We're more than two-thirds of the way through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners (GDX), and one of the first Australian gold producers to report its earnings was Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF). The company had a satisfactory quarter in Q3 (fiscal Q1 2021) with gold production down 2% year-over-year, offset by a 40% increase in copper production, mostly tied to higher production from Red Chris and Cadia. Unfortunately, all-in sustaining costs rose back to near industry average levels due to a strengthening Australian Dollar and higher costs from Telfer and Lihir. While the company remains attractive on a market cap per ounce basis, Newcrest's margins are no longer industry-leading with all-in sustaining costs just shy of $1,000/oz. I continue to see dips below US$21.00 as low-risk buying opportunities, but I see no reason to overweight the name vs. its peers.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Newcrest released its fiscal Q1 results earlier this month and reported quarterly gold production of 503,100~ ounces, a 2% drop from year-ago levels. Fortunately, copper production more than offset the decline in gold production, up 40% year-over-year with strong contributions from both Cadia (25,300~ tonnes), and Red Chris (7,100~ tonnes). However, while this is decent news that offsets the weaker gold production, it's worth noting that while gold production was only down 2% year-over-year, it was up against the worst performance in the past three years for gold production, and a nearly 7% drop in production in fiscal Q1 2020. Therefore, while the single-digit percentage drop doesn't look bad, it's certainly disappointing vs. the 661,400~ ounces produced in fiscal Q4 2019, with production nearly 30% off of those highs.

(Source: Author's Chart)

The main culprit for the weakness in gold production was an 18% drop in gold production at the company's Lihir Mine and no production from Gosowong (fiscal Q1 2020: 40,300~ ounces), with Newcrest's share in the Indonesian mine sold earlier this year. However, it's worth noting that fiscal Q1 is generally a weaker quarter for the company due to planned shutdowns and maintenance, so there's no reason to overly extrapolate from solely the weak fiscal Q1 results. Having said that, costs continue to go in the wrong direction, with all-in sustaining costs of $738/oz in FY2019, $862/oz in FY2020, and a high likelihood to come in above $920/oz in FY2021. Let's take a closer look at the company's primary operations below:

(Source: Company Website)

Beginning with the Lihir Mine in Papua New Guinea [PNG], it was another rough quarter with gold production down more than 10% sequentially and 18% year-over-year. The weaker results were driven by lower throughput resulting from a planned maintenance shutdown coupled with much lower head grades (2.34 grams per tonne gold vs. 2.51 grams per tonne gold) year-over-year. The good news is that the company has green-lighted a Front End Recovery Project for $61 million, which is expected to increase recovery rates and boost production. This involves installing flash flotation and additional cyclone capacity to improve grinding prevent the loss of gold from the flotation circuits. Assuming it goes as planned, this should lead to a 120 basis point improvement in gold recovery rates and an added 244,000 ounces of gold production to the mine life.

(Source: Company News Release)

If this project is successful and Lihir can get back to its previous production levels, this would be a very positive development. As it stands, Lihir's performance over the past year has left a lot to be desired, with expectations for just 770,000 ounces of gold production this year vs. 932,000~ ounces in FY2019. Given the lower gold sales, costs have steadily risen from $887/oz in FY2019 to $1,054/oz in fiscal Q1 2020, to $1,283/oz in the most recent quarter. This is a massive drag on Newcrest's consolidated margins, with the mine being Newcrest's second-largest contributor to its overall output.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to Newcrest's Cadia Mine, it was an exceptional quarter with record-low all-in sustaining costs of $113/oz driven by higher and copper sales. Previously, Cadia was already the lowest-cost gold mine last year by a wide margin, with costs of $210/oz in the same period last year. However, this nearly 50% drop to $113/oz is incredible, allowing the company to enjoy an all-in sustaining cost margin of $1,724/oz in fiscal Q1. During the quarter, the mine produced 196,500 ounces of gold, up 14% year-over-year, while copper production increased by over 30% with higher copper grades (0.40% vs. 0.38%). It's worth noting that if not for the planned shutdowns at Cadia in fiscal Q1, this could have easily been a 200,000-ounce quarter for gold production.

(Source: Company News Release)

In early October, Newcrest announced that it had approved the Stage 2 Expansion at Cadia, with plans to increase annual throughput to 35 million tonnes per annum by late FY2022. This should lead to higher metals production driven by increased throughput and better gold and copper recovery rates. Based on early estimates, the hope is that Cadia gold recovery rates will improve by 350 basis points, and copper recovery rates will increase by 270 basis points. The only negative about Cadia is that the mine is carrying Newcrest with over 725,000 ounces of annual gold production (30~% of total) and costs that are dramatically below the rest of Newcrest's operations. Therefore, any issues at Cadia would have a massive negative effect on Newcrest's consolidated cost profile, with the company being a very high-cost producer without the benefit of sub $250/oz costs at Cadia.

(Source: Company Website)

Finally, it was a better quarter at Newcrest's Telfer Mine with gold production of 86,500 ounces, a nearly 10% increase from the same period last year. However, this run rate is still far below FY2-19 levels (452,000~ ounces), and copper production was down over 15% year-over-year to just 2,400~ tonnes. This resulted from much lower copper head grades (0.09% vs. 0.14%) and planned shutdowns, which led to lower throughput. Unfortunately, higher sulphur grades from the West Dome Pit affected gold recovery rates, a minor headwind to gold production, which already suffered from lower head grades year-over-year (0.86 grams per tonne gold vs. 0.96 grams per tonne gold).

(Source: Company Presentation)

The good news for Telfer, which has seen production drop off materially since FY2019, is that the new Havieron discovery by Greatland Gold, where Newcrest has 40% ownership, could transform the asset. The exploration project lies 45 kilometers east of Telfer, and Havieron is a significantly higher grade deposit with incredible results like 116.2 meters of 2.6 grams per tonne gold and 0.65% copper and 171 meters of 1.5 grams per tonne gold 0.10% copper. This deposit is looking like it has several million-ounce potential long-term. Newcrest has the right to earn up to 60% interest in the project by delivering a Feasibility Study and spending an additional $25 million. We should get a better idea of just how significant Havieron is with a resource estimate expected before year-end and a scoping study at some point in FY2021.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While further attributable production from Lundin Gold's (OTCPK:FTMNF) Fruta del Norte Mine (Newcrest holds 32% interest) and long-term growth potential at Telfer are great news, Newcrest is a high-cost producer as it stands currently. Worse, costs are continuing to head in the wrong direction. The silver lining is that the correction in the stock has left Newcrest trading at a very favorable valuation relative to peers, with a massive reserve base of over 110 million ounces of gold resources and a valuation of less than $200.00/oz based on an $18~ billion market cap. This is quite attractive for a 2.0~ million-ounce gold producer based on FY2021 guidance, even if the company's margins are being carried by low-cost production at Cadia.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Given that Newcrest has dropped several ranks from a lower than average cost producer to an industry average cost producer, the share price weakness and underperformance vs. peers is not surprising. Newcrest is up only 20% over the past 18 months, while the Gold Miners Index is up over 50%. However, the valuation is finally getting interesting, especially if the company can improve operations at its now high-cost Lihir Mine and start sourcing high-grade Havieron ore to the Telfer plant by FY2023. Therefore, while I see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector, further weakness in the share price might provide a buying opportunity. If we were to see the stock fall below US$21.00, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity, but it's important to note that a turnaround here could take some time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.