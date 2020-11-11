Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (GCGMF) CEO Rod Baker on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (OTCPK:GCGMF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John Russo - General Counsel

Rod Baker - CEO

Terrance Doyle - President, Strategic Growth and Chief Compliance Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Derek Dley - Canaccord

Sanjay Sen - BloombergSen Inc

Eli Samaha - Madison

Chris Colvin - Breach Inlet Capital

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation Investor Relations Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call.

At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Terrance Doyle. Please go ahead.

Terrance Doyle

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Great Canadian Gaming Corporation’s conference call to review the company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Joining me on the call this morning is Rod Baker, the company’s Chief Executive Officer; and John Russo, the company’s General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer.

I'd like to remind listeners that the latter portion of this call is reserved for institutional investors and analysts. Any media-related inquiries can be directed to Chuck Keeling, Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations and Responsible Gaming. He can be reached at 778-874-4942.

Before we begin, I must caution all listeners that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management’s expectations regarding the company’s future. These statements, which will be identified by words such as anticipate, believe, accept, or similar expressions are based on information currently available to the company. Investors should not place undue reliance upon these statements, which involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These statements are made as of this call, and the company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information on this call is presented in Canadian dollars and is in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards or IFRS. Except for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, which are non-IFRS terms defined in the company’s MD&A, I must otherwise note that all financial information for the comparative period excludes the financial results of the US region as they have been presented as discontinued operations after Great American Gaming Corporation was sold on June 27, 2019. I will now pass the call to Rod for a review of the great Canadian financial results for the quarter. He will then provide an update on the company's business and outlook. Rod?

Rod Baker

Thank you, Terrance. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I am pleased to begin the conference call with acknowledging last night's announcement that Great Canadian has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired through funds managed by Apollo Global Management Inc.

Apollo has offered CAD39 per share in cash represents 59% premium to 30-day as of November 9, 2020. Transaction will be structured through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act of British Columbia where the related information circular will soon be available for the special meeting of shareholders to be held on December 23, 2020. Closing of this transaction is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021. This transaction represents a significant milestone for great Canadian and crystalizes immediately for our shareholders the long-term value of great Canadian.

I'm now going to comment on our current results. The company safely reopened its gaming properties under restricted operating conditions in Ontario and New Brunswick on September 28, 2020 and Nova Scotia on October 5, 2020 allowing us to bring back a small complement of team members in these provinces.

The health and safety of our team members and our guests remain our first priority. Accordingly, we will continue to follow the direction of provincial governments and local health authorities which can fluctuate rapidly and will require the company to adjust the operating environment of its sites in the future as conditions evolve.

This may also include mandated temporary re-suspensions like those we experienced with some of our properties such as Casino Woodbine and Casino New Brunswick which temporary closed again on October 9, 2020 with Casino New Brunswick reopened again on October 23, 2020. We anticipate continued volatility with the opening and closing of select properties as the mandates of the provincial health authorities evolved.

The temporary suspension of all of the company's gaming facilities for almost the entire third quarter resulted in decreases in revenues, expenses, adjusted EBITDA, shareholders net earnings, free cash flow, and total cash flows when compared to the same period in the prior year.

As a result of the temporary suspension of operations we have placed to focus and monitoring our free cash flow an additional IFRS measure. During the third quarter of 2020 the company had negative free cash flow of CAD54.8 million which was primarily due to CAD62.2 million in capital expenditures related to our capital developments in Ontario. Negative free cash flow for the third quarter of 2020 was an improvement from negative free cash flow of CAD123.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 which included capital expenditures of CAD98.6 million.

Negative free cash flow was funded with borrowings from the company’s credit facilities and the remaining from available cash balances. Since the start of the temporary suspension period on March 16, 2020 we have worked on managing our working capital down to a level that reflects our current state of operations. In the second quarter 2020 our negative working capital changed reflected the unwinding of payables, balances from the pre-closure period. With these expenses now settled our payable balances remained steady over the third quarter of 2020.

The company took measures to significantly reduce its operating expenses to mitigate the decline in revenues during the temporary suspension period. In the third quarter of 2020 approximately half of the human resource expenses consisted of costs relating to remaining personnel required to support the business during the temporary suspension period eligible government assistance. And the remaining half consisted of the continuation of employer paid benefits primarily for team members on temporary suspension.

Over half of the properties marketing and administration expenses were related to direct property operating costs, including property taxes, insurance, utilities and maintenance with the remainder related to administrative costs including license subscriptions and professional fees.

In conjunction with the reopening of our Ontario gaming properties we entered into amended casino operating service agreements, or COSA agreements, with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation that allows each bundle to operate under an interim compensation model as intended to compensate the company for its services over the duration of the pandemic and a period of subsequent ramp up of operations.

During this period the interim arrangement includes the customary based fixed fee payments and an additional variable component fee based on a fixed percentage of gross gaming revenue. The fixed percentage is unique to each bundle and it's similar to the historical percentage of gross gaming revenue earned by each bundle prior to the closure. The interim fee arrangement will continue in effect for 36 months but the period of time in which the 50 gets maximum restriction on any required temporary re-suspensions are in place or earlier if gross gaming revenues exceed a great performance targets that reflect pre-pandemic revenue levels.

On the termination of the interim fee arrangement the historical cost of compensation models applicable to each gaming bundle will apply. Despite the impact that the pandemic has had on our construction projects, we continue to move forward with our GTA capital development programs primarily our Pickering Casino Resort and Casino Woodbine integrated resort development which will be primarily funded by our capital expenditures credit facility. We continue to assess the timing for the launch of these developments. However we do not anticipate any impact to our total plan capital spend.

As we continue to increase the expenditures related to these development programs, we are encouraged by the partial reopening of our gaming facilities which will assist us in improving our cash flow profile for the remainder of 2020 and beyond subject to our gaming properties remaining open. Rate Canadian remains proactive in maintaining capital structure while minimizing cash outflows and taking measures to reduce operating expenses as appropriate.

As at September 30, 2020, Great Canadian continues to remain stable capital and liquidity positions with cash balance of CAD471.9 million and CAD1.62 billion available under our credit on its credit facilities subject to applicable covenants. Company has entered into agreements with its lenders to temporarily waive compliance with its financial and operational covenants under certain of its credit facilities.

As its September 30, 2020, we were compliance with all applicable covenants. We are currently in preliminary discussions to extend our waiver period with our banking partners who continue to provide ongoing support to our business. With our properties in Ontario and Atlantic now partially reopened, we continue to closely monitor results to obtain a better understanding of our near-term financial outlook. Based on preliminary results after opening, Ontario's positive adjusted EBITDA has incrementally increased while Atlantic’s adjusted EBITDA has improved to approximately a breakeven level.

As restrictions slowly get lifted over time, we will also be able to bring back additional team members that unfortunately remain temporarily suspended. We thank the team members for their perseverance and patience during this challenging time and look forward to welcoming them back soon.

Terrance, we can now invite questions. Thank you.

Terrance Doyle

Thanks, Rod. And before we begin today's question-and-answer session, I would like to remind everyone that questions will be reserved for institutional investors and analysts. I would also like to reiterate the company's Investor Relations philosophy, which encourages investors and analysts to utilize this public conference call as their principal medium for speaking with Great Canadian senior management.

Chris, we can now go to the Q&A. Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Sabahat Khan, RBC Capital Markets. Sabahat, please go ahead.

Sabahat Khan

Just on the announcement from last night, are you able to share whether there was maybe a process run or this was an offer, just trying to get an understanding kind of how the offer came to be?

Rod Baker

Sure. I can give you a little bit of color on that. This was an unsolicited approach to the company that the board and management felt was credible and obviously the party is extremely credible and first class. And then in light of that approach and frankly the appropriate fiduciary including obligations of the board in addition to, I believe, our company is always doing the right thing for shareholders.

We determined that it was credible and it was determined to pursue it to see if it could end up in an appropriate offer being developed for shareholders. And fast forward over a few very intensive months that has brought us to the resolution that we announced last evening.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. So I guess thank you so much on that, that maybe there weren’t any other offers at this point or this was maybe the best offering you kind of saw there based on, I guess, sort of discussions?

Rod Baker

So we could not run in order to develop this opportunity a larger process involving other participants at this point in time. I would tell you without getting into details that over the past number of years, we have had other interactions with parties that have not resulted in a press release like last night. So this is not the first go round for Great Canadian and your current management team and board.

But in terms of this last finite period of time, this was a proactive outreach by the Apollo Group that we worked with to develop this opportunity, which if you ask me about it, I'd love to give you my own view as the CEO and a member of the board for the past 10-plus years in addition to the [indiscernible] from the two advisors.

We think this is a very, very great financial opportunity for shareholders that fully reflects the long term prospects of Great Canadian. Obviously we're in a very, very difficult period of time right now, but this is a very, very strong offer and reflects we think all of the potential of the business obviously factoring in what's going to be a very difficult and uncertain period for some amount of time here.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. So just may be following up on that and maybe giving you an opportunity to elaborate a little bit on that. I guess, maybe if you can share some color on how you sort of negotiated to this CAD39 share price? I guess obviously it's a very uncertain backdrop and a lot of change. But just trying to get an understanding of how you guys sort of arrived at this pricing? Can you guys maybe share some color on that?

Rod Baker

So I can't get into the details. I can tell you that the board in an appropriate fashion struck a special committee of Independent Directors which did not include myself, it included all of the other directors and they worked intimately and supported by management in information sharing and discussions to get to where we got to today I would tell you and I don't want to get into details and it's not appropriate to get into details because it's the outcome that is I think relevant for shareholders that this was a process that involved significant interactions and negotiations to get to what I personally believe and in my role as CEO and a member of the Board a very strong and appropriate representation of full value for shareholders for Great Canadian.

And all the other nuances in terms of who did what and how it went and all that kind of stuff, I actually think it would be inappropriate for me to speak on behalf of the special committee in those respects publicly at this point in time.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. Great. And then one of the questions we’ve been getting is just you're involved with the company for quite some time. Just anything you can share on whether if this offer does close and there's a transaction as you kind of continue to remain involved what is sort of your involvement in kind of future entity. I think folks are just trying to get an understanding of whether you'd be sort of involved in the future entity, any financial alignment, what is sort of your involvement kind of once the deal closes, you continue to run it or you continue many things or something.

Rod Baker

I totally get the question and it's the extremely fair question. And I think it's important that shareholders understand this, because in these situations sometimes it looks like there's a third party that's coming in but managements have some role direct or indirect or are offered some kind of opportunity. I want to be very clear that no one in management including me have had any conversations whatsoever with Apollo in terms of our future. We're not a part of their bid. We haven't nobody has come to us and promised anything.

We remain working at the pleasure of shareholders and our shareholders are all the people that are listening to us right now and we have been singularly focused on representing our shareholders as very best we can. In this process as we've tried to do in all respects of running their business for them that I've been around and rest assured that our focus has been singularly on the great Canadian side of things and I think that is frankly the most appropriate thing for shareholders.

So in the future after closing whether for instance I am CEO or not or have another role or not frankly that will be up to the shareholder at that point in time. And I have zero visibility on that as there have been no conversations whatsoever on how that might potentially work under that scenario. And I think that's what's appropriate in circumstance that shareholders should be understanding of that fact.

Sabahat Khan

That's great color. I really appreciate that. And then maybe I'll just wrap up with a question on just I guess the day-to-day business, I guess it looks like you continue to spend quite a bit on the CapEx and given how things will evolve between sort of Q2 and Q3 normal course operation, how are you thinking about CapEx and the pace of CapEx and should we assume that there's a call at one to two quarter delay based on COVID and then now you're sort of back on track how are you thinking about the rollout of CapEx now?

Rod Baker

So I think as you'd mentioned is even starting in the last quarter in a period where you were pre-COVID going to generate hundreds of millions of dollars of EBITDA and free cash flow in order to fully support our capital program, we've been faced with a negative -- significant negative cash flow environment. So the delta between the two have been very extreme thus far this year.

And if for all of you that are aware of our operations and the provinces where we are domiciled, although COVID will improve at some point in time, it's actually in a more difficult trending environment right now. And look, Pfizer was announced I get all of that and I think so there's some good medium-term prospects for the world. That being said, we are going to have this as I mentioned in my prepared remarks very modest operations and very uncertain influx operations for quite some time here.

And so in light of that, we have continued with our projects. But as we've mentioned, we've produced our capital programs. And we are still considering those time frames whereby we feel we may be in a position to get back to a more normal development timeline. So those are still uncertain and it would be frankly I think almost reckless of us to message or believe at this point in time. So we are understanding of how things will be evolving frankly well into 2021.

So I don't have a very good answer for you other than we're watching it every day and we're trying to live within our means and appropriately continue to move things forward with the right balance it makes sense for the very difficult operating environment that we continue to find ourselves in.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. And thanks for that. If I could just maybe squeeze in one last one, I forgot to ask this earlier but you obviously have a 50% partner on the GTA bundle and presumably maybe likely getting some heads up on this given the nature of the transaction, is there an indication, I guess, would they -- there was a JV partner, I guess, do they just continue to remain involved with the GTA assets regardless of who owns the equity?

Rod Baker

So we have a partner there, for sure we also have another partner, this is a transaction of the Great Canadian level so everything below the great Canadian level remains as is right. Sorry. You have one more question because I read your note from last night, I just wanted to clarify in the joint release with Apollo, there was mention that you referred to in your note and I just wanted to clarify things because I think it could cause some misunderstanding.

There was some commentary from Apollo being a global first-class alternative asset our investment manager about after the transaction closes there may be other investors brought into their fold, and you link that out to our current public shareholders, I think that’s an erroneous linkup.

The reference in the press release was being a global alternative investment manager, they have very deep and significant LP investors and relationship domiciled in all countries, I believe they have some in Canada as well and on many of their transactions, they not only invest directly in private equity opportunities through their fund directly, but they also invite LPs to come in and invest directly as well.

So I believe that reference that they made in the release was to their existing LPs and not our public company shareholders. I believe you may have potentially inferred in your note last night. So I wanted to make clear that there has been no outreach from them to any of our shareholders, they’ve been under an NDA. That's not that -- and that is not what was contemplated in their release last night.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. No, I appreciate that color. Yeah, I read that as perhaps taking the current, some of the current holders and having them be partners and I guess based on your commentary, this implies that if this transaction closes and this is a private entity, other private investors or their partners or LPs as you mentioned could at that point then get involved as owners. Is that right?

Rod Baker

Right.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. Thanks, Rod. I really appreciate all the color. Thank you.

Rod Baker

Yeah, no problem. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Derek Dley, Canaccord. Derek, please go ahead.

Derek Dley

I just want to follow up on that last one. So within Great Canadian obviously, you do have some bundled partners including a meaningful line on the GPA with their conflict with their consultation process, with that partner as it relates to this transaction?

Rod Baker

So as I mentioned and I want to be clear this is a transaction at the Great Canadian level. We have all of our documents and governance and our operating role in all of our bundles, including the two bundles where we have other partners and this doesn't impact any of that.

Derek Dley

Okay. Can you just maybe walk us through sort of the timeline and the next steps for closing this transaction. I believe you mentioned in Q2 with a shareholder vote in December and some regulatory approvals but maybe a little bit more detail on that would be helpful.

Rod Baker

Yes. So, this is a plan of arrangement. So, it's going to be a shareholder vote and a special meeting will be called if you go on CEDAR you'll actually see the Computershare last night posted it with a record date of November 17 and a meeting date of December 23. So, we are beavering away on developing a circular for that meeting which will obviously expand more fully on the process to date to how we got here.

So, I didn't want to get ahead of things too much right now verbally because the lawyers are drafting that appropriately. So, all shareholders within the next two weeks will be proceeding the full circular on this transaction that has the history and the build-up to it and the particulars as well as the appropriate shared opinions from both Scotia and CIBC. And that will lead us to the shareholder vote on December 23 and then we have numerous approvals.

There are the non-gaming specific ones like investment Canada and competitions bureau which we don't foresee there being any challenges and then we've got our regular gaming approvals as well which frankly we don't see there being any challenges as well. Obviously Apollo is a first-class global well-known organization and in addition to that and in particular, they have a very deep experience and knowledge and understanding of gaming and regulatory processes involving gaming including and maybe -- sorry, good bring up, but they do have some prior involvement through former investee company in Ontario.

So they've already been through the process in certain respects at least in Ontario. So they get it and understand it. So we have that process. As every participant in gaming in all jurisdictions needs to go through the regulatory approval process including me and every single one of our employees, let alone organization. So that process will take a bit of time.

But it is our current expectation that we should be through and have secured all of those processes at some point in Q2 of 2021 realizing that it’s difficult to have a crystal ball to pin down an exact date at this point in time. But I don't foresee any challenges other than regular process in time that is involved for all parties to appropriately conduct the work that they need to do.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Sanjay Sen, Bloomberg. Sanjay, please go ahead.

Sanjay Sen

Rod, this is a terrible and ridiculous deal. It is taking billions of dollars of shareholder value -- long-term shareholder value in a Canadian controlled monopoly and giving it to foreigners. You cannot have a company which is this cheap which had been CAD4 of free cash flow in 2019 which has enormous growth potential ahead you would buy in Pickering. Pickering is already complete. So there's nothing to do other than unlock it.

There's enormous growth potential ahead that CAD4 or any power is materially higher. It's a monopoly on one of the fastest growing by population cities in North America. No other city can have a gaming monopoly like that. We have that. You know all this. This is why you spent CAD350 million in 2018 and 2019 buying back the stock at about CAD45 and you’re going to buy back CAD0.5 billion at north of CAD39. So CAD45 this year.

So now you're proposing to sell this business to these foreigners for CAD39. You knew this, you know the value. We don't understand why you want to sell the company at such a depressed price when COVID is the once in a 100 year storm. Bloomberg spent around 14% in this company and will be not voting in support of it. We will vote against this transaction. The equity value of the business has not been hurt. GC isn't burning much cash. We've turned the corner. Pfizer has the vaccine. Eli Lilly’s antibody frequency has been authorized. The US regional casinos, which are open on making more money today than they were a year ago.

COVID is a natural disaster which struck this company once in 100 year storm and is going. And this stock is worth over CAD100 in a few years’ time and we need to hold on for that. You yourself said on the May 5, conference call this is a tremendous and unique franchise. So we don't understand how this board and its management can propose giving away this asset when they were approached by follow at the bottom of the market without running any kind of auction and without saying we don't need you guys we can run this business for the long term and create loads of shareholder value in that way. And you talk about that.

Rod Baker

Sure, Sanjay, I'm happy to. I’m the same person that I think you know since I've been here, and my entire and singular focus has been on creating shareholder value for all shareholders including you, as I believe you know, and frankly that hasn’t changed and that hasn't changed through the representation of this offer that’s on the table which is a very good offer. I totally understand you sound upset and you have your views on that. And I can understand that and thank you very much for sharing them.

There are -- there is a lot of things that have transpired for sure and some are short-term and then there's the long-term. And I did speak to the long-term of the business, and look we have good assets and that’s one of the reasons why somebody is very interested in buying our business for the very long-term. And I understand your position on this. And I think this is a spectacular offer for shareholders and I know you think as you said $100 in a bunch of years and whatnot, so I heard that, I think you're misunderstanding the delta on not only what has occurred over the short period here but I think there's many things that are not fully understood.

In terms of our capital program the money that's going in and the incremental EBITDA list that this business can potentially generate in the future as we -- in the earlier years of Ontario, as an example, and I think you're well aware of this, we were very fortuitous and lucky and some good execution we were able to turn on some very significant incremental business activities particularly at places like Woodbine, but others as well with table games within seven months of closing and 5,000 slot machines instead of 3,500 with a function that were down a lot of the time. And frankly, we're able to create very significant lists in gaming revenues at a point in time when we were able through our threshold commitments to more fully participate in the sharing of the GTR in those early days.

Unfortunately, as you go further and there's been much conversation and discussion around threshold in the future and the several billion dollar capital program that had to be invested post those early days, when we generated those very significant returns based on very little capital in the early days, we had very significant commitments to build up that which we are in the process of as you are well aware of.

And frankly, I know you've made commentary in the past about the huge lift we're going to get on the capital because we're smart capital providers and so we're going to make a bunch more EBITDA on those incremental up to CAD2 billion of capital. And frankly that was a little bit erroneous because a lot of the return has already been generated. So it's a disproportionately lower return on the future of that capital.

And so, I understand what you're saying. I don't think you had the best understanding and are not at all understanding the risk adjustment of the business and the future and when you look at all of it including many, many other factors. And there are many other factors and I don't want to frankly cause consternation for shareholders because every business as we all know has many things that they're working on at any point in time that are very good. Maybe neutral and some that are narrow the deep holes or difficult to deal with. There is a -- there's a confluence of all of those. And so, I'm disappointed that you have this view and it sounds emotional.

And I actually feel terrible about that on a personal level. But rest assured your board and management have done this in a very thoughtful and professional and fiduciary appropriate fashion with nothing at all in this for me personally or the board other than doing what is absolutely the right thing for shareholders not only at this point in time, but fully factoring in all of the potential for your business and that's why this has been brought forward. This is not a sellout on the cheap to some Americans.

In fact, if you know me, I would not sell it to anybody. So I wouldn't sell to anybody and our board would definitely not sell to anybody and we've always found our business for the long-term, for the marathon and never put our balance sheet in the position where we've been forced to do something that we otherwise wouldn't want to do because it wasn't in shareholders' interest and we have not done that in this circumstance. We don't have to do this deal. But this deal has been brought forward because it’s the absolute right thing for shareholders. And frankly you and the others should take this.

Sanjay Sen

Rod, if that is all true, that's the earnings power of the business that come with a big leap upfront and there was very little else coming. Explain this to me. You told me once that when you make an investment, you don't do it for percentages, you do it for multiple, one, two, three triple. So when you were buying back CAD900 million worth of stock CAD45. You were not expecting a CAD50 stock. You would think it was a CAD100 stock. So if you honestly believed that there was no further big lift in EBITDA why were you buying back a stock at CAD45 for CAD900 million when you knew it was worth CAD39.

Rod Baker

First of all, Sanjay, I've never said CAD100. I've never said anything to you about any stock for ever. Just to be clear. And secondly when you have a balance sheet and you're trading at reasonable value and you've got the liquidity and you can buy back creatively over time which we’ve done for many years and you can afford it and it's the right thing to do as a use of extra liquidity that you go and do that. And look I didn't say there was no uplift. I said we have a journey of multiple billions of dollars and things going on.

And look, if it's a surprise to you or anybody that we made transaction and delivered very significant, triple the size of the company while putting CAD32 million of equity in these entities and that was it. And there was healthy conversations about it was a competitive process and the OLG and all are going to give this all away. I mean this is -- I think it was very, very understood that this wasn't transaction that was going to be too good to be true and then to extrapolate it forward from there.

Sanjay Sen

Okay. Well, just to reiterate, we will be voting our 14% against the deal like I'm sure many others will.

Terrance Doyle

Okay. Well, I'm telling you on behalf of the corporation on I'm disappointed to hear that and I'm disappointed that you're viewing this opportunity, which, I think is a very good opportunity for shareholders, negatively. And clearly if shareholders are doing that and from my perspective that’s a clear [indiscernible] that I'm not doing my job properly for shareholders, so that will be taken under advisement as well --

Sanjay Sen

But, Terrance, if you want to do another job I'm sure we can find someone else to run the company.

Terrance Doyle

No, no. I understand. I'm just saying -- all that I've ever done frankly has been to try and do my best for shareholders and if that’s not happening then I think the shareholders should be hurt on that. So I'm…

Sanjay Sen

Yeah. When this process is over I'm sure we all will be and then we will have a management which maximizes shareholder value.

Terrance Doyle

Thanks. Thank you for your comments, Sanjay. I appreciate them.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Eli Samaha, Madison Ave Partners. Eli, please go ahead.

Eli Samaha

Hi. This is Eli. I agree with everything Sanjay just said. We own over 2.3 million shares, I think you should have run a process and I think this transaction materially undervalues the company and we have no intention of voting for it. That’s it.

Rod Baker

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Chris Colvin, Breach Inlet Capital. Chris, please go ahead.

Chris Colvin

Yeah. Somewhat or completely echoing the prior comments, to reiterate I have never heard of a public company not running an auction process after receiving an unsolicited bid, that's point number one. Point number two, you are selling this for Apollo's bid implies 6.5 times fiscal 2019 EBITDA when you deduct for lease payments, US companies without monopoly's much weaker barriers to entry and slower growth trade for 10 to 15 times. That implies that Great Canadian is worth CAD70 to CAD110 per share.

Third, as also echoed by Sanjay, you attempted to buy CAD0.5 billion or 20% of the company at up to CAD46 per share just nine months ago. And the fourth comment, I guess I would be very curious to hear when Apollo approached you because just three months ago, you had the last earnings call and I think anyone that listened to that call will say that the commentary was certainly not positive, hence the stock fell from CAD30 to about CAD24. So I think shareholders need to know when Apollo approached you in the context of that earnings call. So my firm has been a long term shareholder. This is a material portion of our fund and we will also be voting against this awful deal.

Rod Baker

Okay. So I don't know if there was any question is there or not, but it was after the call in terms of when we were approached. And it will come out in the circular, but we did run a full process within the past two years to sell this business. So and that will come out as well in the circular.

Chris Colvin

You said earlier that you did not run a process after receiving this bid?

Rod Baker

Correct. We did not run a process in the last two months, but we ran a process, a full process, the global process within the past two years frankly off of those very good early results that I’ve mentioned to Sanjay because we felt with that kind of velocity at that point in time that if we were able to attract somebody on that basis, that would very much be in shareholders’ best interest and nobody showed up to party, nobody.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. Please proceed.

Rod Baker

Thanks, Chris, and thanks everyone for your participation this morning. Before we conclude I would like to remind listeners that forward-looking statements were made during this call. For those who joined midway, I encourage you to listen to the replay of this call to hear my earlier comments regarding these forward-looking statements. This replay will be available through the Investor Relations sections of our website at www.gcgaming.com. This now concludes our call. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and ask that you please disconnect your lines.