IAMGOLD had problems before the new seismic event at Westwood. With so many gold miners available for investors, IAMGOLD may become interesting only after a major sell-off.

IAMGOLD (IAG) has recently provided its third-quarter report which was especially interesting after the company was forced to stop production at Westwood underground mine after a seismic event.

In the third quarter, IAMGOLD produced 159,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1206 per ounce. The high gold price environment boosted IAMGOLD's revenue which totaled $335.1 million but the company still reported a GAAP loss of $0.02 per share. This time the source of GAAP loss was the "interest income, derivatives and other investment gains" line on the balance sheet which included a $20.6 million loss on non-hedge derivatives and warrants and a $22.5 million loss on redemption of 7% senior notes. On an adjusted basis, IAMGOLD reported earnings of $0.11 per share.

The company's operating cash flow increased from $72.4 million in the second quarter to $105.1 million in the third quarter as IAMGOLD enjoyed the high gold price environment just like other gold miners. The company finished the quarter with roughly $900 million of cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet, which provides it with enough liquidity to start working on the Cote Gold project that will demand investment of $875 million - $925 million from IAMGOLD.

The biggest problem for the company right now is the seismic event at Westwood, which has previously suffered from seismicity and remains the most problematic mine in IAMGOLD's portfolio.

As IAMGOLD had to stop production at the underground mine to investigate the issue, it was forced to lower its annual production guidance (once again!) and increase its cost guidance:

Source: IAMGOLD 3Q presentation

Back at the beginning of this year, IAMGOLD provided guidance for 2020 which looked disappointing at that time but was much better than current expectations. At that time, IAMGOLD planned to produce 700,000 - 760,000 ounces of gold at AISC of $1100 - 1150 per ounce, and now the guidance has been decreased to 630,000 - 680,000 ounces at AISC of $1240 - $1270 per ounce. Obviously, this is a very disappointing year for IAMGOLD, and the timing of company's misfortunes couldn't have been worse since the market is enjoying record gold prices which provide a terrific opportunity to boost cash flow.

In addition to cutting guidance, IAMGOLD decided to withdraw the guidance for 2021. The reason is simple - IAMGOLD cannot provide a reasonable estimate of production at Westwood before it concludes the investigation.

The situation at Westwood is looking so bad that one analyst used the earnings call to ask the company about what could force it to throw in the towel on this asset. Indeed, even before the seismic event, costs at Westwood jumped to $1515 per ounce in the third quarter. The company blamed equipment replacement, deferred development costs and high proportion of ore from the open pit Grand Duc for the mine's high costs. However, it's hard to say that Westwood costs were low at the beginning of the year ($1242 in Q1 2020; $1133 in Q2 2020), while equipment replacement and deferred development are regular parts of a mine's life. Frankly, the operation looks completely broken until proven otherwise, and it won't be surprising if the market starts to assign zero or even negative value to Westwood.

At the same time, it's hard to say that things are going really well elsewhere since Rosebel production declined from 52,000 in the second quarter to 42,000 in the third quarter as it faced stoppage due to workers' worries about coronavirus at the mine. In its presentation, IAMGOLD mentioned that collective labor agreement at Rosebel expired on August 15 and that negotiations were underway - it remains to be seen what these negotiations will bring.

Essakane was the only bright spot during the quarter as its production increased from 83,000 in the second quarter to 94,000 in the third quarter while AISC declined from $1123 per ounce to $1054 per ounce.

IAMGOLD shares are down by about 8% year-to-date despite the favorable gold price environment, and they are under pressure for a reason. The company has continuously disappointed investors, and almost every quarter brings additional bad news. The fate of Westwood after another seismic event is under question. Cote Gold may be a profitable project but I'm almost sure that investors will not give it the benefit of the doubt before they see actual results given the company's recent performance. In short, IAMGOLD needs to suffer a serious sell-off to become an interesting speculative opportunity. For a long-term investment, the company has too many problems at this point.

