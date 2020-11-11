Ant IPO And Central Bank Digital Currency: A New Era Of China's Financial Regulation

Ant Financial, a third owned by Alibaba (BABA) under the control of Jack Ma, is China's flagship FinTech behemoth offering a bundle of financial services. Started off as a digital payments provider, it has in recent years branched out into several other lucrative areas (e.g. consumer credits and investments) previously dominated by state-owned banks. On November 5, Ant Financial was scheduled to IPO at a record-setting $300 billion valuation in both Shanghai and Hong Kong. However, just two days before, in a surprising turn of events, Beijing moved to halt the listings as new draft rules that imposes more online lending restrictions were released.

Source: Financial Times

Different from a few authors previously writing on the topic, I hold a bearish view on this developing situation and would caution investors rushing to buy the recent Alibaba (BABA) selloff. Wall Street analysts forecast that the increased funding requirements would slash its IPO valuation by as much as half. Whether that will become true or not, the outlook of the business have changed permanently for the worse.

There were already worrying signs before the incident. Linking to China's ongoing experiment with a retail central bank digital currency (CDBC), I argue that the pattern of events reflect regulator's increasing concerns to preserve the competitiveness of existing banking system. China's FinTech regulation for the next 5 years can look fundamentally different than the past 10, and we shall witness more proactive, precautionary interventions under a more conservative regulatory philosophy. This is a bearish development for leading FinTech players like Ant Financial and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

The Suspended IPO

The sudden suspension of what could have been the world's largest IPO could not have been made lightly. What worries me is that, current discussion surrounding it has overly analyzed the role of Jack Ma's blunt remarks in days prior and lacks adequate concerns for the deeper implications of the regulatory action. Though the narrative of a totalitarian vengeance against the country's richest oligarch makes another juicy free speech headline in the democratic world, it misses the point.

The simultaneously released new FinTech rules, which include mandating 30% capital contribution in joint loans with banks, were simply not drafted overnight. What really led to the regulatory reactions were not Jack Ma's speech but what was written in the prospectus. Before its filing, regulators had very little insights into the true size and systemic importance of Ant Financial. The filing functioned to confirm the regulator's longstanding suspicions and provided the necessary details to complete the regulatory picture.

The Digital Yuan Pilot

A month ago, on a separate timeline of events, China's central bank issued 10 million ($1.5m) Digital Yuan to 50,000 residents in Shenzhen as part of the trial testing for its central bank digital currency (OTC:CBDC) named Digital Currency Electronic Payments (DCEP). China is one of the leading countries in launching a digital currency. Though seemingly unrelated, both DCEP and the IPO suspension reflect the regulator's increasing concerns for the competitiveness of the existing banking system. What this means for FinTech players going forward is a potentially more adversarial environment marked by proactive, precautionary interventions.

Central Bank Digital Currency: A Crash Course

Central Bank Digital Currency (OTC:CBDC) has become an increasingly mainstream area of policy research since the announcement of Facebook Libra in 2019 and the pandemic this year. As of August 2020, at least 12 central banks have completed or are in advanced processes of exploring CBDC related projects, with well known ones including China’s DCEP, Sweden’s e-Krona, Canada’s Project Jasper, and Singapore’s Project Ubin. The term CBDC is currently used to refer to a wide range of potential designs and policy choices, with no single commonly agreed definition. However, most initiatives are powered by some form of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT).

Source: The Block Research and KPMG

Various CBDC initiatives is broadly categorized into wholesale CBDC and retail CBDC. Wholesale CBDC refers to digitized currencies issued by central banks that are exclusively limited to a selected group of privileged financial institutions for clearing and settlement purposes. These wholesale institutions, such as large domestic commercial banks and clearing houses, have traditionally had access to central bank reserves; and a wholesale CBDC is aimed at improving the infrastructure upon which these institutions interact. So in essence, wholesale CBDC just means a technological upgrade of the existing banking infrastructure. This is what central banks have done periodically over the decades. Retail CBDC, in comparison, proposes more imaginative changes to the current banking system. Retail CBDC by definition has a larger user base. This includes regional banks, corporates, or even individuals that previously have not directly interacted with central banks. Since this is a big deviation from the current system, the launching of a retail CBDC is as much a political decision as an economic one.

The particular motives to launch retail CBDC varies by country. But generally, a digitized domestic currency provides the following benefits compared to cash:

Financial inclusion: extending banking service to the previously unbanked and underbanked. This is particularly impactful in developing economies.

Financial stability in times of disappearing cash: allowing central banks to remain the controller of money supply, and minimizes single point vulnerabilities from private infrastructure providers.

Innovative tools for monetary policies: e.g. direct transfers, effecting interest rate changes on CBDC balance.

Other auxiliary benefits: saving from printing and operating costs associated with cash; discouraging illicit activities and widen tax revenue collection, etc.

From a technical standpoint, most important to a retail CBDC system is its underpinning legal architecture that outlines the respective roles and responsibilities of the central bank, commercial banks, and other ecosystem participants. Three architectural designs exist in theory: indirect, direct, and hybrid. In the indirect model, the consumers do not have direct claims on the central bank, but rather hold a CBDC-like commercial bank liability that is backed by actual CBDC reserves at the central bank. This does not represent a drastic change from the existing fractional reserve banking system.

In the direct model, consumer would have the opportunity to directly hold CBDC that is a claim on the central bank. This model is attractive for its simplicity, as the central bank directly interacts with end consumers. However, this means that the central bank need to assemble enormous additional administrative capabilities, from maintaining accounts to handling customer requests, in order to deliver satisfactory transactional speed and accuracy. In addition, this model puts central banks in competition with commercial banks. This could lead to the disintermediation of the banking system.

Merging elements of both indirect and direct models is the hybrid model. In this variant, consumers would enjoy both the benefit of direct claims on the central bank as well as efficient interactions with the present-day financial intermediaries. The legal framework underlying this model would segregate the CBDC from the balance sheet of commercial banks, and allows central banks to maintain copies of all retail CBDC accounts to ensure their portability in case when any intermediary fails. The intermediaries would continue to be the payment service provider that handles any front-end duties as they are today. As a middle-of-the-road solution, the hybrid model shares the advantages of both the indirect and direct models. Currently, most retail CBDC projects around the world assume the hybrid model.

Source: Bank of International Settlements

Linking the IPO Suspension with the Push to Digitize Yuan: The Psychology of Financial Regulators

China's DCEP is a case of hybrid retail CBDC. Given the country's wide adoption of digital payments led by Ant Financial's Alipay and Tencent's WeChat Pay, the curious question is, why the need for a government digital money? One possible answer points to their subtle differences.

There are four main differences between DCEP and Alipay / WeChat Pay: 1) DCEP can be used offline without internet. 2) One can hold DCEP even without a bank account. 3) Complete elimination of counterparty risks as DCEP is a direct claim from the central bank. 4) Merchants can still theoretically deny Alipay or WeChat Pay, whereas DCEP is a legal tender and must be accepted across the country.

By any stretch of imagination, these are not significant improvements. In short, my view is that the marginal value of DCEP to a Chinese consumer is very small – as of today's financial technologies, retail CBDC is not necessary for China as other good-enough substitutes exist; neither are the societal benefits it brings (i.e., financial inclusion, monetary policy tools, cash cost savings) urgent threats to the vigor of the economy.

The real driver behind this push are the regulator's rational insecurities. From the central bank's vantage point, they are in the business of money, and private digital money presents an unprecedented existential threat. Without bringing them under the regulatory umbrella, the central bank risks losing its grip on the money supply. Since failing at this mission means losing the whole purpose of their establishment, they really have no choice other than containing the growth of private money. However, on the flip side, they also recognize that digitization is the future. So rather than completely banning private digital money supply, they opt for the better solution of offering their own alternative coupled with banking style regulations for FinTech firms like Ant Financial. More explicitly banking style FinTech regulations are here to stay, and the listing suspension warrants greater concerns for the limits to the company's business future.

Take Home Message

China's FinTech regulation for the next 5 years can look fundamentally different than the past 10. The passive, experimental regulatory regime which Ant Financial thrived under will be no longer; and we shall witness more proactive, precautionary interventions under a more conservative philosophy driven by concerns by the central bank to preserve the current banking system. This structural change is bearish for listed Chinese firms with significant FinTech footprint: BABA, TCEHY, LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX), 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN), Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) etc. On the flip side, it will be a relieving news for traditional retail incumbents like China Merchants Bank, Industrial & Commercial Bank (OTCPK:IDCBY), and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCPK:ACGBY).

