The Macroeconomy: What The New President Faces

Politicians are going to have to develop a longer-term focus on policy, especially with respect to unemployment, if they are going to produce policies that will achieve greater economic growth.

The major problem to be faced seems to be very slow economic growth that will follow the disruptions of the next two years or so, as the economy moves on.

The new president faces a world of radical uncertainty, one where things are going to be substantially different than before and one that requires new thinking and new approaches.

Right now, the future of the United States economy is highly uncertain.

It seemed to me that the early reading of the U.S. economic future was for slower economic growth. The reason for this picture is that with the United States senate remaining in the hands of the Republican Party, it is expected that a newly inaugurated President Biden would not be able to produce much of an economic stimulus package.

This would result in a more mediocre economic future than many desire at this time.

But, what kind of a guideline do we have as far as a recovering economy might look like?

Well, we do have a projection from the Federal Reserve. It is a little bit stale… it was produced in the middle of September… but it captures, I think, the general thinking that now exists.

So, if we look at this earlier projection, we see that Fed officials believed that, overall, the U.S. economy would show a decline of 6.5 percent this year.

Next year, however, the economy would show a 5.0 percent annual growth rate followed by a 3.5 percent growth rate in 2022.

The scary thing is that the "longer-term" outlook for the U.S. economy is for a 1.8 percent rate of expansion.

The Future

Now, one can argue about the exact numbers to put into these time slots, but I believe that the general nature of the recovery is captured by the numbers as they stand.

The economy is recovering and will bounce back, trying to "catch up" on production in the near-term future. Whether it is exactly 5.0 percent followed by 3.5 percent is not really the question.

Exactly how quickly the recovery comes and in what precise trajectory it takes are quite questionable.

We are in a world of radical uncertainty and exactly how the recovery progresses is really an unknown.

What I think is very important in the future the Federal Reserve numbers capture is that the longer-term growth rate is a very low 1.8 percent.

This possibility needs to be compared with the 2.2 percent compound rate of growth the U.S. economy actually achieved in the eleven or so years of the recovery following the Great Recession. This rate of increase was the lowest rate of economic growth of any expansion in the United States since the Second World War.

People were not happy with this performance, although the period of recovery was the longest on record and unemployment, toward the end of the expansion, was at a fifty-year low.

This record, however, was not that well received as real wages stagnated due, in many respects, to the low rate of growth of labor productivity, and to the major increase in the income/wealth inequality experienced by the economy.

The implications

The economic growth rate produced in the next year or so, as it is captured in the numbers produced by the Federal Reserve, will be choppy due to all the disruptions going on in the economy.

After that, however, the Federal Reserve number indicates that economy growth will be very, very slow.

This, I believe, is the problem that Mr. Biden will be facing. And, this picture includes four very important situations that the president and his administration are going to have to face.

First, I believe this picture includes the fact that the growth of labor productivity will continue to be very low and this will impact the rise in real wages.

This slow growth includes the major transformation that the economy will be going through as it deals with the disruptions caused by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy and to the disruptions that will be caused by the major technological changes altering both the way people do things, but also the skills and training that the workforce must provide. This is where a lot of the radical uncertainty exists.

Second, a growth rate this slow will not be able to handle all the debt that has been …and will be… created in the near future. Such mediocre growth cannot handle all this debt and debt loads are just going to grow and grow and grow.

Third, there is a big question about what economic policies can actually combat the problems created by these two issues. Monetary policy has responded in a spectacular fashion to the financial concerns of the year, but where does it go from here?

Can the Fed move into another era of "quantitative easing"? Can trillions of dollars of additional liquidity help the economy recover? Most of the new money created is just going to the financial circuit and generating more and more wealth for the wealthy while underwriting "zombie" companies that will only delay their collapse.

And, fiscal policy remains a question mark in two respects. We saw that the Trump tax reform of 2017 went primarily into the financial circuit, into stock buybacks and dividends, and not into productive economic output. And, without offsetting tax increases, more government debt is just going to add to the burden mentioned above in terms of the debt load.

Fourth, the United States economy will be falling behind in the world in terms of economic growth. The most concerning development in this respect is the growth that China seems about ready to post. If the Chinese economy races off, the U.S. will be facing a new competitive foe.

Mr. Biden and the United States seem to be in a position where it needs to restructure itself from the distortions of the past sixty years of credit inflation. Politicians have focused too much on keeping people employed in the jobs they grew up in. Politicians have not focused on the jobs that people will need to be trained and re-trained for. The reason for this is obvious, the former policies are short-term in nature and play into the politicians' desires to get re-elected. The latter takes time and requires politicians to look into the future beyond their next election battle.

A New World

The new president is going to be facing a different world and "old" ideas are not going to be of much help. Furthermore, many of the ideas of the "new" progressives do not face the current reality. In an age of radical uncertainty, the pragmatic search for a way is sometimes the best way to go. We shall see.

