

Our marketing also appears to be differentiating Lincoln in the broader marketplace. As we see other education skills training program enrollment growth rates lagging behind ours, if not, in some cases declining.

Our team has proven to be excellent at identifying issues created by the operating environment we've been dealing with for most of this year and then finding solutions. A case in point, is student leave of absences, which puts a burden on our revenues because when a student remains enrolled at Lincoln, but on a leave of absence, we aren't booking revenue during that leave of absence.

Moreover, the longer a student is on a leave, the greater the chances that life might get in their way, and they might have to permanently drop from their program.

In short, we have focused our efforts to shorten the LOA period as much as possible. Earlier this year with our campus closures, our leave of absence has spiked as high as 1,100 in May. While this ratio to total enrollment remained quite favorable to our publicly traded peers, it was high for our company. Our team set to work on the underlying issues and you may recall as of June 30, leave of absences declined to 696 students.

They further declined during the third quarter and stood at 104 students as of September 30. The majority of these students are awaiting externships to complete their graduation requirements. The success we've had with leave of absences as well as other challenges thrown at us by the pandemic gives us confidence in our ability to successfully address other issues as they develop. For example, some healthcare programs have mandatory clinical rotations for graduation.

In certain parts of the country, finding clinical sites for these students to perform their requirements has been a hurdle that our team is focused on resolving. The same is true with our bad debt expense, which is increased due to higher accounts receivable and lower than historical repayment rates. Accounts receivable are up largely due to the delay entitle for drawdown payments, resulting from some of our students not having the ability to provide their financial aid documentation electronically, in a timely manner prior to beginning of instruction.

Moreover, some students are more relaxed with their payments as many institutions have relaxed their collection efforts during this pandemic. COVID is certainly throwing us curveballs, but our team is overcoming most challenges rather quickly. Another factor contributing to our slowdown in drawing down on Title IV funds is also COVID related. When we transition to the new remote learning environment in March, this led to an uptick in failure and incomplete grades during the second and third quarters, which delays title for disbursement for the affected students.

Many students retake the course and achieve the passing grade. But delays in doing so have occurred due to the availability of the course. Our team is squarely focused on these issues, and we expect to draw down past Title IV funds in the fourth quarter, with lower accounts receivable, balances and reserve. Overall our organization is performing exceptionally well. We've continued to strengthen our partnerships as employers increasingly turn to us to help them solve their skills gap challenges.

As companies reopen during the third quarter, our conversations around how we can help solve their training needs picked up. I'm pleased to report that we have been selected by Republic Services to provide training to their employees at their state-of-the-art new training facility that they are building in Dallas, Texas. Republic Services is the nation's second largest non-hazardous waste management company in the country.

They're headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, with over 35,000 employees and thousands of trucks. We've created for them a 12-week 100% employee paid medium to heavy truck training program to assist Lincoln Tech graduates to transition into their organization and to upskill their existing employees. This is another example how we seek to eliminate the middle skills gap while providing our graduates and others with exciting career opportunities in the transportation industry.

In addition, we continue to explore other partnership opportunities. For example, we are in discussions with various companies who provide different forms of middle skills training, as well as shorter forms of training that could expand the target markets we serve to provide for longer term growth opportunity. We've also begun implementing our plans for program replications and markets where we see unmet demand or where corporate partners are requesting our presence.

These replications are being established at several existing campuses around the country and will commence during the summer of next year. We will of course keep you updated on this progress. We've also continue to take measures to lower our operating costs, especially our corporate ones. We are taking advantage of employees working remotely and have entered into a short-term lease for a much smaller corporate office which will save over 200,000 a year.

We also continue to evaluate our existing footprint with several projects underway that will result in lower fixed costs in the future. In summary, Lincoln is performing well. Our student starts our rising, student populations are increasing, student outcomes remain high feedback from our students about their experiences at Lincoln remains extremely strong despite the disruptions and uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

We return to profitability while significantly lowering our debt and increasing our cash position. We've had some nasty curveballs thrown at us this year, but overall have managed them well. Back in March, we provided guidance for 2020 that included student start growth of between 3% to 5% over 2019. Through nine months, our students start growth has been 9.8% and starts increased during October.

We also provided guidance of 3% to 5% overall revenue growth, and through nine months we've achieved 6% revenue growth. We also provided expectations for EBITDA, operating income and capital expenditures that Brian will address in his comments. However overall, we believe that at this point, all this original guidance will be exceeded. I'm quite proud of the fact - quite proud of the effort made by this entire organization that has put us in a very positive position.

However, while I remain extremely positive about Lincoln's long-term trajectory and opportunities, I know that in any day, a dramatic ramp up in COVID cases may force a state or local authority to close any of our campuses and thus slower progress. However, where we are today, we've come through a lot of uncertainty, and now in a position to provide some look into the short-term future.

We continue to believe that with the continued high unemployment rate, and the increasing realization that many of the unemployed, especially in hard hit industries, such as hospitality and lodging, won't have jobs to come back to once the nation's economy is fully reopened, unless enrollments will increase. In macro environments like this demand for our programs have increased even further, as the unemployed seek new paths to better careers.

Throughout the nearly 75 years of Lincoln's operations, we've seen increases in leads, enrollment and student population during rises and unemployment and economic downturns. For example, during the last recession between 2007 and 2010, we saw consistent increases in leads, enrollment and student population that peaked two years after the recession started. However, given the dramatic and unprecedented rise in unemployment during the past eight months, we continue to imagine a strong ramp up in our student population.

Remember, the same 22 campuses that we have today had approximately 18,000 students and generated over $80 million of EBITDA in 2010 at the peak of the last recession. We are ready to serve the needs of any displaced worker looking to secure solid skills, which can provide a rewarding essential career with a lifetime of opportunity.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Brian for a review of our third quarter results. Brian?

Brian Meyers

Thanks Scott. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us.

Similar to what Scott said earlier. I also want to thank our veterans and those still serving today for the service to our country. I am very pleased to share with you the financial overview of our strong third quarter performance. In doing so, I like to thank the entire Lincoln team for their hard work and dedication, which continues to be the major factor behind our success.

Starting with the top line, revenue was $78.8 million up 8.5% or $6.2 million, driven by our significant student start growth that Scott highlighted and our success at delivering education to our students when they were online and returning them to in-person instruction. We got approximately 5,500 new students starts during the third quarter, representing a 15.3% increase over the prior year.

The start growth consisted of 17.2% in our transportation and skilled trades segment, and 10.6% of our healthcare segment. Let me take a moment to highlight that this quarters marks our second consecutive quarter of double-digit start growth in 2020 despite the challenges from COVID. Also, it is worth noting that while our start growth has recently accelerated, quarterly starts have now been consistently growing for almost three years, with only one exception, which occurred in the first quarter of 2020 when the pandemic interrupted student starts in March.

As a result, our average population increased 8.1% or about 900 students compared to the prior year that of students on leave of absence due to COVID. Moreover, our quarterly ending population reached nearly 13,200 students, representing an increase of about 1,200 students over a year. On a same school basis, this is the highest population we had in our schools since 2012. Please note this ending population number excludes 104 students on leave of absence due to COVID.

Turning back to revenue the impact of the pandemic during the quarter was limited, consisting of 400,000 of revenue deferred to the fourth quarter from the extension of graduation dates for certain nursing programs and approximately 500,000 decline in non-tuition revenue.

Now, I would like to review expenses for the quarter. Education service and facility expenses increased by approximately $1 million to $34.3 million driven primarily by additional instructional expenses and books and tools expense related to our larger population.

Selling, general administrative expenses increased $3.2 million to $40.7 million largely as a result of higher bad debt expense, and increased marketing investment, which were partially offset by savings and sales and student services. Our bad debt expense went up by $2.8 million as we increased our reserve amount in connection with our higher accounts receivable balance. The rise in accounts receivable was driven by a delay Title IV disbursements to the company, as Scott mentioned earlier.

Let me reiterate, our team is squarely focused on improving our Title IV disbursements and have taken several steps to address this challenge. Our marketing investment increased during the quarter over the prior year, in part due to production costs of approximately 600,000, which was a shift from the second quarter to the third quarter as a result of COVID-19. However, despite the increase investment, our course restarted in the third quarter, and for the full year have decreased when compared to prior year, demonstrating our strong return on our investment.

Our sales expense decreased since travel related expenses were reduced due to COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, student service expense went down as busing and transportation services has been significantly reduced due to COVID. We anticipate the travel savings to continue for the next several quarters. And finally, our corporate expenses increased $900,000 over prior year.

This was attributed to several factors including stipends provided to all employees in connection with COVID-19 related expenses, non-cash stock expense from the acceleration of investing related two participants under special circumstances, and an increase in accrual for incentive compensation resulting from our strong financial performance.

Now turning to the bottom line results, first operating income improved nearly 80% to $3.8 million from prior year, despite one-time corporate expenses, and the timing of marketing and bad debt expenses as discussed earlier. In terms of segment, our transportation and skilled trade segment had operating income of $9.1 million and improvement of 35% from a year ago, and its operating margin improved to 16% compared to 13% in 2019.

In addition, our healthcare segment also demonstrated operating income of $1.7 million, representing a slight improvement from prior year. We believe there was opportunity for greater margin expense - going forward from continuing to grow our top-line as well as our cost efficiencies. Second, EBITDA improved by 36% to $5.6 million compared to $4.1 million in the prior year.

Since our fully EBITDA has improved meaningfully over prior year results in each of the first three quarters, our nine-month EBITDA stands at $9.2 million compared to $1.2 million last year. And finally net income more than double to $3.5 million compared to prior year. In addition to the improved operating performance, net income benefited from approximately $500,000 of interest savings as a result of more favorable terms under our current credit agreement.

You may recall that we entered into this new credit agreement in November 2019 and we anticipate interest savings of approximately $1 million. However, we are now projecting interest savings of $1.5 million for 2020 compared to 2019.

In terms of the balance sheet highlights, I'll begin with cash. As of September 30, we had approximately $37.1 million liquidity, as opposed to $11.8 million in the prior year, representing an increase of $25.3 million, EBITDA after paying $1.1 million in preferred stock, preferred stock cash dividend during the quarter. We had $21 million of availability under our current credit facility, and $16.1 million in cash and cash equivalents excluding the CARES Act funds.

Subsequently, our cash balance continues to increase. We anticipate ending this year in a net cash position meeting our unrestricted cash - balances expect to exceed our debt. Our cash provided by operating activities was $6.8 million net of the CARES Act funds impact. This is an improvement of nearly $1 million from a year ago. As a result of the CARES Act funds, we have received a total of $27.4 million split into two parts.

For the first part we received $13.7 million which was earmarked for direct distribution to students in order to offset their additional expenses related to the disruption of school operation. To-date we have distributed $12.6 million to more than 15,000 students, we expect to distribute the remaining funds over the next few months. The remaining $1.1 million balance of student funds is presented as restricted cash on our balance sheet.

For the second part, we receive $13.7 million, which may be used to offset Lincoln's increased costs associated with significant changes to delivery of instructions as a result of the pandemic, or to be used towards additional aid to students for the purpose I just described. Following the DOE guidance, as permitted uses, we utilize $3.3 million of these funds to cover eligible expenses as of September 30 2020.

Most of these funds were for uses that directly benefited our active students. We anticipate having reimbursable expenses in the fourth quarter. Now regarding cash use and financing activities. And as mentioned during the quarter, we paid $1.1 million cash dividend the first payment pursuant to our preferred stock agreement, covering the period from November 2019 through September 30, 2020.

We have the option to approve additional preferred value and this conversion shares in lieu of paying cash. Since at the time of the dividend payment, our stock price was significantly higher than the conversion price and we had ample liquidity. We felt making a payment in cash was in the best interest of our shareholders. Going forward the dividend will be approximately 300,000 per quarter, and a dividend payment day falls at the end of each quarter.

We will continue to consider market conditions and liquidity to determine the most appropriate form of dividend payments. And lastly regarding our 2020 guidance, although we have not - although we have to-date successfully navigated what has been a challenging business environment in 2020. Some of the uncertainty related to COVID-19 continues.

As a result, we are not providing new guidance for the remainder of the year. However, we can say that we believe our fourth quarter will demonstrate our typical seasonal trends with our strongest financial results of the year. The continued momentum we are experiencing through October combined with what we have already achieved in 2020 puts us in an excellent position to exceed our original pre-COVID financial objective to 2020.

Thank you for your time today. And with that, I'll turn the call back over to the operator so we can take your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Alex Paris from Barrington Research. Please go ahead.

Alex Paris

First question, just want to talk about the very strong starts. Starts growth of 15.3% driven by transportation and skilled trades up 17.2%. That's the highest that I've seen as long as far back as my model goes, looks like a decade or so. I know you touched on this a bit but maybe some additional color to what do you attribute that growth you mentioned internal execution and marketing, et cetera? And then to what extent do you see some of the strength coming from higher rates of unemployment especially among younger male individuals?

Scott Shaw

Sure. Well, I think it definitely is a combination. It's probably too early, I think in the cycle for unemployment to necessarily have driven a lot of the third quarter opportunities simply because we know that people were receiving additional benefits and other things that were probably holding them back from looking for something new.

But overall, we just had a really great execution or frankly, our high schools team did exceptionally well. We had nice growth in our high school marketplace. And obviously, to get the volume that we had, we also had to get more adults. But they - I can't say yet definitively Alex, if it's due to the unemployment rate.

Again, I think that we're just working on so many different initiatives from a marketing standpoint. And I think that the fact that our campuses were open, and that people are realizing that maybe college isn't the right thing for them, that more and more people are more receptive, I'll say to our messaging today, and see the fact that our students are working even throughout this pandemic, that is encouraging them, Hey, why don't I give this a shot. This is a short-term, fast return on investment opportunity. And I think that our messaging of that to students is resonating more and more.

But with that said, I think that the unemployment environment certainly will be a nice driver for growth into 2021.

Alex Paris

So it sounds like that left is most likely ahead of us, based on past experiences with rising on an unemployment, and then the positive impact on enrollment with the lag. How about demand indicators, inquiries, conversions, show rates, any color there?

Scott Shaw

Yes, I mean, again, we've been experiencing as we've said, three years of quarterly growth. It has picked up over the summer. So and those trends seem to be continuing into the fourth quarter. So yes, all indications are that things that have occurred in past recessions may also occur again, this recession, so we're very optimistic.

Alex Paris

And then moving on. I was hoping to get some additional color on your new program replications. What can you tell us there? You said several campuses, where are they? What sort of programs are you replicating?

Scott Shaw

Yes, we are replicating a welding program into one of our campuses. I don't want to disclose quite yet where they are for certain competitive reasons but we'll be replicating a welding program. We have revamped IT program that's going into certain campuses. We have a dental assisting program that's going into campuses. We have a medical assisting program, as well as expansion of welding into another campus.

So basically, what we've been constantly doing is evaluating the local marketplace, seeing where there's opportunity for further growth, as well as our employers are coming to us in certain marketplaces, demonstrating increased interest in certain programs. So we follow where the demand is, and will continue to serve it as best we can.

Alex Paris

So of your 22 campuses, how many campuses are getting new programs over the next 12-month?

Scott Shaw

Four of them, I believe.

Alex Paris

Four? Okay. Four campuses, five programs in total?

Scott Shaw

Yes.

Alex Paris

Okay. And then what is the cost associated with rolling out programs to campuses?

Scott Shaw

You say the process of how we go about it, or the call…

Alex Paris

Cost associated?

Scott Shaw

Yes, it will vary by a program, a welding program to launch it could be a million dollars of medical assisting program, it would be a couple hundred thousand. So it varies.

Alex Paris

The decline in revenue, the average revenue per student in the quarter, is that attributable primarily to the LOA? Or was there some discounting going on or scholarships?

Brian Meyers

Right, it was attributed to the LOA slightly, you know, this - even though we finished with only 100, you know, the average for the quarter was a little bit higher than that. But if you do it on a tuition basis, actually revenue per student went up, when you look at pure tuition, what hurt us was some of the ancillary revenue, if it is clinic revenue from industry partners, some of that was poured during the quarter, which hurt our revenue per student.

Alex Paris

So speaking of which, you kind of called out that about $400,000 of revenue was deferred from the third quarter to the fourth quarter. But also there was an impact on non-tuition revenue of 500,000 in the quarter. So we would expect to get that 400,000 in the fourth quarter, but the 500,000 in non-tuition revenue is simply lost revenue?

Scott Shaw

Correct, correct. Yes.

Alex Paris

Okay. I have a bunch of questions. But I'm going to just kind of cut to the last one here in the interest of time, and we can follow up on some of the others. A general question I've been asking my post-secondary education related companies. What are your thoughts about the outcome of the election? I know it's not completely settled but assuming the A Biden presidency, what are your thoughts with regard to the positioning of Lincoln and expectations going forward?

Brian Meyers

Sure, you must be reading my closing remarks, but I'll jump to them now. Obviously, with a change in administration, there'll be more regulatory scrutiny. But at the end of the day, Lincoln fared very well. It passed in the past administration when these regulations were being rolled out. I believe, we'll continue to fare very well, the nature of our programs and the way we deliver them and the fact that they are short-term, high return type programs. I feel very good about where we stand, as long as the administration is fair and equitable. But all-in-all, I think that Lincoln will end up showing very well.

Alex Paris

Couple of things that they talk about, or they speculate about under Biden administration is 9010, potentially really using it to 8515. And including military in the numerator?

Scott Shaw

Yes.

Alex Paris

What are your thoughts there? I think your 9010 is less than 80% now. Is that correct?

Scott Shaw

Correct. It's right around 80%, - 79% to 80%. So if you factor in military last time I looked I haven't looked at most recently we're around 85% to 86%, when you factor in military, so if it did drop to 8515 with military included, we'd have to make some adjustments, but not meaningful adjustments I don't think. But most of all the conversations I've heard is maybe focusing on 9010 with military included in which case we will be perfectly fine.

Alex Paris

And then the last question on that same topic, gainful employment, last time gainful employment was in the Obama years gainful employment. Today, do you have any programs that violated the previous definition of gainful employment, or we're in the zone?

Scott Shaw

We definitely had some programs that were in the zone, we've gotten rid of most of those program, and we've made some adjustments to others. For example, we still have two culinary programs out there. But we've shortened the program to help lower the cost to give a better return on investment.

I mean, the challenge is, the income data that we have is five years old. So it's tough to know exactly where we stand. But given the changes that we've taken based off of the past information, I feel very good about where we should stand as far as - all the other programs, given the demand we continue to hear from employers. And given I know where I'm seeing, salaries, we should be fine.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Steven Frankel from Colliers. Please go ahead.

Steven Frankel

Scott, could you talk a little bit about what the employment rate looks like for recent graduates in this COVID environment? And what are you hearing from employers, you've made some comments that they're encouraging you to add programs and add students I wonder if you could give us some additional insight into that?

Scott Shaw

Sure. So as of right now, we're running about three percentage points below where we were last year in total employment, but we were making grounds on that. We were a little over 4.5% at the end of second quarter. So as more and more, I'll say companies are reengaging with their workforce needs. We're seeing improvement there. Just in general, I mean the people that are speaking to us from a training perspective, are looking, beyond just in November and December.

But also looking down the pipeline for what their needs are going forward, as they look at their workforce and see all the baby boomers who are retiring. And so a lot of our conversations are much more focused on those longer term objectives that these companies have. But needless to say, employment is picking up kind of across the board for us, as well as we just see strong demand going to the future.

Steven Frankel

And then where is high school as a percentage of the mix? And you mentioned it was up year-over-year, kind of can tell us where it is now, where it was a year ago and are you doing anything to drive that up further?

Brian Meyers

Yes, it's around 20% of our population is the high school marketplace. And it's been, plus or minus a few percentage points over the years, and we’ll probably stay at that level in the low 20s. Again, high school recruiting efforts are very expansive and that we send reps we have about 90 of them around the country to go and present to students and then they meet with the students and families to enroll them into school with a very successful program.

As I said last year, even though we were basically shut out of the high schools as of March with the COVID situation. But again, we were able to stay intact in contact with the high school prospective students and keep them engaged, which is what resulted in a strong showing for high school students this past summer. I will say though, as a caveat this year will be a little bit different a lot of high schools are closed to us.

And so, we're having to do things more remotely which is more challenging. There's no doubt about it. So we're still working on adding even additional new ways of reaching our high school students with a lot more videos and informational information that we're sending out electronically. But this year's high school marketplace for us, and I would imagine, frankly for every school is much more challenged.

Steven Frankel

And going back to those few remaining LOAs especially the ones that have a critical element they need? Wow many quarters do you think it will take to clean that up, given the recent COVID spikes?

Scott Shaw

Well, it's hard to say but I mean - we seem to always make some progress on it and we were down to just whatever 104. And that's spread out over a number of campuses. So as of right now, while COVID is top of mind with a lot of people I haven't heard necessarily, as of yet more clinical sites closing. And so it really becomes a scheduling issue of just getting them through the ones that are open. With that said, more clinical sites did close, it would back up our population. But as of right now, I'm seeing more progress than a negative response.

Brian Meyers

Where we are today, we would anticipate all those 104 students, majority of them may come back into fourth quarter and have - unless something changes almost zero at the end of the year.

Steven Frankel

Great, that's what I was looking for. And have show rates improved throughout the year?

Brian Meyers

For us again, getting into that granularity show rates have not improved, but our leads to start has improved. So we're gaining a lot more interest in leads converting them into enrollments, and much greater numbers. And that has diluted a little bit the show rate, but overall the lead to start rate has improved.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Raj Sharma from B. Riley. Please go ahead.

Raj Sharma

Congratulations on your continued progress in a really tough time. The earlier analysts did an incredible job asking great questions. I wanted to touch upon the inquiries you have I know you've been asked that question again. So the lead to starts have improved and your interest versus last year has gone up and your shore rates have gone up too. Could you give us some color on that? You are seeing increased interest versus last year?

Scott Shaw

Yes, we're definitely seeing increased interest versus last year. At one point a more specifics, frankly beyond that. But certainly more people are reaching out to us. We're connecting with more people. As I said, we're getting more people are signing up for enrollments. Because again, they see the value in what we're offering and the opportunity to kind of go through a quick accelerated program to get out in the workforce sooner rather than later. And so again, it's all very, very positive for us.

Raj Sharma

And the increase in the show - I am sorry, the decrease in the show rates, is you think that should come back to some sort of a normalized level and its…?

Scott Shaw

Yes, certainly.

Raj Sharma

Highly related to the COVID situation and response?

Scott Shaw

Yes, it's really tough to know what is driving it, I don't know if it's just a larger volume that we're getting through that's leading to a lower show rate. But again, just like I look at the overall cost per start, I look at overall lead to start. And as long as we continue to manage the business and improve that metric, I feel that we're being very successful. So unless concerned about a show rate returning to a historical level, as long as we continue to drive greater efficiencies overall.

Raj Sharma

And that shouldn't affect the drop off rates going forward right?

Scott Shaw

No, no.

Raj Sharma

And then I have another question on so you talked about the cost of acquisition. The overall marketing costs have gone up, but your cost of acquisition had gone down?

Scott Shaw

Yes.

Raj Sharma

For this quarter, can you just provide some color on that and your efficiency, marketing efficiency in this quarter and the following quarter?

Brian Meyers

Sure. So again, it's really two components that are makeup actually the cost per start, there's the marketing efficiency. And then there's also the effectiveness of our admissions team. And I'll just start with the admissions team, first admissions team has been very effective in educating students on the opportunities and having them enrolled. So that's helping us on the marketing side.

We're definitely moving more and more away from third-party activities or lower converting activities, and getting better responses on our activities around adult website interaction, partially due to increased engagement with social media, partially due to better engagement with our website. So again, it's - you can't stand still, when it comes to marketing.

It's constantly evolving and changing and what works one quarter doesn't necessarily work the next quarter. But I'm very pleased with our teams and how they're responding and how they're staying ahead of changes that occurred to give us the good results that we're getting.

Raj Sharma

Great. So the cost of acquiring each client went down, but the overall increase in the marketing cost that was - that went up. And that sort of is what the starts number is about. And now you’re getting the feed, you got more efficient, but you just spent a lot more or you spent more to get more?

Brian Meyers

Yes, I wouldn't say we spend a lot more again, we are spending more also in this quarters number was about $600,000 that we spent to create some new TV ads. So those are in investment in one quarter that will last, frankly, for the next eight quarters. So again, overall, we're getting nice efficiencies of our marketing.

Raj Sharma

Right. And then just lastly, you mentioned SG&A cost savings moving of your headquarters, is that - can you quantify that number again, I'm sure you mentioned it.

Scott Shaw

Around $200,000 savings that will get on an annual basis to be honest. We have a really good rent where we are today, simply because our buildings going to be torn down. And we've just been staying on until the developer gets the all the right permits. And such is given us a very attractive lease, but we are able to move to something that even has a more attractive lease going forward, which will benefit us by - as I said $200,000.

Raj Sharma

So thank you so much again, great job and great visibility and transparency on your call and your numbers. Thank you so much.

Scott Shaw

Thanks, Raj.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Austin Moldow from Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Austin Moldow

The first one is on the republic services partnership. Is that the first of that kind of program, and did you say that was employee paid or an employer paid?

Scott Shaw

Employee? I'm sorry, I might said employee, I meant employer. Thank you for that correction. So the Republic is paying for this. It's similar to our [indiscernible] program. So in [indiscernible] case, they built a training facility on one of our properties. And it's our graduates who are going into that program, the students don't pay anything, and they get trained to be [indiscernible] technicians in advanced level. This is similar, but the only difference is instead of taking place on our facility, they're building out a new training facility, and we'll provide the training within their facility.

But again, students pay nothing for it. It gives them advanced standing additional skills. And what's different is that we will be also upskilling some of their existing employees, it just won't be entry level Lincoln Tech students that are receiving the training.

Austin Moldow

And how does the enrollment in those programs work? Are those students sort of fed to you from those employers? Or do you still - are you still spending marketing dollars to acquire them into that track?

Scott Shaw

Well, again, one of the - I'll say benefits that employers have by working with us is that we have a nice pipeline of students. So these are students who will have graduated from our diesel program, who will then get placed into the republic services program. So it's kind of a double benefit for the employers that partner with us. Not only do they get individuals with good skills that make them productive in their workplace, but also helping them find these students, which helps them build their workforce.

Austin Moldow

Is there any push within Lincoln to expand these kind of program from the two you have to many, many more?

Brian Meyers

Yes. Oh, yes. So we have others that besides the one that I mentioned, and we're constantly out there, speaking to employers all the time, and we're in discussions with probably three or four of them right now for different types of program similar to what I just described. Despite their great challenges in finding people, it takes them a lot of it - it takes them a long time to actually make the decision to move forward. But the ones that we've moved forward with are very pleased with what we're able to offer them.

Austin Moldow

Okay. And my last question is on the healthcare and other segment. So start growth decelerated there, can you provide some color on that trend? And whether the turmoil in the healthcare industry as a whole from the pandemic it's impacting starts in that segment for you at all?

Scott Shaw

No, I mean, I think it's just these things vary from quarter-to-quarter if you look at year-to-date numbers for the health care side, and the average increase in population it's quite robust. We're actually seeing more demand and interest because of COVID frankly on the healthcare side, sometimes it's just timing of when classes can be offered. And their strong demand, I'd say kind of across the board for most of their program. So I wouldn't view the lower double-digit growth that they had in the third quarter is anything negative?

Operator

Thank you. I show we have time for one final question from the line of Justin Putnam from Talanta. Please go ahead.

Justin Putnam

Yes, I just have one quick question. A year ago, last November, you raised some capital, improve your credit facility, cited a number of reasons for doing that. But one of them was potential maybe strategic transactions. And I would just curious to know, as you sit today, and you look out, how do you view the relative suitability of any potential strategic transactions today?

Scott Shaw

Sure, while we continue to look and investigate them, and completely open to them, certainly, the pandemic kind of put a hold on a lot of different activity in the second and into the third quarter. But seeing activity increase, and it remains a definitely an opportunity that we will continue to pursue to find additional ways for Lincoln to grow beyond opening up our own campuses or replicating programs within our campuses.

Justin Putnam

Any potential changes that the Department of Education change that view?

Scott Shaw

No. Because again, the areas that we're focused on are high return types of investments, and it's our high return programs. So I mean, I think that definitely as I mentioned the regulatory environment will become certainly more challenging than it's been. But if you look at Lincoln and our outcomes, and compare us to our nonprofit peers, we perform quite well. Not everyone in the pro-profit sector can say that, but I feel very comfortable saying that.

So while it will be more challenging, frankly to me, for those that are stronger, both financially and from a regulatory standpoint, that should provide us with frankly more opportunities in the future, I would think.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes our Q&A session. At this time, I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Scott Shaw, CEO and President for closing remarks.

Scott Shaw

Thanks, operator. And thank you all again for joining our call and to all the veterans, thank you for your service to our country. We remain very confident Lincoln Tech's future's bright. As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary, we are reminded of what is enabled our schools to thrive. It is our focus on student outcomes and achievement. By developing programs that have a strong connection to industry and having those programs delivered by passionate, caring, battle tested professionals, we've created supportive engaging learning environment that lifts students up while giving them the skills and confidence to enter the workforce.

While we expect the regulatory environment to heat up with the change in administrations, we remain confident that Lincoln Tech will continue to outperform by offering high demand program with outcomes that exceed our not for profit colleagues. We believe that we are well positioned to further aid our country as we seek to build the middle class.

I look forward to speaking with you again earlier next year to review our year-end results. Thank you all again, and please stay safe.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect