Dynatrace (DT) reported impressive results last quarter. Revenue ($168m) grew by 30%. ARR ($638m) grew by 35%. GAAP EPS came in at $0.06. Both ARR and revenue were slightly impacted by the headwinds from the portion of license revenue that is yet to be converted to the subscription model. Dynatrace continues to erase doubts about its ability to maintain its strength in the large enterprise space. These concerns are valid given the rapid pace of innovation of key competitors like Datadog (DDOG) and Splunk (SPLK). Dynatrace highlighted digital transformation and the adoption of multi-cloud environments as the key external demand drivers. As a result, DT was comfortable reiterating its TAM expansion from $20b to $32b. While the macro environment remains volatile, Dynatrace was also able to raise guidance comfortably. Going forward, DT is expecting FY'21 revenue of $668-$679m (22-24% growth y/y) above the previous guidance range. Q3 revenue is expected to be in the range of $171m -$173m (18% -20% growth y/y). ARR is expected to be in the range of $721 million to $727 million (25%-26% growth).

To achieve these numbers, Dynatrace is ramping its sales & product strategy. Its sales strategy benefits from the recent hiring ramp. This is logical and feasible due to its superior margins compared to competitors and the difficulty of closing large enterprise deals via Zoom (ZM). This is further enabled by the cheap cost of acquiring talents in some of its key operating regions. The sales strategy also benefits from its platform business model, which drives product integration and partnerships. In the last quarter, Dynatrace highlighted key partnerships that will drive product visibility and adoption. Dynatrace announced a cloud partner competency program. Dynatrace also highlighted its strong integration with AWS, GCP, Azure, IBM, VMWare (VMW), and ServiceNow (NOW). Most of the cloud infrastructure monitoring activities performed by enterprises happen on these platforms.

On the product front, Dynatrace has made its offerings easy to adopt via free trials. It continues to innovate in AIOps while indicating plans to enter the security space. This was highlighted by its recent integration with ServiceNow and its recognition by independent research firms as a leading AIOps vendor. The security space will allow Dynatrace to expand its addressable market. Segments like security operations and cloud security dovetail nicely with Dynatrace's product evolution. This will be a big boost to DT's long term growth options.

Dynatrace hasn't observed any serious threat from competitors. The top-line metrics point to its strong grasp of the global 15,000 market.

Going forward, I expect margins expansion to be moderate as Dynatrace invests in adding new offerings.

I find the strong growth momentum, improved margins, and leverage ratios to be supportive of upward price action as we exit the year. Dynatrace's strength in the large enterprise space is driving strong deal volume and durable recurring revenue. Its improved sales capacity points to its willingness to fight for market share. Besides macro headwinds, there isn't a major threat to Dynatrace's momentum.

I find Dynatrace cheap at 15x FY'21 revenue. Analysts are expecting revenue growth to remain above 20% in the long term. This is conservative, given the solid growth momentum and the pockets of growth opportunities in under-monetized modules, including infrastructure monitoring, AIOps, and security. Acquiring capabilities in security might be challenging due to its leverage ratios. DT's debt ratios continue to impact its risk premium. Its ability to grow FCF will continue to dilute these worries. TTM unlevered FCF was $154m, and DT expects to deliver FY'21 unlevered FCF margin of 29%-30%. This will result in FY'21 unlevered FCF of $200m. With a total debt position of $528m, I believe DT has the resources to significantly reduce its leverage ratios. Readers will recall that DT's OCF benefits from the large deal size of enterprise contracts and the potential expansion opportunity via platform usage growth. Last quarter, DBNERR remained above 120% (10 quarters in a row). ARR/Customer also grew to $234k (+14% y/y). These metrics highlight solid growth and margin expansion opportunities.

Risk

Converting enterprise customers over Zoom remains a challenge.

DT has a 20% exposure to the hospitality vertical. A second Covid wave in Europe has the potential to impact DT's sales motion.

I expect more competitors to move into the large enterprise space. This could impact DT's win rate and the volume of new logos.

The news of Pfizer's (PFE) success with its coronavirus vaccine has the potential to impact the momentum of cloud stocks.

Conclusion

Dynatrace is making the right moves to improve its growth factor. Its efficient operating model is driving solid earnings and cash flows. The potential to cross-sell will drive solid results in the coming quarters. DT's valuation is attractive after the mild sell-off experienced in recent quarters. I find valuation cheap at 15x FY'21 due to its solid growth options.

