I went long on Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) on September 30, 2020. My cost basis is just over $10 per share. It's a good size position in relation to the rest of my portfolio, so I have skin in the game. And, because I'm long and wish to make money, I am biased. Fair warning.

There have been several articles about PLTR, but there's one thing missing that I think is important to realize in the broader picture. I promise I'll get to that factor in just a minute. First, let's very quickly review some basics.

PLTR decided to list direct versus taking the traditional IPO route. Direct listings don't raise new capital. They only involve the sale of existing shares. So, "insiders" are selling direct to the public. PLTR is not yet profitable. They've lost nearly $600 million in both 2019 and 2018. However, they are targeting about $1.05 billion in revenue for 2020, with non-GAAP operating income (excluding stock-based compensation and some other major line items) of $116-126 million. We'll see. PLTR is secretive and controversial. For example, the company has received financial backing from the CIA. Cue the mysterious music. PLTR has a convoluted voting structure. True power goes far beyond ownership, due to rights attributed to different share classes.

In addition to these factors, PLTR was founded by Peter Thiel, who's a member of the PayPal Mafia. He's a controversial figure associated with various political figures, including Donald Trump. That said, he strongly believes in personal rights and tends to classify himself roughly as a libertarian.

There's also Alex Karp who's practically "at war" with Silicon Valley. He feels that Silicon Valley elites, especially technology leadership, have let down the USA. This aligns with Peter Thiel's comments that Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is "seemingly treasonous" and ought to be investigated by the CIA and FBI.

Taken as a whole, this company has a weird power structure, eccentric leadership, mysterious clients (including governments) and much more. I also believe that the current political climate makes Palantir even more of a lightning rod.

With the election, perhaps merely timing and merely coincidence, we've seen PLTR rocket upwards in price. See for yourself:

In the last 5 days, PLTR is up over 36%. On Friday, November 6th, it was up over 16%. And, I think I saw it go over $15, but even landing at just under $14 was impressive.

The purpose of this article isn't to convince you of some pet theory. It's entirely possible that the potential of Biden's victory impacted the company. It could be due to Biden's philosophy, his political positioning, or it could be that there's more clarity about the outcome of the election. There's even the potential that the market realizes that both Republicans and Democrats love surveillance technology, or at least big data and artificial intelligence.

There's also some good sales news. PLTR is in talks with Britain to help with COVID-19 contract tracing. That's news, but I am not convinced it's big news. I'm not convinced that alone is worthy of 16% in one day.

I'll also remind you about the upcoming earnings report on November 12th. With my crystal ball in hand, I'm predicting good news, and potentially great news. While I could attempt to throw numbers your way, I prefer to give you some boots-on-the-ground perspective. Users are thrilled. Here's an example:

I have used the Palantir foundry software at my previous medical manufacturing company and I can personally tell you how powerful the software was!! Within a year of its operation, it completely dominated everything and how the company made its decision from supply chain, financial reporting, to logistics. Every meeting the only thing we would discuss would be the analysis that this software would provide and I believe we grew our revenues by 27% just within a few months of using this platform. I don't think my company can ever go without using the software now. It almost feels as if produces music out of individual notes (DATA), it was so effective! Super super bullish about this company!!! Source: Reddit

I won't bore you with more stories like this from government users, oil & gas companies, and warfighters. But I can tell you, most users love Palantir tools. I've been digging on this for months, and it's very good news.

Now, that's enough background to make a critical pivot. It all starts here, with Hedgeye's Best Short Idea comment:

Hedgeye sees more than a 50% downside for Palantir (PLTR) over the next 6-12 months due to the lack of enterprise adoption even after 17 years in business and three relaunches.

That's my emphasis. It's a key reason that I believe in the long-term success of PLTR. It's a company that's been unprofitable and "unsuccessful" for 17 years, and that's precisely why I believe it'll continue to push forward.

It all comes down Lindy's Law:

Aging means that as things grow old their remaining expected lifetimes lessen. Either faster or slower, most of the things we encounter in our everyday lives age with time. However, there are things that do quite the opposite - they anti-age: as they grow old their remaining expected lifetimes increase rather than decrease. [Author emphasis.]

This business couldn't be killed in 17 years. Despite everything bizarre about it, despite the lack of profits, and despite the organizational structure, it's alive and well. In fact, as I said above, I believe it'll soon be profitable.

I'm also going to lob an insane thought grenade over the wall by using a question. What other company wasn't profitable - but survived - for years and years? Well, I won't make you wait.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was deliberately unprofitable for years. I am speculating that PLTR has been deliberately aggressive about locking in long-term customers, with long-term contracts, with a deliberate emphasis away from profits. In other words, I think PLTR rhymes with AMZN. Different businesses, different leadership, different in many ways. But I also think they are playing to their own sheet of music. They are both extremely user focused. They are not slaves to banks, Wall Street or really even investors.

Let's combine the ideas together. The core idea is that PLTR enjoys more and more success due to the Lindy Law. Its survival is the key insight. The second idea is a philosophy of deep integration with customers. In particular, PLTR is playing a long-term game in a short-term world. This provides it with an incredible intertemporal advantage.

Please note, I am not saying that PLTR is the next AMZN. Instead, I'm saying that PLTR has been playing a highly strategic game in a tactical world. Everything from the top down - culture, employment, leadership, customers - tells a long-term story of success. Lindy shines the light. And, importantly, AMZN proves immediate profits in this world aren't always necessary.

I'm not optimistic about price stability. I expect PLTR to be volatile, if not highly volatile for many quarters, and perhaps even years. Furthermore, because I've already bought a large chunk of PLTR I'm not looking to add unless the price falls below $10. I think that could happen but that's mere speculation. Therefore, I will merely hold.

If you haven't bought PLTR, but you're thinking about it, then I cannot make any rational suggestions. The metrics aren't yet really established. Plus, some of what I see is utterly ridiculous right now:

Yes, look again. That's a Price-To-Sales ratio of 21. This violates everything I normally use to select stocks. I mean, I'm not even comfortable buying most stocks with P/E ratios above 20, let alone Price-To-Sales. So, this is an outlier in my portfolio. It's absolutely not my normal value play. It's not a dividend investor's sweet dream. In fact, it's something of a nightmare.

All of this said, my gut says this is a 5-bagger or even a 10-bagger. Sometimes, you just have to plug your nose and take action. I'm not going crazy or all in, but I did pick up a meaningful chunk of PLTR. Below $10, I'll sniff again, and perhaps buy more. Right now, I'm just watching.

Caveat emptor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLTR, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.