BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (BSRTF) CEO John Bailey on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

John Bailey

Thank you, Sylvie and good morning everyone. Welcome to BSR REIT conference call to discuss our financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2020. I am joined by Susie Koehn, our Chief Financial Officer. And also with us today are Dan Oberste, President and Chief Investment Officer; and Blake Brazeal, our Co-President and Chief Operating Officer who will both be available to answer questions following our prepared remarks.

I'll start this call by providing an overview of our Q3 performance and other corporate developments, Susie will then review the financials, and I'll conclude with some comments on our outlook and strategy. After that, we will hold a Q&A session.

Before we begin, I need to remind listeners that certain statements about future events made on this conference call are forward-looking in nature. Any such information is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the cautionary statements on forward-looking information in our news release and MD&A dated November 10th, 2020 for more information.

During the call, we will reference certain non-IFRS financial measures. Although we believe these measures provide useful supplemental information about our financial performance. They're not recognized measures and do not have standardized meanings under IFRS. Please see our MD&A for additional information regarding our non-IFRS financial measures including for reconciliations to the nearest IRFS measures. Also please note that all dollar amounts are denominated in U.S. currency.

We continue to operate our business with relatively minimal disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our highest priority is the health and safety of our residents and BSR team members. Management will continue to monitor all of our markets and properties to adjust policies and procedures as necessary to providing safe environment to live and work.

Our rent collections remain within the pre-COVID historical levels, specifically during Q3 2020, we collected 98% of the total monthly revenue compared to our historical average of 99%.

We continue to advance our capital recycling program. On July 30th, we acquired Broadstone Park West constructed in 2014, a high-quality property in Houston market with 370 suites for $51 million or $137,838 per apartment unit.

On September 24th, we acquired Aura Castle Hills constructed in 2019, a 276-suit garden-style residential community in the Dallas Fort Worth market for $51.8 million or $187,681 per apartment unit.

Subsequent to quarter end, earlier this week, we continued the recycling program with the sale of six non-core properties comprising of 1,483 apartment units; four in Little Rock, Arkansas; and two in Houston, Texas, generating gross proceeds of $130 million. We are very pleased with the progress of the capital recycling program.

Since our IPO in Q2 2018, we have acquired 12 properties comprising of 3,511 apartment units, while selling 26 properties comprising of 5,149 apartment units. Net operating income from properties located in our primary markets now comprises 88% of total NOI compared to 52% at the time of the IPO.

Moreover, our asset quality has improved substantially and our portfolio's weighted age -- average age has decreased from 29 years to 18 years old reducing our CapEx requirements going forward.

We are very excited to see our portfolio improve as we continue to recycle capital to take advantage of the compression in cap rate spreads between primary and secondary markets. The REIT's debt to gross book value is currently at 48.1% providing the flexibility to add approximately $200 million of assets without further equity. We also remain confident we will sell an additional $120 million to $140 million in assets before year-end.

Our ongoing transformation of our portfolio was evident in our Q3 results. Weighted average rent at September 30 was $1,011 per apartment unit, representing a substantial year-over-year increase of 12.3%. We expect our financial performance to strengthen further as we continue to redeploy capital into primary Sunbelt market MSAs with some of the strongest long-term economic fundamentals in the country.

Economic uncertainty, obviously, remains heightened in the near-term due to COVID-19. But with our current liquidity position of approximately $103 million, we are well positioned to manage our business, while also executing on our capital recycling program and growth strategy.

Now I'll turn it over to Susie to review our third quarter results in more detail. Susie?

Susie Koehn

Thank you, John. Same community revenue increased 3.1% in the third quarter over the prior year to $20.3 million, reflecting an increase in average rental rates from $900 per apartment unit as of September 2019 to $909 per apartment unit as of September 2020, as well as $0.4 million increase in utility reimbursements. This was partially offset by the absence of late rental fees of $0.1 million related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We resumed charging late fees in mid August of 2020.

Total portfolio revenue for Q3 2020 increased 7.2% from $27.8 million in Q3 2019 to $29.8 million this year. The increase was primarily the result of property acquisitions, which contributed $7.4 million in revenue as well as higher rental rates across the portfolio and an increase in utility reimbursement partially offset by dispositions that reduced revenue by $6 million.

NOI for the same community properties totaled $10.6 million, an increase of 4.9% compared to $10.1 million in Q3 last year. This was primarily due to the revenue increase partially offset by $0.1 million in additional to COVID-19 pandemic expenses. NOI for the full portfolio increased by 4.8% to $15.2 million compared to $14.5 million in Q3 last year. This increase was primarily attributable to acquisitions contributing $3.6 million as well as the increase in NOI from same community properties, partially offset by property dispositions reducing NOI by $3.4 million. As we continue to redeploy the recycled capital from secondary markets into primary markets, we expect the accretive impact of long-term growth to be reflected in our financial performance.

FFO for the third quarter was $7.4 million, or $0.16 per unit, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.18 per unit last year. The increase of $0.3 million was mainly the result of higher NOI partially offset by an increase in the amortization of deferred financing costs of $0.2 million and an increase in interest expense of $0.1 million, as well as higher general and administrative expenses of $0.1 million related to share-based compensation.

Q3 2020 AFFO of $6.5 million was flat compared to last year equal to $0.14 versus $0.16 on a per unit basis. The increase of $0.3 million in FFO was primarily offset by an increase in maintenance capital expenditures of $0.2 million related to emergency only maintenance performed during the previous quarter. Hence we had lower spending on maintenance CapEx in Q2, which shifted these costs to Q3. The REIT paid pay quarterly cash distribution 12.5% per unit in Q3 of both years representing an AFFO payout ratio of 87.5% in Q3 2020 compared to 80.3% last year.

Turning to our balance sheet. On September 3, the REIT issued $40 million of 5% convertible debentures maturing September 30, 2025 with a conversion price of $14.40 per unit. Subsequent to quarter end on October 5, the underwriters of the offering exercised their option to acquire a further $2.5 million.

Our debt to gross book value ratio at September 30, 2020 was 50.8%. As John indicated earlier, following the subsequent dispositions of the six non-core properties and the partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, our debt to GBV now stands at 48.1%.

As previously mentioned, our current total liquidity following the sales and the offering is $103 million. This includes cash and cash equivalents of $6.8 million $61 million of borrowing capacity under our credit facility and $35 million available under our revolving line of credit.

As of September 30, we had total mortgage notes payable of $396.9 million excluding the credit facility and the line of credit with a weighted average contractual interest rate of 3.9% with a weighted average term to maturity of nine years.

Total loans and borrowings at quarter end were $595 million excluding the debentures and 77% of the REIT's debt was fixed or economically hedged to fixed rate. Total loans and borrowings are $474 million after the sale of the six properties this week excluding the debentures.

I will now turn it back over to John for some closing comments. John?

John Bailey

Thanks, Susie. Last week we announced a change to the REIT's senior management structure. Dan Oberste has been appointed President and Chief Investor Officer, having previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer. In his new role, Dan will retain oversight over the REIT's investment strategy, while also assuming responsibility for our capital markets program.

Blake Brazeal continues as the REIT's Chief Operating Officer, while also assuming the role of Co-President. Blake's primary focus will continue to be the oversight of the REIT's property operations and the management platform.

Dan and Blake will both report to me and work alongside me in determining the REIT's strategic direction. Dan's appointment as President reflects his contribution to the growth and success of the REIT and his promotion is reflective of the REIT's long-term succession planning.

The year 2020 has been a challenging one but we have continued to deliver solid operating performance, while also successfully executing on our capital recycling program. This high-level performance is attributable to the platforms added value to the REIT.

We operate in a highly liquid market. And as you have seen our pace of both acquisitions and dispositions has remained consistent during the pandemic. Once again, we feel confident we will complete our targeted range of $120 million to $140 million in dispositions before year end. We have a robust acquisition pipeline and we are looking forward to continuing growth in our primary markets.

We are monitoring the spread of the COVID-19 closely. We are comfortable that we have made all the appropriate adjustments to our daily operations. But if we determine further changes are necessary we stand prepared to implement them rapidly across our portfolio.

COVID withstanding -- notwithstanding, we believe the REIT is advantageously positioning itself to continue our strategic transformation in our primary markets. The economic performance of our markets has historically outpaced the country as a whole and we expect that trend to continue.

Our portfolio has improved significantly in terms of location, asset quality and age. And we have a strong liquidity position and an excellent pipeline of opportunities for the portfolio growth.

That concludes our remarks this morning. Susie, Dan, Blake and I would now be pleased to answer any questions you may have. So operator if you would please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] And your first question will be from Fred Blondeau at iA Securities. Please go ahead.

Fred Blondeau

Thanks, and very good afternoon, and obviously big congrats to Daniel. John, just on your current asset for sale in the pipeline, where would that put your NOI generated by non-core assets at year-end in 2020?

John Bailey

I believe it was around 12%, Fred. If we were to continue executing the way that we've been saying and are confident the way that we have in our pipeline of non-core assets that we're looking at queue to sell.

Fred Blondeau

Yes. I saw the 12% in the MD&A, but I thought that you had more sales in the pipe until the end of the year.

John Bailey

In the queue for sale beyond the 12%?

Fred Blondeau

Sorry. I'm seeing in your MD&A that you are currently 12% non-core of NOI provided by your non-core assets today. So I was just wondering, what are your expectations in terms of asset sales...

John Bailey

That's right.

Fred Blondeau

Between now and the end of the year? And where would that put you at the end of 2020 in terms of your NOI generated by non-core assets, if that make sense?

John Bailey

Fred, it should go down to about half that amount and that we ought to have around 6% the non-core. We had noted that we would be selling Pascagoula, the rest of the properties that we had in Beaumont, Texas, we have in Houston and Little Rock property. That leaves just a few of the properties that are outside. So I'm going to say about 6%.

Fred Blondeau

Okay. No, that's great. And so just a segue to my next question. Susie, how would you feel today about your current debt ratio at 48%?

Susie Koehn

Yes. Quite low. We're still in the middle of recycling, and we just sold six assets. We're still holding true to that we'd like to be no higher than 55% as we finish the capital recycling program.

Fred Blondeau

That's great. And maybe last, last one for me. It looks like the portfolio continued to perform well in October. What would be your base scenario in terms of occupancy for Q4 and Q1? And where do you see greater challenges across the portfolio today?

Blake Brazeal

This is Blake. I would expect -- I would not expect an increase in occupancy of any substantial amount. I think it will be along the historical lines. The main things that we will be looking at that could pop-up, is obviously the pandemic. We're keeping our eye on that. We feel like we handled the first wave of the pandemic in a very effective manner, which did not affect our daily operations to any great degree. And that will be one of the main things that we'll be keeping our eye on as the next wave of the pandemic.

Fred Blondeau

And do you feel like part of the portfolio is more at risk than others today, geographically speaking?

Blake Brazeal

Well, the reason -- one of the main things that I think is an advantage in our portfolio frankly, as we're in an area that are -- as you've seen through the last almost year, pro business and -- have continued to operate during the most -- I guess at the time, the most affected and percentage-wise pandemic growth. So, we feel good about that.

And we're also in areas that continue to grow with people that are moving in at the highest rates anywhere in America. So, we're obviously not immune to worrying about that. It is something that we're keeping our eye on, but we feel like we're in one of the best areas in America. Our portfolio is in order to handle an outbreak.

Fred Blondeau

That’s great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from Brad Sturges at Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Brad Sturges

Hi, there.

John Bailey

Hey, Brad.

Susie Koehn

Hi, Brad.

Brad Sturges

Just to follow-on to Fred's question on the cap rate or the capital recycling discussion. But just more in the general context about pricing. I guess a few quarters ago you were guiding towards a spread between primary, secondary markets of call it 100 basis points. Has that changed in any way? Because it does seem like there is some cap rate compression happening within some of your core markets?

Dan Oberste

Hey, this is Dan. That's a good question. So I mean, I think if we look at the historic spread between major and non-major markets, its set around 110 basis points recently. The current spreads compressed down to about 90 basis points. So yes, we're seeing further compression between major and non-major markets.

I think when you yank out of some of that data, you're defining your major markets is really the urban population centers that have probably been hit more fundamentally than our Sun Belt markets. And what I'm referring to is New York that has negative absorption and leads the nation in deliveries, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, when you think about the cap rates for those markets yes, they've creeped up a tad maybe. But you compare that to the markets that we're in Dallas and Houston and in Austin.

As Blake mentioned, the ramp-up in COVID cases in Texas occurred more recently than March, relative to those cities we just talked about. And so you continue to see good performance. You continue to see great net migration going into those markets, right? And I would say the cap rates are compressing. The risk is compressing, specifically for Austin, where we're really seeing cap rate compression.

Brad Sturges

So for going in cap rates now what would be the kind of the range you're seeing in some of your core markets like Austin or Dallas?

Dan Oberste

Going in by site [ph], yes. That's a good question. You can run the game. And I mean I would say Austin, right now today in that market you're seeing a whole lot of high 3s. That's not to say well that's what we acquired the $212 million of assets we bought in Austin the last year. We didn't have a three handle on our cap rates but that's what we're seeing right now for those assets.

We're happy to compete with those individuals just not at those prices. Where we're seeing in Dallas and Houston sit is probably between four and five nominally call it a 450 cap for our style of asset. I think what continues to be interesting is that the value add, I'll say a little bit older assets in these markets, we're seeing transaction volume, continue to outpace kind of the core and core plus assets and we're seeing cap rates for those value-add assets remain low which is impressive.

Brad Sturges

Great. That’s good color. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from Kyle Stanley at Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Kyle Stanley

Thanks. Good afternoon.

John Bailey

Good afternoon, Kyle.

Kyle Stanley

Just looking at the occupancy I'm wondering could you provide a bit of color on the sequential decline in the same property portfolio?

Blake Brazeal

Sure. Hi, Kyle, this is Blake. When you really look at it the way I'm looking at it, we're talking about 75 units. And if you really go granular on it, they're basically made up in three different properties or four different properties. One of them is Heritage in Austin, we were down 10 units. At this current moment, we've made up that difference and are right along where we were. We just had a dip and it was a timing issue.

Beaumont was another area, which has always been kind of an up and down area. And if you look at the last quarter, it was at 98%, which was very high for Beaumont, which now both of those assets are back at the range, it's not at 98% a tad above what is showing in the MD&A right now. Dallas stayed relatively flat. Houston was down about 23 units. Of those units that was two properties that made up the whole amount. Those have come back.

I want to add also that the six properties we disposed off yesterday, those were -- their combined effect were below higher averages. And the assets that we -- that John alluded to earlier that we'll be selling in the different MSAs those are also below our averages. So where does that leave us? The core assets that we expect to be in our portfolio are performing as we would want them to perform.

Now the next question that I would assume you would ask is over the year-over-year. That is a hard one from each year to compare because the non-same-store properties are a different mix of properties each year. Last year for instance, we had the Tulsa portfolio, which was running at 98%. That was in that number. And also this year, we've added two properties our late -- one of our latest properties that we bought the Broadstone is running at -- when we bought it that we're running at 82% and now it's at 88%. And we've had another one that we bought that was a 91% story that is leasing up and we had put it in there and it's actually has leased at 93% and stabilized. So that creates that gap in the non-same-store comparing year-over-year.

Kyle Stanley

Okay. Great. That's really good color.

Blake Brazeal

So does that answer?

Kyle Stanley

Yes. Definitely answers the question. I guess this is probably a question more for Susie. So the NOI margin impacted a bit by some of that acquired vacancy that Blake was just talking about. Just wondering where you see the NOI margin kind of trending into the back or the end of the year and into 2021 as maybe the lease-up progresses a bit further?

Susie Koehn

Yes. I'm sticking with the 54%, but I've said on the last few calls. This quarter, yes, we did see margins go down a bit for the reasons you just mentioned, but also because we had some expenses that were little bit higher due to timing. Some additional healthcare costs that were all booked this quarter as well as the shift in turnover costs. We didn't have as many last quarter because we went to emergency only maintenance. And therefore we picked up some of those costs in Q3.

Kyle Stanley

Okay. That makes sense.

Blake Brazeal

I wanted to add one more thing and I'm sorry, I didn't add it when we were talking. But I think it is germane to the conversation is that October was our highest move-in move-out ratio of units which was 97 units that we've had by far since before the pandemic. So we netted up 97 units in our portfolio and those were basically based in the core unit. So that's obviously something that's a really good sign also. There was some pent-up demand and our leads, tours and everything which I talked about later are all up.

Kyle Stanley

Okay. Maybe just one last one for me here. Can you just provide an update with regards to the in-suite rental program on these turnover? Just maybe have you continued to do those year-to-date? Are you still seeing pretty healthy demand for that kind of product and maybe the spreads that you've seen?

Blake Brazeal

Yes. We've continued to do those. But obviously with the pandemic, we weren't -- we have not been able to do as many as we were thinking we would do this year. We've really picked up the pace over the last quarter in dealing -- in doing more and more of these. Through the year, we've done 157 partial upgrades and 120 signature upgrades. Wimberly in Dallas is performing at a 20% return. And we've got 76 unit upgrades at that property in particular. We've really got three areas -- three properties that show a real affinity for producing the returns. And those are Wimberly, River Hill and Auberry. So we've been pretty strategical during this time. But even with that, we've completed 15 more than we budgeted. We just really thought we would produce more during the year. That was my original plan advance too when we started but the pandemic threw us for a loop for a six-month period there.

Kyle Stanley

Okay. Thanks. That’s great color. I’ll turn it back.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from Matt Logan at RBC. Please go ahead.

Matt Logan

Thank you and good afternoon.

John Bailey

Hello, Matt.

Susie Koehn

Hey good afternoon.

Matt Logan

Blake, I appreciate all the commentary on your leasing. Certainly it sounds like things are trending positively in Q4. Can you give us a sense for what you're seeing in terms of like relocations from major markets, or if you're seeing a shift from the downtown to the suburbs? Just any commentary you can provide on what is driving demand would be appreciated.

Blake Brazeal

Do you mean aside from CBRE's recent decision to relocate their corporate headquarters from LA to Dallas, or Tesla's construction of its $2 billion factory about 10 miles from our properties? Yes, I guess we can go into that. So I think what's interesting is when we look at the net absorption in the second and third quarters, you're seeing Houston lead the pack. And we saw that -- we talked about this in the last few quarters. Houston had a 2018-2019 year where they had really low deliveries with sustained net migration and the majority of that was coming for job growth and with some international migration in Houston.

So we talked about it last year particularly when we acquired a couple of assets in Houston about how we saw this year probably in Houston outperforming the expectations and it has. Most of that is driven just I would say the same type of organic net migration that you've seen in Houston in the last 10 years. making it one of the second fastest growing population center in the country at that time.

Dallas it's the same story. I mean, you're seeing PGA of America relocate the corporate headquarters CBRE, Toyota. A lot of jobs moving in a lot of U-Haul and other moving trucks kind of sucking residents out of call it northeastern employment centers into the vast open beautiful spaces in Dallas, Texas.

Austin is somewhat of a different story. We're seeing a net migration from Austin come in from all over the world. But it really predominantly has to suck from I'll call it the West Coast. You're seeing tech salary growth and tech jobs be created in and around Austin.

I want to say that WalletHub named Austin, the Best College Town in America for the third consecutive year. Wall Street Journal just came out for the second consecutive year named Austin is the hottest U.S. job market. U.S. News last year for the third year in a row named Austin as the best city to live in, in the United States. Austin has kind of got it all going on and they're sucking from all over the country.

But we are seeing a higher percentage of net migration from the West Coast particularly California going into Austin relative to Dallas and Houston. And I don't think that's -- there is no sign of that stopping. I would say it's quite the alternative. We see that accelerating on a look forward.

Matt Logan

So I guess in short it just continued job growth and net migration as opposed to people living in the downtown cores moving more towards the suburbs?

Blake Brazeal

Yes. That's -- thank you for hitting on that. The -- we are seeing a little bit of weakness in the urban call it high-rise areas of these markets and all markets. BSR is pretty well-situated and always has been in the suburban areas around these MSAs. I think it comes down. I mean, you can just naturally place yourself into that environment where your job no longer requires you to work downtown. You can see a rent discount by moving out into the suburbs.

And I mean that just makes total logical sense. This last six months, you've got a lot of white collar employees, that haven't had to commute to work and are deciding perhaps to get a nicer apartment unit or a bigger apartment unit, just outside of the urban center and the suburban areas kind of like the Aura Castle Hills property we bought 1.5 months ago. You save $700 on rent. You're in a brand-new property. You're across the street from a lake in the middle of the city that has nine million people and you're a five-minute drive -- as Blake's telling me, you're five-minute drive to everything you need to do in Dallas, including the airport.

Matt Logan

BSR having acquired more newer assets over the past 12 to 24 months. Is there any signs of new supply on the horizon that you see potentially impacting any of those newer assets?

Dan Oberste

A little bit. I would say that, Dallas and Austin continue to kind of lead the country in net absorptions and New York, I think I mentioned earlier. The difference between New York, Dallas and Austin or Dallas and Houston right now is Dallas and Houston actually have net positive absorption. What we really focus on is, I would say, I'll pick up on Austin. We want to look at completions as a percentage of total inventory. And when I'm looking at the trailing 12 months completions in Austin, it's about 4.5%, 4.4% of total inventory. That's a little high.

Houston, Dallas always have great deliveries, but they're always sitting anywhere between 1.8% and 3%. And I think, if you look in the last year, they're at about 2.5% to 3%. Austin at about 4.4%, a little high. If you zoom into the Austin area, we see a lot of those deliveries kind of occurring up in the northern corridors. They're Class A product. There's a lot of urban delivery in Austin that's coming online. We don't think those deliveries really compete with our properties, and we feel pretty confident in our business strategy. And I would say I'm happy that we spent the last 12 months deploying capital in Austin and not the next 12 months deploying capital in Austin.

Operator

Did you have any further questions, Matt?

Matt Logan

I did. Sorry. I was on mute there guys. My apologies. Just in terms of the dispositions that were completed post quarter, is it possible for you guys to provide a broad range for the cap rate on those?

Dan Oberste

Yes. We -- this is Dan, again. We don't like to talk about cap rates. I would say historically, we've talked about how -- let's say the buy cap rate on this one, the going-in probably looks like a five. And I think historically, we've said, our exit cap rates are about 75 to 125 basis points north of the going-in cap rate. And based on this transaction, we don't see anything surprising on our exit that could cause us to deviate from that comment.

Matt Logan

Good color. That's really all we need. And maybe just one last one for me, in terms of rolling up some of the prior commentary, when we think about the leasing demand and the outlook for Q4 and potentially into 2021, would it be fair to say that, we should look for a modest same-property lift in revenue and NOI?

Blake Brazeal

I could get the last part of the question.

Matt Logan

Just would it be fair to say that the run rate NOI and revenue might tick up slightly going into Q4, given some of the leasing demand and higher NOI margins?

Blake Brazeal

Higher than 4.9% year-over-year?

Matt Logan

On a sequential basis?

Blake Brazeal

On a sequential basis, I don't -- I wouldn't want to say that, it would be flat if there is any. Most people have been predicting not large increases. And at this point, with everything that's going on in the world, I would hate to predict anything substantial.

Matt Logan

So, firm to slightly positive then?

Blake Brazeal

Yes. But I will say this that it's probably a good time to tell everybody that we -- when you look at the third quarter, we had close to 4000 virtual tours on the Internet and self-guided tours and 70% of those were self-guided tours. We closed on 48% of those.

So that's a pretty good demand of 4000 on those just alone and our leads that in our portfolio were up 30% year-over-year for the third quarter. So all of those things tell me that those are very good size obviously. So as I hesitate to tell you exactly what it would be. Those are good signs.

Matt Logan

Well I appreciate the commentary. That’s all for me. I will turn it back. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from Joanne Chen at BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Joanne Chen

Hi good afternoon. Most of my questions have been answered. But maybe just wanted to confirm I might have missed this earlier and I do apologize. But you did say that there's about $120 million to $140 million of remaining capital recycling by the end of this year?

John Bailey

That's right. As Fred had asked earlier in regards to the number of total asset value we had told the market early going that we would sell between $250 million to $270 million. And given that we closed on $130 million, we're right at $120 million to $140 million to go. And that was noncore assets and then Fred asked that and we said it would be about 6%. It's actually a little bit lower to have -- we're going to say closer to 2% to 3% of noncore assets remaining in our portfolio, maybe 2%.

Joanne Chen

Okay. That's great. Thanks for clarifying. And maybe just one last one for me kind of just how should we about in terms of -- I know things are moving obviously day by day but in terms of the pace of acquisition kind of in Q4 and kind of looking into 2021 should we imagine it to be somewhat similar to what we've way it is done in 2019 and 2020?

Dan Oberste

Hey Joanne, this is Dan. That's a good question. Yes I think if you take a look back COVID notwithstanding we're set up to buy about $100 million to $200 million a quarter. We don't think that pace slows down for the remainder of the year and moving into next year.

Joanne Chen

Okay. That’s it for me. I will turn it back. Thank you.

Dan Oberste

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from Dean Wilkinson at CIBC. Please go ahead.

Dean Wilkinson

Thank you and good afternoon everybody.

Dan Oberste

Hello Dean.

Dean Wilkinson

Blake I just want to say it's good to see your Dallas assets doing better than Jerry's Dallas assets but that's an entirely different.

Blake Brazeal

Wait a minute. When you say that I think that was jab.

Dean Wilkinson

No, no. That was not a jab. That was commensurating in the misery of my teeth. There is always 2021 right? Just a simple question for me Susie. In the issue of the -- and it's a small number for you and hopefully it doesn't get larger the 14 declarations related to tenants that can't pay and they've got a temporary halt on the evictions. What's the threshold that they have to meet sort of to pass that declaration?

And how do you deal with that in -- like does that just become a bad expense once you can sort of get those people out of there? Is there a recourse to go back and get -- I'm assuming not sort of the rent? And what are you seeing just generally on sort of the trend of bad debts? And how that might look sort of the next couple of quarters?

Susie Koehn

So I'll -- so Dean first I'll answer the question regarding how we record bad debt expense and then I'll let Blake explain more about the declaration process. For bad debt if someone quits paying and it becomes clear that they can't pay right and they would be evicted otherwise, but we can't right now because of the CDC.

When it becomes apparent that they're not going to pay, we immediately would write-off the rent that they would have a reserve for bad debt right and continue to reserve for it through the length of time they're living at our property with that going to bad debt and of course up until they move out. So you would see some of that pass-through that bad debt before they leave depending on the amount of time they're in the property. Now, Blake can you explain how the declaration process works?

Blake Brazeal

Yes. They basically have to answer five questions, but they revolve around the fact that they've lost their job, and they're trying to find the job and they've got a subsidy check on the first round of subsidy, when the government sent out the check. But really basically Dean, it's I'm looking for a job. I can't find one. I'm out of work, because of the pandemic and that's what it amounts to.

And I feel like, when you look back over our -- I feel good about the rent deferrals how those paid off. I mean, we basically have nothing left on those. And when you look at the -- these agreements, we have very few compared to most companies. So fingers crossed that, it's not going to be a big issue for us going forward, which I think also pretty much points to the fact that the previous question, and what we were talking about in terms of people keeping their jobs in a lot of the areas that we're located.

Dean Wilkinson

That make sense. That clears it up for me. Thanks guys. I’ll hand the call back over.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your next question will be from Yash Sankpal at Laurentian Bank. Please go ahead.

Yash Sankpal

Good afternoon.

Susie Koehn

Good afternoon.

Yash Sankpal

Yes. So the -- your incentives at this point what -- like where are they as compared to say a year ago?

Susie Koehn

I'm sorry. Can you repeat that Yash? We couldn't understand.

Yash Sankpal

The amount of incentives you're offering to your tenants at this point, what is the level as compared to -- what you were offering say a year ago? The dollar amount.

Blake Brazeal

Yes. We use the LRO platform. And that platform takes into account the actual rent rates that are calculated daily based on the exposure leasing, velocity, submarket comps and demand supply forecast. So actually, we do not offer concessions in our properties. We offer -- we have a -- each day, our leasing agents come in. There's a calculation run. They can print it out, as to what the leasing, or the lease rate will be on a 12-month to 15-month and 18-month lease. So in terms of saying, we're -- I think where you're leaving with that is free rent or any of that those -- we do not do that.

Yash Sankpal

So there are no free month of -- rent for a month or anything like that?

Blake Brazeal

No, we have not -- it's rolled. Anything of that nature is taken into account in the actual lease rate that they're given. We have very few concessions on our -- if you'll notice our financial statements, we have very few concessions.

Yash Sankpal

Okay. So let me ask you differently. Your same-property rent growth was about 1% year-over-year this quarter. If the pandemic was not there what would be your rent growth?

Blake Brazeal

Maybe -- boy, that's going to be a -- that's a tough one. I haven't been asked that. If you look at the -- let me back into it just a little bit. The rent growth in the third quarter blended rates was 1.3%. So Q2 was around 1.3% of blended rates. So I would say probably between 2.5% to 3%.

Yash Sankpal

Okay.

Blake Brazeal

That's a very tough question.

Yash Sankpal

All right. And just one more. Once you have disposed all your non-core assets and redeployed the capital in assets you are interested in, where would your payout ratio be at that time?

Susie Koehn

Yash, actually you're asking what our -- once the portfolio stabilize, what would the AFFO payout ratio be?

Yash Sankpal

Yes.

Susie Koehn

Is that -- that's the question you asked?

Yash Sankpal

Yes.

Susie Koehn

Good. So right now we're in the 80s. And 85%, 87% is too high. We're thinking maybe 75%, 80% at the most.

Yashwant Sankpal

Okay. All right. Yes. That’s it for me. Thank you.

Susie Koehn

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from Matt Kornack of National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Matt Kornack

Hi guys.

Blake Brazeal

Hey Matt.

Susie Koehn

Hi Matt.

Matt Kornack

Just wanted to quickly follow-up on that question with regards to rent growth? And maybe get some sense as to the performance of the same-property portfolio versus the non-same property portfolio. And I understand that you don't have a year-over-year comparison, because you haven't owned them for a year. But maybe given sequential growth rates and you may have known what the rents were when the prior owner owned them, are the growth rates and rents higher, in the non-same-property portfolio than the same-property portfolio?

Blake Brazeal

Are you asking for the sequential growth rate? The -- of the non-same store is that what...?

Matt Kornack

Yes. I mean you would have -- I think historically, the newer assets, that you were acquiring the view was that they produce better organic growth. Is that coming true essentially even in this environment?

Blake Brazeal

Yes. Actually in the third quarter, if you look at the blended rate, the acquired properties, they had a 1.8% growth. Same-store was 1.2% -- 1.3%, excuse me. So, they are showing a higher one. In the Q2, it was actually right around the same amount. And the blended rates for acquired -- blender rates for the same-store 1.1%, so they actually went up sequentially on same-store. Acquired stayed around the same.

Matt Kornack

Okay. That makes sense. With regards to acquisition activity, you've done a lot of one-off single properties. Is that the approach going forward? Or would you look at portfolio transactions? And then has the buyer and seller base of assets changed at all, as a result of COVID?

Dan Oberste

So yes, this is Dan. Let me address your first question first. So we've always looked at portfolios, but if you think about what the management team and the REIT has done in the last two years is, we're structuring a rotation of assets using tax-deferred 1031 transactions. And timing is crucial and execution is crucial on that.

Portfolios have a little bit of a -- they're a little bit slower burn. They take a little bit longer to take down. The elephant hunting takes a little bit longer, to bring in the prey. We found success by buying one-offs and two-offs from repeat sellers, oftentimes in off-market transactions, and that just kind of props up our ability to rotate.

It's not to say we hadn't looked at portfolios in the past. But I think as we near the completion of this rotation cycle, we'll probably deploy a little bit more resources into portfolio style growth.

I mean, the platform that we've built here can really afford to double or perhaps even triple in size without a meaningful impact to our G&A. So, yes, we look at portfolios, we'd like to see them come in. I think as we finish the rotations, it makes it a little bit easier for us to finance and take down one.

Matt Kornack

And then, on your 1031 --

Dan Oberste

And your second question. Could you --

Matt Kornack

Sorry. Yes.

Dan Oberste

Go ahead.

Matt Kornack

What was my second question? In terms of the buyer and seller base for assets, if it's changed at all as a result of COVID?

Dan Oberste

No. That's a good question. We see a lot of private buyers right now. We see a lot of the public REITs sitting on the sidelines. But that's based on the product that public REITs kind of attracted to, which is, in the last three or four years it's been kind of that urban core massively expensive high rent product and that's getting punished the most right now. So we've seen them sit on the sidelines, seeing a lot more family office and private high net worth individual buyers.

But the message remains really the same over the last four quarters. You're seeing a pretty wide bid-ask spread between cap rates on seller expectations and buyer offers, that hadn't changed. And I think you are -- what you are seeing in Austin is kind of a buyer capitulation. And that's why you're seeing that cap rate decline in Austin, I’ll say, in the last quarter.

But other than that it's -- even though transaction volume's down, deals are still getting done. If you have a developed reputation in the market, like BSR does, we live in our markets. We spend a great deal of time cultivating our relationships and building our reputation as a party it executes.

So for people like BSR, we closed an asset, I want to say, on March 15. We closed an asset in June. We closed an asset in August, in the middle of COVID. The sell-side picks up on that and that helps prop up perhaps our offers on the buy side, as we look to kind of build the acquisition pipeline. The sell-side is not ignorant to that and neither is the brokerage community. So that's the summary. What was your second -- is that tackled your second question?

Matt Kornack

Yes. That was both of them. I guess the last question for me, also on the acquisition side. Presumably, given it's a 1031 exchange, you've got a time line to redeploy the capital. It sounds like Austin is not necessarily the destination for near-term dollars. So does that mean Houston and Dallas exclusively? I know at the time you were talking Oklahoma City, I believe, in Northwest Arkansas. Are those still on the list of potential places you deploy some of that capital?

Dan Oberste

Yes. We keep an open mind and we play a disciplined game of Whack 'Em All in this company on how we buy product. So right now we think Austin is a little pricey. We also think Northwest Arkansas is very pricey. We see a ton of buy-side support in the Northwest Arkansas. So I don't see us buying in the next quarter in that area.

Now, as it relates to Dallas, Dallas is really -- the fundamentals of Dallas haven't changed at all. And I think you could expect us to look more heavily into Dallas to grow that NOI concentration. Houston, Houston is the Wild West. You can find excellent deals in Houston and horrible deals in Houston at any given time. So it's about sifting through the high volume of deals in Houston. And I think we found several of our pipeline that we like and we continue to monitor. But, yes, that's probably a fair bet, Dallas and Houston.

Now, when you look at Oklahoma City, you haven't seen a lot of transactions take place in the last year in OKC, but what you have seen is when you look at the last quarter maybe last two quarters, everyone else is seeing occupancy -- slight occupancy dips and slight rent decreases.

Oklahoma City is sitting about 1.5% to 2% on both of those factors and it just has to do with low deliveries. So, we're going to continue to monitor OKC. Haven't seen a lot of transactions take place there. That probably has to do with just the wide bid-ask spread. And then the expectation would be Dallas and Houston for the next quarter.

Matt Kornack

Okay. Thank you.

John Bailey

Matt, I'm going to add to that is that we have now successfully satisfied our 1031 on a $130 million of backfilling into the properties that we had already bought. So, there's no pressure.

We do -- like we had said, we anticipate buying another -- to satisfy the sales that we have in our queue, we said $120 million to $140 million that we anticipate selling. So, you can anticipate as Dan was saying before that we have -- that we will continue looking for about $100 million to $150 million of acquisitions in Q4 and again in Q1 of 2021.

Matt Kornack

Okay. So, just to clarify the $130 million that you sold you've already dealt with the 1031 exchange on that with the acquisitions that you've done?

John Bailey

That's right.

Matt Kornack

Fair enough. Oka, that's great. Appreciate the color guys. Stay safe and healthy.

John Bailey

Thank you. You too Matt. Take care of that baby.

Blake Brazeal

There was a question asked -- this is Blake. There was a question asked earlier about what I thought the growth rate on rents would be without the pandemic. And thinking about that like I said 2.5% to 3%. So, I went back and checked on my numbers in Q3 of 2019, the blended rate increase was 3.4%. So, that was -- that 2.5% to 3% should be a pretty good number. I just want to clarify that.

Operator

Thank you sir. And at this time, Mr. Bailey, we have no further questions registered. Please proceed.

John Bailey

Okay. Well, thank you everyone. That concludes our call this morning and thank you for your interest in BSR REIT. And we look forward to speaking with you again following our fourth quarter financial reporting. In the meantime, we wish you all good health and God bless.

