Given this situation, I will be maintaining my neutral rating but if their strong performance continues, it could be changed to a bullish rating.

This is critical for sustaining their distributions since their leverage is high despite improving recently whilst their liquidity is weak, which further heightens risks.

If they continue their strong underlying cash flow performance from the third quarter of 2020, they have a chance at covering their distributions with free cash flow.

CrossAmerica Partners reported quite strong results for the third quarter of 2020 but for the time being, their very high distribution yield of around 15% still remains risky.

Introduction

When CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) released their results for the third quarter of 2020, unitholders were likely pleased by their strong performance throughout these difficult operating conditions. The strength of their latest results was more than due to good fortune, which stands in contrast to their previous results for the second quarter of 2020, as my previous article explained. Whilst this has been a positive development towards sustaining their very high distribution yield of around 15%, it nonetheless still remains risky, as my other previous article detailed. A new follow-up analysis is provided within this article that goes through their latest financial results to provide a clearer view of their subsequent underlying performance.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader fuel retailing industry, however, in the long term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

They have historically used debt funding to cover their portion of distribution payments not covered by free cash flow during 2017-2019, please refer to either of my two previously linked articles for further details if interested. Surprisingly, this appears to have changed for the better during the first nine months of 2020 with their distribution coverage reaching an adequate 107.43%. This stems from their operating cash flow surging 24.46% from $70m to $87m year on year, which more than offset their capital expenditure increasing from $18m to $24m year on year. Although there is still more to the story since these results were materially boosted by a $26m working capital draw, which after removing reduces their distribution coverage down to only a very weak 63.30%.

It would appear that the situation for their distributions is still looking similarly distressing as it was at the end of the first half of 2020, however, a glimmer of hope on the horizon exists when digging down into their cash flow for the third quarter of 2020. During the first half of 2020, they generated $35m of operating cash flow excluding working capital movements, which equals approximately $18m per quarter and was essentially unchanged year on year. Whereas during the third quarter of 2020, their operating cash flow excluding working capital movements surged higher to approximately $26m. This sudden and remarkable increase was largely thanks to their wholesale fuel volumes and thus gross profit surging higher year on year, as the slide included below displays.

Image Source: CrossAmerica Partners Third Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation.

This strong performance was largely thanks to various actions taken by their management such as acquisitions, as per the following commentary during their third quarter of 2020 results conference call. If this continues indefinitely, then their operating cash flow would be approximately $104m and thus possibly be adequate to cover their $77m of distribution payments, depending on their future capital expenditure.

"For the third quarter of 2020, our wholesale fuel volume increased 26% when compared to the third quarter of 2019, largely due to the acquisitions and exchanges that were completed over the past months, offset by the impact of COVID-19."

-CrossAmerica Partners Q3 2020 Conference Call.

It remains too early to tell for certain if this improved performance can be maintained. Thus, their distribution coverage remains weak. The other important piece of the puzzle is their financial position and thus it is also worthwhile to reassess whether anything regarding their capital structure, leverage or liquidity has materially changed.

Image Source: Author.

When looking at their capital structure, it can be seen that their net debt has increased slightly from $519m to $523m since my previous analysis following their second quarter of 2020 results. This was largely due to their higher capital expenditure and acquisitions offsetting their strong cash flow performance. Since this is only a very minor difference, it sets a positive precedence for their leverage and liquidity.

Image Source: Author.

Since my previous analysis their leverage has also improved following their earnings growth during the third quarter of 2020 and thus now sits in the high territory versus the very high territory as previously. Whereas their net debt-to-EBITDA was previously 5.12, following their latest result it now sits at 4.90 and thus is only considered high leverage since it sits beneath the threshold for very high leverage of 5.01. It has also been positive to see their interest coverage now sit above 2.00 and whilst these financial metrics are still not ideal, the fact that they are improving in tandem with their distribution coverage is showing positive signs for sustaining their distributions.

Image Source: Author.

One other remaining weakness is their liquidity, as current and cash ratios of only 0.58 and 0.01 are seldom positive signs. This reduces their financial flexibility and thus ability to sustain their distributions, plus it also leaves them reliant on their credit facility unless they can consistently produce free cash flow after distribution payments. They currently have $229m available in their credit facility and thus it should be sufficient to remain a going concern, but given their high leverage, it would be dangerous to burn through this to simply pay distributions, which highlights the importance that they begin to cover all of these with free cash flow.

It was somewhat different to see that all of their debt is comprised of their credit facility, apart from a small portion relating to finance leases, as the table included below displays. Since they have minimal ability to actually repay any material portion of this debt anytime in the foreseeable future, they will need to remain in good standing with financial institutions and thus may be forced to reduce their distributions in the future in order to secure refinancing.

Image Source: CrossAmerica Partners Q3 2020 10-Q.

Conclusion

Overall the situation for the sustainability of their distributions seems to be improving but they remain risky until more time has elapsed and these kinds of results have been repeated, along with further clarification of their capital expenditure requirements. At the moment it still feels appropriate to maintain my neutral rating but if their distribution coverage and leverage continue improving in the coming quarters, then this could naturally turn into a bullish rating.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from CrossAmerica Partners' Q3 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

