Roxgold Inc. (ROGFF) CEO John Dorward on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Graeme Jennings

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to Roxgold's third quarter earnings results conference call and webcast. Today on the call we have; John Dorward, President and CEO; Vince Sapuppo, Chief Financial Officer; Paul Criddle, Chief Operating Officer; Paul Weedon, Vice President Exploration; and Eric Pick, Vice President Corporate Development. All of whom will be available for questions following the presentation.

Please note that certain statements made on today's call may contain forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks uncertainties and other factors. For more information we will refer you to our detailed cautionary note within last night's press release. Also please note that all amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

I will now turn the call over to John to take you through our results.

John Dorward

Thank you Graeme and good morning everyone. I'm pleased to welcome you all to our call to discuss our third quarter 2020 operating and financial results. It goes without saying that this has been an extraordinary year for everyone and I'm pleased to say our team has done an exceptional job keeping everyone safe and healthy, while delivering remarkably strong operating and financial results in the face of such challenges.

Safety has always been of utmost importance for Roxgold and we were disappointed to record one lost time injury during the quarter. While we will discuss in more detail later in the call, I wanted to highlight the updated resource and reserve statement for Yaramoko which we released yesterday.

To increase our reserve base after depletion over the past 18 months was a significant achievement for us as it provides additional evidence of our ability to maintain mine life at our flagship asset. I would like to thank our geological team for their innovative approach in essentially turning our historical practice and looking deeper on its head and defining an extremely high-grade open pit reserve at surface.

For the traditionals amongst you, we have recently commenced a significant underground drilling program and I look forward to reporting on results in the coming quarters. Looking at Q3 operations, the Yaramoko mine complexes continued to provide a stable foundation of long-term production and free cash flow generation for Roxgold.

The mine saw an increase in gold production with 33,557 ounces produced bringing the year-to-date total to 98,749 ounces. The uptick in production was fueled by the continued outperformance of the processing plant which processed a near record 131,000 tonnes at an average head grade of 7.7 grams per tonne. The processing plant was supplemented with approximately 36,000 tonnes of lower-grade stockpile material which offset lower mined tonnes of nearly 110,000 ounces at an average grade of 8.9 grams per tonne.

The lower mining activity is directly attributed to the increased corona virus-related protection protocol to visit site. These measures include reduced on-site crew sizes, the increased social distancing measures and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols. During the quarter mining operations at the 55 Zone mined 70,581 tonnes at an average grade of 9.9 grams per tonne, while Bagassi South contributed 39,185 tonnes at a grade of 7.1 grams per tonne.

Taken together approximately, 69% of mine ore came from stoping activities with the remaining orphan development. Decline development at Bagassi South was completed at the end of September allowing for the mine to transition to full time stoping activities going forward.

Turning to the financial results. Roxgold reported gold sales in Q3 totaling $57.4 million from the sale of 30,401 ounces of gold. Gold sales came in below production due to the timing of shipments at the end of the quarter which will be made up in Q4. The adherence to tight cost controls continued in the quarter with the Yaramoko averaging operating costs of $158 per tonne processed, resulting in cash operating cost per ounce produced of $615 per ounce.

As a result, the company was able to report robust cash flow from mining operations of $28 million or $0.08 per share and an adjusted EBITDA of $26 million for an EBITDA margin of 45% in the quarter. The strong gold price in the quarter translated to an average realized gold price of $1,887 per ounce. This allowed Roxgold to realize record mine operating margins of $1152 per ounce and an 18% return on equity.

All-in sustaining costs were impacted by the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 timing of gold shipments as mentioned earlier and higher gold prices increasing royalty payments above our guidance assumptions.

Looking at the all-in sustaining cost breakdown, we can see that the processing of lower-grade stockpile material made necessary by the impacts of COVID-19 restrictions translated to a $50 impact on costs. In addition the inclusion of 3,320 ounces of unshipped gold doré would have reduced the all-in sustaining cost by approximately $35 per ounce for the quarter.

Finally, the higher gold price of $1,887 per ounce not only led to increased cash flow and operating margins, but it also translated to an increase in royalty payments of $20 per ounce above guidance assumptions due to Burkina sliding scale royalty regime. Adjusting for these impacts would have resulted in a normalized all-in sustaining cost of $999 per ounce, which would have just been inside our guidance range.

Looking ahead, we expect to see a decline in all-in sustaining cost this quarter as decline development costs of Bagassi South were completed in September. Taken together, based on year-to-date performance, the company is expecting to be within its cost guidance range, but at the upper end.

Roxgold finished the quarter with $50 million in cash plus an additional $6.4 million in gold doré awaiting shipment. At the end of Q2 and as a result of extending the mine life at Yaramoko, the company was able to further strengthen its liquidity position through the refinancing of its existing Yaramoko facility and securing an additional $20 million as a revolving credit facility. This strong liquidity position provides increased financial flexibility to allow us to aggressively build cash on our balance sheet while supporting our ambitious growth initiatives.

As outlined Yaramoko had a very strong quarter reporting over $28 million of cash flow from mining operations and free cash flow before growth spend of $15.3 million including the income tax payment of $1.4 million in the quarter. We continue to invest in the business spending $5.5 million in underground mine development at the 55 Zone and $3.7 million at Bagassi South.

Our growth spending continues to ramp up as we focus on value-accretive spending at Séguéla and Boussoura spending $8.1 million in the quarter. This increase is a result of the ongoing exploration success of both Séguéla and Boussoura as well as increased spending at Séguéla as the feasibility study advances towards completion in the first half of next year.

We remain committed to delivering our current business plan including the building of Séguéla without the need to resort to traditional equity financing. Taken together, the third quarter was a very successful quarter for the company. We have produced nearly 99,000 ounces of gold year-to-date, which puts us well on track to be on the upper end of our guidance targets of 120,000 to 130,000 ounces.

Focused, as mentioned in light of the current environment, costs are expected to be within our guidance targets albeit towards the upper end. We've increased our growth spend expectations for the year raising them to $20 million to $25 million up from $15 million to $20 million previously due to the ongoing success of the drilling program at Séguéla and Boussoura and the commencement of early works in Q4 at Séguéla.

The early works at Séguéla are expected to start before the end of the year and include a front-end engineering and design study, upgrading site access through a road improvement program and some initial site works for the accommodation village. These activities will allow us to quickly ramp up to full construction next year with the aim of starting production at Séguéla in 2022.

Turning back to Yaramoko. Yesterday morning, we announced an updated mineral reserve and resource estimate for Yaramoko, which saw proven and probable reserves increase 8% to 710,000 ounces and measured and indicated resources increase 4% to 857,000 ounces. This increase was net of mining depletion of nearly 208,000 ounces from December 31, 2018 to June 30, 2020 and reinforces the continued potential at Yaramoko to replace production and extend mine life.

Last month, we initiated a 14,500 meter underground drill program from the 4,700 level, 600 meters below surface in the 55 Zone. This program is designed with the intention of upgrading and extending mineral resources at depth to approximately 1,200 meters below surface, while also allowing us to conduct some exploratory drilling as we will look to test the footwall of the 55 Zone drilling behind the image seen here for potential additional structures.

We look forward to updating the market as results from this program become available, which we expect we’ll continue to expand mine life potential at Yaramoko beyond the currently defined mine life.

Detailed structural mapping and geostatistical work carried out on the 55 Zone over the last 12 months has further refined and enhanced our understanding of key mineralized structures within the high-grade 55 Zone depth, and is expected to result in a high degree of conversion and the extension of mineralization at depth. The results of this program will be incorporated into the Annual Mineral Resource and Reserves update to be released in the second half of next year.

Yaramoko has now been operating for nearly five years, and since production in 2016, we have poured over 575,000 ounces of gold, which puts the total endowment now uncovered at Yaramoko to-date at approximately 1.4 million ounces a sizable and growing heft for what was once perceived as a small underground mine with plenty more to come.

Focusing on yesterday's resource announcement, the increase in Mineral Reserves and Measured and Indicated Resources is primarily attributed to the success of a drilling program that delineated a mineralization in the near-surface portion of the 55 Zone, intersecting several high-grade intervals close to surface and above zones previously mined from underground in the early stages of the 55 Zone.

Based on the 3,700 meters of RC and diamond drilling completed in February 2020 and subsequent completion of an internal mine plan analysis, these near-surface Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources support the commencement of an open pit at the eventual completion of the 55 Zone underground mine at which point, we will be targeting nearly 0.25 million ounces of Indicated Resources of open pittable material at a very high grade of 7.7 grams per tonne.

As a result, Yaramoko continues to push forward its seven-year to eight-year mine life prior to any contribution from the recently initiated underground drill campaign. The potential for an open pit at Bagassi South is also a high priority target for the upcoming exploration program given the much larger surface expression of historical artisanal workings around the current mining operation.

Over the course of this year, a review of near-surface mineralization opportunities across the Yaramoko property has been completed, incorporating a site-wide structural and geochemical review as well as integrating details and key observations from detailed mapping of the 55 Zone and Bagassi South underground workings.

The program identified several early stage opportunities for additional exploration drilling in addition to the work carried out on the 55 Zone Open Pit. High priority targets include several along the interpreted western corridor of the 55 Zone and at the Bagassi South as well as the 109 and 300 prospects. Delineation of near-surface targets will be the initial focus of exploration activities, while we will look to systematically test the remaining two dozen high-priority targets as well as further exploration work to identify and delineate additional targets within the permit boundaries.

Extending the mine life at Yaramoko has long been a priority for us and between the success of the near-surface drilling program, together with our recently commenced underground drilling program and the prioritization of regional exploration targets, I am confident that we will build a compelling body of evidence over the coming quarters to showcase the long-life nature of Yaramoko.

Turning to Séguéla. We had two notable developments in Séguéla in Q3. First, was the discovery of Koula, a high-grade prospect, which is looking like a direct analog to Ancien and located only one kilometer east of the Antenna and the proposed processing plant.

Second was the announcement that Séguéla received the environmental approval permit from the Ministry of Environment. This is a key milestone in the permitting process with the next permitting related milestones being the exploration permits and completion of the mining convention negotiation process, both of which we anticipate will be received prior to the feasibility study we report which is on track for the first half of next year.

Séguéla is a project that is not only continuing to improve, but is also moving ahead quickly, which has given our Board the confidence to approve the early works budget. We are targeting pouring first gold from Séguéla in 2022, which is a similar expedited pace of project development that our team achieved at Yaramoko. Comparing time lines, Yaramoko came into production just under four years after the initial resource.

Similarly at Yaramoko, we were able to commence site works after receiving ESIA approval and we're in production just over a year after breaking ground. At Séguéla, we expect to be in production three years to 3.5 years after Roxgold's initial resort.

As noted, we plan to get in site works before the end of the year, which we believe makes our goal of production in 2022 readily achievable. Projects can move quickly in West Africa and good projects demand to move quicker. Séguéla is such a project with exceptional prospective project economics and one which has the potential to more than double our production within a short time frame without dilution to our shareholders.

As such, Séguéla continues to be the company's highest priority growth initiatives. With the discovery of Koula, we now have four drill rigs turning at the prospect to fast track for inclusion into the feasibility study. Otherwise, all of the drilling at Antenna, Boussoura, Boulder and Agouti in support of the feasibility is now complete. We expect the feasibility study for Séguéla to compare well with what was defined in the PEA.

As you may recall, the PEA outlined 890,000 ounces of mineable resource in the mine plan based on a drilling cutoff date of early February this year with initial production at 140,000 ounces per year due to the positive impact of the high-grade NCM pit. Since February, we have continued to have success extending mineralization along strike in the depth at all four deposits and have brought Koula forward as the fifth deposit to be included.

Should Koula prove to be an Ancien look alike, then there is significant potential to extend the peak production years further into the mine life which will directly contribute to the bottom-line economics of the project. Taken together, this underpins the potential we see for Séguéla to be bigger and better than as outlined in the PEA and look forward to demonstrating this potential in the feasibility study early next year. While Séguéla is moving ahead quickly, we are eager to continue to test the ever-growing number of targets on their land package towards making Séguéla a household name of West African mines in a few years' time.

Finally, our exploration teams have recently resumed their activities on the ground at Boussoura following the rainy season earlier this quarter. The Boussoura project was staked by Roxgold having seen only a modest amount of formal exploration previously. It is a large land page on the southern portion of the prolific Houndé Greenstone belt, which hosts numerous high-grade large-scale gold discoveries, including the Yaramoko mine complex.

We announced the discovery of Boussoura in February of this year and have drilled over 80 holes with consistent assay returns demonstrating broad intersections and mineralization with lower grade halo surrounding higher-grade quartz veining Fofora to the north and high-grade veins at Galgouli to the South.

We are excited by the potential scale of this project with multiple additional veins with active artisanal working yet to be tested and numerous targets identified on our exploration permit with similar geochemistry and geophysical anomalies. We currently have three drills turning at Boussoura with the focus on drilling the additional five vein sets identified at Fofora, testing targets near Galgouli and conducting an Aircore drill program to prioritize the regional targets that have demonstrated high prospectivity from recent geochemical results, while still in its early days, our exploration successes at Boussoura is building confidence that the project has the potential to become Roxgold's third value-accretive assets -- asset.

In closing, I want to thank you for joining us on this call. While this year has been challenging for everyone around the globe, it has also proved to be an exciting year for Roxgold. The company continues to see strong and steady production and cash flow generation from Yaramoko, which we are reinvesting into value-accretive growth initiatives at Séguéla, Boussoura and Yaramoko itself.

Looking ahead, we are eager to see the calendar rollover into 2021 as the next year has become -- never looked brighter for the company bringing Séguéla and its potential cash flow contribution into direct line of sight for forward-looking investors.

Thank you for your time this morning. And with that, I will now pass the line to the operator to take any questions you may have.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Geordie Mark with Haywood Securities. Your line is open.

Geordie Mark

Yes. Good morning or good evening, where you are. Thanks for hosting the call today. I have a few questions there. And maybe we'll start off on the updated reserves announced yesterday. If you could give us an idea of how best to potentially model the open pit extractable reserves included in the update yesterday and were in the mine schedule would likely fund in?

John Dorward

Sure, Geordie. I might let Paul handle the meat of the question. But I think in terms of the schedule, we're looking at this being at the end of the -- at the end of the underground mine life. Essentially, what happens with the open pit is that some of the infrastructure that supports the underground operation will be included in the open pit. So we better be very careful, very certain that we finished underground mining before we start the open pit, or there could be some complications. So I think from a modelling perspective, I guess, when the open pit comes in really does depend upon your outlook on mine life extensions at the 55 Zone.

I mean, we would argue that, the ability and the potential for us to extend that mine life considerably is very much alive and part of the puzzle is going to be unwrapped over the next sort of six months, or so with the next league of drilling. So basically from a sort of a high level, I would sort of started coming in basically at the end of wherever you draw the line through the underground operation. But I'll let -- I'll let one -- any of the two Paul’s handle some of the -- of the bit more of the background to what the project looks like.

Paul Criddle

Thanks, Geordie. So far schedule as the underground operations for the current reserves and no additional drilling, completing in 2025 and in 2025 it is carrying on for 2.5 years into 20 -- as currently defined. The open pit as included in the resource and the reserve has been let to chase that high-grade material down to the end of an economic extent. There is an optimization exercise to do with grade control drilling that may, and likely in my opinion bringing the floor of that pit up. But at the moment, the initial reserve and resource dates contemplate that material being chased to the extent of the economic constraints of the resource reserve models.

We tendered the design of that period of factor. So we're confident in the mining costs to extract that deposit. So we feel pretty good about the numbers in reserve sit. And, yes, but acknowledge there's definitely some opportunities to optimize those as we get a bit more information.

Operator

Your next question is from Richard Gray with Cormark. Your line is open.

Richard Gray

Hey, guys. Just one follow-up on the Yaramoko open pit, do you have any idea what we could put in as a strip ratio for that ore?

John Dorward

Yes, Rich. If you look at the moment -- at the moment, we've got that share constraint down to the bottom of the economics and then that results in a stipulation of vicinity with that 30. And you can appreciate that is a very high grade open pit. And so that's not given relative of reasonableness. But I think there is an exercise to do as we get a bit more definition from the gray control will be in the floor of that pit upwards and we'll take more of that from the underground mine. But for the purposes of illustrating the open pit opportunity, we'll let that pit run as deep as it can unconstrained.

Richard Gray

Okay. That's helpful. And just on maybe costs in Q3 and looking forward are, I guess, the first one is, do you expect to catch up on these gold shipments? Or is this going to be something that's probably just going to lag for the few quarters? And do you think these COVID-related costs that you're seeing in Q2 and Q3 like should we expect those kind of going forward? Is that a fair assumption just given what you know right now?

John Dorward

So, Rich, I think fair to say, the gold shipment will be caught up in Q4. So I mean, basically just a little bit of logistics challenges, with sort of airfare sort of transport from mine site to the airport, and then the timing of flights et cetera. So obviously, we don't -- we don't want to go sort of wondering around Burkina Faso. So it's all pretty sort of specific and lined up. So that's been a bit more challenging in the current environment. So normally, we like to have a lower gold offsite and sold obviously for obvious reasons. So that will be -- that gold is now being shipped and sold.

So that we caught that up in, we'll be pretty surprised, if that's the case come 31 December. So I would expect that would be a normal normalization. So we'll get a bit of -- we should pick up a bit of a bonus this year -- sorry, this quarter with the impact of that sale holding over from last quarter. So nothing sort of continuing forward there, I don't think.

In terms of costs, it's sort of -- I mean, it's really been around -- mainly around efficiencies and it's largely a component of that has been, the requirement for us to augment, the processing plant with that low-grade -- lower grade sort of stockpile and that sort of brings the sort of the embedded cost that we've accounted for that to bear, which is where you sort of see the impact through the dose on a per-ounce basis.

So look, I think we're in the process of doing our budgeting and forecasting for next year. I think we see sort of broadly speaking production numbers in the sort of pretty similar to where we are this year. I think our guidance range for next year will look pretty similar to what it is this year.

I think we expect cost to be a little bit better in terms of the fact that we should be able to -- our planning is that we'll be able to adapt, continue to adapt and get more stoping ore into the mill and not be relying on the stockpile, as much and that will be positive for our costs.

But it's everything comes with a bit of an asterisk, at the moment a little bit of a caveat around just making sure that we can continue to move our people in and out and have the availability of the skill operators as and when we need them, which by and large has been pretty good but you can -- we see that there are a bit of pressures that come to bear.

Richard Gray

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Your next question is from Carey MacRury with Canaccord. Your line is open.

Carey MacRury

Hi. Good morning or good evening. Just maybe just back to clarify on Yaramoko. So for Q4, we should expect that the mining rate to still be a bit depressed due to the COVID impact and similar sort of quarterly performance to Q3?

John Dorward

I think we're pretty -- been pretty good for Q4 production. Paul, do you want to comment specifically on that? I've been pretty happy reading the daily reports I've got to say.

Carey MacRury

I'm thinking more in terms of the mining rate. Is that taking a rebound? Or is it expected to sort of be at similar levels?

Paul Criddle

I think we're expecting to see a slight rebound. And with what we're seeing right now we're a bit of the way to it. I think the point to note would be that in Q3, when COVID really kicked in, we reacted and then made some changes to study the ship. And as it's turned out we've been able to keep producing, as John said, particularly from a stoping on perspective at higher-than-anticipated rate at that moment. So yes, I do expect to see a slight recovery in Q4.

Carey MacRury

Then maybe just on Séguéla in terms of the feasibility study. I mean, what do you think the biggest upside opportunities are, I guess beyond just adding more ounces to the plan? Like what are the other moving parts that you're contemplating?

Paul Criddle

Look, I think that the big way here is going to be Koula. We're really excited about what we see there. But I think, John mentioned it earlier, the way the feasibility studies coming together looks a lot like the PEA. We’ve infill it. We've been able to go out to market. We've had a very comprehensive RFQ process. We've spoken to everyone active in the region. I really feel we're going to go pretty close to validating. And if not in a couple of areas improving on what we've seen in the PA and we'll bring Koula to bear. So it might be -- it will look very similar plus Koula is what I think, okay.

John Dorward

Yes. So I think, the way we've been -- so the way we've been looking at Séguéla and the sort of the medium-term development of it is really a sort of a three-part story. So the first leg of that, which is where we are now is really the first and foremost, the reserve application, if you will of the PEA and that's going really well. That drilling is being wrapped up at the pre-existing deposits.

Koula has come along as a little bit of a bonus obviously, which is great. And very similar we think that that's going to have a similar impact to Ancien. So I think that, I'd like to think that we sort of get out that production up to or slightly above 1 million ounces in the feasibility study. That's sort of the goal at the moment. And that would be beneficial mainly because those additional ounces would be coming from a similar grade, probably a similar grace background to Ancien, where you sort of saw that first three, 3.5 years of really nice production, driven by the Ancien turbochargers.

We can extend that with the Koula turbochargers or maybe supercharger. So we've got turbocharger and supercharger now, which is just going to sound amazing. And so that's sort of Stage 1.

Stage 2, I think where we’re getting to next year is really continuing to explore maybe extend the existing deposits whether they're potential range and Koula to go underground and whether there's another Ancien, Koula or two floating around. And then I think the ultimate goal there would be to support that 140,000, 150,000 ounces that you saw for three years in the PEA. Hopefully you see for five to six years in the feasibility study maybe being able to extend that for say 10 years.

So by the end of next year be able to point to Séguéla having -- doing 150,000 ounces for 10 years plus. And then I think the third part of the trilogy is really -- which is probably a longer period is really unpacking the full potential of Séguéla, because I mean we own this greenstone belt as it comes out in daylight basically here in Cote d'Ivoire. So we've got a large land position there. There's a ton of targets and prospectivity and the return on the drill business has just been really exceptional.

So I think that's the longer -- the dated one. And for us, the impact of getting Séguéla into production and more than doubling our production on the same share count is so profound that we are motivated very strongly to put it into production. But I don't think we should lose sight, but this is a project that's very much in its early innings and could well become a very substantial deposit or series of deposits and a substantial resource base. But for the moment we're trying to try to do a bit of everything but with a particular focus on getting into reserves and into production and having that really profound impact on our production and cash flow profile.

Carey MacRury

Great. That's helpful. And maybe just one more if I can. Just in terms of the financing before you start construction. Are you looking at additional maybe decimating ahead of construction? Or just what's your thoughts on the balance sheet ahead of construction there?

John Dorward

Yes. So we're in a pretty fortunate position now with a nice strong balance sheet nearly, I guess with cash in the door over nearly $60 million of cash. And the ability -- as we saw we were able to refinance Yaramoko.

So Yaramoko with these new reserves we'll have some additional borrowing capacity. But then once we have the feasibility study completed for Séguéla that will also bring its financing capacity to bear. And we're looking at this very much in a sort of a traditional approach -- not project finance maybe more of a corporate financing, but similar banking partners who have a pretty strong fixation on reserves and I think that's important.

So I think when we have the boat tide around the Séguéla feasibility study, we'll be able to go to our -- certainly existing banking partners and talk to some others as well about a new financing that incorporates the extended mine life at Yaramoko and the new reserves and the feasibility studies of later.

And I think as a rough working number, I would work to around $150 million of facilities bearing in mind that we have about $30 million drawn at Yaramoko. So what we're trying -- what we've been able to do because we're able to extend that Yaramoko mine life is to extend that repayment profile at Yaramoko, which allows us to build cash.

So we're going to build cash this quarter. So we'll have a pretty tidy cash sum at the end of 2020. We'll be making cash all the way through 2021 obviously. We'll have that call it additional $120-odd million of liquidity plus maybe with the existing support $120 million to $140 million of additional liquidity. And that's why we're very confident that we don't need to resort to initial equity. I think there should be more than enough cash on the balance sheet, cash flow from Yaramoko and additional borrowing capacity to be able to build Séguéla comfortably without resort to equity financing while still not stressing our balance sheet out.

Carey MacRury

Okay. Thanks, John.

John Dorward

Vince, any -- did I cover everything there? I didn’t get over my…

Vince Sapuppo

No, that was great. Thanks.

Your next question is from Wayne Lam with RBC. Your line is open.

Wayne Lam

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I was just wondering if you could remind us in terms of the permitting outstanding at Séguéla, what needs to be done to get the full permitting? And has there been any impact to that time line, given the recent election results and the contention in Côte d'Ivoire?

John Dorward

Sure, Wayne. So, basically, there are three primary steps for permitting the mine in Cote d'Ivoire. And arguably we've already stepped through the major one which was the ESIA. So the three parts of the ESIA, the mining permits, the exploitation permit and then the mining convention.

So with the ESIA, that allows us to start working on the site, which is what we're planning to do this quarter. The exploitation permit essentially allows us to mine the minerals. And the mining convention is essentially our fiscal stability agreement.

So basically, for us the next step is the exploitation permit and that's through a process called co-mine, which is essentially a sort of a bringing together of the various departments that are involved in permitting gold mines in Cote d'Ivoire. It's very similar to the process in Burkina Faso.

So that process is led by the Department of Mine. So we've been through the ESIA, which is driven by the environmental department. So that's being ticked off and that's good. So we're now back over the sort of the umbrella of the mines department.

We are ahead of -- from a global perspective, we're ahead of our time line quite comfortably with the ESIA. We weren't necessarily expecting to get the ESIA this year. Now that the ESIA is in hand, we were sort of pushing to hopefully have sort of the big congress on the exploitation permit, sort of, hopefully this month, but it didn't get done, mainly more from bit of COVID management, rather than actual -- around the election.

So there's still a decent chance that that could be before the end of the year. But maybe from a claiming perspective, you might think early in the New Year. And if we had the exploitation permit, we could go and build, we can start building the mine. We can start building mine today, but we wouldn't be able to mine it but if you know what I mean.

And then the convention should come pretty quickly after that. So we think that we should be able to have the permitting wrapped up in -- around the, sort of, first quarter, early second quarter next year. That's -- which is pretty much in line, still a little ahead of where we were -- where we're sort of ultimately planning it, say, at the start of this year. So it's all still looking pretty good.

Wayne Lam

Okay. Sounds good. And just looking at the updated operating cost parameters used in the reserve that was put out yesterday. It just looks like prior to the cost to use and December 2018 reserve, the mining costs looked like they came up a bit at Bagassi South and there was a much lower G&A assumption used. Just wondering, if that's something that we should kind of anticipate going forward in terms of modelling out the operating cost assumptions?

John Dorward

Yes. So I'll let one of the Pauls tackle that. Over to you guys.

Paul Criddle

Look, on the assumptions you stated, like, just there are the ones that you should contemplate going forward. I think that, when looking back, I mean, it's important to note that we've had two iterations of the mining contract. I'm sorry, two updates of the mining contract, which is two separate sets of negotiations.

First one included the inclusion of Bagassi South scope and then now the extension to the mine life as well. So it's not quite apples to apples. But, yes, the numbers have stated, yes, that’s what you should be looking at going forward.

Wayne Lam

Okay. So in terms of -- on an operating cost per ton basis, you should think about something more in the $130 kind of range versus call it $145 type of thing?

Paul Criddle

Yes. That’s reasonable.

Wayne Lam

Okay. Sounds good. And then, maybe just a last question on the cost guidance. Just looking at Q4 to get to the upper end, it looks like there's going to be have to be a substantial catch-up on the cost next quarter. Just wondering given some of the impacts of COVID-19, just wondering if it's still reasonable to get there.

John Dorward

Look I think we still believe that it is. We do have the benefits so we get to wind back that gold sale that we didn't have in Q3. So that sort of -- that gives us a little bit of a tailwind at the start of this quarter. So, I mean it's -- again it sort of comes with a little bit without asterisk which is hard to escape at the moment.

But so Q4 was always shaping up as we were sort of -- this year was better production and better costs in the second half. Fact is that Bagassi is seeing -- and a big component of our sustaining capital as you know is underground development and we wrapped up -- we've stopped spending that at Bagassi South in terms of the underground development of the decline. So, that's gone. So that was still -- that was still there in Q3 so that's not there in Q4. So, that's probably the most compelling piece of that puzzle. Maybe Vince do you want to add some color to that as well?

Vince Sapuppo

Yes John. It's a combination we expect with Bagassi South decline being completed in Q3. So we see that in Q4. Also at this stage we're seeing lower less -- low grade the lower grade stockpile being processed at the mining activity increased. So, that will also have a positive impact on our costs for Q4 in addition to the target of the gold sales.

Wayne Lam

Okay, that's it for me. Thanks guys.

Your next question is from Ryan Walker from Echelon Partners. Your line is open.

Ryan Walker

Hi guys, thanks for the call. I dropped off there for a little bit, so forgive any repetition here. But I guess just firstly on the updated reserve. Any impact on guidance for 2021 and 2022 on the back of that?

John Dorward

Look I mean we're sort of pulling together our more detailed forecast and budgets for next year. But I think certainly for next year I haven't sort of -- I wouldn't -- in 2022 we'll sort of refine our view. But certainly for 2021 I think we're still comfortable with that. I think in terms of production I think we'll have that sort of same -- we're looking like the same sort of range as we end at the start of the year for next year going forward.

And I don't think -- if I had to guess, I don't think 2022 is going to be that different either. But with 2021 with a high degree of confidence that it's going to look pretty much as we said at the start of the year. I don't know if you guys want anything to add to that?

Vince Sapuppo

No, by 2021, 2022 look very similar this year John.

John Dorward

Yes, hopefully, with no pandemic.

Ryan Walker

Okay. Yes so -- and I guess related to that so I guess someone mentioned that mining activity underground was picking up a little bit. Is there a point at which if this continues do you get in any kind of jeopardy of not having enough stope development ahead of you? How long would you have to go with that kind of reduced rates if you kind of happen?

Paul Criddle

We're focusing on the decline now. We've managed to reach it. And as John mentioned earlier, I think we've managed to respond and adjust to the situation. We've now got a different reality. We running additional camp whereby Yaramoko is an isolation strategy is now bigger. So, we've worked out how to run the mine with the reality should.

Ryan Walker

Okay. And then just last one for me here. I just wanted to confirm that potential strip for the open pit that was 30, 3-0 to 1?

Paul Criddle

That's correct. At the moment the high grade drives that pit to the end of the economic extent. We think that as we complete the grade control drilling there's the potential for the floor of that pit to come up. And obviously that ratio to come down. But at the moment, we've let that run to the bottom of the economic extent.

Ryan Walker

Okay. Great. That’s it for me. Thanks guys.

John Dorward

I think it's worth noting too that -- sorry Ryan just with the open pit mining assumption and that and that even with that strip ratio, the mining cost is pretty analogous to what we have from the underground perspective. So, even with what looks like a pretty high sort of headline number on the strip ratio, when you work it through, it's still pretty competitive. It's actually still competitive with what we see from the underground, and the grades as you can see an 8-gram open pit. So, -- but I think that's going to be refined and we'll find the right level for that. So, there's a little bit of probably hopefully some adjustments to that going forward.

Ryan Walker

Great. Okay, thank you.

Your final question comes from Geordie Mark with Haywood Securities. Your line is open.

Geordie Mark

Again just circulating that, obviously, the techniques of COVID-19 and other analogy. If you're looking holistically at the updated fees of feasibility coming on board, are you thinking of the possibility of putting Koula in concurrently with it? Or would it sort of dovetail to back end on that? And was that -- how much jointly do you think you'll be able to complete on Koula prior to any cut-offs to include that in the opening feasibility?

John Dorward

Yes. I think just in terms of the mine schedule, Geordie, I mean, I think of the -- and that's sort of why we're -- I guess that's sort of going to be, sort of still a bit of work in progress in terms of the feasibility study. If you'd asked me, I would have said that, it's probably -- Antenna is still that baseload production and that's sweetened by Ancien, which is what it was in the PA.

And then I think intuitively, I would think that that continues, that sweetening process continues on for a few more years with Koula replacing Ancien. But I hope Paul and the team have been looking at that sort of co-mingling Koula and the Ancien and back to my sort of rather convoluted engine assumption, engine analogy before. I think you'd be starting to look at a top field drags or if you had the two of them combined at the same time, but I'll let Paul comment on where that continues.

Paul Criddle

In terms of full -- the other Paul will talk about drilling in a moment, but I think given the proximity of Koula to Antenna, it's a lot closer, and obviously the processing facility. If we end up with an analog to and that just makes a lot of sense to bring that in immediately along with Antenna. And as John said, we think, it's likely that Antenna would then come along on the back of that again in parallel within Antenna's much bigger deposit. Then, in terms of drilling?

Paul Weedon

Yes. Thanks, Paul. So Geordie, in terms of drilling, we're three holes away from completing inferred drilling component of the current program. And we've got four rigs on site. And so, we've already started the infill indicator program that tracks towards an early January completion of that particular program. And we've got a schedule, which sees Koula introduced into the feasibility. It will tie the feasibility back into the -- in the back end of H1 next year. We don't see this being a significant impact in terms of the schedule, mainly because we developed this thing pretty quickly, and it's been remarkably similar to that to NTN. So you've used a lot of the assumptions for NTN, and so far they've all held true. So, it's been a real fast track process for us.

Geordie Mark

Great. Okay. Thanks for that update. Appreciate it.

Paul Criddle

Just to clarify, Geordie, we don't think the Koula other than some are roads and things, complicates any other aspects of the project. It doesn't increase the size of the mill or tailings in structure. Just as John mentioned earlier, it turbocharges it better for longer.

Paul Weedon

To more consistent production grade over time.

Geordie Mark

Thank you.

There are no further questions at this time. Mr. Dorward, I turn the call back over to you. Could you please?

John Dorward

Thank you. I'd like to thank everybody for joining the call tonight. And if there are any follow-up questions, please don't hesitate to address that either through Graeme or myself. And we look forward to speaking to you again in the New Year with our Q4 results, and then ultimately the results of our feasibility study at Séguéla. So, please hope you all have a great day and of course stay healthy. Thanks very much.

