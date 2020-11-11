Introduction

I write a lot on Seeking Alpha about long-only stock ideas with retail investors as my target audience. Retail investors have a lot of disadvantages compared to professional investors and short-term traders. We don't have access to super-fast computers trading the newest and best algorithms, reacting to breaking news in fractions of seconds. Many of us have limited analytical tools at our disposal as well. It is important for retail investors to understand these disadvantages and to develop strategies to mitigate them.

One of the most effective strategies I've found is to expand my evaluation time-frame and potential holding period beyond that of the typical trader. Usually, this means forecasting at least 2 years into the future rather than using shorter time-frames. I've found most traders to not have time-frames that reach more than two years into the future, and instead, they are trying to predict stock price moves that will happen over shorter time-frames. It should be noted that I think retail investors can take this long-term thinking too far sometimes. Often, I see investors making implicit predictions that reach 20 years or more into the future. Making predictions that far into the future about individual stocks can be even harder than outwitting short-term traders, though (a lot can happen in 20 years) so I prefer to keep my evaluation time-frame in the 5-10 year range, and I rarely invest in a stock I'm not willing to hold for at least 5 years. This seems to be the sweet spot, where reasonably accurate predictions can be made, but there aren't enormous disadvantages to retail investors here because fewer traders and investors are focusing on this mid-range time-frame.

F5 Networks (FFIV) is a good example of a stock that may turn out to be one of these "time-frame winners". I first bought the stock on 5/21/19, when I wrote it up for members of the Cyclical Investor's Club. As you will see in the chart below, the stock has been a laggard the past year-and-a-half, but it's starting to see some market interest now.

We are sort of joining F5 in the middle of this thesis, and it has just now turned positive after spending most of my holding period underwater. It still lags the performance of the S&P 500 over this holding period. What I'm going to do in this article is explain what attracted me to the stock back in May of 2019, and then I'll perform an updated analysis today after the recent run the stock has experienced. One of my main goals is to show how I often invest before there are any visible catalysts, yet where the odds are in favor of something arising eventually if I'm patient.

May of 2019

Below is a copy of the FAST Graph I shared with CIC members back on 5/21/19. My apologies for some of the illegibility of the copy. The original post was a bit misaligned for some reason.

The dark green shaded area in the graph represents FFIV's historical operating earnings for the previous 20 years. As we can see, they had been a spectacular secular growth story for 16 years, and since the tech bottom in 2003, they grew EPS every year except one tiny negative growth year in 2008. It's hard to exaggerate how rare an earnings trend like this was during this period. These guys had clearly built a great business with steadily growing earnings. Next, let's shorten the time-frame so it covers only the last cycle (still from back on 5/21/19).

At the time FFIV was only trading at 13.5 P/E ratio while their average P/E ratio this cycle had been 24.40. Some of the negativity back then could be explained by analysts only expecting mid-single-digit growth for the next three years, which was much slower than FFIV had traditionally experienced. I am not an expert in this industry, but my understanding was that reason for this slower growth was that many businesses were shifting their networks to the cloud and therefore had less use for FFIV's hardware products, which included:

...application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

The danger with FFIV was that their technology could essentially become obsolete.

It's worth noting that FFIV did not and still does not pay a dividend. Most of its investors who were selling at the time were likely tech-savvy investors who felt FFIV's best days were coming to an end, and also growth investors who figured even if FFIV survived, they weren't going to be producing double-digit earnings growth years anymore. Any other tech stock with historical earnings growth like this would have been trading at a P/E multiple double of what FFIV was trading at the time. But since FFIV didn't pay a dividend, and because it was a tech company, I think many income investors and many value investors avoided it too. This produced a situation where there wasn't much of an investor base for FFIV.

What I liked about FFIV at the time was that it had a good historical earnings growth record, a net cash position with no debt, and analysts still expected some earnings growth in the coming years. Also, revenue growth at the time was still rising. There weren't any concrete signs of real disruption showing up in the numbers... at least not yet. Also, the price was about half what it would have been if experts weren't predicting its demise. My thesis was that even if FFIV was on the decline, it was possible it wouldn't be a very fast decline, and they appeared to have competent management who had the resources to take a variety of measures to adjust their business for the future. So, I saw a 100% potential upside in the stock price, and limited downside unless a rapid decline was imminent and management found no way to successfully adjust. And importantly, I was willing to wait up to 5 years for my thesis to play out. I doubt few other investors were taking a similar time-frame.

Results so far

We saw earlier that FFIV continued to fall and the stock price is only now modestly positive since my purchase. Here is a summary of what has happened since then, including the last 1.5 years since I bought the stock.

Since it appears we are now coming out of the current recession I started FFIV's cycle at a closer and more conservative date of 2012 (rather than 2007 as I did in 2019). This lowered the average P/E expectation considerably, from 24 down to 17.76. Also, we can see that FFIV suffered a -10% earnings decline instead of the +4% earnings growth that analysts had been projecting in 2019. How much of that is attributable to the recession and how much is because of declining business that would have happened anyway is debatable, but there was some margin of safety built into the purchase price back in 2019, and I factored in a likely -4% decline in earnings at some point because that is what they experienced last recession in 2008. So, my estimates weren't too far off in that regard so long as earnings recover in 2021, but earnings ended up being slightly more negative than I estimated back in 2019.

In the late spring of 2019 when I purchased FFIV, they had already made one somewhat significant acquisition of Nginx, but a bigger one of Shape Security for a billion dollars came in December of 2019. Here is part of the thesis from the press release:

Shape protects the largest banks, airlines, retailers, and government agencies with sophisticated bot, fraud, and abuse defense. In particular, Shape defends against credential stuffing attacks, where cybercriminals use stolen passwords from third-party data breaches to take over other online accounts. Shape has built an advanced platform, utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, supported by powerful cloud-based analytics to protect against attacks that bypass other security and fraud controls. This acquisition brings together F5's expertise in protecting applications across multi-cloud environments with Shape's fraud and abuse prevention capabilities to transform application security. Together F5 and Shape offer organizations comprehensive, end-to-end application security, potentially saving billions of dollars lost to fraud, reputational damage, and costly disruptions to critical online services. Shape's application protection platform evaluates the data flow from the user into the application and leverages highly sophisticated cloud-based analytics to discern good traffic from bad. With F5's location in the data flow of traffic in over 80% of Fortune 500 application infrastructures, F5 provides the ideal insertion point for Shape's security services. Together F5 and Shape will dramatically reduce the time and resources needed for organizations to deploy world-class online fraud and abuse protection.

I haven't heard much in the way of a negative argument that buying Shape didn't make sense for FFIV, other than they might have paid too much. Time will tell, but revenue growth doesn't come cheap in the software space right now and FFIV had the resources to deploy. I'm not even close to being an expert in this field, but the deal, at least on the surface, makes sense to me. And it has provided revenue growth.

Data by YCharts

When I examine companies to see if they are potentially being disrupted or on the path toward secular decline, the 3-year revenue trend is the first thing I examine, and FFIV has very steady revenue growth the past three years. Probably the question will be how fast will their traditional earnings sources decline compared to how fast new earnings will kick in from their Shape acquisition. It's still an open question, and I think that's why the stock is still relatively cheap, but there are no clear negative signs so far.

The third development and potential catalyst since my purchase is a recent minority stake in FFIV by Elliott Management. This has resulted in a double-digit price pop since the announcement. My general opinion about activist investors is that they usually don't add a whole lot of value, but sometimes they can draw attention to an overlooked stock, and that might be the case with FFIV. Here is some of the guidance we are now getting from FFIV (along with a billion-dollar buyback program):

The company also provides a Horizon 2 outlook for that Fy21-22 period, which includes total revenue growth CAGR of 6-7%, software sales CAGR of 35-40%, non-GAAP operating margin of 31-32% for FY21 and 32-34% for FY22, double-digit non-GAAP EPS growth, and a commitment to achieving the Rule of 40, where total revenue growth plus non-GAAP operating margins will total at least 40 by FY22.

They are also aiming for double-digit EPS growth, which will no doubt be aided by the buybacks. (I adjust buybacks out when making my earnings growth projections so basic EPS doesn't matter to me, but it might matter to the market.) Basically, this looks like they have increased their revenue growth projection and probably provided more confidence that upper-single-digit earnings growth (ex-buybacks) can happen, too, by 2022. That's pretty much in-line with what I estimated already, but having Elliott help package the message in the right way might serve as a stock price catalyst.

Next, I'm going to run what I call a Full-Cycle Analysis on FFIV using today's numbers and see where it stands right now.

Sentiment Mean Reversion

When trying to determine what one might gain or lose from sentiment mean reversion it can be very important what time-frame one takes when calculating the average P/E ratio. My time-frame has changed in this article from the one I wrote in 2019 because now we are clearly in a recession and we have some actual data from the middle of the recession to work with. My goal when establishing a time-frame is to make it long enough that it contains a full economic cycle and at least one recession. In the case of this analysis, I started the cycle in 2012 because FFIV had some really fast earnings growth years in 2009-11 that I think are unlikely to repeat. That makes this time-frame much more conservative than the time-frame I used in 2019. This is reflected in the 17.76 average P/E compared to the 24 P/E I used in my original analysis. Also, since FFIV's price has moved up and earnings have moved down since then, its current P/E is higher. FAST Graphs' blended P/E ratio is 16.45, but I have decided to use the forward estimated earnings of 9.82 for 2021. Using that estimate I get a forward P/E of 15.98, and that is what I will use to calculate the sentiment mean reversion expectation.

If FFIV were to revert from its current 15.98 forward P/E to its long-term average P/E of 17.76 from the previous cycle over the course of 10-years, and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about +1.06%.

Historical Earnings Pattern

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business over the short term. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. Using 2021 earnings, the current earnings yield is about +6.82%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $6.82 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2012, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

FFIV has bought back about 23% of the company this cycle. I will back these out when calculating my earnings growth estimate. After doing so, I calculate a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of approximately +9.98% over the course of the last cycle. This is a little higher than what analysts are currently expecting, and I think if I'm over-optimistic in my analysis somewhere, it's probably with regard to the expected earnings growth rate. However, it's not too far out of line with what the company recently projected, so I'm going to go ahead and stick with it.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought FFIV's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $6.82 plus +9.98% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +9.98% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $210.32 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, it translates to a +7.72% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for FFIV, it will produce a +1.06% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +7.72% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +8.78% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Currently, FFIV is right in the middle of my 4% and 12% CAGR range, so it is about fairly valued at today's price and a "Hold".

It is worth noting here the stock is only up about 10% since I bought it and now the CAGR is about 9%. Overall, the performance of the business so far has been slightly worse than I estimated when I bought it, however, since I included a margin of safety when I purchased the stock, I'm still doing okay. An investor buying the stock today is likely to get better returns than the wider market, but they wouldn't have a margin of safety if FFIV's transition takes longer than expected or if for some other reason they don't meet expectations.

Conclusion

I held off writing publicly about this stock for quite some time because it's a little bit on the borderline of what I consider my "circle of competence". I try to account for that by taking small, approximately 1% portfolio-weighted positions so that if I'm really wrong on a few stocks, it doesn't destroy my overall performance. The biggest lesson I hope to impart in this article is that we often have to place our bets before a catalyst arrives. Recognizing a reasonably good setup for some future unknown catalyst is an important skill to develop. In this case, understanding that FFIV's stock was relatively undervalued, that their investor base was likely changing, and that they had a lot of tools at their disposal in order to try to react to the changing business environment, provided a good backdrop for potential future catalysts like their acquisitions and eventual activist interest. And, there were some portfolio considerations as well because I really didn't own much in the way of technology stocks at all at the time. It seemed more prudent to place a bet on an idea like FFIV than to try to pick through a minefield of beaten-down energy stocks, for example.

Ultimately, I'm still not sure how this will turn out. Maybe the old business dies too fast and the new business can't pick up the slack or maybe the new business grows even faster than expected. It's hard to tell. But I'm willing to wait a few years and see. My current buy price for FFIV that includes a margin of safety is $128.00 per share, should the price fall that far again.

