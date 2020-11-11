Low cost carrier Ryanair (RYAAY, OTCPK:RYAOF) has had a tough time this year in line with other airlines. However, it is nothing if not a fighter and I expect it to survive. I do not currently regard it as good value, however.

The Bear Case Against Ryanair

There are various strands to any bull case against the company at this point.

There is the general case against airlines in consequence of the pandemic. More specifically to Ryanair, its business model is less flexible than that of many legacy airlines. For example, whereas airlines like BA have a sizable cargo business and have been able partially to offset plummeting passenger volumes with increased demand for cargo, the same does not hold for Ryanair which has focused on building a passenger business and indeed ended its cargo business in the 1990s. A lot of airlines have multiple income streams including cargo, frequent flyer programs and so on - BA owner IAG raised around £750 million from American Express in the Summer, in short by selling frequent flyer miles, for example. Ryanair instead relies on passengers flying with it to generate revenue. It certainly has ancillary revenues outside ticket costs (far too many, in my view as a would be passenger) but those also tend to be dependent upon passengers traveling. Hotel bookings, car rentals, insurance and the like are sold only contingent upon a trip. So, even more than for most airlines, a plunge in passenger demand is damaging for the airline's business model.

Additionally, Ryanair is independent of government and is well-known for being outspoken against them (and against all sorts of other people). Its chief executive's recent tirades against government policy have a solid foundation, in my view. However, at a time when - as the chief executive points out - many legacy European airlines which compete in Ryanair's area are receiving mammoth subsidies from government, its financial independence and antagonistic seeming approach to government relations mean that it is operating on a very unfair playing field.

The Bull Case for Ryanair

Ryanair continues to have a lot of believers, including directors. Four of them bought shares on the open market in September, including the chief executive who spent sixteen million euros upping his stake. That is not a trivial sum.

Demand has also been more resilient than it may seem. In some European countries such as the U.K., the press makes it sound as if almost no one is travelling. In fact, Ryanair has continued to operate quite a lot of flights and if I look at the airspace over Scotland where I live on Flight Radar 24, Ryanair, KLM and Jet 2 seem to be some of the only European airlines running a meaningful service.

Last month, for example, Ryanair had 40% of its usual capacity and managed a 73% load factor. That is far down from normal, but it is still significant in terms of helping to cover costs. It also looks better than near rival Wizzair, which kept a little more capacity but had a lower load factor, suggesting Ryanair called the market needs better. Easyjet hasn't published equivalent data for October.

Table: October Airline Statistics

Passengers (M) Capacity (seats) vs. prior year Passengers vs. prior year Load factor Wizzair 1.1m 45% 31% 66% Ryanair 4.1m 40% 30% 73%

Table calculated and compiled by author using data from companies' regulatory filings

So, even under restrictive conditions, Ryanair's business has continues at considerable pace. The company said last month that a load factor of 70% allows it to operate around breakeven, so at this point it seems that the airline may be breaking even, give or take. It cut its winter schedule from 60% to 40% of its normal level, apparently to allow the breakeven load factor to be more likely. That schedule capacity is in line with the capacity it had in October.

In this, we see the nimble management and deep understanding of their own business which we have usually seen with Ryanair's leadership. While IAG and others have expended a lot of management time with rights issues, lobbying governments and the rest of it, Ryanair has apparently worked hard to optimize its operating model to enable it not only to survive a prolonged travel downturn, but to survive it with as little stress on its liquidity as it can manage. That is no mean feat.

The Market Has Valued Ryanair Fairly

Monday's runup in airline stocks after the announcement of vaccine trial results gave Ryanair a boost, although interestingly whereas Easyjet gained 35.6%, IAG ran up 25.5%, Wizzair climbed by a more modest 16.4% and Ryanair climbed by a comparatively small 13.6%. That is still a jump any investor would welcome, but it is indicative of the fact that the market saw less mortal risk to Ryanair than to BA or Easyjet, for example.

Additionally, it reflects the fact that there is less room for upward movement relative to Ryanair's intrinsic value. Indeed, at its current price, it actually sits a little bit higher than where it began the year.

Source: Google Finance

It is now trading close to double it 2019 low. It is less than 20% beneath its all-time high, from 2017. So the market has already largely priced in an expectation that as well run a business as Ryanair will get back to normal sooner rather than later. Indeed in this regard, the progress of its shares compared against those of IAG this year is instructive.

Source: Google Finance

Even using 2019's figures not the COVID-19 affected 2020 ones, the P/E comes out at 19x. With the outlook for airlines remaining cloudy for the short- to medium-term whatever happens with a vaccine, that doesn't look cheap.

Ryanair: Horrible Airline, Brilliant Company, Unattractive Share Price

Ryanair's customer service is so bad I won't fly with them. Recently I was booking a U.K. to Bulgaria return flight, which KLM could do only as a non-stop for £120 while Ryanair offered a direct return for an incredible for £20. I paid the six times higher price for a non-stop flight, because my view of Ryanair's customer experience is so poor. However, the ticket price tells its own story when it comes to a business fixated on getting a good load factor. No matter how bad Ryanair's customer service is - and it's appalling - it manages to do well. Last year it carried more passengers than any non-American airline worldwide. That is why it is rightly seen as a brilliant company in which to be invested, at the right price. However, the current share price already factors in clearer weather ahead, so offers limited upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.