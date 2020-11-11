5N Plus Inc. (FPLSF) CEO Arjang Roshan on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

5N Plus Inc. (OTCPK:FPLSF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 11, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Richard Perron - Chief Financial Officer

Arjang Roshan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rupert Merer - National Bank

Nick Agostino - Laurentian Bank Securities

Mac Whale - Cormark Securities

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to the 5N Plus Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call.

[Foreign Language] Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining our third quarter ended September 30, 2020 financial results conference call. We will begin with an overview of our business performance and review of our financial results, after which we will begin the question period.

Joining me this morning is Arjang Roshan, our President and Chief Executive Officer. We issued yesterday our financial statements and we have posted a short presentation on the Investors section of our website.

I would like to draw to your attention Slide #2 of the presentation. The company is not aware of any significant changes to its risk factors previously disclosed. However, since January 2020, the gradual outbreak of the novel strain of the coronavirus COVID-19 and its declaration as a pandemic by the World Health Organization has resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures have caused material disruption to businesses globally, resulting in an economic slowdown. The outbreak of the COVID-19 should be considered a new risk factor. In the analysis of our quarterly results, you will note that we use and discuss certain non-IFRS measures, which definitions may differ from those used by other companies. For further information, please refer to our management's discussions and analysis.

I would now like to turn the conference to Arjang for the discussion on the business performance and quarter results. Arjang?

Arjang Roshan

Thank you, Richard. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to 5N Plus conference call. I hope wherever you are you and yours are healthy days and are doing well.

Last night, 5N Plus posted results for Q2 and year-to-date 2020. Our company continued to deliver strong quarterly earnings with adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and year-to-date reaching $7.7 million and $22.2 million, an increase of 20% as compared to the same period last year against a quarterly and year-to-date revenue of $40 million and $131 million, which is a decrease of 20% and 13% respectively over the same period last year. The third quarter results for 2020 reflect a gross margin of 31.3%, which is a notable improvement over the same period last year at 23.5%. Annualized return on capital employed, or ROCE improved to 12.9% by the end of the quarter as compared to 8.2% as of end of 2019.

Given the various events that have taken shape over the quarter and year-to-date, I would like to provide additional clarity. Let’s start with revenue development. Although revenue numbers for the quarter and year-to-date in 2020 as compared to the same period last year can be explained by three main factors: first, lower metal revenue driven by lower metal notations; second, lower contribution from upstream businesses such as recycling and refining. This is also due to below or low metal notations I should say. And third, COVID-related impacts, as you may know the total revenue figure for 5N Plus includes two components: first, pass through metal revenue, and secondly, revenue from value-added activities. For all of 2019 relevant metal notations continue to decline reaching near historic low levels early this year.

And well, basically, metals continue to decline all the way until early this year and have only recently shown slight signs of recovery. As a result of this, the basket of pass-through metals used by 5N Plus as of year-to-date provides a lower revenue component as compared to the same period last year. Also the same historically low metal notations have impacted the revenue contribution from the upstream businesses, which recycle and refine metals from secondary and complex feeds. We estimate two-thirds of the revenue difference between 2019 and 2020 year-to-date can be explained by these two factors. We estimate the remainder of the revenue impact to be COVID-related.

Now, moving to the second component of revenue, namely value-added revenue, you should note that this revenue component as of year-to-date is higher than the same period last year reflecting progress in line with the company’s ambition to move forward higher value-added materials and away from commodities. During the quarter, 5N Plus initiated the closure of an Asian subsidiary due to unfavorable business conditions arising from the broad changes in the regulatory environment. Part of our responsibility of management is to ensure the sustainability of our businesses. Gaining consistencies in enforcement practices within the given jurisdiction, we have decided to consolidate the activities from this site to other locations within our global footprint. I am purposely withholding location names not to be coy, but because we are still finalizing terms and conditions associated with this project.

We also believe the cost consolidation will afford certain opportunities in achieving better economies of scale and implementing new processes, which should make 5N Plus more competitive in the future. I should also mention that during the quarter, 5N Plus executed a negotiated settlement, which resulted in a non-recurring income of $8 million. This settlement is related to the company’s upstream activities and once again, we are limited by what we can share. The financial impact of these two non-recurring events resulted in a net gain and a favorable cash flow impact to follow over the coming quarter.

5N Plus continues to make progress with its growth initiatives, especially in segment electronic materials. In anticipation of your questions, I assume the change in the backlog within this segment may cause some head scratching as you may know, our backlog numbers based on committed business over the next 12 months. As we have said before, we manage our business with a mix of short and long-term contracts, many of which are at our discretion. Regardless of the mix, it is fair to say that as we get closer to the end of the long-term contract, especially within the window of 12 months, without renewal events, the backlog number can quickly change.

The backlog number reflected in the MD&A for electronic materials signal exactly that evolution within the cycle of long-term contracts. This said, as I speak to you, we have closed on a substantial volume of long-term business and assuming we can get approval from the key stakeholders, we plan to provide more clarity in the near future. With this assumption and assuming the current trajectory of ordinary business, also assuming more extraordinary events, we expect the backlog figures to improve markedly by the next reporting period. I want to take this opportunity to once again remind us that how 5N Plus manages backlog and how the commitments develop depend on a number of factors including our perception of short versus long-term value creation. Given that much of this is at our discretion barring demand shortfall for our products, backlog figures may move higher or lower based on elective actions of the management and/or maturity of long-term contracts, both of which need not communicate an adverse event.

Having addressed some of the quarterly specific items, I would like to shift my attention to the specific businesses. Despite a disappointing development early this year with one of the major internet-based low orbit satellite constellations declaring bankruptcy and 5N Plus being the supplier of record for semiconductor substrates utilized in the satellite constellations solar arrays, 5N Plus semiconductor business is having perhaps the best year on record. Much of the growth in this area is coming from various imaging and sensing based applications, ranging from the security markets to medical imaging. In July, 5N Plus announced the introduction of the third generation of engineered semiconductor substrates, codenamed INZBE3, specially developed for high resolution infrared imaging based on breakthrough process technologies. The demand for this product has been simply outstanding.

In the meanwhile, the internet-based satellite customer mentioned earlier has emerged from bankruptcy, with new source of funding and every intention to resume operations. Also, over the past several months, the demand for 5N Plus’ engineered semiconductor materials for a new generation of medical imaging devices, has been exceptionally strong. Within this market, many range of suppliers of medical imaging devices are increasingly considering the unique benefits associated with medical imaging devices based on photon-counting detectors, or PCD. These devices are demonstrating cost effective alternatives with significantly improved imaging capabilities and much lower radiation exposure to the patient as compared to today’s technology.

5N Plus is the leading supplier of engineered semiconductor materials essential for the enablement of these devices. Based on customer feedback and actual increase in the demand for our products, we believe a number of medical imaging OEMs are intensifying their activities in this area and developing medical imaging solutions based on PCD technology. We believe the large demand experience for our materials are intended for the initial fleet of machines needed to demonstrate performance and initiate the regulatory process. We are extremely encouraged by this development given the conservative nature of the industry. We expect a lengthy qualification and vetting process before any mass production launches. To that end, we expect the demand for our product to come in ebb and flow fashion and are not yet ready to declare the current demand as a normalized run-rate with these products.

The demand for health and pharmaceutical materials remains strong across all major products with the exception of one product line, which in the recent months have experienced lower demand due to challenges as a customer. And these challenges are unrelated to 5N Plus. We do not expect the current situation of this customer to materially change over the short-term. However, over the medium-term, we do expect the demand for the product supplied by 5N Plus to recover with or without this customer’s participation. The adverse impact of COVID-19 has been mainly felt in industrial, catalytic and extracted materials. We continue to see lower demand from these businesses.

As we mentioned last quarter, we expect the recovery to be slow across these businesses and have postured our operating activities in line with this expectation. As the impact of COVID on our operations, we continue to operate our global footprint with emphasis on well established practices and focus on the health and safety of our people. Since early this year, my team and I review the status of our global sites on regular basis to ensure this matter remains the key priority in our company. We expect the contribution in recycling and refining activities or what we call upstream activities to remain muted for as long as the metal notations remain at the current levels. To that end, our upstream assets continue to operate in a suboptimal environment. This set the downstream businesses, which today composed the vast majority of our activities are ideally positioned in the current environment as they benefit from stable metal markets and are slowly becoming less dependent on metal notations.

In the last quarterly call, we mentioned that in the second half of the year, we expect to address two notable items: first, completion of certain key investments and secondly, establishment of joint and strategic agreements to increase the size of our markets. Let me start with the investment topic first. A couple of weeks ago, we announced the completion of a series of investment packages related to process technologies totaling nearly $10 million. We expect these investments to deliver additional productivity gains and enhance our ability to compete in the marketplace. Also, with respect to joint and strategic agreements, let me begin by mentioning that it is becoming increasingly obvious that once our company focuses on a given market most often than not, it earns its way to become the leading supplier in that market.

To demonstrate this point, consider 5N Plus’ total addressable market, or TAM. We estimate our TAM to be somewhere between $400 million to $500 million in annual revenue and against that landscape, 5N Plus has secured between 40% to 50% of the revenue. What is now needed is to substantially increase the size of the total addressable market in which our company competes. We believe the best way to achieve this is to expand our reach in various tangents across our company’s core competencies and utilize all options, including external means to achieve this objective.

Let me provide you an example. 6 years ago, 5N Plus entered to market for engineered powders and elected to focus on the technologically challenging and smaller markets within microelectronics and semiconductor applications. This allows the company to acquire the necessary experience before expanding further. In the past 2 years, we have secured a number of technologically challenging programs with trendsetting customers in the electronics market. In the past quarter, 5N Plus has awarded – has been awarded yet another contract to supply micropowders to a leading developer of handheld devices for the latest platform of products launched recently. Today, the revenue associated with these programs, are not grant insight, but considering where the technology in these programs are migrating to, the future potential becomes significant. Most importantly, we view this as a tangible confirmation of our ability to compete in this competitive market and growth. To that end, time has come for 5N plus to not only continue to develop its business in the microelectronics industry, but we utilized this competency and expand into the much larger additive manufacturing market. In support of this ambition, we recently launched a portfolio of new products and announced partnership in Metalpine, an innovative Austrian supplier of additive manufacturing products – manufacturing powders, I should say.

Our ambition is to become a leading supplier of engineered powders to this market, which is estimated to exceed $1 billion in revenue later this decade by industry pundits. Without going through similar process with other growth initiatives, one question dominates the agenda, how can we apply our competencies and those available externally to materially increase our TAM and notably expedite our growth? To support the ambition which this question implies, over the past few years, we have been continuing to strengthen our balance sheet and maximize our available resources. For example, as of year-to-date, 5N Plus have generated over $19 million from operating activities. We continue to maximize our available resources in anticipation of additional investments aimed at expanding our growth. In the meanwhile, given the current visibility, we would like to reiterate our expectation for better earnings in 2020 as compared to 2019 and maintain our guidance for adjusted EBITDA in the range of $25 million to $28 million for the full year.

At this point, I would like to turn the call over to Richard for his review.

So, good morning, everyone. As mentioned by AJ, the company posted strong results in the third quarter, achieving a gross margin of 31.3% and adjusted EBITDA of $7.7 million, the best in many quarters, supported by a new business model favoring more value-added products and services, mitigating the impact of COVID-19, currently hurting ourselves for the industrial sector’s research and continued impact of low metal prices preventing contribution from our upstream activities. Resilience, the company continues to operate in a challenging business environment, not only imposed by COVID-19 and historical low metal notations as just mentioned, but also changing business conditions in some part of the world.

That being said fortunate, the company has been able to reach a favorable agreement with the suppliers during the quarter, allowing to mitigate the bidding impact of low metal notations to its upstream activities and recurred an exceptional gain of $8 million. However, not addressed, the company also made the decision to consolidate certain activities and closed one of its subsidiary located in Asia, following the introduction of unfavorable business conditions and new regulations by local authorities, preventing the site to be economically viable, incurring exceptional restructuring and impairment charges. Noteworthy, the net financial impact of these two events will create the favorable cash flow impact over the coming quarters, most likely in the next two quarters. As our mantra, the company continued to manage cash diligently and operating expenses judiciously. Similar to previous quarters, we continue to believe that 5N Plus is ideally positioned not only to navigate its path through the current environment, but most important, emerge more competitive.

So, now starting with the coverage of revenue and gross margins of this quarter, in Q3 2020, revenue decreased by 20% compared to the same quarter of last year, while gross margin surged to 31.3% compared to 23.5% in Q3 of last year, tracking an average gross margin of 28.4% or $37.2 million after 9 months compared to 23% or $34.7 million for both periods impacted by historical low underlying metal notations and relative metal notation stability during 2020.

Now, covering adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA in Q3 2020, adjusted EBITDA was $7.7 million compared to $6 million in Q3 of last year thoroughly impacted by increased contribution from semiconductor compounds and semiconductor engineered substrates against the backdrop of stable, but low metal notation. And year-to-date 2020 adjusted EBITDA increased by $4.8 million from $17.4 million in year-to-date 2019 to $22.2 million this year, mostly impacted by the same factors mentioned before mitigating the shortfall in contribution from upstream activities.

In Q3 2020, EBITDA was $7.5 million compared to $5.9 million in Q3 of last year. The increase is mainly explained by our adjusted EBITDA as well as by non-recurring gain related to the settlement and termination of a supply agreement, net of restructuring impairment charges associated with the decision to consolidate selected activities and close a subsidiary located in Asia, the combined positive net impact mitigating our foreign exchange and derivative loss. And year-to-date EBITDA was $20.2 million compared to $15.4 million last year. In Q3, operating earnings reached $5.2 million compared to $2.9 million in Q3 of last year, and $12.9 million on a year-to-date basis compared to $7.1 million last year.

Now, looking at annualized backlog and bookings, backlog as of September 30 reached a level of 171 days of annualized revenue, a decrease of 31 days over the backlog as of June 30, 2020. The net difference in backlog largely attributed to the timing associated with the negotiation of long-term contracts. For which, we are happy to mention that on November 9, the company secured multiyear contracts within its segment electronic materials, more precisely as part of our renewable energy sector. The renewal of these contracts is expected to significantly improve the backlog in bookings and will be reflected in the fourth quarter 2020 reporting period. Backlog as of September 30, 2020 for the electronic material segments before this recent contract renewal represented 159 days of annualized segment revenue, a decrease of 34% over the backlog of June 2020. The backlog for the eco-friendly material segment represents 183 days of annualized revenue, an increase of 15 days or 9% over the backlog of June 2020.

Quickly going through the expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses in Q3 and year-to-date amounted to $3 million and $9.1 million respectively compared to $2.5 million and $8.3 million for the same periods of 2019. The increase is primarily attributed to the completion of specific capital expenditures late 2019 and 2020. SG&A expenses in Q3 and year-to-date were $4.5 million and $14 million respectively compared to $5.2 million and $16.2 million for the same periods of 2019. In 2020, these expenses were mainly positively impacted by lower travel and consulting expenses either avoided or delayed due to COVID-19. Share-based compensation expense in Q3 and year-to-date amounted to $0.3 million and $0.9 million respectively compared $0.6 million and $2.1 million for the same periods of ‘19.

In Q3, the company recorded a non-recurring income of $8 million from the settlement of a – and termination of a supply agreement net of associated cost. In addition, the company also made the decision to consolidate selected activities and close one of its subsidiaries in Asia, entering a provision for restructuring cost for an amount of $2.3 million, which consist of severances and other related costs despite COVID. No expenses or income from litigation and restructuring activity were recorded in year-to-date of 2019.

In Q3, 2020, the company recorded an impairment charge on non-current assets of $4.9 million following the decision to close one of its subsidiaries mentioned before as well as an impairment of specific production equipment related to the site affected by the termination of a supply agreement also mentioned before. Financial expense in Q3 2020 amounted to $1.6 million compared $0.5 million in Q3 of last year and year-to-date financial expense amounted to $4.5 million compared to $3.2 million in year-to-date of ‘19. The increase is mainly due to higher loss in foreign exchange and derivatives following compared to the same period last year, all non-cash. The company reported earnings before income taxes of $3.5 million in Q3 and $8.4 million in year-to-date 2020. Income tax expense in Q3 and year-to-date were $0.8 million and $3.4 million respectively compared to $1.4 million and $2.2 million for the same periods of last year. Both figures were impacted by different tax assets applicable in certain jurisdictions.

Covering liquidity and year-to-date cash generated by operating activities amounted to $19.2 million compared to cash used in operating activities of $2.5 million for the same period of ‘19. The increase in funds from operations is mainly explained by our adjusted EBITDA – by our EBITDA mitigating the negative impact in non-cash working capital on a year-to-date basis. Cash used in investing activities was $6.1 million in year-to-date 2020 compared to $7.1 million in year-to-date of last year. In year-to-date 2020, cash used in financing activities amounted to $2.8 million compared to cash from financing activities of $1.2 million in year-to-date of last year.

Now, looking at gross and net debt, total gross debt is stable at $65.1 million when compared to December of last year. However, the net debt after considering cash and cash equivalents decreased by $10.4 million from $35 million as of December last year to $24.7 million as at September this year. This will conclude the financial review. We are ready to take questions from analysts.

[Operator Instructions] And your first question will be from Rupert Merer of National Bank. Please go ahead.

Rupert Merer

Good morning, gentlemen.

Arjang Roshan

Good morning.

Rupert Merer

Maybe if I could start with a question on the additive manufacturing markets with your partnership with Metalpine, what’s next here, are you focused on market development? Is there any more product development in this relationship? What should we be looking for and what’s the timing for developments?

Arjang Roshan

So, this is obviously a new market for us. We have been doing a lot of work over the past, I would tell you 12 to 18 months studying this market, trying to understand the specificities related to this market. Now, what you should know is that when you go to additive manufacturing, the range of products becomes extremely wide. What do I mean by that? You could have products anywhere from I don’t know, a couple of hundred degrees in melting point all the way to over 2000. And when you look at 5N Plus’s technology, we can really address everything from about 60 degrees, all the way up to 1100. So that allows us to develop certain level of products, some of it goes into electronics market, some of it will go into additive manufacturing, I will give you an example copper and copper based alloys is something that we have just launched as a product of our own in for additive manufacturing. And that is part of our development. That’s part of our work. Now, as you get into titanium or nickel based alloys, you are dealing with much higher temperatures in which you need to use a completely different group of technology to produce those fine powders. And that’s where our partnership with Metalpine is really adding value. So that has been the current focus is to be able to first make sure that we are uniquely positioned from the portfolio product, and we think we are we think you are not going to find that many suppliers out there that can sell up from, I don’t know, 60 degrees up to over 2000 degrees, I can give you products of high quality. Now the thing that we have to do is focus the next I would tell you the next probably 12 to 24 months on market, strong market development. That’s an area where we are putting a lot of focus on because we feel now we have the product portfolio so that is going to be the main focus really work on developing the market, get our toes wet, we already have some interest in the market already. Even this small amount of sampling that’s going on even though, we just launched the initiatives. And that’s what’s going to be our focus.

Rupert Merer

So maybe hard to predict, but what does the path look like from today to that $1 billion market that is forecasted in a number of years? How fast could this grow for you?

Arjang Roshan

Well, let me put some, some perspective to it. When you look at all the studies, and I refer to them as pundits, all the experts in the industry, this actually additive manufacturing market, some estimated to be as much as $2.5 billion to $3 billion by later this decade, we assume 1.2 based on the product, portfolio products that we are engaged in whether ourselves or in partnership with Metalpine so that would become the global market. Now, we think the North American market becomes much more relevant for us in that because the also the partnership with Metalpine did that is estimated North America is estimated to be a big market somewhere between 37% to 40% so the TAM there should be somewhere in the neighborhood of let’s conservatively say $0.5 billion by later this decade. There are a number of players in that market this is not a market where you got only two players and it’s – I would tell you definitely more than few and probably more than even several. So, even if you take a very small number in terms of percentage to that for us that growth becomes meaningful. We haven’t really disclosed our numbers yet. We do have a business plan against it. In the future, we certainly will provide more clarity that just take the 500 to 600 to 500 million to 600 million TAM and if I am an analyst I would probably put a very low percentage, single percentage against that and so that’s probably the trajectory over the next, I don’t know 5 years, 5, 6 years. And that would be a conservative approach.

Rupert Merer

Okay, thank you then. And secondly, on the negotiated settlement in Asia, so I think you said we should not expect any material change to earnings in the near term, are you still positioned to go back into the upstream businesses if the market for the upstream starts to look more favorable or are you giving up on that business?

Arjang Roshan

So, giving up on that business is not what we are doing. I would like to give you more information on some of these things, but I can’t – the settlements are governed by very, very strict non-disclosure agreement. So, I can’t really get more into them. As far as upstream is concerned, right now, it is not a good environment to be in upstream, especially with our metals. Everybody, I think you can probably go on the internet and you see that people are – that are in that business are struggling. Luckily, that doesn’t really – that the contribution for us from upstream is not huge at this point and we have a very thriving downstream business that is doing quite well. So, we are less affected. But at this point, we are really not able to operate our upstream businesses, our refining and recycling activities very effectively. We are – in that business you need to be patient, it’s a – by nature, it’s a cycle. So, you can’t just jump out of the cycle. That being said, I think there is a natural progression that is happening in our business. I know it’s slow, I know my industry wish that it would go faster, but it was more and more becoming less reliable on what happens to metals. You can just see the difference between 2015, let’s say and 2019. And you see that the impact for metals is becoming less and less. And I expect this to continue. As you can see, we are engaging in so many different downstream products near our competency that had a higher value-added and less metal. So, I think by the natural order of things, we will over time become less and less reliant on a thriving upstream business anyhow.

Rupert Merer

Alright, thanks. So I will leave it there.

Next question will be from Nick Agostino at Laurentian Bank Securities. Please go ahead.

Nick Agostino

Yes. Good morning. I guess first question, last – on the last call, you spoke about COVID impacting your ability to conduct product qualifications. Can you maybe just give us an update on what the environment looks like from that perspective?

Arjang Roshan

To be very frank with you, it still does, it still does. I will give you an example. We were doing quite well in qualifying our products for feed additives as an example. And today, that whole progression is happening slower. We were doing better in terms of qualifying our powders. Today, it’s slower, some of even the medical imaging stuff, it’s happening slower. So, what 5N Plus is doing is essentially trying to launch new products, new products means you have to be able to work closely with your – and we are not producing widgets, right, we are producing material technology, which means it is a integral part of our customer’s overall picture of whatever they are developing. And so you have to be there in your customer’s labs, you have to be there face-to-face jointly developing these products, if not impossible, modern tools have made it obviously much more fluid. But I would be remiss to say that the speed of market development is the same as it was before COVID, it’s not.

Nick Agostino

And then my second question on the secured multiyear contracts that you guys signed earlier this week, I recognize you are probably limited to what you can say, but can you first of all confirm, is it with one or multiple customers? And if it is just one, is that a renewal of an existing contract or is it new contract and maybe any color around how long this contract is and if it was an existing contract, what the terms look like on a relative basis? What volume margin relative to the prior, just any high level call you can provide would be great?

Arjang Roshan

As much as I like to do that, I have to tell you this whole thing happened very quickly in a sense that by the time our MD&A was in motion and we have to actually declare it as a subsequent event to make sure we were fully compliant, I don’t even have yet all the approvals to be able to communicate our list that normally you forward your stakeholder, I am very reluctant we obviously wanted to give you maximum exposure, so that what is happened, but I am very reluctant right now to say much more than that. But I will tell you that my guess is within the next week, you will get more information on that you will have more information, because we will be able to be able to go through the normal due course of getting the approvals that we need in order to be able to say more, so just please be patient. As we go through that approval process, you will have more information.

Nick Agostino

And I understand. And I guess my last question it feels like you guys are shifting more into top lines, growth initiatives. I guess my question is, now that you have announced the intro into the additive manufacturing, your partnership with Metalpine, and I believe in your MD&A, you are seeking as part of the plan growth initiatives like you discussed external means. I am not sure if that references M&A. So my question is how close are you to I guess I have now seen a second partnership and if M&A is part of the part of your near term growth initiatives. How active and maybe how close are you on that front? And I will leave it there.

Arjang Roshan

Okay, so let me delayer that questions and answer in its components. So over the past four years, with our strategic plan, which is coming to term, essentially, we had a certain objective, and that was essentially, to put the company on a very, very strong footing, optimize the existing activities, its core businesses, make sure the balance sheet becomes absolutely robust. And then launch growth initiatives, growth initiatives that are essentially the beachhead for where you are going to expand into in your next, let’s say, period of strategic initiative. And we think we have done that we think our results. I would not give myself for example, an A+ for sure, I would be critical of some things because I don’t think the bottom line has grown as much as we had hoped, for various reasons, obviously, upstream, we had a lot more expectations from upstream. Some of the growth initiatives have not grown as fast as they should have, but they have certainly grown and every indication from customer from the market is that, these are the right markets that we are in that these are the markets of the future, that we have unique positions in them that we have the ability to expand and do quite well. So, I am very encouraged by that. Now I gave you the TAM numbers for a reason. You see that our world around us is let’s say $0.5 billion in revenue, what is if you were to get every piece of business that’s out, there is probably going to add up to about $0.5 billion and we have gotten about 40% to 50% of that. So it is a glaring evidence that look at our issue is not developing the businesses and being a strong company it’s that the pool we are swimming in is a smaller pool, we are not growing the size of the pool, we need to go and start swimming in a bigger pool. We think our growth initiatives that we have launched are one way to get there, but as organic growth initiative, especially in a technology sector, material technology, always had a long lead time several years is an average in this industry. And so we can’t just rely on that. We can’t just rely that okay we will just continue to on the jigsaw puzzle type of a format, but pieces of our own organic doing into it. We have to look outside, right to say that Metalpine is one item. You are right to say that our focus is naturally going to have to be on the top line as well because the top line will also be now a KPI for whether we are able to grow that pool and yes indeed we are looking externally. When you say M&A, M&A depends what your definition is, I consider M&A or at least in how I have communicated this to you, I would encourage you to consider it as the wide definition of the word. It doesn’t necessarily have to be acquisition of somebody, purchase of somebody, although that is always in the cart, but it could be partnership, it could be joint venture, it could be any of those, take the entire spectrum. We know that the companies that we like are expensive we know that these are – we have been very selective in what we are doing, but we think there are ways to still achieve our objectives. So, long answer to your short question is we are using all options, organic means has put us on the map has developed these beachheads and now we are getting the option that we can potentially afford to try to grow them. And I think down the line, being able to communicate how much we have expanded our total addressable market, which by default, is a revenue signal will be a material item.

Nick Agostino

Okay, great. Thank you.

Next question will be from Mac Whale at Cormark Securities. Please go ahead.

Mac Whale

Hi. With Metalpine, give us – can you speak to the impact on margin that might result, but depending on what you are selling, what you are producing versus what they are providing? If that gets substantial, like would that impact the margin, I mean, because the margin is just so big now in electronics, I would imagine it would, but can you speak to that a bit?

Arjang Roshan

So, I mean, anytime that you have to share a pie with a partner, you have to give out some. So, it’s when you go in it solo versus when you have a partner, you are not benefiting from the entire profit that you expect at the same time that also shares the risk that you are also assuming. So, I think from the balance of – I think you can assume that the margins aren’t going to be like the – what I would expect from, let’s say a semiconductor – specialty semiconductor, specialty type of a business. It’s not that, but it is certainly better than, let’s say, what you would get with some of our chemical businesses.

Mac Whale

Okay.

Arjang Roshan

That’s the initial assumption, because at some point, you have to essentially share some of the benefits.

Mac Whale

So, presumably, like you talked about that TAM and getting to single-digit over 5, 6 years of that TAM. What would you be comfortable with us assuming about the margin?

Arjang Roshan

The reason why I struggle to answer your question, because it depends on the mix of what products you take from – what products are considered to joint. It depends on our sales mix, right.

Mac Whale

Yes.

Arjang Roshan

So, there are products where 5N has developed and reproduced itself. Those products will have very good margins, very, very strong margins. The products that are joint would be somewhat less. So I guess I am not yet ready to give you a number because it depends on that mix and we got to see how the market develops.

Mac Whale

But it’s not a situation where it’s like eco-friendly margins?

Arjang Roshan

No, no. We are net-net with everything sold in there with our products, their products, looking at additives, electronic market and all those should be better than that, it should definitely do better than that.

Mac Whale

Okay. And so then with the changes on the upstream part of the business and this margin coming in where it is now, are you – like what does your cash flow look like? I know that working capital jumps around a lot quarter to quarter, but just annually, are you expecting like a sizable increase in sort of in operating cash flow or cash from operations? I mean, are you or is there sort of offsets in terms of leading to invest in some more property plant equipment I am trying to get an idea on where your sort of return on capital employed might be going ‘21 and beyond?

Arjang Roshan

I will answer that and then I will ask Richard to weigh in. From a more of a strategic view, please recognize that we are in a bit of a – I don’t want – I hate that word, because it’s always used transition phase. And depending on some of the things that we are working on, we may all of a sudden actually have to invest quite a bit and we maybe in need of substantial amount of cash. So we are not in a – your question assumes a certain level of stability. And I will tell you right now with all these initiatives that we have, depending on the signal we get, we may all of a sudden go there or not. I guess, Richard maybe you can answer that more on a normalized approach?

Richard Perron

Yes. I was going to say if you leave net working capital aside, which is depending on at least two important factors, notations and the speed of growth. As for the rest, we have done a lot of key investments within our core business to-date. So, from a CapEx perspective, we don’t foresee any major CapEx forward for the core business, okay. So, we will be generating cash while you see what kind of cash we have been generating after 6, 9 months. So, on a going forward basis, like I said, net working cap aside than anything special around growth we should be generating between $10 million and $15 million of cash forward.

Mac Whale

Okay, okay. That’s good.

Arjang Roshan

[indiscernible].

Mac Whale

Exactly. Okay, lastly, just I know you can’t really talk so much about on the renewable, you talked about the contracts, but just thinking in general, just remind us, what – how different is that process? And I am not asking about the result this year, but when you look – when you approach that process every year in that renewable space? Is it a much different process that you go through than a lot of the other contracts or is it sort of the same? Do you go into this with a bit of a concern where you have to argue, hey, look, we don’t want our margin to be coming down that much and so we need to address, what you are doing for them? Because I know the contract is different than it has been in the past. But I am wondering whether it’s materially different than anything else you deal with, because it’s – why is this sort of taken out specifically talked about? I am just trying to get an idea, is there a lot of risk around it every year as I do like the auto parts, where they hammer you on price every year, you have to crawl back if you can?

Arjang Roshan

No. Actually, you know my feeling about mentioning names and this and that. If I might draw this, I would not really even be discussing it in a way we have to, because remember this has been a large amount of the company’s output. And so there are certain, let’s say certain guidelines as a publicly traded company that requires that we make certain disclosures. That’s why it’s probably getting more publicity than other clients or other sectors. Now, in terms of changes, I will tell you when you look at not just renewable, but other sectors, there has been a change in how we negotiate contracts. I think a lot of it is because how we have changed our approach to negotiating contracts. We don’t go for market share anymore. We are willing to take volume hits. If that means we are going to preserve certain amounts of margin, because we believe that if you believe that you are going to grow and you have got your growth initiatives to help you grow, fighting for market share for me makes no sense, it’s a downward spiral, you are essentially destroying your own market. So we have been very selective. We continue to be not just in this contract with renewable, with other activity. This is probably why our margins are – also have improved to some extent. And so let me leave it there again, because I know they have much more runway.

Mac Whale

No, that’s helpful. I guess it make sense that it’s sizable, but my sense is that things are changing as your business evolves and that perhaps for us, as investors shouldn’t be that all of that fuss about that process every year?

Arjang Roshan

Yes, it’s a process thing. It’s not us emphasizing it. It’s almost – again if it was up to me, I would just treat all these things equally, but there are certain regulatory things in the background that is pushing these.

Mac Whale

Okay, that’s great. Thanks and congrats on a good quarter. Great, thanks.

Arjang Roshan

Thank you.

Your next question will be from [indiscernible] at Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Good morning.

Arjang Roshan

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

So, just a quick question for me. Recently, you have remained active on share buyback and completed a series of investments in process technologies. I was wondering if you could provide your thoughts on capital allocations on coming quarters?

Arjang Roshan

Well, I will start and then Richard can chime in. As I said, he makes [indiscernible]. So share buybacks have been – I would say the prudent we haven’t – we continue to buy our allotment, as you know under NCIB in terms that regulate – how much you can buy and there is a whole host of – there is whole regime around what you can do. And we have been very consistent each time purchasing what we can. Our Board over the past 2 years, have taken a very prudent approach of saying look, we believe there is value here. So we will continue to consistently over the past 2 years buy our own shares back. That’s going to go into future. Well, we will communicate that when the time comes as far as capital allocations as Richard mentioned, core business, we don’t see large capital allocations there, we think it should be well within the depreciation or perhaps even below depreciation. Now, the thing as I mentioned earlier that could occur is that as we are looking to expand our total addressable market and are looking at a pretty wide base of things to do, we may require substantial amounts of funding to be able to do that. That could be the event that is differentiating. Richard, what was your thoughts?

Richard Perron

I totally agree about a comment on our core business and CapEx, but just to say that well, we definitely see value in the NCIB. But at the same time, we believe that their current and future growth projects that we are working on will most likely make a better use of our liquidity forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks for that. And that’s it for me.

