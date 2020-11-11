AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ACUIF) CEO Tal Hayek on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:ACUIF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 11, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Should you have any questions, please take advantage of the Q&A function at the bottom of your screen. We will attempt to answer as many questions as time permits at the end of the presentation.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AcuityAds to update you on the operations of the business.

Tal Hayek

Good morning, everyone and welcome to our Q3 video conferencing call. I would like to start by thanking the Acuity family. You have done a tremendous job delivering an amazing quarter. I personally thank you on behalf of myself, the executive team, the management team, the Board of Directors and our investors to delivering such an amazing quarter.

With a great comeback from our Q2 challenges, calling that that we had so much uncertainty within Acuity and in the world. I'm also so excited about the industry bounced back and advertisers are now demanding more accountability from their ads orders. And let me tell you something. If you are an advertiser, and you would like to see positive ROI on in real time, there is no other company out there, there is nowhere technology out there, there is nowhere AI system out there [indiscernible]. We were born 10 years ago, exactly for that reason and we keep perfecting it over and over again. We've done all that while launching illumin, which is a new category to add advertising automation and it's changing the world of advertising.

While taking big part in industry events up in shape the future of the industry and generated CAD26 million in revenue and CAD4 million of EBITDA. This is a quarter where our sales team was able to replace 30% of our revenue with new industries and to grow CTV by 353%. I am so excited about what's happening in Acuity. I'm personally missing the face-to-face interaction with you, our investors. So we decided to do this with the video versus our normal call. Why? Because I wanted to be able to illustrate better what's happening in Acuity and share why we are so excited about the future. The most exciting part of our window is here in Acuity is illumin. Illumin is completely new category be brought advertising on makeshift and illumin is changing the world of advertisers -- with a very, very bright what we done in Acuity so far. Acuity was built with a big dream, many, many years ago in a very small room and we already achieved and overachieved all of our dreams and the dreams just become bigger and bigger as we go. But let me tell you something, the Acuity story tells in comparison to what we're doing next with illumin. Illumin is changing the world of advertising and we are so, so excited about what's happening in the next few years with that.

Now, I'd like to share a little bit of background about how we started. Four years ago, I wanted to run an Investor Relations company. And I wanted to run it in a very, very specific way. At the end of the day, I wanted to reach investment and I wanted to be able to tell them a story to bring them along with consumer journey to conversion. Simply put, I wanted people to buy more shares of Acuity. But I wanted to be able to educate them along the way. So I asked my teams for very, very specific request that I would like to show better number 65, seven time. And after that I would like to show video number of 57, three times. But if somebody inputs on the way, I would like to send it completely new place in the consumer journey. And the response was what our system cannot do that which I was well aware of. And I just found, -- you'll find any other system that is capable of doing that. And after doing the research, they came back to me and they said well, there is no other system that can do that. So we decided to build it.

Now, unfortunately, four years ago, we couldn't afford to build it here in Acuity. But two years ago, when we reached enough critical mass, we might all in on a looming, and now that it's no longer a dream, it's reality, it's already started changing the world. So I'd like to share short video explaining a little bit more how it works and give you an idea as visual of how it looks.

[Video being played]

You might be asking yourselves how we do illumin going to change the world? So let me tell you what problem we're solving here. There is two major problems that we are solving. Number one, there is a huge gap between the way marketers plan and the way that programmatic affects you. Market is usually planned in stages and usually three stages which is awareness stage, engagement stage and cover stage [ph]; and they would like to send business messages along the way.

What happens next, they think that plan they extended either to their agency or to the programmatic marketing team and that team takes it and puts it in the Black box. Essentially what we are doing this spreading the plans with pieces, why because the last part, does not have the ability to execute on our consumer journey. It's very good at executing on specific line items and delivering ROI against those specific line items. But it had no ability to look at the overall picture the consumer. Look at Share something from my personal experience. Many times I see a video ad that I really like, I really interact. And I think I should check that brand and then i see the same ad again with nothing wrong with that but their decision is great when it comes to marketing and then I see again and again and again, not the saying the exact same ad 20 times. I was nothing to do with that brand anymore.

If your brands and you are already engaging your consumers, you need to tell them the next reason why. Especially nowadays, as higher ticket items are sold online is so important to be able to educate consumers and bring them along that consumer journey. So what you're seeing here in front of you is our DSD [ph] pretty -- the illumin system.

Now, I think it's very important for you to understand the kind of look and feel and how VSPs [ph] work. Their work in line items, it's a complicated system to work on. You need to be highly trained experts to be able to operate it and I'm going to show you how illumin looks next. This is how the illumin looks. As you can see, completely different. It's a drag and drop system, highly intuitive that any average person will be able to operate itself, a consumer journey in minute and that's actually the second problem that we're solving. The fact that today you need to be a highly paid back you know the any of those business and with illumin, any average and we'll be able to do it. So that's really the second problem.

Now, once you execute illumin, it's -- you can see the kind of insight looking at the screen here. It's something that you could never ever see before in any of the system. Here, specifically, you can see that, the amount of people that we were targeting, condo owners, 265,000 people were talking it, 135 started exactly how many reached the first created and the second created and how many went along with illumin. So all those things are the kind of insights that you can never get on any other system. So that's why we're so excited about illumin. The entire company is so excited about illumin that something that's not enough and the DSP competing with other DSPs, it's very hard to differentiate yourself. And the fact is that the sales team many times have found to be setting up meetings with the Fortune 500 brands. When we went looking for partners for the beta partners for illumin, there was no issue anymore. We had over 30 major brand who try to be part of the beta program and we ended up selecting these six beta partners which were absolutely instrumental and helping us bring to market.

So again, I would like to say a special thank you for the Home Depot, MassMutual, landmark peripherals, WMG, for really being there and helping us shape the product. It was anywhere from helping us sets the -- we were working on them, the usability slow and being vocal in the market, helping us get there so. We really appreciate that.

Now, next I would like to share a video. It's more like a demo of the system that really showed you how to use the drag and drop system high instead of the campaign within this.

[Video being played]

So, now you can see why we're so excited about illumin and how easy it is to use that, really anybody will be able to use it. So, you know, what we are thinking is that is illumin is democratizing the programmatic advertising space, similar to [indiscernible] at the market price might be, the e-commerce site, be it the financial site. If you remember, years ago, when you wanted to book an airlines ticket, you needed to call highly paid experts and today the systems are so easy, so intuitive it that anybody could use it at home. I believe this is where illumin is going.

Now, we always said and communicated that the majority of revenue is going to start mid next year. Why, because we're going after the bigger brands with illumin and we believe the sales cycle is six to nine months and so everyone and everyone is very, very prepared that the majority of revenue from illumin is going to come in mid next year. But I feel little surprised and we will have revenue for illumin in Q4. In fact we're middle of running revenue for illumin as we speak. So we believe it's going to be approximately CAD1 million of revenue running in Q4 and every quarter this number is going to aggressively grow. And I believe personally, that's going to be a massive growth next year for the illumin revenue and therefore for the entire company.

So needless to say, we're so excited about illumin and we are really ready to take the whole market today. So I'd like to share a little bit about the industry event that we've been participating. So in the past, we were not-so-bold [ph] in the industry and that all is changing because illumin is really shaping the future of the industry. So, it started with the -- with a production -- the launch of illumin that was just happened about a month ago. I highly, highly recommend if you guys watch it on our YouTube channel, our website, it is really gives you a good understanding about the product and we're problem solving. That's on to advertising. We have our great partners, Purple Mattress share the experiences with illumin and then we went to GDS and where we had other partners, the CMO of the in-shell shared their experiences with Acuity.

And then, [indiscernible] floor is and then just yesterday, we've done the IAP [ph] which really is certification program for people who want to you illumin. So all of that has been also the great game changer. We're being -- we are really, really excited about it. And we have a short video showing some of the highlights of illumin.

[Video being played]

Let's talk about the market opportunity. So, today, the overall ad industry is CAD614 billion. Out of that, CAD127 billion is programmatic. Remember, programmatic expired about 10 years ago and grew very aggressively to get to the CAD127 billion. More importantly, in the next few years, the overall advertising space is going to be trillion dollar business. And most of it is going to be transacted programmatic. So, as you can see, the size of the market, size of the opportunity here is absolutely huge. We are very, very excited about the fact that is going to -- that we are in the right space for that.

Now, I want to address one of the issues that the industry is a little concerned about. And that's the third-party group. And I think it's very important to look at it from a little bit zoomed up a little bit. Look about the industry and the ad industry as general as the digital. And we all know who pays for content online, on TV. It's -- generally speaking, it's not the consumers who are paying for content, it's the advertisers who are doing that. And I personally don't believe that, that will change. I think content is still going to be paid for mostly by advertisers. And if that assumption is correctly proved, then we will be able to continue to use targeted ads to people and we will be able to use all the data that we have, also the data that we have today in the future and even get better than that.

Now, the third-party cookie in the next few years are going away. I mean, we know that, it's something that the industry has been talking about for years, but there was no necessity to make a change. Now the third-party cookies were never built to do what they're doing today. It's really not held for that kind of tracking. So, I'm actually very excited that we're moving to a new way of tracking and for us, we believe it's the unified ID, where we partnered with live brands with that and we believe that that will replace third party cookie. But now when you replace it, it's going to be better than the third-party cookie. So we are in the midst of changing to that and really, really looking forward to see how everybody is out.

Connected TV is one of the big things that are still in the growth of programmatic in the future. Now, we've been talking about the growth of Connected TV for years now. But now, it's actually happening big. Now, except for the fact that it's natural that every movie to Connected TV, the COVID situation is actually accelerating that. Why? There is two main reasons. Reason number one, advertisers are now demanding to see ROI even under TV [ph] give you offer. And the second issue is that with linear TV, most of the times you have to commit to major upfronts and with none of those required, it's very, very flexible. So that's why we're seeing more and more of the advertiser moving into that. We are very, very excited to be in that game. And looking forward to see that developing as well.

Let's talk about COVID. So I make a statement. I believe the programmatic is the engine for recovery and growth and it's already starting to prove itself. I can say personally, at Acuity, we had a very tough end of Q1, mid-March when advertisers started to just cancel campaign out of pure pending and then it's went into April. But then something happened in May, In May, we've seen a major comeback and then again in June, even more and every month since we're seeing more and more revenue coming back and every month is aggressively going from the previous month. Why? Because advertisers are now more than ever demanding to see results. So demanding to see ROI from their investments [ph]. And I'm going to repeat this because I said it before, but there is no better company out there, there is no better technology, there is no better AI engine to deliver this positive ROI all measured in real time than Acuity has. So we are very, very happy to be out there and to help companies recover and grow.

Now, obviously it's an industry that we've seen major growth. So the last 10 years, this year more or less flat and we believe that next year we're going to go back into aggressive growth. So that -- again, exciting time to being the space and looking forward to some of the industry that completely went the way that we will share in a few minute, coming back as well. Form a financial performance of Q3, like I said, absolutely fantastic performance, again thank you for the Acuity team. We delivered CAD26 million in revenue, almost flat as the same as last year, major come back from our Q2 numbers, and we're seeing that trends, we are continuing to grow our revenue very aggressively.

Now, net revenue was higher than the year before, were higher, our EBITDA was CAD4 million versus CAD1.6 million, same time last year. Adjusted net income was CAD3.7 million versus CAD700,000 at the same time last year. And I think very important, this is the fifth quarter in a row that we brought in positive cash flow. So every quarter we are improving the situation, the financial situation of the company, paying down debt and improving the balance sheet. You can kind of see from this. This is the trailing 12 EBITDA we've been very, very focused on that and you can see that we're growing every quarter and we intend to continue that trend moving forward. Now, I want to give you some examples from customers.

Like I said before, Acuity is not that company that went out and raised hundreds of millions of dollars to execute on our marketing and sales and relationships and all that. Not at all. We invest all in our technology. We invest in R&D AI system and was there for us to be able to deliver positive ROI to point. And this is how we built our business. So for examples here, there are self-explanatory, and we're going to one, but I can tell you that there's dozens and dozens of those types of examples in the system. Whether the company that to goes out and brands to test us in one of this is the result the start spending more with us. So the first example, there is B2C matters that's been CAD840,000 of this back in 2018, we spent CAD4.5 million last year and they spent over CAD10 million this year. Why, because they're getting superior ROI and they're spending more and more with us. So, as you made company's more money, they want to spend more with you because it just makes sense. So we are kind of looking forward to continuing expanding the relate -- the existing relationship that we have and bringing in, obviously a lot of new relationships mostly with the -- with the illumin platform.

Now, again -- I'm very, very proud of the sales team who are resilient. We lost close to 30% of our business as it comes to travel into [indiscernible] automotive. That was a huge loss, but the sales team was so resilient. They went and they start replacing that business very quickly so we've seen direct to consumer, we've seen e-commerce, we've seen pharma, we've seen healthcare, all those things started to rise up and still rising up as a great move forward. But we are very hopeful that very soon travel is going to go back, entertainment, automotive all other related industries is going back and when that happens, all of these companies need to reach their consumers more than ever. They need to go back to their consumers and start getting them to spend again and we are ready and we are there for them to help them connect with the consumers.

So with that, we're going to go to Jonathan Pollack, our CFO, for remark on finance.

Jonathan Pollack

Thank you, Tal. The extraordinary dedication of the Acuity team, once again came shining through and helped us deliver outstanding third quarter results. We thank all of our teammates for their efforts.

As we mentioned on our last earnings conference call, we were cautiously optimistic that the broad-based improvement in customer activity that began in May will carry over into the third quarter. Indeed, we saw sequential revenue growth in each month of the third quarter which led to strong sequential revenue increase in the quarter versus our prior quarter. In addition, we expect the sequential growth to continue throughout the fourth quarter. Of note, we are also pleased that our Connected TV revenues continued their rapid growth, increasing 353% year-over-year and 50% sequentially. In addition, we continue to see the positive impacts from our intense focus on increasing gross margins and controlling operating expenses. And we had yet another quarter where we generated strong operating cash flow, enabling us to further pay down our line of credit and grow our cash position. This puts the company in an even stronger position to handle any pandemic related issues, should they arise again. As importantly, it enable us to maintain our investment in our technology and dramatically improve our competitive differentiation as we have demonstrated with the October 1 launch, the revolutionary new platform illumin.

Now, I will take a closer look at our third quarter results on the next slide which Tal summarized briefly a few minutes ago. Total revenue in the quarter jumped 33% sequentially to CAD26.1 million and declined by 3% compared to Q3 2019. Revenue from our managed service business was CAD18.8 million in Q3 2020, up 28.2% sequentially and down 6.9% compared to CAD20.2 million for the same period in 2019. Revenue from our self-serve business totaled CAD7.3 million in Q3 2020, up 48.4% sequentially and up 8.8% compared to the third quarter last year. Gross profit or net revenue was CAD13.5 million in Q3 2020 compared to CAD13 million in Q3 last year, a 3.9% increase year-over-year. More importantly, our gross margin increased 3.4% in Q3 2020 to 51% compared to 48.5% last year. This is due to our focus on improving gross margins through our superior AI technology.

SG&A expenses for the quarter totaled CAD9.8 million compared to CAD12.1 million for the same period in 2019, a decline of 18.8%. SG&A as a percent of revenue was 37.7% down almost 5% sequentially and a drop of 7.3% compared to 45% in Q3 2019. Our continued focus on cost control, which began last year has paid significant dividends in this regard. Additionally, contributing to the improved operating leverage we now see in the business. This improved operating leverage led to an adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2020 only CAD4 million, up 19.5% sequentially and up 150% compared to CAD1.6 million last year.

Net income for the current quarter was CAD900,000 up 156% sequentially and 164% compared to a net loss of CAD1.4 million last year. This is another important milestone for Acuity, as we focus on generating positive GAAP net income. Adjusted net income for the quarter also increased dramatically to CAD3.7 million in Q3 2020 up 167% sequentially and over 400% compared to CAD700,000 in the same quarter last year. As a reminder, adjusted net income reflects the add-back of non-cash charges including depreciation, amortization, foreign exchange and stock-based compensation. Finally, operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2020 totaled CAD6.7 million compared to CAD1.6 million for the same period last year, an increase of over 325% and up 26% sequentially.

The next slide highlights our performance for the year-to-date period ending September 30, 2020. Total revenue for the nine months was CAD69.8 million compared to CAD80.6 million for the same period last year, a decrease of 13.4%. This decrease was a direct result of a reduction in client spend with the COVID-19 pandemic, that was most evident in the first two quarters of this year. We remain cautiously optimistic. The conditions are continuing to improve as we have moved into the fourth quarter. Gross profit or net revenue for the first nine months of 2020 totaled CAD35.8 million compared to CAD37.9 million for the same period last year, a decrease of 5.4%. This reflects our gross profit margin of 51.3 % for the period compared to 47% for the same period last year, an increase of 4.3 percentage points, as our efforts to improve gross margin continue to bear fruit.

SG&A expenses year-to-date totaled CAD28.8 million compared to CAD36.1 million for the same period last year, a decrease of 20.4% year-over-year. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses totaled 41% for the first nine months of this year compared to 44.9% for the same period last year. As I mentioned earlier, strict cost controls help reduce our expense level and expense ratio. We reported non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of CAD8 million in the first month -- first nine months of 2020 compared to an adjusted EBITDA of CAD3.7 million for the same period last year, an increase of 115.5%. Net loss year-to-date was CAD0.5 million, a significant improvement from the CAD7.6 million loss last year. Adjusted net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was CAD6.1 million compared to a loss of CAD400,000 for the same period last year, another significant improvement.

And lastly, operating cash flow generated for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was CAD16 million, compared to operating cash flow used of CAD5 million for the same period of last year, an improvement of over CAD20 million. We continue to see improving profitability, as we reap the benefits from the increased operating leverage now in the business. Adjusted EBITDA for the most recent 12-month period totaled CAD14 million, which is the highest in the company's history and is a direct high cost about the focus on improving gross margins and carefully managing costs. Strong cash flow generation will continue to be a key area of focus of management moving forward.

The next slide shows that this strong cash flow has been used in part to pay down our revolving line of credit. The balance on our line of credit over the past six quarters is shown on the left hand side of this slide. As of Q3 2020, the outstanding balance of our revolving line of credit fell to CAD2.2 million compared to CAD16.8 million as of September 30, 2019. And today, we're pleased to note that, that balance is now zero as we maintain our ability to generate positive operating fee -- we still have access to our operating line and can draw down as needed, affording us as a financial flexibility for the future. On the right side of the chart, you can see the cash on hand as of Q3 2020 has increased the same time as our debt has decreased. As of September 30, our cash balance stood at CAD9.5 million. With positive working capital and sharply reduce debt levels, our balance sheet has never been in better shape. And we see this improving in future.

An important note subsequent to the quarter end and as disclosed this morning in our financial statements, we are pleased with our great relationship with Silicon Valley Bank has continued to bear fruit, as they have allowed us to early exercise of third tranche of our term debt and further increase our cash balance by another CAD3 million. This provides further financial flexibility and strength for Acuity to continue its growth trajectory. Given the recovering programmatic industry, strong secular tailwinds and the launch of our new revolutionary new platform illumin, we look forward to continue to grow revenue and being able to generate even higher levels of cash flow in the coming quarters. We are very pleased with our results this quarter and are on track for a strong fourth quarter. We believe the best is yet to come for the business and our shareholders. We also want to echo once again our ongoing commitment, to focus on margins, cost containment, generating operating cash flow and continuing to improve our financial strength.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, as previously mentioned a few minutes ago, we continue to see increasing monthly revenues, which should allow us to show another quarter of strong sequential revenue growth. This should also translate into another quarter of increasing EBITDA and investor net income allowing Acuity to end 2020 very strong from a financial operating and market perspective.

I'd now like to touch upon the topic many investors having asking us about. When we go into list on the NASDAQ, where most of our closest comparables are trading. As a management team, we are very focused on what is in the best interest of our shareholders, and part of this mandate includes acting on opportunities, provide additional visibility and liquidity for new and existing investors in Acuity. We have recently crossed the threshold to uplist on to US exchange and we believe there is significant value for Acuity and for our shareholders in doing so. We continue to work with our auditors and lawyers, as well as several US investment banks, interested in the Acuity story, but still early in our evaluation, we continue to assess this opportunity and will keep our shareholders updated on any developments going forward.

Now, I'd like to open up the floor for questions. Thank you.

Thank you, Jonathan. Our first question comes from Suthan at Eight Capital.

Jonathan Pollack

Everyone, while we wait, we would love to hear some feedback from you about the format of this meeting today. Obviously something new that we're trying. So any feedback you can give us that will be greatly appreciated. You can use the chat option to do that as well.

Tal Hayek

Suthan, good morning. You are on mute.

Suthan Sukumar

Okay. Good morning, guys. Can you hear me now?

Tal Hayek

Yes, we can hear you.

Suthan Sukumar

Great, perfect. I just want to say congrats on another strong quarter. It's really good to see. I wanted to dive a little bit into some of the recovery trends that you're seeing here. You called out some pretty notable client examples earlier and looks like you're seeing strength in specific sectors, which is pretty consistent with last quarter. Have you noticed any differences in your demand profile recently? Is it just existing client spending more or are there new clients or are there more new clients coming to the table now or we spending more than average. Yes, just kind of curious if you're seeing any notable there to call out.

Tal Hayek

Yes. So in general, I think the shift is happening when COVID hit us and we lost about 30% of our revenue to industries like travel, hospitality and related industry. And our sales team was so solid that they went out looking for replacement. Naturally that happens in e-commerce, it happens in direct to consumer brands, pharma, healthcare, all of those things are really, really coming up. Still -- we're still seeing those sectors that are very, very strong and believe they're going to continue being strong, but I think the exciting part is that all these factors are not doing well today. As we come back to normalize, the programmatic is what's going to be fueling their growth and the growth of the economy.

So, I believe from all of these sectors that are non-kind of related to COVID, as they're coming back, we're going to be there to help them fuel the growth up to their consumers. I think they're going to need that more than ever.

Jonathan Pollack

Hi, Suthan. Travel was over CAD1 million a month in revenue. It's now basically gone down to negligible numbers. So we replaced that obviously as Tal said, we have some very good clients and some new sectors, but that will come back. Monday's announcement was also very helpful. So we do expect travel to come back. We expect auto, entertainment, to come back. We're not exactly putting those in our growth numbers, but it's just something that we know will happen.

Suthan Sukumar

Great, thank you. That's helpful. On illumin, it was very encouraging to hear by the strong early progress and expectations for revenue in Q4. How does your client pipeline expanded since the launch, and what's the overlap now between existing versus net new clients looking to use the new platform?

Tal Hayek

So our goal is to start to bring new clients use illumin and maintain more or less our existing business impact. Now, that's our goal. It's never going to actually work that way because so many other existing clients are excited about illumin as well, and there's no reason why, not to let them use it. But so far what we've seen in a new client or increase of dollars from existing clients, so for me it's all new revenue and the pipelines are building up greatly. I didn't expect the pipeline to be so for, at this point of the game. I really thought that we're going to see most of it at mid-next year. And again, I still believe that the major, major clients are going to come in this next year because it is a longer sales cycle. But we hope so -- the sales team is so excited by the customers as they kind of look. We have people coming to us, that's something that we've never seen before. We've always had to go out and close business. Now, people are coming to the companies -- big companies. They're coming to us, wanting to see the demos, interested in running the program and look at the new platform. And I every time we had another customer on it, we learn from it as well and we improve it, that we protect it very, very quickly. It's going to be -- this time next year is going to be probably about three or four iteration of that system as our tech team and our product team is working around the clock to protect it.

So imagine, something completely new, nobody's ever tried before, there's is going to be some assumptions we made run. We caught most of them in alpha and in beta, but there's things that are happening that were running it now. But I can tell you that the results are absolutely amazing, out of customers who are using it and it's just a matter of adopting even the way that we think about it, the way the customer think about it, because up to now, they're just new to showing repetition, repetition, repetition, and trying to really convert point. Now, it's all about getting the clients through a consumer journey, educating them and bring them along that journey in order to console you, you can actually go after a much, much bigger rather than new prospect.

Suthan Sukumar

Okay, great. And you -- in the opening remarks, you touched on your expectations for growth in illumin or fiscal '21. What does that imply for your existing Self-Serve business. Will that continue to be additive today or do you see opportunity to cut migrate clients over to illumin and maybe drive higher engagement ideal sizes that sort of thing.

Tal Hayek

So I'll start with the new sizes for sure, like the deal side we see from illumin, it's much, much bigger than we see on a normal product. Now we don't have the intention to keep two products in the long run. So over the next, call it 12 months, so let's say 12 plus months, we're going to be migrating all the features we have on our regular PSB into illumin and then the this self-serve that you know today. So I think that eventually the illumin revenue is going to just take overall sales of revenue. But even in the long run, it's not big operating thing. I believe the illumin is going to be the company in the few years.

Suthan Sukumar

Great. No, that's good color. I just want to touch on the CTV and you guys saw obviously, impressive CTV growth again this quarter. Can you touch on what your typical customer profile is that you're seeing here in CTV. These existing clients are increasing spend or are you drawing in net new customers. And lastly, how do you think you're competitively positioned for CTV, given your assets that you have today?

Tal Hayek

Yes, so the type of science -- first of all, the mix between new and existing and also within that, all of them are purely CTV revenue and some of them are part of that and so we are doing, which we believe that works well, right. So we believe that if you add as far as you want to -- you want to focus on the consumer and you want it, you want to send them the right messages along the way, that matters really what device is there, right. So we believe that it should be a part of your, of your plan, a new program. So it is a mix of the two, and from a competitive advantage, look, what does -- 2017, we bought a company called Visible Measures. That was born and left for video advertising at the time, which is what it is moving into CTV today.

So the technology that we have is second to none, it's doing an amazing job together with the AI system that we have developed here that making all the decisions to deliver that ROI to clients. And now with illumin, that works -- the package all at the centered around the consumer, I believe we are positioned for a greater share of CTV.

Suthan Sukumar

Okay, great. And then, just one last one from me. I want to touch on -- from an industry perspective, in your commentary you talked about unified ID, I know Acuity has your own proprietary data platform for audience targeting. So, it sounds like -- but it sounds like unified is something you guys can work with or at least coexist with. Is there any benefit to your business model either way, by going down the path unified ID or even deleverage your existing platform as part of that solution?

Tal Hayek

Absolutely. So today, so our system is all about being able to identify who the users are and figure out what they would be interested, right. So that today we have to use third-party cookies, device ids, when it comes to the mobile phone, when it comes to TV, there's also device they need. So today, it's our job and we started mapping them and figuring out who the same users are. Remember, third party cookies will never actually meant to be used that way. So, I'm actually very excited about their unified ID. That will take the industry to the next level. And so I believe it's going to be much, much better for our system. It's not going to change our system dramatically, just going to change the way that we figure out who the users are. We already have that mechanism today.

So from a technical perspective, it's not a big change. The big change is as the industry started adopting it, we're already signed up for it. And we are along the rest of the industry on that unified ID.

Suthan Sukumar

Okay, great. Appreciate the color, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I'll pass the line.

Tal Hayek

Thank you, Suthan.

Thanks, Suthan. Our next question is from Aravinda at Canaccord [ph]. Aravinda is logging in.

Tal Hayek

Aravinda, is logging yet. Aravinda, I think you are muted. Here we go.

Hi. How are you guys, there?

Tal Hayek

How are you doing?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Congrats on the quarter, guys.

Tal Hayek

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

A couple of questions from me. I actually wanted to pick up on the Connected TV answer, Tal. Obviously you're pretty well set up, you talked about Visible Measures, acquisition, obviously illumin, pretty well. Is there anything else in terms of making sure that Acuity gets their fair share of the Connected TV growth wave and maybe more than that, more than your fair share, perhaps? What else you need to do to kind of make sure that you are well positioned there? Specifically, are you satisfied with sort of your access to premium inventory and things like that? Do you need more partnerships or maybe start there?

Tal Hayek

No. So we believe that in an efficient market, and the market is very efficient. And as you know, all the programmatic space, all the supply gets deposited into the programmatic market and we are connected pretty much all the suppliers of all the, all the ad exchanges out there and we have lots of access to Connected TV. The Connected TV space is very different than the rest of the advert business. Nobody really controls it; so it is all -- as a mostly available on the, on the programmatic side of things and it's the job of the AI engine is select the right placement for the CTV for advertisement. And look as being on the demand side, we can be more because there is so much supply out there and --the -- and when we represent the demand for the advisors, we are going to be thinking about which to -- where to place you ad, where you're going to get us positive ROI.

So I think we're very, very well positioned. We keep investing in the technology side. And look, it is going to be some partnership on the way up. So, we are going to create some more partnerships along the way. But at the end of the day, I believe the market is going to be very efficient though.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for that, Tal. Just one more for you on the international revenues, any sort of color on how you sort of see that tracking, maybe I know that the international markets recover a little bit slower than the US. What are your expectations there. And I'll just maybe get both questions for Jonathan in as well. The ability to kind of maintain the very strong discipline that you've exercised on SG&A. As growth accelerates in 2021, I mean -- how do you see that playing out as well? Thank you.

Jonathan Pollack

So on the international revenue side, we've actually seen a nice recovery in certain markets, including Spain and Mexico. However, as Tal said, as a percent of revenue given the growth of illumin will firstly focused on North America. As a percent, I expect the international to come down, but we have seen a nice recovery in the latter part of Q3, already in October and likely November in our international markets. But again, illumin will drive and illumin will be likely mostly North American in the foreseeable future. When it comes to SG&A, we continue that discipline. We only had a Board meeting yesterday and we talked a lot about [indiscernible] and making investments in the team. As we've always said, we are very diligent in this. We look at every expense on a weekly and certain larger expenses even quicker than that.

Are we going to increase our sales team likely just because of illumin and spend money on that, but our margin is a big focus and gathering that leverage that we have talked about for the last eight, nine quarters, is going to be a paramount importance. So I don't expect a massive increase in our SG&A. Obviously the variable cost of commissions and sales bonuses will increase, but I don't see all the sudden our tech expense by now giving substantial.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks.

Tal Hayek

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question is from Daniel at Paradigm.

Daniel Rosenberg

Hey guys, can you hear me, okay.

Tal Hayek

We can hear.

Daniel Rosenberg

Okay, thanks. Congrats on a strong quarter and congrats on the early success of illumin. Along those lines of illumin, I was curious to hear how you anticipate 2021 looking like in terms of revenue mix? Is there a base case expectation that you feel illumin will represent X percent of total revenue, conservatively speaking, what are the goals or targets for illumin and it being part of total revenue?

Tal Hayek

Daniel, we are going to be in the process of building our predictions for the next year, but as you know, we don't really share that with the market. But all I can tell you is right now, way above our expectations and I do believe it's going to be material part of our next year's revenue. It's again -- my prediction is that the heavy revenue is going to come towards the second part of the year, but early indicators are showing that we're already going to have very strong beginning of the year.

Daniel Rosenberg

Okay, thank you for that. And maybe the quarter saw a strong strength with gross -- the gross profit margin. So as you think about the early success of illumin, how does that affect your outlook on a gross profit basis? Does it change as the mix of revenue ends up shifting more towards a self-serve product?

Tal Hayek

Naturally, yes. So overall, as we grow that side of the business, our average margin will go down, but also our expenses as relations to the revenue should go down as well, because as you know, self-serve liens of the technology and there is virtually no expenses that it generates with. So, I believe it's going to help the profit numbers but going to lower the margin.

Jonathan Pollack

Let me talk about margin to just to be confirmed is our gross margin. It's not our overall margin, so it's also as we always said, has a lower gross margin, but a higher net profit, just because as Tal said the expenses below the line are a lot less.

Tal Hayek

But also, one more thing there is that the fact that when we -- when somebody adopts illumin, the share of -- wallet that we get from it is sort of spending, is much, much higher than if we were just running and all of [indiscernible]. So the net revenue at the end of the day should be higher.

Daniel Rosenberg

Okay. So in terms of EBITDA margin, it's a positive effect for you guys.

Jonathan Pollack

Definitely.

Daniel Rosenberg

Okay, great. Okay. Next, so you guys made some initiatives on the debt facility which is nice to see the strength in the balance sheet. I was curious if your thoughts about deploying capital have changed now that you're seeing more momentum in the overall ad space as well as with illumin. So, will you be looking to invest or how would you be looking to invest incremental cash flow?

Tal Hayek

So I guess, is that you were asking about M&A or about investing in these [ph]?

Daniel Rosenberg

Sure. Maybe you could talk about priorities, whether it'd be external M&A or internal R&D and sales.

Tal Hayek

Okay. So let's start with M&A. So we -- as probably you guys know, we've done some M&A in the past. We are open to M&A but we are very, very picky about it now. So it has to make a lot of sense. We've gone -- we've said no to a lot of companies in the last few months. Companies are coming to us. We get those things and we are very picky and we're very picky for a number of reasons. One of them is that we're really, really focused on our organic growth and enrollment. And if we're going to lose some of that focus for an M&A, you know that needs to be big enough, it needs to make sense, it needs to be -- to add value to illumin. So all that is making it harder to find the right M&A target, but we still have active discussion with the companies all the time and potentially we will find one. And if it will make sense, we will all do it.

And on the other hand, investing more, I'm not sure if there is a need to maybe a little bit more, but I'm not sure if there is a huge need to invest more because all our tech team is focused already on illumin and is working very hard on illumin. The sales team is mostly focused on illumin as well. It's really everybody has already like, it's a part of our cost structure today. So we will have to make a decision whether we want to accelerate some of the objectionable side of things that maybe some of the marketing and sales side of things, I think it's probably would make sense for selling some of them, but we haven't made that decision yet.

Daniel Rosenberg

Okay, great. I'll pass the line. Thanks again, and congrats on a strong quarter.

Jonathan Pollack

Thank you, Daniel.

Thank you, Daniel. Our next question is from Rob at Echelon.

Rob Goff

Hi, guys.

Tal Hayek

What do you think about the format, Rob?

Rob Goff

I think it's a great format, visualizing, really gives a greater residents or traction with the audience. And we could actually see and here the excitement and your voice, which you're talking about the prospects looking forward. So I commend you with this move. I look forward to other companies doing the same.

Tal Hayek

Thank you, Rob.

Rob Goff

As you are clearly in a growth mode, could you talk to the profitability impact that you might see there in terms of margins or perhaps putting it another way, what revenues could your existing infrastructure support, as we're looking forward?

Tal Hayek

So look, I -- today about CAD110 billion transactions a day even more than that and we can dial it up if we need to. That is very comparable to our bigger competitors out of today. So thinking about that the expenses that we have today, we can have five, six times more revenue with virtually the same expenses. So, obviously the leading on this technology is great and the leverage on the small is very high. So as we grow our revenue and most of our expenses are fixed, I think 8% to 10% of our expenses are variable, then you see a much higher leverage on this mark.

Rob Goff

Thank you. Even though it's early days, you've talked to further advancements in the illumin platform in terms of integrating with social. Could you perhaps give us a preview of what that may look like?

Tal Hayek

Yes. So, there's a lot of you know -- we have some wall gardens in space, but they are very important for advertisers. Things like Facebook and YouTube and along, and we do have the ability to connect illumin to them. It's more limited ability. It is going to be a one-way communication when it comes to the results and the ROI. So that's unfortunate, but we will be able to look at consumer journey and say, okay, when a consumer does this -- this part of the journey, we want also to show an add-on Facebook or Instagram and so forth. So that is a part of our plan. It's going to be exciting to add those things, but that's not the only thing that will be added to it. Marketing automation, which are mostly dealing with with email marketing, is going to be a part of it. Search would be a part of it, outdoor digital appliance would be a part of it, anything digital really can be a part of this, of the future here.

Influential marketing is another one that we're looking at. So there's a lot to do it for illumin. There is a lot of things to add to it, but we are protecting the core of it before we're going to jump in and add some more things to it.

Rob Goff

Okay, congrats. And I'll pass along here.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, can you hear me?

Tal Hayek

We can hear and see you.

Unidentified Analyst

There we go. Yes, it's just is funny. You got to get used to all of a sudden. It make my Zoom disappeared. And then it reappeared. So it's like a little bit of an adjustment there. Anyway, good morning and congrats on the quarter. Number of the questions have been asked, but one thing that I wanted to touch on really was with respect to the illumin product and, sort of, you went through that data, you talked about that you're going to have some revenues in Q4 ahead of your expectations. I guess from my perspective, I was just thinking that some of those beta customers will transition right on to illumin product and go forward from there. I also know that you had to cut back your beta customers from a number of the people that wanted to come into it. I understand the six to nine months sales cycle for net new customers, but is that sort of what you're getting that contribution in Q4 from these existing or you're actually getting net new customers onto the Acuity and therefore illumin platform in Q4.

Tal Hayek

Both. So some of the revenue, we're getting out from the beta partners and some of the revenue is coming from net new customers and some of the revenues coming from existing clients that did not touch illumin but now are giving us additional major budget for illumin. And still keeping their old budget on the Acuity.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks. Your comment with respect to you'll see sequential revenue improvement in Q4. Again, now from my perspective, I think that Q4 is always been your seasonality surface strongest quarter. What sort of trends are you seeing? Are you seeing any weaknesses or are you seeing that seasonality continue to be strong? I guess from taking a look at some of those sectors where you have seen those declines by either travel sector. I guess from my perspective, not sure how much of that seasonality in Q4 that came from travel and so forth. So just trying to get a feel for what the year-over-year might look, you're just down 3% only in Q3 on a year-over-year basis. Any sort of perspective on what Q4 would look like?

Tal Hayek

So, it's too early to call it yet. So it's hard to comment, but all I can tell you is it's very, very strong seasonal quarter and we don't see any reason why it is slightly different this year. We are already seeing signs in -- and in the revenues and sales pipeline that are doing a really, really strong quarter on all aspects. But again early, still early to call it.

Jonathan Pollack

To your point, we are seeing growth in a bunch of clients. Obviously, PTC, e-commerce, but travel and entertainment does have a big Q4. That will affect year-over-year revenues slightly in some respects. But we are very focused on growing our EBITDA, both sequentially and year-over-year and that's going to be a big driving point for us. So even if revenues might not be exactly where they were last year, I expect us to achieve higher profit.

Unidentified Analyst

That's great. Okay, thanks very much guys.

Jonathan Pollack

Thank you.

Thank you, Neil. Our next question is from Gavin [ph] at Cormark. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, can you hear me now?

Tal Hayek

Yes, Gavin.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Just one from me. I guess, curious for your take on where the market is in terms of in housing, obviously a key trend to watch with the illumin here. So maybe from an industry level and what you're hearing from your full serve customers, what proportion are kind of open to in housing today, how many are thinking about it and what are the steps that you're taking to break down the barriers and make that -- make the adoption with your clients hire?

Tal Hayek

Yes. So we've seen -- so from all the studies that we're seeing is over 65% of them are ready to bring in-house and has a desire to bring in-house. So naturally when you develop a tool that is easy to adopt and specifically designed for it, I believe that's going to help those people adopt. Now, we've seen this kind of trend and the desire in the industry for a while, but people didn't have the tools to do it. So they left it with the experts and agencies and so forth. Now they may still leave it with the agencies but as illumin, we've see that all the time. But I can tell you the case study is done, I'm looking at is the B2C company, most of the B2C companies were really succeeding and competing with major brands, are having the digital marketing done in-house.

And when that happens, they have full control over it and they achieve better results. So the case study that there, we are already seeing a bunch of them signing up to illumin in-house as well. So I think all signs are that are ready of massive adoption and that will happen, I think next year we'll see a lot of that happen.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's it for me. Thanks, congrats on the quarter.

Jonathan Pollack

Thank you.

Thanks, Gavin. That concludes the Q&A portion of our call. I'll hand it over to you Tal for closing remarks.

Tal Hayek

Thank you for it. So you can see why I'm so proud of the Acuity family for delivering such amazing quarter. I could not for any better for especially after the what happened is due to and with pandemic, one of the major come back, after 30% revenue loss of major, major industries is coming back and replacing that industry. And just as the industries bounce back and we are going to be fueling the economy coming back because all these companies who are need to connect back to their consumer, they're going to need to invest a lot in marketing and there is no better place to do it other than programmatic.

So, I am super excited to see the world come back to normal. And as it comes back to normal, Acuity even skyrocketing in revenue more than we have so far. Just because we are going to be as they are helping in ad. Any company fuel their growth. I'm also excited to see CTV growth by 353% in the quarter. But look, most exciting for me by far is what we're doing with illumin. Every day I come to the office and will make more advances on illumin and we get more clients on it. I get more and more and more excited. And I'm excited about the fact that we are shaping the future of the industry. That's something that we're always a part of this industry and we are always shaping the AI point of things but now really shaping the entire ways that marketers think, plan and that all the way through execution and giving them the tools to do it in a way that they don't need to be experts on it. I think that's obviously huge.

I'm excited when I look at the pipelines of illumin that is way above our expectation. So, I do expect massive adoption during the next year and like I said, Q4 is trending rate and more importantly, 2021 is already shaping up to be an incredible year. So it's early, it's very, very early for that to happen, and it's already happening here at Acuity. We're seeing great movement over there. And I think that I am going to close on the fact that, and we are preparing for a potential uplisting to the NASDAQ and we're doing all our research and we're excited the fact that we are now meeting all the requirements for it. You know it's really, really an exciting time to be at Acuity and we're still in the exploratory stages. We will do what is going to be best for Acuity and for the shareholders and we're getting it by far our major shareholders. We're building our relationship with the US banks and we believe it's going to be time sometime next year, but it remains to be seem.

So again, thank you very much everyone, everyone, the Acuity family, our amazing executive team, management team, investors, obviously our Board of Directors, couldn't be done -- all of that great success could not be done without you guys and we truly appreciate it. Thank you very much everyone.

Jonathan Pollack

Have a good day.