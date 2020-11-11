Markets Are Consolidating Pfizer-Spike Gains (Technically Speaking For 11/11)

According to Dr. Fauci, Moderna should be looking at its vaccine trial soon.

We'll likely see a tough few months economically, followed by an expansion as several virus vaccines are put into use.

I have tremendous respect for the members of the Fed. While there are those who I disagree with, I can never say, "That person doesn't know what they're talking about." Instead, that person is usually placing different emphasis on certain economic data that I think is less relevant. I'd place Cleveland Fed President Mester in this category. She has been more hawkish on inflation than I think was warranted. Yesterday, I mentioned that Lael Brainard is a top contender for Treasury Secretary in the new administration. She is one of my favorite Fed members. Her speeches contain nuanced and complex arguments that explain key economic issues. Today, the NY Times has a brief bio. If she's the eventual Treasury Secretary, we'll be in very good hands.

This passage provides the economic outline that I think is likely for 4Q20 and 1Q21:

Positive vaccine news presents real hope for healing sectors battered by the coronavirus pandemic. But the nation still faces a dark winter of uncontrolled virus outbreaks that could spur a downward lurch in the economy, compounding the earlier damage.

As I noted yesterday, Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) vaccine news gives us a pandemic end date. According to several news sources, emergency authorization is likely, which means high-risk populations could be getting vaccinated by the end of the year, with broader vaccination in early 2021. But the short term looks very tough (emphasis added):

The United States reached another dismal milestone in the pandemic: Covid-19 hospitalizations hit an all-time high of 61,964 today. The country has seen two previous spikes in hospitalizations following surges in the spring and summer, according to the Covid Tracking Project. The record was 59,940, recorded on April 15, and a similar peak of 59,718 on July 23. But unlike the last two spikes, when the number of hospitalizations declined following a drop in infection rates, this time cases are soaring with no end in sight. The U.S. recorded more than 130,000 new cases yesterday, its second highest ever, and more than 800,000 cases in the last week - around three times as many as have been recorded in Canada since the pandemic began.

This will likely lead to a dip in economic activity, which means two key economic sectors (restaurants and consumer-facing retail) will be hit again when neither has recovered from the first lockdowns:

The above charts convert food service (in red) and clothing stores (in blue) to base 100 using the end of the 2009 recession (6/09) as 100. Both sectors are still below pre-pandemic levels.

So, I'm expecting softer data for the next 3-6 months followed by the general, vaccine-based rebound. Then, the main issue will be how fast the rebound occurs.

According to the Financial Times, Dr. Fauci says Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) should start assessing its vaccine within the week. Assuming the news is positive, this would be another bullish data point.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

The QQQ bounced back today from its recent sell-offs. Other equity indexes notched modest gains or losses.

The 2.37% pop in the tech ETF explains today's increase in the QQQ. Communication services - the sectoral cousin of the XLK - was the send best performer. Consumer discretionary rounded out the top three. Defensive sectors clustered in the middle of the table. Financials, industrials, and basic materials - which have done well during the last few weeks - all retreated modestly.

During the last two sessions, the major indexes have consolidated after the Pfizer spike.

SPY 6-month

The SPY is consolidating right about the trend line connecting highs from early September, mid-October, and early November.

IWM 6-month

The IWM is consolidating above the upper trendline of its upward sloping channel.

QQQ 6-month

The QQQ has fallen back to its consolidation channel.

There are no economic releases this week that could potentially move the market. There are still a few Fed speeches, but we know the central bank is dovish right now. It might be a few more days of modest activity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.