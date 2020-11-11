Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) CEO Mark Anderson Presents at Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Conference (Transcript)

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Conference November 11, 2020 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Anderson - CEO

Kevin Rubin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley

Sanjit Singh

All right, why don't we go ahead and get started? Welcome, everyone. I am Sanjit Singh, part of the Morgan Stanley software equity research team. We are incredibly happy to have newly minted CEO of Alteryx, Mark Anderson; and Kevin Rubin, Chief Financial Officer, the management team with Alteryx is with us. And welcome to the Morgan Stanley Life After COVID Conference, to you both.

Good to have you. Before we get into the discussion, let me just quickly go through some of the disclosures. Please note this webcast is for Morgan Stanley clients and appropriate Morgan Stanley employees only. Webcast is not for members of the press. If you are a member of the press, please disconnect and reach out separately. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sale representative.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Sanjit Singh

With that out of the way, so to maybe start off the conversation around this theme of life after COVID, it's definitely an exciting and an interesting time for Alteryx itself. There's been a lot of changes in the market. There's new leadership, and there's an exciting opportunity ahead. So, maybe we can start the conversation with you, Mark. Can you give us a sense of, you're on the Board, what attracted you to the role and in sort of your initial assessment of the business, what are some of the areas that you are sort of targeting the low hanging fruit, if you will on work to drive some increased value and operational improvement?

Mark Anderson

You bet, Sanjit. I've been on the Board for two years and really, honestly, early on, just fell in love with Dean and the mission and how can you not? There’s a minibus in our lobby for having sex. So, I think people and the mindfulness around how important analytics done the right way, was becoming. But just being a Board member of a publicly traded company, my activities are very different than my activities as an operating executive. I definitely earned a reputation of being more of a knuckle dragger than anything else, I don’t like to get into the details. So, I think just going through the last year of expansion planning activities with Dean and like the true prophet he is, he came to the Board and said, whenever it's right to the business, I'm over 60, I'd like to get like the exit stage. And so, it just sort of felt like the right time and my intellectual curiosity was just so happen to be getting the better of me as well, after being shut in for seven months like everybody else.

And so, I think it was just perfect timing. Because again, I like the mission, I love the people and -- but at the same time I'm also optimistic that this is the scale at this age that I'm very familiar with and I've got really good sense of the work that needs to be done, and there's a lot of work that needs to be done to continue to evolve what Dean, Olivia and Ned built. And so, it's great to work, partner with Kevin. I've always respected his ability, last couple of years he was a top notch of CFO. And I think what we've learned since post-COVID for sure is that without a question there's been an acceleration of spending on all things, digital transformation. But certainly I think in the last few quarters in particular, after we get over some of the pent-up demand of spending on maybe distributed workforce and all that stuff, the CEOs and executives that I talk to, Board members that I talk to, they -- there's just no more lack of sense of urgency anymore about transforming your business. You've got to rethink completely about the outcomes and experiences that you're delivering for your customers or you’re going to be -- in the past it was -- [indiscernible] Amazons, now it could be as essential as our buying habits that so quickly changed.

So I think, the opportunities are many, but very consistent with coming into companies that are at this stage -- F5 was a little smaller, it was a little bit smaller and Intel was a little bit smaller as well. But these are exciting times when, what you're doing, the innovation that you're doing, to customers it really matters, especially during these times, because we feel our ability to take the armies of knowledge workers out there that have previously been forced to be the glue that holds disparate systems together, inevitably lead up a life of misery, bang your head against the wall. And we sort of removed them from that and allowed them to pull data from anywhere and apply very sophisticated capabilities to ultimately end up with advanced analytics and data science outcomes for the business that are really easy to learn how to do and to play with.

So it's like not only are you helping humanity by helping the psychologic well-being of a very large community, but you're also now able to leverage the vast amounts of data that continues to swirl all around your business, and including more recently, coming from places you didn't care about 8 months ago. And so to me, it's a massive TAM, specifically in terms of opportunities for transformation. I can tell you that I think our high watermark is that experience that since data science has -- when they're manipulating data with our platform. I want to get everything in the business up to that high watermark.

I think we can get -- we can become easier to do business with. Our pricing is kind of complex and been all over the place. And I think, at this stage, be careful what you wish for with customers, we wanted to be more relevant, but we're more relevant now they expect more from us. They expect evolved resources like customer success and technical account managers. People that are really going to help the consumption of innovation and the permission that comes from doing that really well -- the permission comes about expanding.

So Sanjit, I think I'm trying to be being overly long-winded here, but I think the other area for transformation is just how we generate innovation and get it into the hands of customers and partners.

Today, our website summary -- by the end of the month, we'll re-standard it. It will be a lot better. But over time, we do think that the persona that we're selling to and their customers in finance, or accounting, or sales operations, they're going to expect our innovation to be consumed in different form factors than currently on Windows, whether it's new operating systems and more realistically, long-term, is someone else's data center that's housing this data or someone else's data warehouse, like Salt Lake.

So thinking about doing a great job of catering to the customers that we can identify that have the highest predisposition to need our innovation, we think we can really ramp up productivity on the go-to-market side of things. We can certainly streamline and probably do a faster and better job of delivering the big share customers.

And I think as you do all that, we'll continue to attract people that have some stage experience to mix in with the amazing associates that we have to help us go better and faster.

Sanjit Singh

That's a great introduction and sort of highlights kind of the expansive opportunity that you guys have ahead. If I can just sort of follow up with -- just in terms of your background, building world-class sales and go-to-market organizations at both F5 and Palo Alto Networks. From your experience, when companies are sort of trying to get to that $1 billion scale, if you will, what are the things that they need to -- what sort of muscle motions do you think you can get better at? And what are some things they need to like deemphasize? Just from your perspective, as you try to scale these organizations to $1 billion and above. What are some of the kind of the play outs, if you will?

Mark Anderson

Well, I always try to think of these bigger challenges through the minds of and the eyes of our customers, right? And what do customers want? Well, what I hear, just time and time again, is they want, they want fewer vendors, for sure. So more consolidation. They want far less complexity. They want the complexity to be abstracted of provisioning any business service at any time, whether it's an employee doing it themselves or whether it's a partner doing that provisioning for them.

And they want to be able to move fast and deliver specific outcomes for their customers. And so I think that just in any tech, I come from most of the infrastructure, but you've got to continue to evolve what you deliver to customers to continue to be relevant. If you could be successful at that, not only can you really grow into the large TAM that you have, which I think I've been able to successfully do in the past by surrounding myself with lots of smart people, like Kevin and [Leanne] here. But also just teaching them an operating playbook that's much more rigor, much more disciplined, driving ownership and accountability down to the developers and the people that are doing all the sales tasks and marketing tasks to move an opportunity from zero to 10, close.

And so I think it's just informing the business with a little bit broader set of experiences of the right things to do at the right time and teaching this notion of stage fit of making sure that the associates that we have, if they want to continue to evolve and develop, they've sharpened their saw and we've really introduced this notion of constant learning, constant education. In fact, this morning, for the first 2 hours this morning, we had a class for all leaders on how to lead remotely. Certainly -- and done by [indiscernible] Associates, including myself. So I think it's just honestly, it's snipping up all these -- snipping up the right place at the right time and making sure the right people are distributing the right tasks at the right time. That really just drives just customer satisfaction.

And if the TAM is big enough, TAM is much bigger than Palo Alto’s TAM was. That's what I feel. And -- but it's a very fragmented market. So I think we've got to go real hard on being very prescriptive about specific business outcomes that we're delivering for customers. And if you pay attention to what we're doing, it really is at the core of their transformation efforts. It's instrumenting the digital transformation and business transformation efforts. And that manifests in all kinds of use cases, dozens within tax alone, for example.

But so I think being more prescriptive about it in the field, being able to deliver more of a self-service environment from our website, and then making sure our partners like PwC -- again, as we mature, we earn the privilege of dealing with these huge partnerships, but we've got to staff them and resource them. We get a punch way above our rate when we do that. So we're in the process of building that out now.

And I can tell you that, hopefully, by the time we get to our spring analyst conference, here we can talk more specifically about more partnerships that will be of similar scale. Clearly, these large Tier 1 professional services and consulting and accounting firms, they're looking to grow their services revenues with anything around business and digital transformation.

And the vast majority of our big customers, PwC is a huge customer, and they're using it as a leap behind. And so again, we've got a lot of really, really smart people here, but I think just providing some -- providing a stronger sort of definition of the operating framework and making it real clear about what streamlined people are in so that we can all go faster.

And again, the times demand that and customers demand that. And we get repaid with expansion commission.

Sanjit Singh

Maybe the last question on the sort of introduction to Mark’s topic, if you will. The other thing to sort of think about is sort of managing change, which I'm sure you've had to do multiple times before in your prior roles. How are you thinking about that in terms of the potential for disruption risk as you try and build some of the -- build more vigor into the sales process, driving messaging to sort of new customer organizations? Like what are you looking to sort of keep relatively stable? Or what are you looking to change more materially?

Mark Anderson

Yes. That's a great question. Obviously, can't get into specific detail, but honestly, Sanjit, it's just -- again, going back to what I'm saying earlier, providing real clarity around the why and just teaching people how to operate, I think, at a higher plane and deliver more productivity and higher output.

And at least from my experience, it's easier to attract really good quality people with great character, strong intellect and good critical thinking abilities, if you have real clarity around what true North is and what we're trying to do. I think what we're trying to do is mega important, right, to be that instrumentation layer for digital transformation. So I think as we get through the fiscal year, job number 1 for sure is closing out the fiscal year with a bang. It's typically our busiest quarter, Q4 is. But then at the same time, Kevin and I are working hard on building out an FY '21 plan that just allows us to run the business well. And we think just in terms of some of the streamlining that we can do, we can reappropriate resources into areas that will have a higher return going forward, like some of those customer success related areas that I'm talking about.

Sanjit Singh

Understood. And maybe to bring Kevin into the conversation, as we sort of look at the topic of lessons learned during COVID, I think just to sort of frame out that conversation. When we do our CIO surveys at Morgan Stanley, I think whether it's BI, machine learning, analytics, typically a top 5 try-worthy, right, each and every year, even in our most recent CIO survey. And then coming into this year, there's definitely been, as customers focused on getting their employees being able to work from home, that sort of remote connectivity, other parts of digital transformation. That's frankly come out at the expense. I don't think it's just with you guys, but with a number of people in software, some -- a tougher budget environment. And so Kevin, I guess my question is around -- as we sort of get through COVID, what are some of the levers that you can sort of pull and sort of convert that high priority into better sales and better traction going into 2021?

Kevin Rubin

Thanks. It's a great question. I mean, if we look back and kind of to your point, I think what we've seen this year, and I’d say this to kind of set up how we think about going forward. Certainly, some of the higher impact verticals that are just out of your control, right? You just -- those customers have other priorities and are dealing with specifics to their business that are what they are. There's -- as it relates to us, there has been a slight shift from customers committing to longer-term deals versus shorter-term deals. And I think that's just the nature of the uncertainty in the market, and that obviously manifests itself in our revenue model. So when I think about how does that look kind of going into 2021? I think it's a couple of points. One, to Mark's comments around orientation, alignment, streamlining, really making sure we have the right resources focused on the right accounts that have the greatest propensity to buy and expand I think that is controllable for us, and I think that will be impactful.

And then just over time, making sure that customers can consume and purchase our product as seamlessly and as easy as possible, right? One of the key tenets of kind of our platform and, frankly, competitive advantage is ease of use. And extending that throughout every aspect of our touch points with customers will be important over time.

So look, if you look at the business on an ARR basis, we've actually seen pretty steady durable growth. And the hope as we go into 2021, we reorientate, realign, streamline, we'll continue to see that durable growth continue.

Sanjit Singh

One of the things that's been highly successful this year is sort of going to be adoption license and the take-up of that, can you give us a sense of like historically what those conversion rates have looked like from some of your prior cohorts? And as we look into 2021 and you look to convert that, how does that sales message change to convince more those customers to get on more of your fully licensed subscriptions?

Kevin Rubin

Yes. It's a great question. Adoption licenses have been a sales tactic that we've employed for years. And we did see an uptick in the use of those earlier in the year. But they're purposely designed as a sales tool in situations where customers have made a decision that Alteryx can be impactful in their environment, but they're trying to size and understand what those use case looks like and what does success look like, right?

And so we structure a very prescriptive adoption program that defines success and the various different use cases and outcomes that we're driving. And at the end of that adoption period, which is typically a 6-month period, those convert to expansions pretty well. I would describe it as a sales tactic that accelerates expansion more than creating new -- well, I mean, creates new business. But it really allows the customer to kind of accelerate what otherwise would have been kind of the traditional expansion motion that we've talked about kind of previously more volume-based rather than kind of a large size. But I would just emphasize this is a tool we've used in the past, and it's one of many sales streams that we have to be able to serve customers.

Sanjit Singh

As we come in to the last 10 minutes of conversation, I think a topic that we -- you’ve addressed is sort of the cloud, the ecosystem associated with the cloud and kind of the pace. And I think you guys have been very clear that you see the world as hybrid. And I think there's a very strong case for that. But as we think about like what's the team hypothesis on how fast data is actually moving to the cloud? And so when you think of how that informs your product strategy, whether it's coming out with a cloud-based designer or some of the stuff around run time, what's the underlying assumption about the pace? Is this happening faster than you guys had expected? Or sort of in line with what the world team as expected?

Mark Anderson

Yes, I can certainly start off and then perhaps Kevin can add. Certainly, with the last 7 or 8 months pandemic, we've seen an acceleration of focus. Sorry, I just lost my….

Kevin Rubin

Look, I'll give you my perspective. If we look at how customers are using Alteryx platform today, they're on average pulling from half a dozen to a dozen different datasets, right? And we've got use cases that have got hundreds of data sets that are being pulled in for very, very complex analysis. And if you think about those data sets, I mean, each one of those are residing somewhere and rarely is it a single source. And so as we think about, certainly, a shift to cloud is ongoing, and you could argue has accelerated in COVID, for sure. But we just don't see a world where it's a single cloud vendor that wins. I think it's multi-cloud.

And we talked on the Q2 earnings call about a very large financial institution who commented to us that even today, they have zero customer data outside their firewall. And I think that for large organizations, especially sensitive types of data, there is a hesitation to take incredibly sensitive either customer-related data or internal IP and push that outside of the firewall. So it's going to happen over time for sure. I mean, I think we're talking about a decade or more. I don't think this is a shift that happens over a 24-month period. And the advantage, I think, that we have is our ability to work with data sitting anywhere in any type of data and being kind of this agnostic orchestration layer in between and that has certainly served us well. And as I think as we see this shift, we'll certainly be prepared and expect to innovate in ways that puts customers where they need to be. But we don't see this as this massive wave that's rushing in front of us.

Mark Anderson

But certainly, Sanjit, mindful of it. And I think we'll provide some more granular detail about the roadmap and the form factors that we were hearing from customers, they want us to spin off over the next few years. We'll provide some detail on that at our analyst conference in the spring.

Sanjit Singh

Right. And Mark, in a couple of minutes ago, you sort of mentioned sort of the partner ecosystem and the professional services firms being a really great opportunity. But more broadly, as this market evolves to a hybrid world, multi-cloud world. How do you sort of see that changing who you partner with like going forward with respect to the Snowflakes of the world, you guys are a big Snowflake customer, if I know it correctly. But then also the public cloud guys, you have the Databricks. So it seems like there's an ecosystem around the shift that's happening as well. How does that inform like your partner strategy?

Mark Anderson

Yes. Listen, I think it's the partners that are providing the services that are in that highest priority for customers. I think we also have to be able to make sure our sales teams and our whole marketing initiative can work with partners of this construct. I think we've roughly -- I think it's 20 or so percent, I think we've said in the past of the business in any given quarter has transacted through partners. So you can't say we're exactly focused on partnerships, right? With the [indiscernible] PwCs, definitely that has pivoted to really, again, trying to hire the right people to provide the right resources for this partnership now, and then enable our extended team on how to work with that partnership.

So I would expect longer term, big cloud providers will become large distributors for us. Partnerships like the one we already have with Snowflake that sees hundreds of customers already getting benefit from the integration we've done. And the connectors that we provide, as Kevin said, really to anyone that matters from our customers' perspective, to be able to pull data from any source and then really going to apply special capabilities to it so that can be ready for data science.

Sanjit Singh

Got it. In the last minute or 2, I'll sort of give you a softball sort of preview this Analyst Day coming up in the spring. And so the first question around that is that if you guys sort of execute on Analyst Day and you get the messaging right, what do you want investors to leave that Analyst Day with in terms of the key takeaways? If you sort of nail the Analyst Day message? And then the second part of that question is, how is the APA? how are going to be thinking about the APA vision that you guys introduced over the summer coming out of Analyst Day?

Mark Anderson

I want to hear Kevin's answer on that. So why don't you go, please?

Kevin Rubin

Well, let's start with the last part first, and I'll end with the expectations coming out of the Analyst Day. Look, I think APA is a time appropriate way to convey how customers, especially our largest customers, are consuming our platform and this convergence that we just continue to see in the market between people process and automation, right? And so I think it was well timed. I think it conveys a much -- in a much more succinct way, who it is -- who we are, what we serve and how our customers are leveraging the platform.

Look, in terms of the Analyst Day, for those of you that have followed us for some time, there continues to just be, I think, I don't know if confusion is necessarily the right way to describe it. But this is a fragmented space. And the place that we live in this space isn't always understood and well defined. And so my objective going out of an Analyst Day would be that the investment community has a much clearer understanding of who we are as a business? Why we're important? What the opportunity is? And how we're going to go after that opportunity, right? And that has been our objective over time. And hopefully, as we come into and out of the next Analyst Day, that will be clear.

Mark Anderson

Yes. I'm on record with you on APA, Kevin. I think really, I think, beyond Kevin's comments, I think you'll see evidence of a coordinated connected executive team that will sort of really roll out transparent kind of how we think of our own success and where each of the focus on the areas of the business need to be taken to deliver the maximum value for customers. How we're going to do it. And the expectation of machine-like predictability and performance.

So that's -- I want that -- I want there to be a constant drumbeat around operational excellence. And I think you'll see that just in the construct of what we deliver in the spring, and really look forward to hosting you Sajit and your customers.

Sanjit Singh

Well, we look forward to. It sounds like it's going to be an exciting event, and I want to thank you both Mark and Kevin for joining us at this Life After COVID Conference. Hope we'll get past this thing in the next couple of months. And all the best for the rest of the year. Thank you very much for joining.

Kevin Rubin

Thank you so much.