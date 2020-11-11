FireEye's valuation is attractive as the coming year presents favorable comps and more growth opportunities yet to be tapped.

Source: Digital Terminal

The bullish thesis to hold on to shares of FireEye (FEYE) has become more compelling. Mandiant now has more automated capabilities. This derives from embedding threat intelligence and security validation from Verodin. The network security business is also stabilizing. Cost optimization initiatives have been above expectations. Cloud security continues to deliver, and FireEye's key competitive differences in forensic, incident response, and threat intelligence remain solid. The margins trend points toward more expansion. Cash flow management has improved. A significant headwind to FireEye's valuation remains its capital structure. This headwind is declining due to FCF growth. I expect the market to continue to apply a lofty risk premium. It will take more quarters of strong growth from cloud and platforms bets for the bullish conviction to congeal. In the short term, investors are encouraged to explore the developing story. Here is the breakdown.

FireEye continues to improve its turnaround story. Q3 results were above guidance. Q3 revenue was $238m ($10m above the midpoint of the most recent guidance range). The platform cloud sub and managed services category delivered strong double-digit growth while enjoying healthy assists from the professional services segment. It is good to remember that this category has most of the growth options that cut across multiple facets of the cybersecurity industry.

It is hard to stop staring at the table below. I am convinced that a fundamental understanding of what each product offers holds the key to having a solid conviction in the new growth options. As the competitive landscape evolves, the product and sales strategy of each offering will determine the potency of FireEye's growth options.

Source: FireEye

Here is a quick break down of each growth category:

Management & Forensic appliances . This complements the network security space. FireEye's go-to-market strategy for this offering is unique. However, forensic remains an after breach solution. This significantly reduces the market opportunity.

. This complements the network security space. FireEye's go-to-market strategy for this offering is unique. However, forensic remains an after breach solution. This significantly reduces the market opportunity. Virtual & physical detection/protection. These are the security appliances that are driving revenue deceleration. They've been accretive to cash flows in the past due to the huge average deal size. Going forward, revenue in this segment will normalize. This segment will also drive cost savings as more investment is plowed into platform and cloud subscription.

These are the security appliances that are driving revenue deceleration. They've been accretive to cash flows in the past due to the huge average deal size. Going forward, revenue in this segment will normalize. This segment will also drive cost savings as more investment is plowed into platform and cloud subscription. Support and maintenance. This will track the demand for on-prem offerings.

This will track the demand for on-prem offerings. The platform, cloud subscription, and managed services are driving growth and expenses. This segment contains solid growth options and competitive points of difference. This includes ETP, which remains an attractive competitive differential. Managed defense complements Mandiant and FireEye's evolving endpoint security strategy. Threat intelligence remains a solid capability; Helix (SIEM) and Verodin (Vulnerability management) play into fast growth sub-segments. Network security for AWS is a good way to play in the cloud IaaS security space.

Going forward, FireEye is expecting Q4 revenue of $238m at the midpoint. This is a flat q/q growth estimate. Q4 faces two tough comps: fewer billables from the services segment and reduced appliance revenue compared to Q3.

FireEye has continued to evolve its cloud and subscription offerings. FireEye highlighted its focus on improving the insights sent to Helix. FireEye has also improved data correlation with its endpoint agent. Improving the insights generated by Helix is key to evolving its SecOps offering.

FireEye also updated its endpoint security capabilities with the addition of new modules. These updates improve FireEye's detection, prevention, and endpoint investigation workflows.

Mandiant continues to deliver strong growth due to the solid contribution from Mandiant Validation via the acquisition of Verodin. FireEye has made the consumption of Mandiant more flexible by offering a blend of pure SaaS tech offerings and expert-driven services. This package involves making its threat intelligence capability easier to consume via the Mandiant threat intelligence module.

Mandiant is planning to add more modules, including validation on-demand and managed validation. I believe FireEye is increasingly putting Mandiant to work while the security analysts sleep. This is good for improving the monetization potential of Mandiant.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Mandiant is a leader in the incident response space. FireEye is also known for its threat intelligence capabilities. Verodin has been a clever way to enter the vulnerability management space. Put all of that together and include the portion of the comment above shared by Snowbrick in which Mandiant advantage is offered as a freemium service. This means FireEye is designing its platform for new prospects to consume some of its best technologies. This is a solid way to drive new logos.

It doesn't end there; FireEye shared some updates in September about its Mandiant offerings. Firstly, Mandiant joined MISA. MISA Stands for Microsoft (MSFT) Intelligence Security association. MISA is Microsoft's ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security vendors that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats. With MISA, joint customers enjoy better threat protection. In extension to MISA, Mandiant adds security assessment offering for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure. Later in the year, Mandiant plans to add its managed defense service to Microsoft defender for endpoints.

Source: Mandiant

The point of following this product trail is to ensure our cloud bets on FireEye are locked in. We now have demand-side catalysts propelling cloud stocks. Understanding the depth of integration with leading cloud IaaS/Paas like Azure is important for investors betting on cloud stocks. It also helps to appreciate the depth of thought put into the product and sales strategy as competition grows. Going forward, I expect the Mandiant division to pull solid numbers.

Valuation/Risk

Source: Seeking Alpha

In terms of its value factor, algos still pick a couple of metrics that don't favor FireEye as it reinvests in its cloud and subscription offerings. The PEG non-GAAP (FWD) metric corrects most of these picks as it normalizes future earning growth. I won't put much weight into metrics like the Price/Book, EV/EBIT, and EV/EBITDA. These are metrics that are easily impacted by accounting expenses from cloud investments and acquisitions.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The growth metrics tell a lot about FireEye's improvements in recent quarters. Forward revenue growth remains average because algos are picking top-line revenue without breaking out the solid growth options. Forward EBITDA growth is reflecting the sales efficiency and cost optimization drive. EBITDA growth will also benefit from COVID-related savings. These savings will be partially reinvested in 2021. The long-term EPS growth trend is also impressive, and the metric is expected to benefit from cost savings from the operating margin line. ROE growth hasn't been meaningful due to FireEye's lack of GAAP profits as it is still investing to scale its new bets. Going forward, the EPS gains will power strong ROE growth. Capex growth appears weak. This isn't bad. It only means FireEye is shifting towards less capital intensive products (SaaS mix). Overall, I expect FireEye's cloud and SaaS bets to continue to power growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

FireEye's gross margins stayed relatively flat last quarter. The guidance is for gross margins of 70% to 71% on a non-GAAP basis. EBIT and EBITDA margins have improved compared to the historical average, and the last quarter benefitted from cost optimization efforts and COVID-related savings. These gains benefitted net income and the operating cash flow lines. As readers will see, operating cash flow has been positive over the past twelve months. CAPEX/Sales has also improved compared to the 5-Y average. This benefits FCF and return on invested capital.

Analysts have an average price target of $17 on a revenue growth estimate of 5%. This estimate continues to undersell two huge segments: Mandiant and platform & cloud subscriptions. Also, the network security segment is expected to stabilize as the small business churn impact fades. Barring execution issues, FireEye has solid capabilities to keep outperforming in its areas of strength.

Data by YCharts

I continue to find FireEye's valuation to be conservative. It trades at a significant discount to its peers. It also trades below its historical valuation high despite its growing capabilities in promising segments. The blend of its platform offerings represents a compelling value proposition to its customers. I expect FEYE's valuation to rebound as the growth bets become a large part of overall revenue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.