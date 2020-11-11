Source: Barron's

I have been bearish on the U.S. economy for several years. Unlimited stimulus from the Federal Reserve and policymakers has buoyed financial markets; however, it may not have necessarily been conducive to the long-term health of the economy. In my opinion, the U.S. economy was a bubble in search of a pin and COVID-19 provided the honors. That could leave cyclical names like General Electric (GE) in a lurch. Its industrial businesses are highly-tethered to economic growth.

The company has been hiving off assets to pare debt. That was a winning strategy as long as the economy kept growing, allowing GE to grow free cash flow ("FCF") and service its remaining debt. However, there is no guarantee the economy will gain traction over the long term even after the pandemic ends. That could leave GE with a sizeable debt load and a portfolio of businesses facing headwinds.

In Q3, GE's Industrial businesses (Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare) generated revenue of $18.0 billion, down 16% Y/Y. Revenue from Power and Renewable Energy rose in the low-single-digit percentage range. Power is being disrupted by renewable energy and could face more headwinds if governments cancel projects amid economic uncertainty. Revenue from Aviation and Healthcare fell in the double-digit percentage range. Healthcare was negatively impacted by the sale of Biopharma, yet organic revenue actually rose.

Global passenger demand is expected to remain in the doldrums for a few years even after the pandemic ends. That will likely create headwinds for Aviation which represented 27% of Q3 revenue, down from 38% in the year-earlier period. This will likely stymie GE's ability to generate consistent growth in earnings and cash flow.

GE's Credit Quality Remains A Concern

In Q3, GE pared debt by about $9 billion to $73 billion. However, its EBITDA remains depressed amid the pandemic. The company's credit metrics have deteriorated over the past few years in spite of asset sales. Lost earnings from divested assets and a dismal economy have weighed on the company. The company used proceeds from the $20 billion Biopharma sale to shore up liquidity, yet, its credit metrics likely suffered for it. The following chart illustrates GE's credit metrics.

Debt/EBITDA measures total debt at the industrial operations and GECC. Management compares industrial net debt-to-EBITDA with a target of 2.5x. The target debt/equity for GECC is 4x. Management divulged it also evaluates gross debt/EBITDA, which is how I measure GE's credit quality. Given the diminution at GECC, I believe evaluating consolidated debt to consolidated EBITDA is the appropriate measure.

GE's 2019 full-year segment profits, less corporate eliminations, plus depreciation and amortization, were around $11.2 billion. I used this as a proxy for EBITDA.

EBITDA through the last 12 months ended Q3 2020 ("LTM Q3 '20") would be about $10.2 billion.

The company still has an estimated 38.4% stake in BKR. Based on BKR's current market capitalization, that stake would be worth about $6.2 billion (assumes no tax leakage).

I estimate GE's total debt/EBITDA at 7.2x, which would be considered highly indebted.

Debt/EBITDA exceeding 7x times is cause for concern, in my opinion. A metric at or above 5.0x would usually be considered below investment grade. GE's EBITDA could remain depressed until the economy fully reopens, which could cause its debt/EBITDA to remain elevated. A vaccine from Pfizer (PFE) (or others) could be distributed within months. However, at some point, the rating agencies may have to pull the trigger on another downgrade for GE.

Conclusion

The road to junk status resumes. I rate GE a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.