I wrote about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) in early August, and to say that the company underperformed my expectations during this period is an understatement. I had imagined that PFLT would have moved closer to its last reported NAVPS of $12.16 ($11.44 non-adjusted NAVPS); instead, it moved further away. During periods of market turbulence, the market uses a very high-risk premium on PFLT (actually on all BDCs) to account for the possibility of non-accrual loans. I will prove below that the market is still using the same risk premium used during the second quarter while risks have decreased.

Market Risks Are Improving

Most BDCs use junk bond effective yields to discount their loans to account for market risks. These risks have steadily decreased since April of this year.

Figure 1 - ICE BofA CCC & Lower US High Yield Index Effective Yield

Source: FRED

Since its peak on March 23rd, the B of A junk bond index's effective yield has decreased by 8.9 percentage points. Figure 1 demonstrates that the market is now less pessimistic about junk bonds than at the beginning of the pandemic. From 1Q20 to 2Q20, PFLT's NAVPS decreased by 6.4%, going from $12.95 to $12.12. In 3Q20, PFLT NAVPS increased by 0.3%, demonstrating to me the beginning of its recovery. The stock is still trading at a 30% discount to its NAVPS, while the junk bond index effective yield is near pre-covid levels.

Figure 2 - US Bankruptcy Filings - TTM (Chapter 7, 11, 13, & 15)

Source: American Bankruptcy Insititute "ABI"

The historical TTM average bankruptcy filing was about 38,500 over the past four years (not including the pandemic period). Now, TTM bankruptcy filings have fallen way below the average and are currently below 35,000. In my opinion, the junk bond effective yield index increased due to the belief that bankruptcies would increase.

Table 1 - Bankruptcy Data February - September 2020

Month Filings TTM Feb-20 3,106 39,545 Mar-20 3,187 39,414 Apr-20 2,293 38,206 May-20 2,592 37,240 Jun-20 2,713 36,856 Jul-20 2,780 36,322 2,488 35,412 Sep-20 2,677 34,899

Source: American Bankruptcy Institute

Currently, bankruptcy filings are significantly below the 3,211 average monthly filings (Jan-17 to Feb-20). Bankruptcy filings seem to have stabilized at 2,650, which is about 17.5% below normal levels. September's TTM bankruptcy filing was 34,899, as seen in both Figure 2 and Table 1.

Thanks to the CARES Act, the number of bankruptcies has declined to below-average levels. In theory, PFLT's portfolio companies should be of better quality than the average US company. Since its inception, they have only had 11 non-accrual loans out of the 380 companies they invested in (2.9% of the companies).

Updated Valuation Model

I use a model that estimates the future value of the investment portfolio and the debt. This model uses the ICE B of A CCC & Lower US High Yield Index Effective Yield to estimate the loans' fair value. I use historical data to estimate the future value of equity investments and to estimate future non-accrual loans.

According to my model, there will be an unrealized appreciation of investments of around $9.2 million, with a possible non-accrual loan of $1.1 million, giving PFLT a total net change of investments of $8.1 million. Considering these changes and a $5.1 million unrealized appreciation of debt, I estimate that PFLT's NAVPS will be $12.23.

Conclusion

I believe that PFLT has an upside of 41% in the short term based on this article's information. Inputs used to estimate PFLT's risks have decreased substantially, yet, it continues to trade at 40% below its NAVPS.

Important note, I am using the company's adjusted NAVPS. The adjusted NAVPS takes into consideration a decrease in the fair value of the company's debt. As BDC risk decreases, GAAP NAVPS should increase substantially and move towards the adjusted NAVPS.

