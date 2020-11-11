However, even at a share price of $3.60, I continue to see more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the sector with Iamgold being a high-cost Tier-2 jurisdiction gold producer in the meantime.

The good news is that the company has finally decided to go ahead with its Cote Lake Project, which has the potential to transform Iamgold into a million-ounce gold producer.

Following quarter-end, the company reported yet another seismic event at Westwood, and will have to rely on lower grades in the quarter while underground mining is temporarily suspended.

We're now more than two-thirds of the way through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the most recent names to report its results is Iamgold (IAG). Unfortunately, while most gold producers saw a strong recovery in gold production sequentially following a rough Q2 due to COVID-19, Iamgold saw a muted recovery, with 2% sequentially. Meanwhile, Q4 production is expected to be negatively impacted, with another seismic event at Westwood that's set to weigh on the company's operating results. This should lead to the 3rd consecutive year of higher costs on an annual basis. While the valuation is reasonable here at $3.60, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid in favor of more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Iamgold released its Q3 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 159,000 ounces, translating to a 9% drop from the year-ago period (Q3 2019: 174,000~ ounces). This was driven by significantly lower production at Rosebel and a slight decrease in production at its flagship Essakane Mine in Burkina Faso. Given the lower gold sales, all-in sustaining costs increased yet again to $1,206/oz, up 6% year-over-year and nearly 2% sequentially. This has placed Iamgold in the bottom 20% of gold producers from a cost standpoint, with all-in sustaining costs expected to come in above $1,200/oz for FY2020. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

(Source: Author's Chart)

Beginning with the company's Westwood Mine in Quebec, we saw quarterly gold production of 23,000 ounces, a marginal improvement from the 22,000 ounces produced in the year-ago period. During the quarter, Iamgold continued to blend low-grade ore from Grand Duc with higher grades at Westwood, leading to a significant increase in mill throughput (290,000 tonnes processed vs. 144,000 tonnes processed in Q3 2019). However, significantly lower head grades combined with a lower gold recovery rate mostly offset the higher throughput benefit.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While production was higher in the quarter, all-in sustaining costs spiked to $1,515/oz, up more than 45% vs. the year-ago period. The higher costs can be attributed to higher sustaining capital in the quarter, with the replacement of a jaw crusher and increased development in operating zones. Fortunately, the higher gold price mostly offset this increase in costs ($482/oz), with the average realized gold price gaining $423/oz in the quarter and coming in at $1,913/oz. As noted earlier, we'll likely see a much weaker Q4 at Westwood as the mine will have to rely on stockpiles and lower grades from Grand Duc, with Westwood temporarily suspended until an investigation into the recent seismicity is complete.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Moving over to the company's Rosebel Mine in Suriname, it was a tough quarter here too because of a work stoppage by the Rosebel Union that lasted well into July. Given the work stoppage that impacted nearly one-third of the quarter, mill throughput was substantially lower at 2.32~ million tonnes vs. 3.10~ million tonnes in the year-ago period. Fortunately, this was offset by higher head grades (0.79 grams per tonne gold vs. 0.63 grams per tonne gold) due to the higher-grade ore contribution from the Saramacca pit in Q3. However, the combination of lower gold recovery rates (88% vs. 92%) and lower throughput more than offset the increased grades. This led to a 24% drop in gold production year-over-year to just 42,000 attributable ounces. The only silver lining was that all-in sustaining costs were actually lower year-over-year despite the decreased gold sales with capital expenditures down considerably due to COVID-19 related delays.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Finally, it was a satisfactory quarter at Essakane in Burkina Faso with quarterly gold production roughly flat year-over-year at 104,000 ounces. The marginal decrease in gold production resulted from lower throughput and a 600 basis point decline in gold recovery rates, offset by a slight increase in head grades (1.26 grams per tonne gold vs. 1.03 grams per tonne gold). Year-to-date, Essakane has produced 261,000 ounces vs. 274,000 ounces in the first nine months of 2019, with all-in sustaining costs 4% higher at $1,076/oz. This is disappointing as the mine was Iamgold's lowest-cost operation in FY2019, but costs have risen this year due to the lower gold sales.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

As shown earlier, this will be the third year in a row for rising costs for Iamgold, with the current FY2020 cost guidance sitting at $1,255/oz. It's worth noting that this is lapping a 6% increase in costs in the year prior ($1,124/oz vs. $1,057/oz), and this rising cost profile continues to weigh on the investment thesis. Given that Iamgold is already a Tier-2 jurisdiction gold producer and its only Tier-1 mine suffered from a reserve downgrade recently, it's hard to get behind the Iamgold story now that all of its mines are producing gold at above the industry average.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Fortunately, the one piece of good news was that quarterly revenue hit a new multi-year high thanks to the record gold price, with Q3 revenue coming in at $335.1 million. This translated to a 22% increase year-over-year, which lagged the gold price's rise but was still a minor step in the right direction. Given the benefit from the higher gold price ($1,908/oz vs. $1,483/oz), Iamgold is on track to report a 500% increase in annual earnings per share [EPS] this year, with FY2020 estimates now sitting at $0.24. Generally, I would argue this is a very bullish development, but it's worth noting that annual EPS is actually down 30% since FY2016 (FY2016: $0.06 vs. FY2019: $0.04), so this 500% rise is coming after some very easy year-over-year comps.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

The other good news worth mentioning is that Iamgold has finally made a positive construction decision on its massive Cote Lake Gold Project in Ontario. This project has the potential to increase the company's annual gold production to over 1.1 million ounces per year by FY2024, a massive improvement from the sub-700,000-ounce production profile currently. As shown in the chart below, Cote Lake has the potential to produce 469,000~ ounces for its first six years, with life of mine all-in sustaining costs of $835/oz. This would not only increase Iamgold's production profile materially but also help its jurisdictional profile, with more than 35% of production set to come out of Canada, a Tier-1 jurisdiction.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In the recent corporate presentation, Iamgold labels itself as having industry-leading growth, with 71% production growth from the 672,000-ounce FY2020 guidance mid-point. However, it's essential to put this in context. While the 71% growth profile (1.15 million ounces vs. 672,000 ounces) over four years is quite impressive and results in a compound annual production growth rate of 14%~, it's deceiving to measure this from the company's worst production year in several years. If we measure from the 882,000 ounces of gold produced in FY2017, this compound annual production growth rate drops to a measly 3.86%~ (882,000 ounces to 1.15 million ounces over seven years). In summary, I believe it's a little misleading to highlight industry-leading growth up against the worst production year in half a decade. Nonetheless, Cote Lake does have the potential to catapult Iamgold to million-ounce producer status.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company Presentation)

So, why not buy the stock here?

While the path to million-ounce producer status is certainly enticing, it's worth noting that Iamgold will still be a Tier-2 gold producer with industry-lagging costs for the next three years until Cote Lake heads into commercial production. Therefore, while this might end up being a low-risk entry over the long-term, I would argue that there are several better growth stories in the medium-term. This is especially true when we factor in Westwood's ongoing issues that could lead to even further downward revisions in the reserve base if these areas are not safe to access.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Iamgold has rough another rough year in FY2020, and I would not expect FY2021 to be much better with Westwood seismicity issues continuing. Even with Westwood, Iamgold is a high-cost Tier-2 jurisdiction gold producer, and with Westwood, it's a high-cost Tier-2.5 jurisdiction gold producer. The only silver lining is that the stock is trading at 6x FY2021 annual EPS estimates ($3.60 vs. $0.60 in annual EPS), which suggests the stock is finally getting cheap here. Personally, I prefer buying market leaders when they're cheap, not market laggards, so I continue to avoid the stock. However, for investors that want a speculative way to play the sector that's high-risk and high-reward, a dip below $3.15 might offer a low-risk buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.