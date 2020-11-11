Datadog (DDOG) is getting swept up from the rotation out of stay-at-home technology and back to traditional stocks. Rational investors will fare better in betting that the pandemic is only getting worse and that businesses dependent on physical foot traffic will underperform.

Although the market may irrationally bid up shares of movie theatres, cruise ships, airlines, and restaurants, the growing demand for Datadog's software will lift shares to new highs.

Datadog Posts Q3 Beat

In the third quarter, the company posted an impressive sales growth of 61% over the last year to $154.68 million. The $1.5 billion in cash, or around $5.00 a share in cash, gives it plenty of liquidity should credit markets worsen. The company posted multiple tailwinds that will accelerate its growth rate. This includes the announcement of eight new products. For example, Datadog Marketplace will appeal to its technology partners. Extending Synthetics to CI/CD pipelines will let its customers run a proof of concept for the development process. And Mobile Real User Monitoring should gain traction on strong smartphone usage trends.

Investors Nervous

Datadog enjoyed expansion trends at levels not seen since pre-Covid. And while the average recurring revenue reached a record, the company faced tougher year-on-year comparisons. Plus, it is gaining cloud customers that use Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure. Its strategic partnership with Microsoft announced alongside the Q3 press release is still in preview. Until it is live, it will not see an immediate impact.

The extended partnership with Google Cloud Platform is a positive development. It expands the current partnership from EMEA to North America. So, the companies may deliver a deeper sales alignment between the two platforms.

Outlook

Datadog posted underwhelming income expectations for the fourth quarter. It expects only $3 million to $5 million in non-GAAP operating income. EPS will be just 1 cent to 2 cents on 335 million shares outstanding. For the full-year 2020, revenue will be up to $590 million while net income will be between 17 cents and 18 cents.

At a closing price of $92.60, DDOG stock trades at a price-to-earnings of 514 for 2020. So, if the technology stock selling intensifies, Datadog could re-test the 200-day moving average at $70.00. In the last month, the Nasdaq fell 3.77% compared to the 0.46% gain in the S&P 500 (SPY). The market would need more sell-offs from individual stocks like Fastly (FSLY), down 43% in the month, or Akamai (AKAM), down 15% in that time.

Currently, Akamai has more bullish ratings than the others:

Data courtesy of SA Premium

As explained above, based on P/E, Datadog fares the worst on value. It scores the highest on growth with an A+ grade. This suggests that the management team is underestimating its revenue for the fourth quarter.

Still, if sales are slowing, management is likely assuming very large customer deals will not get signed in the period. It is also assuming the larger customers are pausing spending for now. ARR slowed in the last month, as customers waited to see how the pandemic is faring. Now that the stay-at-home measure and lockdown are becoming more likely worldwide, Datadog may issue an updated Q4 outlook that is higher. CEO Olivier Pomel said:

I think it's not that we're very happy with what we've seen. At the same time, we're still very careful about because we don't -- in the macro backdrop, we still question what can happen towards the end of Q4."

Growth Catalysts

Datadog said its partnership program started recently is bearing fruit but is not yet a big contributor to growth. Conversely, its customers are buying more of its product offerings. This already led to a growth in billing over the last few years.

In the longer term, applying machine learning will further differentiate Datadog from the competition. It is already fully SaaS. Once it loads all the data and trains the system with it, its structural strength will increase. CEO Pomel did not want to make any promises at this time. He said:

we don't like to lead with the promise -- the promise of an AI that teaches everything for you, because we think in general those promises under deliver. They look great in the demo. But then a number of specific states you're going to find them to fall short and that's not what we want."

Under-promising and over-delivering on new products will moderate the stock from rising from here. So, investors should watch it develop new products and benefit from higher customer orders.

Price Target

At a conservative discounted cash flow of 9%, a 5-year discounted cash flow model: revenue exit suggests that Datadog stock is worth around $115.00. Readers may input a different annual revenue growth rate and multiple on finbox. For now, technology investors should let the stock and the Nasdaq index settle down first. Once the selling pressure eases, start a position in Datadog.

