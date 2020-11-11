Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) CEO Gabriel Moura on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 11, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Claudia Montevecchi - Investor Relations

Gabriel Moura - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Mollin - Scotiabank

Daniel Mora - CrediCorp Capital

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Itaú CorpBanca's Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Claudia Montevecchi, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Claudia Montevecchi

Good morning. Thank you for joining our conference call for our third quarter 2020 financial results.

Before proceeding, let me mention that our remarks may include forward-looking information, and our actual results could differ materially from what is discussed in this presentation. I would also like to draw your attention to the financial information included in this management discussion and analysis presentation, which is based on our managerial model that we adjust for nonrecurring events, and we apply managerial criteria to disclose our income statement. This managerial financial model reflects how we measure, analyse and discuss financial results by segregating commercial performance, financial risk management, credit risk management and cost efficiency. We believe this form of communicating our results will give you a clearer and better view of our performance through these different perspectives. Please refer to Pages 9 to 12 of our report for further details.

Now, let's continue with the presentation. First, Mr. Moura will comment on 2020 second quarter results. Afterwards, he will -- we will be available for a question-and-answer session. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Gabriel. With us today in this conference call in Santiago are Mr. Gabriel Moura, CEO; and Mr. Rodrigo Couto, CFO. First, Mr. Moura will comment on 2020 third quarter results, our strategy, as well as recent events. Afterwards, we will be available for a question and answer session.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Gabriel.

Gabriel Moura

Thank you, Claudia. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Itaú Corpbanca third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Today's presentation has three parts. Our third quarter 2020 results, our early release results at the end of October and an update on our strategic agenda. So moving straight to Slide number 2.

As we showed on Slide 2, the macroeconomic outlook improved slightly in Chile and remained stable in Colombia. Our current expectation for Chile is a 5.5% decline in GDP this year, and 4.5% growth in 2021. The latest new vaccine has been positive, so we'll probably see an upward review, which may also include the second withdraw from the ESPs in Chile.

If you can please go to the next slide on Page 4. We have a loss of CLP10 billion in the third quarter, mainly as a result of the additional provisions we made to reinforce our balance sheet for this challenging credit cycle, according to our expected loss provisioning frame. Our revenues were impacted by low inflation, which was only 0.1% in the third quarter, as well as by lower revenues from derivatives, which had been very strong in the second quarter. On the cost management front, we made the biggest headcount reductions since the merger, which is a clear sign of our progress in the efficiency and simplification prompts, which we'll discuss more in the last part of the presentation.

Moving to Slide 5, we show that we continue to perform better than the market in mortgages and consumer credit, while we are growing our commercial portfolio less than the market. Commercial credit demand has been weak after the first wave of the FOGAPE program, and we have also been selective both in terms of risk, as well as in terms of required returns, in line with our focus of improving the return on capital.

On Slide 6, we present our financial margin with clients, which declined 7.7% in the quarter. The main drivers for this decline were lower revenues from derivatives, which had been especially strong in the second quarter, as I mentioned before, as well as a lower capital financial margin, which also have been positively impacted in the second quarter by an adjustment in the third income of our student portfolio. Apart from these two effects, our financial margin with clients was basically stable on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Moving to Slide 7, we showed that our financial margin with the markets was CLP18.8 billion in the third quarter, about CLP11 billion lower than that of the second quarter. The main driver for the lower financial margins with the market was the very low inflation in the third quarter, where the US varied only 0.1% while our exposure to the US increased to CLP2.9 trillion. Despite that impact, we have been able to maintain our one-year moving average of financial margins with the market, which had been quite stable since the fourth quarter of 2019.

On Slide 8, we showed our non-interest expense for the quarter, which were negatively impacted by the severance costs, as well as seasonal factors. Still, expenses remain very much under control, growing only 1.1% year to date. The main highlight is the headcount reduction of 4.5% this quarter, which was the biggest structural adjustment since the merger. We simplified our organization structure with proportionally bigger reductions at the top of the pyramid. We also did it in a way that took care of our employees who were let go, by providing extended healthcare insurance, as well as our placement and training benefits. This adjustment had a negative impact in the quarter, but sets us for great efficiency in the future. We also had four branches closures as part of our strategy of optimizing our footprint, total of 10 branches closed in the last 12 months.

Now, moving to Slide 9; we showed that our liquidity position remains very strong, with both LCR and NSFR at historically high levels.

Let's look to Slide 10. Here we can see the evolution of our net income of the Colombian operation where net income reached COP 5.4 billion in the quarter and our credit portfolio felt it widely. Consistent with our focus in Colombian credit risk management and cost efficiency, we highlighted the 27.5% reduction in our branch network, as well as an 8.8% reduction in our headcount year-over-year in Colombia.

Moving forward to Slide 12, let's talk about October early release results. As you know, we have a credit risk provisioning framework in which we recognize allowance for loan losses in a forward-looking way. In the month of October, we increased our loan losses, which allowed us to protect our balance sheet from possible impacts from the pandemic that might materialize in the future, considering macro-economic prospects in Chile and Colombia, as well as factor product in client specific aspects. Our goal in this process was to front-load the provisioning cycle and make sure that going forward, we have a clear view of the operational performance of the bank.

As a result of this process, we had a cost of credit of CLP234 billion in October 2020. In Chile, cost of credit was CLP170 billion, mainly driven by the CLP86 billion for corporate and SME clients of the sectors impacted by the pandemic, CLP33 billion in additional provisions for our retail portfolio, and CLP17 billion for the deductible of the FOGAPE COVID loans. We implemented the same process for Colombia and, as a result, we had a cost of credit of CLP64 billion, of which CLP44 billion were additional provisions. Considering this provision spot, we had a negative net income for October of CLP156 billion.

On the next Slide number 13, we see the results of these increasing provisions in terms of our NPL coverage. As you can see, our coverage is one of the strongest in the Chilean banking sector. We are confident we have sufficient provisions for the current credit cycle. Therefore, we believe that our costs of credit will be fairly normal levels going forward. In fact, we project cost of credit of between 1% and 1.3% for 2021, probably a little higher than our target since 2021 will still be a year of economic recovery, but way below the levels we saw in 2020. Where we will end up in the range, it will depend on how the economic situation evolves. Ultimately, we believe that we have put 2020 behind us and prepare our balance sheet for a new cycle of growth and sustained improvement and profitability, as the economy recovers, and we move forward with our transformation plan.

On Slide 14, we see that our fully-loaded CET1 capital ratio improved since the second quarter, even considering the impact of the October provisions. We reached 7% in the third quarter, mainly due to improvements in efficiency in treasury, and in Colombia, where we believe we have more opportunities, given the high-risk weighted assets density we have there. We project a 30 basis points negative impact in October due to the provisions we have just discussed, leaving us at 6.7% with a very well-protected bench. Let's move on to the next part of the presentation.

Starting on Slide 16, as we mentioned in our second quarter conference call, we have moved on from crisis management to our transformation agenda to build back the future. On this slide, we present the key pillars of our transformation plan, client centricity, digital experience, simplification, talent development in an agile working model, all leading to sustainable results.

On Slide 17, we see our financial portability wafer [ph], which is a great example of customer centricity. We are attacking portability with a powerful offering that combines convenience, value, and freedom of choice to attract new customers. On the convenient side, we offer 100% digital portability experience, as well as our digital channels with digital payments. We also facilitate portability to our bank by a process of data aggregation, so that our customers do not have to manually enter their transfer in payment data to their new account with us, we do it automatically for them. We have launched a mixed rate mortgage growth product called [indiscernible], which allows customers to take advantage of the current low-interest rate environment. We have also opened our loyalty program, enabling customers to exchange their Itaú points freely for travel tickets and products of their choice, as well as cashback.

We will talk about open investment platform on the next Slide number 18. On the product offering side, we have open investment architecture, as shown on Slide 18. We want our clients to have freedom of choice with the best investment options available in the market, as well as independent advice. That is why we are partnering with top local and global asset managers. I would also like to highlight that our own asset management business is recognized as a leader in responsible investment, corporate governance and sustainability research. This is a good example of how ESG aspects are integrated into our business.

As you might remember back in March this year, in our fourth quarter 2019 conference call, I had mentioned that responsible banking is at the core of the things that we do. We believe that having good governance, taking care of the environment and being positively engaged with the society and, in general, in communities are part of the business that we have. The strong trend towards digital channels in transaction continues.

As we see on the Slide 19, we see a two or three-fold increases in transfer in deposits year-over-year while maintaining high availability. That is why we have been investing heavily in our digital channels. In this quarter, we launched a whole new app, leveraging a lot of the technological components from Itau Unibanco; over 180,000 clients have already migrated to this new app. We were the first bank to launch a digital token for companies providing additional convenience and security for our corporate and SME clients. We have also launched a new and more convenient personal banking website, optimized based on customer transaction preferences. As a result, we have experienced a 55% increase in utilization.

Moving on to Slide 20; let's talk a little bit about simplification, which is a key element of our strategy to drive customer satisfaction and efficiency. On this slide, we give two examples of our simplification initiatives, Robert Process Automation [ph] and simplification of our organization structure. We have been working with Robert Process Automation [ph] for a while now, having completed over 60 projects enabled us to save 0.5% of our cost base in 2020. We reduced our customer on boarding unit costs in almost 60%, which is a key giving the growth we have been experiencing in our customer base. We also simplified our organization structure, with the most significant reduction in headcount since the merger, in proportionally higher reduction in the top lower layers of the organization.

Let's move to Slide 21; in a pioneering initiative in the Chilean banking market, we have announced a new flexible working model that is remote-first, that means that for our employees, working from home will be the default option rather than an exception. We have found that search working model is not only possible, but preferable, because of the convenience and flexibility it provides to our employees. We fully expect this flexible working model will be a competitive advantage in talent acquisition and retention, as well as in efficiency in the years to come.

On Slide 22; we can show some results we have achieved so far. In the last 12 months, we have managed to grow more than the market in new accounts. We are the second bank in account openings this year. If we look at the last 12 months, we also grew two times the market individuals, and four times in companies. To enhance this trend, we are attacking financial portability, as we have shown before, with a fully digital experience. It is still early in the process. But so far, we are 1.6 times inbound portability versus the requests that we have [indiscernible].

On Slide number 24; we present Baruc Sáez, the new Chief Executive for Itaú Columbia, effective now on November 1. Baruc has been working with Itaú Unibanco for 10 years, lately as the Head of Latam Investment Banking. Before joining Itaú, he worked in investment management, in wholesale banking positions at Marathon Asset Management, Deutsche Bank, ABN AMRO and ING Barings. He has a master's in international economics and finance from the Brandeis University and a bachelor from Bard College. After a period of adjustment and reorganization of our Colombian operations, under the leadership of our [indiscernible] comes with a strong commercial background to lead the next phase of evolution of our bank in Colombia.

With this, we conclude the presentation we have for you today. And we will gladly take any questions that you might have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Jason Mollin of Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Jason Mollin

Thank you very much. Thanks for the presentation, Gabriel, and the opportunity to ask questions. Maybe you couldn't give us -- obviously we've seen a lot of pressure on the bottom line in this difficult environment, negative returns on tangible equity. Perhaps you can talk about that and how you think about the forward on return on tangible equity, versus your cost of equity that Itaú looks at and presents in a detailed fashion on a consolidated basis in Itaú Unibanco? And then, secondly, just a follow up on what you showed that Itaú CorpBanca is the second bank in account opening in 2020, I'm imagining that's in Chile. If you can tell us what's driving that and how are you differentiating your products to achieve that? Thank you.

Gabriel Moura

Perfect. Thank you for your question, Jason. We have a typical year, when I take a look at the P&L and I do see two different forces that impact our return on tangible equity. The first one and the major one are the provisions. As I mentioned, we are doing this year and we are incorporating without the formation in a forward-looking way, all the provisions that we think that we need for our portfolio. And that's why you saw this this jumping in coverage. And now we are the second largest corporation in the Chilean market. So we are preparing the bank in terms of its balance sheet for a new phase that will start in 2021, in terms of our looking for better results. The second force that drives results down this year is interest rates, especially the financial margin with liabilities and also with our capital. In terms of the next year, I do expect this pressure to continue. We do see interest rate is still low in the market. But we're going to see a certain pickup as we stabilize economic growth.

But then again, when we take a look at provisions that the main driving force; if you take a look at margins, we were able to grow spreads from our corporate clients, we were able to maintain the spreads that we have on the consumer side and a part of the mix because of new regulations, especially on line of credits, we were a little bit affected. But in terms of revenues, we quite got to defend the portfolio on this process. Going forward, I think growth is key and that's somehow connects to the second part of your question. We've been growing our consumer business, twice the market for some years now. We still have a challenge in terms of mix, we still have a mix from the pieces in retail compared to the business in wholesale, different from the other banks, we came from a lower basis of comparison. But we are moving along in the right direction. So in terms of profitability, SKU efficiency are -- in growth are absolutely crucial for us. In terms of the things that we've been doing so far, the value proposition that we put forward in our -- in retail, it was quite strong.

As I mentioned before, we came up with seven different offers and feelers for our retail business. For instance, we opened our architecture investments as we did in Brazil a while ago. We generated new products for the mortgages business for some flexibility of interest gain, giving clients a little bit of lower interest rates the -- at this period. We came up with the product for meeting account aggregation in eight aggregations from other banks in order to make all the transition from one day to the other possible. We made the process fully digitally, repainting the app that we have, the website that we have and also all the portability process that we have is fully digital for our clients. I think those -- aside from the offer that we have from the digital blanches in the value propositions that we have for products credit so on and so forth, we've so far been fortunate enough to be growing the bank more than the market. And I do see that the market is perceiving this offer as approved, when I take a look at portability offer.

As I mentioned, we are 1.6 times inbound and outbound with the offer that we have. In terms of results, the probably we're going to see next year with much better results. We're on the path of convergence to what we have first in 2019 and then in 2018, which was the best year that the bank had in Chile, we have a 13.5% return tangible equity in 2018. That's a little bit of the path to convergence that we are expecting. In terms of the targets, I don't think they changed, of course, the timing for that, without the pandemic, the social unrest, generated an interest from us. But we do think that the part of the Chilean operation, we will converge in the less -- in the next five years to a return on tangible equity around 16%, that's the target that we have. And that's what we think is possible.

When you take a look at the Columbian operation, we are ready to enter a new phase and which will -- we were at last less three years more involved with the innards of the bank, changing the policies, changing the risk, arranging structure, digitalizing the bank and now we are on a more go-to market strategy. We have a tougher part -- private path to convergence in Colombia. We are going to see five years from now, are returning to tangible equity in Colombia between 12% and 13%. So as I mentioned, the targets that we have and the ambition that we have and that we think is possible, haven't changed.

The timing for that, yes, mainly because of the expectations that we had in 2016 and the arrangement that we had, in terms of this management and technology was different than the expectation and the economic environment that we expected was different since 2019 and now with the pandemic in 2020, but we remain very optimistic. If Itaú Corpbanca size is the same, we remain very optimistic with what we can achieve with those operations.

Jason Mollin

That's very helpful. Gabriel, you really did address those questions. It is a lot -- they are long-term targets and there have been a lot of disruptions. But if we look at these October numbers that you show here, the loss was large due to these provisions. Is this now -- is that it? The message is, that should be enough based on what you know today, clearly, things could change. But based on what you know today and the difficulties that we're still going to face for the rest of this year and next year as well. The worst is behind in Itaú Corpbanca, in terms of provisions?

Gabriel Moura

That's the message in -- to make even that clearer, we are giving a guidance for cost of credit next year between 1% and 1.3%. So we are incorporating a forward view in this provisions especially -- as I mentioned, to put the worst behind us, having our balance sheet prepared, I don't want to have discussions into 2021 or 2022 about the credits of 2020 and about the pandemic. We are putting this behind us. It's a big adjustment. If we take a look at impacting results, that's significant. But then again, it shows the path that we are going forward and putting all the discussions of the past in the past, of the pandemic in the past and having the coverage that we need. And somehow we're hoping for a better scenario than we expected and as we see talks about the vaccine, as we see talks about the new 10% of the AFP on the market. Of course, there's still uncertainties about the constitutional process in Chile, but we remain positive, but we prepare for the worse.

Jason Mollin

Thank you very much.

Gabriel Moura

Sure thing, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Daniel Mora with CrediCorp Capital. Your line is open.

Daniel Mora

Hi, good morning, everyone. And thank you for the presentation. I have one question. Can you please tell us what has been the evolution of the payment behavior of clients that ask for any type of benefit at the beginning of the crisis? And what percentage of the loan portfolio is still under any type of benefit? Thank you so much.

Gabriel Moura

Sure. Hi, Daniel. Thank you so much for your question. I think that we saw a positive evolution in terms of the portfolio that we gave more time here in Chile. In terms of the consumer part, remember that during the months of April, May and June, we gave clients the option of extending 14 months those credits. Most of them came due and with a payment higher than 95%. When you take a look at the mortgages, we did the same thing for six months. So there is still a part of it -- a minor part of it that is still coming due. But the numbers that we see so far, they are very good. Nevertheless and this is an important point, Daniel, to make a connection with the provisions that we did. We believe that what is happening right now on the market, we see a better than expected performance from credit, mainly due to the government incentives and also the 10% withdrawal from the pension fund. That generated an excess income to people in what we saw in Chile that is that with an excess income, people are paying their debts, which institutionally, it's a good thing.

The question that we have and that's why we need more provisions and perhaps there is an expert for that or not, is how is that going to play out in the following month? Because at a certain point, the 10% withdraw is used. Net levels of unemployment are still high. But then again, with a new 10% withdrawal from the funds, are vaccine or the reactivation of the economy sooner than the second quarter of next year? It generates an upside scenario for us related to the provisions that we are doing right now. But nevertheless, we wanted to be cautious. We wanted to be conservative in the terms -- in the things that we are doing right now because there's still uncertainty on the market. But answering your question, I think the performance so far has been much better than we expected.

Daniel Mora

Okay, thank you so much. Very clear.

Operator

I'm showing no further telephone questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to the presenters.

Gabriel Moura

Fantastic. Thank you so much for your questions. As always, Rodrigo, Claudia and I are fully available for you, if you have any questions about the bank, about the economy and we will see you next time. Take care. Bye-bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.