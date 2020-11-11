We take a fresh look at the long case for this company.

The stock pulled back about 10% from there and has since rallied by more than 25%.

When we last covered Alaris Equity Partners, we suggested that investors wait for a slightly more opportunistic entry point.

Alaris Royalty Corporation has recently converted to a Trust and changed its name to Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust and does not trade on OTC anymore. We also have to mention the disclosure below.

As such, securities of Alaris, and any beneficial interest therein, may not be purchased, offered, sold, pledged, or otherwise transferred except in accordance with specific restrictions necessary to comply with that exemption. Specifically, securities of Alaris must not be offered, purchased, sold or otherwise transferred or pledged, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended). In addition, beneficial owners of the securities of Alaris must be restricted to persons that: are located outside the United States and that are not U.S. persons.

When we last covered Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSX:AD.UN)(OTC:ALARF), we left with the message that the company was fairly valued. We were ready to purchase this, if we did get a dip though. Specifically we said that:

Investors have long urged us to take the cash flow yield and not the distribution yield for Alaris, but we rather use the lower number as we want a higher margin of safety dealing with this company. We continue to rate this as neutral, but it is close to our buy point.

Source: Alaris: Almost There

Astute investors got the opportunity a little later to pick it up.

Data by YCharts

The stock has since then given investors a lot to cheer about.

Data by YCharts

With Q3-2020 results out and Alaris having completed its conversion to a Trust structure, we took a fresh look at this royalty play.

The Company

Alaris invests in smaller companies via a royalty model. Management has suggested that this is a great way for growing companies to access capital without dilution.

Source: Alaris Q3-2020 Presentation

Alaris has developed and executed this model with mixed results. It has had some success exiting investments at very high valuations. On the other hand, it has had a few blowups as well that have cost it capital.

Source: Alaris Q3-2020 Presentation

Since inception, Alaris has done fairly well and outpaced returns of the TSX index.

Data by YCharts

However, the bulk of this can be attributed to the timing of the company's inception. Also, anyone that bought after 2013, at any point, with the exception of the 2020 dip, is still underwater.

The Current Portfolio

Alaris has a moderately concentrated portfolio of partners, with the top 4 making up about half of its royalty revenues.

Source: Alaris Q3-2020 Presentation

Over the last decade, Alaris has got automatic royalty resets based on revenue growth.

Source: Alaris Q3-2020 Presentation

While Alaris is based in Canada, the bulk of its investments are in the US.

Source: Alaris Q3-2020 Presentation

Q3-2020

Alaris reported a solid quarter with general improvement seen in many partners.

Source: Alaris Q3-2020 Presentation

Body Contour Centers was notable as it moved from under 1.0X distribution coverage to between 1.5X-2.0X. This partner alongside Kimco, were specifically mentioned in the press release.

Body Contour Centers ("BCC") restarting distributions after deferring during Q2 2020 while all their clinics were temporarily closed due to COVID-19. They have continued to see positive results from all key performance indicators and in addition to restarting distributions they intend to repay the US$1.7 million of deferred distributions from Q2 within the next six months. Kimco Holdings, LLC ("Kimco") restarting distributions during Q3 2020 due to their notable financial results and positive outlook. Kimco's ability to execute on new COVID-19 specific cleaning solutions to meet increased demand in addition to winning a number of new clients, has resulted in Alaris receiving US$0.9 million of distributions in Q3 2020 and expected distributions of US$1.1 million in the fourth quarter.

Source: Alaris Q3-2020 Press release

Improving Coverage

Alaris has made some big investments recently including $55 million USD in GWM Holdings just this quarter. The current run-rate is expected to be well in excess of the distribution rate of 31 cents.

Following the GWM Contribution and the restart of distributions from BCC and Kimco, the Trust's Run Rate Payout Ratio is approximately 74% when including distributions, overhead expenses and current distributions to unitholders expected for the next twelve months. As calculated, the Run Rate Payout Ratio is expected to generate approximately $15.9 million in excess cash flow or $0.45 per unit.

This is an impressive coverage and Alaris could be delivering another hike if all goes well in the next 6 months. Alaris has expenses in Canadian dollar while bulk of its revenues come from the US. It has moderate hedges in place but they don't cover the whole impact of currency swings. Alaris is facing headwinds from a strengthening Canadian dollar, but in the grand scheme of things, that is likely to knock 1-2 cents off that $0.45 at worst. We would give Alaris a rating of "low" in our proprietary Kenny Loggins scale:

A low danger rating implies a less than 15% probability of a distribution cut in the next 12 months.

Valuation

Assuming Alaris does hit its 45 cents a quarter run rate, the company will be trading at under 8X free cash flow. That does appear on the cheap side. But we have to take into account that Alaris does make risky investments. In a world starved of yield where junk bonds are yielding under 5%, companies that pay 14% royalty rates, do come with a tad more risk.

If you see the history of our trades on this, you can tell that we have paid maximum attention to one metric and that is price to tangible book value. Currently Alaris is reasonably priced by that measure.

Data by YCharts

The chart above also shows why investors who picked this up in 2013 are so heavily underwater. They paid more than 2.0X tangible book for this. Alaris invests in companies that are more risky in general than the Business Development Companies or BDCs do. Main Street Capital (MAIN) which is one of the best BDCs, has never traded at more than 1.8X price to tangible book.

Data by YCharts

So investors who paid more than 2.0X for Alaris, found out the hard way, that that was a nosebleed valuation. Today, we have Alaris at under tangible book, a point which is likely to have modestly positive outcomes.

Conclusion

Investors who waited for the dip after our last article, as we suggested, got one. The stock has rallied nicely off those lows. Alongside that, the fundamentals have improved and distribution coverage has come in much stronger than we expected. We think investors can maintain a slight bullish bias here but based on the number of problems that we have documented in the past on this one, (see here), we would keep positions small.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.